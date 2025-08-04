Erik Menendez back in prison after hospitalization: Sources
(LOS ANGELES) — Erik Menendez is back in prison — weeks ahead of his parole hearing — after an extended hospitalization, sources confirmed to ABC News.
On July 22, ABC News learned the 54-year-old was in the hospital. The younger Menendez brother was suffering from kidney stones, Los Angeles ABC station KABC reported.
Erik and Lyle Menendez, who are both serving their time at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, will soon take a new step toward release.
The brothers were initially sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. Lyle Menendez was 21 and Erik Menendez was 18 at the time of the murders.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has fought against their release, calling the brothers’ claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.” But the brothers have the support of over 20 family members in their efforts to be freed.
This May, Erik and Lyle Menendez were resentenced to 50 years to life in prison, which makes them eligible for parole.
The brothers will appear at a parole hearing on Aug. 21.
(LOS ANGELES) — At least 30 people were injured after a car plowed through a crowd early Saturday in East Hollywood, Los Angeles, authorities said.
The incident took place outside the music venue The Vermont, near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue in east Los Angeles, at around 2:00 a.m. local time.
At least seven people are now in critical condition, six are in serious condition and more than a dozen were treated on site, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. In total 23 patients were transported.
Police said the driver was shot by a male after the crash. The driver’s condition is unknown and the shooter is at large.
The crash occurred after an individual was removed from a nearby business, the Los Angeles Police Department said. That person then allegedly drove a vehicle into a crowd, according to police.
After the vehicle became disabled, bystanders in the crowd dragged the driver outside the car and began to physically assault them, according to police. At some point during the physical altercation, the driver was shot by a male who is still outstanding.
The motive for the crash is still under investigation, the LAPD said.
The suspect who shot the driver fled the scene on foot and was last seen heading westbound from Vermont Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, bald, wearing a blue jersey, and possibly armed with a silver revolver, according to the LAPD.
Authorities said 124 fire personnel were assisting at the scene.
The crowd outside the music venue included clubgoers, valet attendants and food vendors from a nearby taco stand, according to the fire department.
“LAFD is coordinating patient triage and transport at this time,” authorities said in an initial statement early Saturday morning.
The police department is investigating the cause and motive of the crash.
“This is a heartbreaking tragedy,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Saturday. “I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives.”
She added, “The hearts of Angelenos are with all of the victims impacted this morning — a full investigation into what happened is underway.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill.) — A young woman was physically attacked and called “derogatory” names at a McDonald’s in Illinois, with two males — including one juvenile — charged for the incident, according to the Carpentersville Police Department.
The incident occurred on May 13, when police responded to a report of a fight at a McDonald’s in Carpentersville, Illinois, which is about an hour outside of Chicago.
Once on the scene, officials determined the incident “involved an aggravated battery against a female victim,” police said in a press release shared over the weekend.
Officials said the altercation began when two male suspects made “derogatory remarks about the victim’s sexual orientation as they passed by her.”
This confrontation escalated into a physical fight, police said.
The female victim, Kady Grass, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where “she was treated and subsequently released,” police said.
Grass told Chicago ABC station WLS that the two males began stomping on her head, causing her to become unconscious.
“It just blew my mind that this happened and it was all because I like girls instead of men,” Grass, who suffered a broken nose after the attack, told WLS.
Police said “multiple felony charges” were approved against the two males involved, including “the most serious” charge being aggravated battery causing bodily harm.
One of the suspects, a juvenile, turned himself in to police on May 16, and the other male, 19-year-old John Kammrad, was arrested on May 17, officials said.
“This incident underscores the importance of addressing violence and discrimination within our community. The Carpentersville Police Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and promoting respect for all individuals,” police said.
Kammrad was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and mob action-use of force or violence disturbing the peace, according to court records. He was in custody at the Kane County Jail, but court records indicate that on Monday, the suspect was “released to other agency.”
Grass told WLS the state’s attorney’s office informed her they are also considering charging Kammrad with a hate crime.
Kammrad’s status hearing is scheduled for May 22 and his plea setting is set for June 27, according to court records.
Court records indicate that Kammrad has appointed an attorney, but the name of the public defender is not listed.
(NEW YORK) — A 67-year-old man from Alvarado, Texas, died on the South Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon National Park while attempting to reach the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.
The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the trail, below Cedar Ridge, on July 8, just before noon, according to NPS. Bystanders began CPR while National Park Service medical personnel and volunteers responded on foot, according to the NPS.
The man was attempting to reach the river for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch, NPS said. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
The hiker had turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up the trail when the incident occurred, according to the NPS.
Summer temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120 degrees, creating extremely hazardous conditions for hikers, according to the NPS.
“In addition to the heat, pre-existing medical conditions can compound physical stress, making summer hiking particularly risky, especially during the peak heat hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urge all visitors to take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months,” NPS said in a statement.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted.