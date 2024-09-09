Eugene and Dan Levy discuss father-son “chemistry” and “bickering” ahead of Emmys hosting

Good Morning America

Eugene and Dan Levy, the father-son stars of Schitt’s Creek, which swept the 2020 Emmy Awards in the comedy category four years ago, are returning to the show, this time as hosts.

Ahead of their primetime spot, the pair sat down with ABC News’ Chris Connelly to discuss the big event as part of a 20/20 special The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

They are the first father-son duo to host the show.

“I think in prepping for this thing, you can’t really overthink the firsts,” Dan said. “My biggest obstacle was fear. And I feel like if fear is your biggest obstacle, you have to do it,” he said.

“I told my wife that we were asked to host. She said, ‘Well, you’re not doing it,” Eugene recalled with a laugh. “There was electricity that was kinda drawing us into it, right?” he added.

Dan explained, “The challenge is not humiliating yourself on national television in front of millions and millions of people,” he said.

The duo best described their chemistry as a continuous, humorously confrontational back and forth.

“Bickering.” said Dan when asked how the pair communicates together.

“Yeah. It’s kind of a bicker, kinda back and forth. It’s a general lack of respect,” said Eugene — which Dan said is “a kind of chemistry that works on an award show.”

Eugene reflected on Dan developing his comedic chops as a child — chops which helped Schitt’s Creek score nine Emmy wins. “He found it at some point. He found his comedic voice,” said Eugene, 77. “He was able to put the family away with a single word or a phrase.”

Dan, 41, said it was this real-life family dynamic that helped make Schitt’s Creek such a success.

Watch the extended conversation on The 76th Emmys: A Night of Firsts with Robin Roberts, which airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comedy and TV legend Bob Newhart dead at 94
Comedian and TV star Bob Newhart has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 94.

His longtime publicist, Jerry Digney, reported the legendary comedian with the trademark deadpan delivery died at his home in Los Angeles “after a series of short illnesses.”

The Chicago native, born George Robert Newhart, became a household name with the release of his 1960 comedy album, The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart. It won Newhart three Grammys: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Best Comedy Album.

After the success of The Button-Down Mind, Newhart got his own variety show with NBC, The Bob Newhart Show. Though it was canceled after one season, Newhart earned an Emmy nomination and a Peabody Award.

He went on to guest star on shows including The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and The Ed Sullivan Show over the next few years, and in 1972 he took on the starring role in The Bob Newhart Show. In that show, Newhart played a psychologist named Robert Hartley who was constantly interacting with patients and colleagues.

That show lasted six seasons, and in 1982 he took on a new sitcom, Newhart, in which he portrayed an innkeeper named Dick Loudon. Newhart earned the actor three Emmy nominations, and its finale — which saw him wake up in his bedroom from The Bob Newhart Show — has been lauded as one of the greatest in television history.

Newhart went on have two other shows, Bob and George and Leo, though neither became the hits that The Bob Newhart Show and Newhart were.

In 2003, he starred in Jon Favreau‘s holiday classic Elf as Will Ferrell‘s adoptive father, Papa Elf.

Newhart won his first Emmy in 2013 for a guest-starring role in The Big Bang Theory.

A voice-over artist who lent his talent to films such as The Rescuers and The Rescuers Down Under, Newhart is survived by four children — Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy and Robert — and numerous grandchildren.

Virginia “Ginnie” Newhart, his wife of 60 years, passed away in 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The ‘Friends’ couch, Geller Cup up for grabs as Julien’s Auction celebrates sitcom’s 30th anniversary
Julien’s Auctions

If it’s like you’re always stuck in second gear, Julien’s Auctions will be there for you. 

That’s because the auction house is celebrating 30 years of Friends by putting a massive trove of props, wardrobe, set pieces and other memorabilia from the beloved sitcom on the block.

The live and online auction takes place from Los Angeles on Sept. 23 and will let fans get their hands on set dec pieces from Ross’ apartment; a sweater worn by the late Matthew Perry‘s Chandler Bing; a striped shirt worn by Matt LeBlanc‘s Joey Tribbiani; and tons of other treasures.

Over its 10-year run on NBC, the show welcomed loads of guest stars, and hitting the block will be items used or worn by Susan Sarandon, Bruce Willis, Dakota Fanning, Winona Ryder and many others.

Possibly the most iconic item up for grabs: a studio-made replica of the Friends couch. Just don’t forget to PIVOT

Check out all the items here.

David Goodman, CEO of Julien’s Auctions, noted in a statement, “Every day, somewhere around the world Friends is playing on a screen, which speaks to its enormous popularity and its attraction of new fans even decades after its finale.”

He adds, “Julien’s is thrilled to represent this iconic collection brought us to by Warner Bros. Television that celebrates the 30th anniversary of this legendary show that achieved the absolute zenith of pop culture.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Winona Ryder opens up about harassment in Hollywood and her history with Harvey Weinstein
Warner Bros. Pictures

What was acceptable in Hollywood before and after the #MeToo movement is very different, and someone who has been there through it all, Winona Ryder, is sounding off.

To Esquire, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star opened up about the old days of Hollywood in the ’80s and ’90s — and yes, some of her stories include disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Ryder didn’t provide the names of “a couple of people” in Hollywood “who were just blatantly sexually harassing me” when she was in her late 20s.

“It wasn’t an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild,” she said.

“I was lucky because I was known, so it didn’t happen as much as maybe it would if I had been a struggling actor. But I remember this feeling in your mind: You’re negotiating … You’re working it out while this person is being extremely creepy.”

It “soured” her on Hollywood, she said.

Regarding Weinstein, she believes a couple of awkward meetings with him got her blacklisted from potential projects.

“The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with [him], I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and … we had a conversation and I left,” she recalls.

“And [afterward] I got like screamed at [by an agent]. ‘What the f*** did you do?’ Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?”

On another occasion, she says she unintentionally rebuffed his offer to star in an adaptation of the play Little Voice by recommending instead the “amazing” actress who had played the role onstage, Jane Horrocks. “And he got very weird and he left.”

For the record, the former producer, currently in jail on sex charges, denied the exchanges to Entertainment Weekly through his attorney, offering “only good thoughts and kind wishes for happiness and success for her.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.