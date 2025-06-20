Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano sends lava shooting 1,000 feet in air

Eruption at Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano sends lava shooting 1,000 feet in air
Gary Miller/Getty Images

(HAWAII) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting again in spectacular fashion, sending lava shooting 1,000 feet into the sky, according to the United States Geological Survey.

On Friday morning, “Episode 26” of the ongoing eruption at Halemaʻumaʻu — the pit crater within Kīlauea Caldera at the summit of the volcano — spewed lava fountains that reached massive heights, according to the USGS’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

Episode 26 was preceded by small, sporadic spattering and lava overflows, according to the USGS.

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world and located on the Big Island, has been especially active in the last several months, erupting dozens of times since December.

In May, Kilauea also spewed leva more than 1,000 feet. On June 11, eruptions at Kilauea measured at more than 330 feet, according to the USGS.

The current eruption began at 1:40 a.m. local time, with lava fountains and flows erupting from the north vent, according to the USGS.

The eruption is flowing into a remote area of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Flows have been confined to the Halemaʻumaʻu crater and the southwest side of Kaluapele, Kīlauea’s summit caldera.

The USGS issued a volcano watch – known as a code orange – which means that an eruption is either likely or occurring but with no, or minor, ash.

Volcanic gas emissions and tephra — fragments of rock, minerals and glass — from the lava fountain may be distributed south of the caldera, due to the winds blowing from the north, the USGS said.

Other hazards include Pele’s hair — strands of volcanic glass often produced by lava fountaining activity — crater wall instability ground cracking and rockfalls.

Kīlauea’scaldera rim surroundingHalemaʻumaʻucrater has been closed to the public since 2007 due to such hazards.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

1 boy killed, 2 hurt in stabbing outside their high school; 2 classmates arrested
1 boy killed, 2 hurt in stabbing outside their high school; 2 classmates arrested
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(SANTA ANA, Calif.) — One student was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing outside their Southern California high school, and two of their classmates have been arrested, authorities said.

The students were attacked during a fight in front of Santa Ana High School at about 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, shortly after dismissal, according to school officials and police in Santa Ana, which is about 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition and later died from his injuries, police said. He was identified later in the week by the Orange County coroner as Armando Morales.

A 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy were hospitalized in stable condition, police said. The Santa Ana Police Department later identified the boys as brothers.

The attack appeared to be gang-related, Santa Ana police spokesperson Natalie Garcia told reporters.

Garcia said Wednesday that police were searching for the two unidentified suspects. On Thursday, police said the suspects — a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy — were identified and turned themselves in.

“Based on interviews with the parents, witness statements, and other video surveillance, both suspects were arrested and booked into juvenile hall for murder and attempted murder,” Garcia told reporters.

The unidentified boys were taken to Juvenile Hall and booked for murder and attempted murder, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the student who passed, and with all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” the Santa Ana Unified School District said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an increased presence of Santa Ana School Police on and around Santa Ana HS on Thursday,” the district added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Burglars break in to Anthony Anderson’s LA home: Sources
Burglars break in to Anthony Anderson’s LA home: Sources
Disney/Randy Holmes

(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Anthony Anderson’s Encino home was broken into by a burglary crew on Sunday night, according to law enforcement sources.

Three men broke in but it’s unclear what was stolen, the sources said. Nobody has been arrested.

Anderson is the latest big-name celebrity to have their Southern California home burglarized. Los Angeles Police Department detectives told ABC News that often the burglary crews don’t even know whose home they are in, but odds are the lavish homes they target will belong to a celebrity because it’s Los Angeles.

On Valentine’s Day, burglars broke into Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home, according to sources. The A-list couple was not home at the time, but the home was ransacked before the group took off.

Another A-list couple, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, had their guest home broken into last August. The burglars did not enter the actors’ main home, but the couple was not home at the time anyway, sources said.

Anderson has had a lengthy career in Hollywood. including a leading role on the sitcom “Black-ish” from 2014 to 2022. He also had a long run on “Law & Order.” He’s also appeared in movies such as “Barbershop,” “Hustle & Flow” and the recently released “G20” alongside Viola Davis.

ABC News has reached out to Anderson’s representatives for comment. The investigation into the break-in is ongoing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Karen Read murder trial: Mother of victim speaks out for 1st time
Karen Read murder trial: Mother of victim speaks out for 1st time
Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

(BOSTON) — As Karen Read stands trial for a second time in Massachusetts for the alleged murder of her police officer boyfriend, the victim’s mother spoke about her son’s death publicly for the first time on Wednesday.

Prosecutors allege that, following a night of drinking in Canton, Read struck her boyfriend — Boston police officer John O’Keefe — with her Lexus SUV outside of a get-together at another officer’s home and left him to die in a blizzard in January 2022.

After a jury was unable to reach a verdict in the initial murder trial last year, she is being retried on charges including second-degree murder, vehicular manslaughter while operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a collision causing death. She has pleaded not guilty and maintains her innocence.

O’Keefe’s mother, Margaret “Peggy” O’Keefe, was not called to testify in Read’s first trial.

While testifying for the Commonwealth on Wednesday, Peggy O’Keefe described her son as an “enthusiastic” fan of sports who was “wonderful” with his niece and nephew, for whom he provided primary guardianship following their parents’ untimely deaths.

“He was their No. 1,” she said, shakily, “They called him JJ.”

She sobbed when special prosecutor Hank Brennan showed a photo of her son smiling.

When asked to recount the morning her son’s body was discovered, Peggy O’Keefe recalled the moment she arrived at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton in search of her son. As she walked down the hallway towards the emergency room, she recalled seeing Read standing on the side of the corridor, screaming out to her, repeatedly asking if John O’Keefe was “dead.”

After John O’Keefe was pronounced dead later that morning, his mother recalled leaving the hospital and gathering in his home with her husband and her grandchildren to mourn together.

She said Read showed up with members of her own family, and that she didn’t recall talking to the defendant. She said they left after about 10 to 15 minutes, removing Read’s Lexus SUV parked in the driveway from the premises.

The defense did not ask Peggy O’Keefe any questions.

“I am very, very sorry for your loss,” defense attorney Alan Jackson told her.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.