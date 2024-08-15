Ernesto becomes hurricane after leaving 728,000 without power in Puerto Rico
(NEW YORK) — Ernesto has become a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday after hitting Puerto Rico overnight and leaving power outages and flooding in its wake.
The center of then-Tropical Storm Ernesto passed within 40 miles of San Juan, Puerto Rico, early Wednesday, producing strong winds and heavy rain.
More than 728,000 customers are without power in Puerto Rico, just shy of half the island, according to LUMA, a service provider. The island’s eastern and central regions are the most impacted.
LUMA said only power lines are down, not the infrastructure that delivers power. It will need 24 to 48 hours to assess damage before providing any time frame for repairing the lines.
The primary cause of the outages were high winds, which have been recorded at speeds of 50 mph or more, according to Juan Saca, the president and CEO of LUMA Energy.
“In Puerto Rico, vegetation under the power lines is a major issue. The movement of trees between the lines can easily cause outages,” Saca said.
Despite the challenges, Saca said LUMA is better prepared than ever to restore power.
Additionally, 235,000 customers are without water and over 400 people are in shelters, according to Puerto Rican officials.
Hurricane Ernesto will continue to strengthen as it approaches Bermuda in the next few days. ABC News
Officials are asking people to leave their homes only if absolutely necessary. Many villages are completely isolated because of the river levels and multiple routes are closed.
Officials asked people to donate blood due to low resources. Twenty-three hospitals are using electric generators and 80 flights have been canceled.
The highest rainfall total recorded Wednesday midday was 9.6 inches in Naguabo, Puerto Rico.
All tropical storm warnings have been canceled for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean islands, but flash flooding still remains a concern in Puerto Rico due to heavy rain. Rain was ending late Wednesday afternoon.
A hurricane watch has now been issued for Bermuda.
On Culebra island, east of Puerto Rico, sustained winds of 68 mph were reported with a gust up to 86 mph. A METAR Observation Station at the Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico reported sustained winds of 48 mph and a gust of 74 mph.
On the forecast track, Ernesto will continue to strengthen Thursday into Friday. It may become a Category 3 hurricane by Friday morning with winds up to 115 mph.
Friday night into early Saturday, Ernesto will be making its approach to Bermuda as either a low-end Category 3 hurricane or high-end Category 2 hurricane. Wind and rain is expected there.
The East Coast will see high surf and rip currents through this weekend as Ernesto moves parallel, but well away from, the coast.
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi had warned residents to stay home starting on Tuesday evening, when the tropical storm-force winds are forecast to reach the island. Total rainfall could reach up to 10 inches in some spots.
ABC News’ Jessica Gorman and Josh Hoyos contributed to this report.
(NEW YORK) — Dr. Ruth Westheimer, the sex therapist, author and talk show host, has died, her publicist announced. She was 96.
“It is with immense personal sorrow that I announce the passing of the iconic Dr. Ruth K Westheimer at the age of 96, whose “Minister of Communications” I’ve been since 1981,” publicist Pierre Lehu said in a statement to WABC.
Her family added: “The children of Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer are sad to announce the passing of their mother, the internationally-celebrated sex therapist, author, talk show host, professor, and orphan of the Holocaust. She died peacefully at her home in New York City on July 12th surrounded by her loving family, just over a month after celebrating her 96th birthday.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — As federal investigators continue to probe how a gunman managed to climb atop a roof and fire a barrage of shots at former President Donald Trump in an apparent assassination attempt on Saturday, multiple witnesses said they tried to point out the suspect to police and Secret Service agents before gunfire erupted.
Roughly eight minutes after Trump took the stage at a campaign rally in Butler Township, Pennsylvania, witnesses said they saw the alleged gunman shimmying up the sloping roof of the American Glass Research building outside the security perimeter of the rally.
The building is within 400 feet of the rally podium where Trump was speaking and was being used by local police as a staging area when the gunman got on the roof, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said in an exclusive interview with ABC News.
Witness Ryan Knight, who was working at the rally selling pizza slices and bottled water with his boss, said he was standing outside the security perimeter at a fence line when someone standing next to him said “This guy’s got a gun” and pointed.
“I look over at the AGR building and there was a guy prone, laying down on the AGR roof,” Knight told ABC News. “At that point, I look over and the guy starts taking shots at the president. I am losing my mind. I’m thinking, ‘Get down on the ground.'”
According to a timeline of events pieced together by the ABC News video verification team, Trump took the stage at 6:03 p.m. local time to loud applause and at 6:05 p.m. began speaking: “This is a big crowd. This is a big, big beautiful crowd.”
Knight, who says he is a registered Republican and a supporter of the former president, explained that once Trump took the stage, he and his boss walked over to the fence line about 50 feet from the AGR building to listen to the speech.
Knight said the rally was initially joyful, with attendees yelling their support for Trump.
“We were just having a great time. I mean, everybody was in happy spirits,” Knight said.
But at 6:09 p.m., bystander video taken outside the security perimeter near the fence line and reviewed by ABC News picked up someone yelling, “He’s got a gun!”
At 6:10 p.m., another bystander video reviewed by ABC News showed a police officer walking around the AGR building investigating reports of a suspicious person reported to be in the area.
Around that same time, Trump turned his head to the right to look at a Jumbotron flashing immigration statistics, according to video footage. About a minute later, the staccato of gunshots rang out and the GOP presidential nominee suddenly clutched his right ear and went to the ground after apparently noticing blood on his hand, according to the video.
