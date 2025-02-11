Eric Adams speaks out after DOJ moves to drop case against him

(NEW YORK) — In his first appearance since the Justice Department moved to drop the case against him, New York City Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the end of what he called an “unnecessary ordeal.”

“As I said from the outset, I never broke the law, and I never would. I would never put any personal benefit above my solemn responsibility as your mayor,” Adams said during a public address Tuesday. He did not take questions.

In a letter Monday night, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove instructed federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York to drop the bribery case against Adams.

Adams pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment that accused him of accepting years of luxury travel gifts in exchange for, among other things, persuading the fire department to approve the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan despite the lingering safety concerns of inspectors.

Addressing the public on Tuesday, Adams decried what he called “sensational and false claims” against him, despite the case’s dismissal not involving any proclamation of his innocence.

The directive from Bove made no assessment on the strength of the evidence against Adams.

Rather, Bove’s letter questioned the timing of when the charges were brought, suggesting the case was part of the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Justice Department.

Bove also said the case adversely affected Adams’ ability to help the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

Federal prosecutors were instructed to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could come up again. However, Bove said nothing could happen until after this year’s mayoral election.

Addressing New Yorkers on Tuesday, Adams denied ever committing a crime and touted his record as mayor.

“I never asked anyone to break the law on my behalf or on behalf of my campaign — never — and I absolutely never traded my power as an elected official for any personal benefit,” he said.

Adams thanked the Justice Department for its “honesty.”

“Now we can put this cruel episode behind us and focus entirely on the future of our city,” he said. “It’s time to move forward.”

Adams is the first New York City mayor to ever face criminal charges.

The dropping of the case comes after Adams has publicly cozied up to Trump, spending time with him at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and attending his inauguration.

Trump recently made comments in support of Adams, and has suggested he would “take a look” at pardoning him.

“I think that he was treated pretty unfairly,” Trump said regarding Adams during in a December press briefing.

Trump says he could withhold aid from Jordan and Egypt if they reject his Gaza development plan
(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is gearing up for potentially contentious meetings with Arab power players this week as President Donald Trump continues to press his plan for what he calls U.S. “ownership” of Gaza, going so far as to threaten cutting off U.S. aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don’t go along.

On Tuesday, Jordan’s King Abdullah is scheduled to meet with Trump at the White House, becoming the first Arab leader to do since he returned to power last month.

Jordan has served as a humanitarian lifeline for civilians in Gaza throughout the Israel-Hamas conflict and already hosts millions of registered Palestinian refugees.

But Trump’s plan for rebuilding Gaza calls for the country, as well as Egypt, to take in close to 2 million more Palestinians he says can be removed from Gaza so that the war-torn land can be transformed into what he calls “the Riviera of the Middle East” under his watch.

Trump’s proposal to “clean out” Gaza has ignited a sharp wave of backlash from Middle Eastern leaders, including from Abdullah.

“His Majesty King Abdullah II stresses the need to put a stop to (Israeli) settlement expansion, expressing rejection of any attempts to annex land and displace the Palestinians,” the Jordanian royal court said in a statement posted to X on Wednesday, in the wake of Trump’s stunning announcement last week.

In the days since, Abdullah has also engaged in a flurry of calls and meetings with the U.N. and other countries that have historically supported the creation of a Palestinian homeland — a possible effort to present a united front aimed at pushing back against Trump’s designs for Gaza.

But the opposition appears to have done little to deter Trump. In a clip from his weekend interview with Fox News released on Monday, Trump said that under his scheme, Palestinians removed from Gaza would not have the right to return to the land after reconstruction was completed.

“No, they wouldn’t, because they’re going to have much better housing, much better,” he said. “I’m talking about building a permanent place for them.”

The president has also brushed off opposition from Jordan and Egypt to taking in large numbers of Palestinians, suggesting he would pressure their governments to get on board.

“If they don’t agree, I would conceivably withhold aid,” he told reporters Monday night.

Trump is also dispatching his top diplomat, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to the Middle East at the end of this week.

Rubio is slated to visit Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. He also met with the Egypt’s foreign minister at the State Department on Monday. However, it’s unclear whether he is on the same page as the president.

During his tour through Central America last week, Rubio was asked multiple times if Palestinians would be allowed to return to Gaza post-reconstruction under Trump’s plan; on each occasion, the secretary did not fully answer the question, but said Gazans would have to live somewhere else “in the interim.”

Asked how Rubio would resolve similar concerns raised by Arab leader’s during his tour through the Middle East, a senior State Department official replied “I don’t know what his plans are. I’m not a mind-reader.”

In a radio interview broadcast on Monday, the secretary said he would be the one putting questions to Middle Eastern officials –asking them how they aim to resolve the conflict.

“The only one who’s stood up and said I’m willing to help do it is Donald Trump. All these other leaders, they’re going to have to step up. If they’ve got a better idea, then now is the time,” Rubio said.

However, the foreign ministers from the Arab countries Rubio will visit already sent a letter to him earlier this month detailing their willingness to work with the Trump administration on a two-state solution, which the secretary has all but dismissed.

Some analysts have characterized Trump’s proposal for Gaza as a negotiating ploy. If that’s the case, Ahmed Aboudouh, an associate fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa Programme, argues it has already done more harm than good.

“If Trump’s eye-popping intervention was a bargaining tactic, as some searching for logic in the proposal claim, it has already failed. Enormous damage has been done to the fragile peace process and US prestige,” Aboudouh said.