A New York Times photographer took a photo that appeared to capture the path of a bullet whizzing by Trump’s head. Three rallygoers were shot in the incident, including 50-year-old volunteer firefighter Corey Comperatore who was killed shielding his family from the gunshots, officials said. The two other rallygoers were listed in stable condition.
Secret Service agents rushed to Trump and covered him with their bodies as chaos erupted.
Mike and Amber DiFrischia of Adamsville, Pennsylvania, told ABC News that they arrived at the rally around 5:53 p.m. and decided to sit in the shade outside the security perimeter until Trump began to speak. The couple said they moved up to the fence line to listen to Trump. Amber DiFrischia said it was the first time she had attended a Trump rally.
“We were only at the fence for maybe five minutes, Trump came on, and then shortly after he started speaking, my wife said, ‘Michael what is going on behind us?'” Mike DiFrischia said. “We turned around and we saw people pointing and running and that’s when we walked away from the fence and noticed that he [the gunman] was shimmying up the roof.”
At first, he said thought it was someone just trying to get a better view of Trump.
“Then the guy behind me said, ‘The guy’s got a gun.’ And as soon as he said ‘gun,’ everybody started running and screaming,” Mike DiFrischia said.
He said he and others could see the gunman “perfectly” on the roof because they were a short distance away, but police couldn’t see him immediately due to being at the base of the building.
“The law enforcement was running around. It was pretty hectic. They could not see him, the police officers. They were too close to the building,” Mike DiFrischia said.
He said police officers were yelling, “Where is he at?”
“And we were trying to explain to them, he’s right there,” Mike DiFrischia said.
Amber DiFrischia added, “How could this happen so quickly?”
Butler County Sheriff Michael T. Slupe said law enforcement officials told him that a Butler Township police officer was vaulted onto the roof and confronted by the gunman who pointed his weapon at the officer.
“He dropped down because the gentleman was turning with the firearm,” Slupe told ABC News, adding that the officer immediately radioed in about the gunman.
According to the ABC News video verification team’s timeline, gunfire erupted around 6:11 p.m. Investigators believe the gunman immediately opened fire after being interrupted by the Butler Township police officer.
“I got on the ground and I’m watching him shoot,” Knight told ABC News of the gunman. “I could see the smoke coming out of the barrel of his gun.”
Video of the mayhem showed a Secret Service counter-sniper firing at the gunman from a rooftop behind the stage where Trump was giving his speech.
“I was scared for my life,” said Knight, explaining that he and other spectators were standing in what was an open field with nowhere to take cover.
He said he heard a shot that sounded louder than the initial gunfire and saw the gunmen’s head kick back as he was shot.
“My main thought is why the Secret Service was not on top of that building,” Knight said. “There should have been people on top of it. I don’t know how or why that got missed.”
Cheatle, the Secret Service director, told ABC News chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas on Monday that local authorities were tasked with securing the building where the alleged shooter fired the shots and confirmed that local police were present inside the building while the shooter was on the roof.
“In this particular instance, we did share support for that particular site and that the Secret Service was responsible for the inner perimeter,” Cheatle said. “And then we sought assistance from our local counterparts for the outer perimeter. There was local police in that building — there was local police in the area that were responsible for the outer perimeter of the building.”
President Joe Biden said Sunday that he has ordered an independent investigation of the security provided at Saturday’s rally.
U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who oversees the Secret Service, told George Stephanopoulos on “Good Morning America” on Monday that the 20-year-old gunman, identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, should never have been able to get a clear line of sight on the former president.
“George, a direct line of sight like that to the former president of the United States should not occur,” Mayorkas said.
Cheatle told ABC News in the interview on Monday that the Pennsylvania rally shooting was “unacceptable.”
“I don’t have all the details yet, but it was a very short period of time,” she said about the shooter being seen by witnesses before he opened fire. “Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult.”
(NEW YORK) — The Fourth of July holiday is stacking up to be a scorcher for most of the nation.
Numerous record temperatures are expected to be broken as highs in California are forecast to stay in the triple digits through Independence Day and beyond, and hot, humid weather down South will make some places like New Orleans feel close to 120 degrees.
California, particularly cities in the San Joaquin Valley, is expected to see temperatures soar past the 110 mark for multiple days this week.
In Palm Springs, thermometers could reach 115 degrees, and similar temperatures are expected for neighboring states Arizona and Nevada.
Both Las Vegas and Phoenix are forecast to hit 115 around the holiday.
Factoring in the heat index, the nation’s southern states are forecast to endure hot, sticky weather through this week. The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the National Weather Service.
On Sunday, an excessive heat warning was issued for the Lower Mississippi River Valley, where the heat index could reach up to 118 degrees. New Orleans is facing a heat index of up to 118 both on Sunday and Monday.
Heat advisories are in effect for much of the East Coast, as well. In the Carolinas, the heat index will make it feel like 110 on Sunday, while Virginia will feel like 108, and in Philadelphia and central New Jersey, the heat index will be around 103 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, hot weather up and down the East Coast is expected to give way to severe weather Sunday.
More than 60 million people along the Eastern Seaboard from North Carolina to Maine are expected to be in the storm zone Sunday afternoon.
The East Coast storms are forecast to form under hot and humid conditions. The strongest storms are expected to arrive between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET on Sunday.