Others, like Thomas S. Warrick — a nonresident senior fellow at the Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative and former Department of Homeland Security official — see some value in Trump’s proposal.

“No one predicted that Trump would push the United States to engage more on what postwar Gaza should look like in one month than the Biden team did in fifteen months,” Warrick said.

However, Warrick said Trump’s strategy “will need to be dialed back to what is workable,” and that he’s likely to come face to face with one tall hurdle when he meets with Abdullah: Jordan’s unwillingness to accept Palestinian refugees from Gaza.

“There is quite literally no tool in the US toolbox that could persuade the leaders of Egypt or Jordan to change their minds on this point,” he said. “Trump’s advisors know this, but they would likely rather have Trump hear this directly from Jordanian King Abdullah.”

Biden administration proposes expanding obesity drug coverage under Medicare and Medicaid
(WASHINGTON) — The Biden administration has proposed a new rule to “significantly” expand coverage of anti-obesity medications for Americans with Medicare and Medicaid, according to the White House.

“Over the past few years, there have been major scientific advancements in the treatment of obesity, with the introduction of new life-saving drugs,” the White House said in a statement released on Tuesday. “These anti-obesity medications can help prevent the development of Type 2 diabetes. Furthermore, these drugs reduce deaths and sickness from heart attack and other cardiovascular outcomes by up to 20%. But for too many Americans, these critical treatments are too expensive and therefore out of reach. Without insurance coverage, these drugs can cost someone as much as $1,000 a month.”

Millions of Americans struggle with obesity — an estimated 42%, according to the White House — and it is now widely recognized as a chronic disease with increased risk of all-cause mortality and multiple related comorbidities such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke and some cancers.

Medicare and Medicaid currently cover the use of anti-obesity medication for certain conditions, like diabetes. But the new proposal on Tuesday would “expand access to these innovative medications for obesity, which is widely recognized as a disease and help an estimated 3.4 million Americans with Medicare,” the White House said.

“Medicare coverage would reduce out-of-pocket costs for these prescription drugs by as much as 95 percent for some enrollees. Approximately 4 million adult Medicaid enrollees would also gain new access to these medications,” the White House continued.

The proposal would “allow Americans and their doctors to determine the best path forward so they can lead healthier lives, without worrying about their ability to cover these drugs out-of-pocket, and ultimately reduce health care costs to our nation,” White House officials said.

The proposed rule would be implemented at the same time as a comprehensive agenda to lower the costs of drugs, including the drug price negotiation program and increased market competition.

“Thanks to the President’s efforts, seniors are already seeing lower prescription drug costs with insulin capped at $35, free vaccines, and out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs capped at $2,000 starting in 2025,” the Biden administration said. “Already this year, nearly 1.5 million people with Medicare Part D saved nearly $1 billion in out-of-pocket prescription drugs costs in the first half of 2024 because of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act. Furthermore, HHS has reached agreement with drug manufacturers for the first ten negotiated drugs, with new prices that are reduced between 38 to 79 percent starting in 2026.”

Rep. Ro Khanna: US should be moving toward Medicare for all to cure inequities
After an onslaught of criticism toward the insurance industry following the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., expressed sympathy for the victim, but acknowledged the debate it sparked over inequities in the health care system.

“There is no justification for violence,” Khanna told ABC “This Week” anchor Martha Raddatz. “But the outpouring afterwards has not surprised me.”

Thompson’s killing led to an ongoing massive manhunt for the suspected killer and sparked rampant discussion online about the cost of health care and the insurance industry in the United States.

Khanna said he agrees with the assessment of independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, who wrote: “We waste hundreds of billions a year on health care administrative expenses that make insurance CEOs and wealthy stockholders incredibly rich while 85 million Americans go uninsured or underinsured. Health care is a human right. We need Medicare for All.”

Khanna said that the U.S. should be moving toward Medicare for all.

“After years, Sanders is winning this debate,” Khanna said.

Khanna has said he supports Trump’s efforts to create a “Department of Government Efficiency” to cut wasteful federal spending. The president-elect appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramawamy to lead the effort and the pair was on Capitol Hill this week to discuss their plans.

Khanna told Raddatz that “they should look at the extraordinary waste,” examining Medicare and private health costs, as well as defense spending.

“I think when it comes to defense, getting better defense for value and cutting costs, there can be huge bipartisan cooperation,” said Khanna.

The congressman emphasized that cuts to Social Security, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and Medicare should not be on the table.

Despite bipartisan calls to address federal spending, the United States’ debt stands at more than $36 trillion.

Khanna said he has communicated with Musk regarding his cost-cutting efforts and praised the SpaceX founder’s work with the Obama administration for the private sector to engage in space exploration.

Khanna was also asked about his thoughts on the looming possibility of a ban of TikTok in the U.S. unless it finds a new owner following a Federal Appeals Court ruling on Friday that rejected TikTok’s bid to overturn the law.

In previous interviews on “This Week,” Khanna spoke about his opposition to a bill that would require TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company or face a ban.

“I don’t think it’s going to pass First Amendment scrutiny because I think there are less restrictive alternatives,” he told “This Week” co-anchor Jonathan Karl in April.

On Sunday, Khanna said he still believes that TikTok won’t face a ban, noting how many politicians themselves are on the platform.

“Let’s see where it goes with the Supreme Court,” he said.

