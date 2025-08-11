Evacuation orders lifted as firefighters gain upper hand in California’s Canyon Fire

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

All evacuation warnings have been lifted regarding the Canyon Fire in California after firefighters appeared to gain the upper hand in battling the wildfire, which broke out amid a heatwave and rapidly spread to over 5,300 acres in two days and destroyed at least seven structures, including two homes, authorities said.

As of Sunday morning, fire crews had increased containment on the blaze from 28% on Saturday evening to 62%, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The fire also spread into Los Angeles County, endangering homes and forcing thousands of evacuation over the weekend near the city of Castaic.

“As of this morning, all evacuation warnings in Los Angeles and Ventura counties have been lifted,” Cal Fire said in an updated statement on Sunday morning.

As of Sunday, the fire had burned 5,370 acres, according to Cal Fire.

On Thursday, a local emergency proclamation issued by officials enabling the county to “expedite access to critical resources and cut through bureaucratic red tape to enhance firefighting and recovery efforts,” according to a statement from Los Angeles County.

The Canyon Fire had grown to over 5,000 acres in a matter of hours and was 25% contained, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department Friday morning. On Thursday, the fire had burned 1,500 acres.

At least two homes and five small outbuildings were burned in the flames, officials said.

More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze, which broke out in extremely hot weather — accompanied by minimal humidity — which officials said are the perfect conditions for the flames to increase.

Evacuation zones and shelters
At the height of the fire on Friday and Saturday, more than 5,700 homes and structures in Los Angeles County were threatened and and nearly 8,000 residents were forced to evacuate, officials said.

Many residents of Ventura County were also initially under evacuation orders or evacuation warnings, which have all been cancelled, officials said.

The emergency declaration issued by officials granted authorities the flexibility to “coordinate across agencies, mobilize additional firefighting personnel and equipment, and streamline procurement processes,” officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters were also making progress in containing the Gifford Fire, which as of Sunday had burned 114,621 acres, mostly within the Los Padres National Forest in Solvang, California, according to Cal Fire. The wildfire, which began on Aug. 1 and became the largest wildfire in the years, was 21% contained as of Sunday morning, officials said.

Co-conspirator arrested in Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion, officials say
(PALM SPRINGS, Calif.) — The FBI has arrested a co-conspirator in last month’s car bombing outside a Palm Springs fertility clinic, with officials saying he provided large quantities of ammonium nitrate to the suspect killed in the blast.

Daniel Park has been charged with conspiracy to manufacture an unregistered device and terrorism, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. Park was arrested Tuesday night at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York after being detained in Poland on May 30, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office said last month.

Park allegedly shipped from Seattle approximately 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, an explosive precursor commonly used to construct homemade bombs, to Bartkus as part of a plot related to the pair’s nihilist beliefs, according to officials. Park also allegedly paid for an additional 90 pounds of the substance in the days leading up to the Palm Springs attack, officials said.

Federal investigators allege the materials were used in the car bombing. Investigators have already conducted searches at Park’s home, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. Park also allegedly spent two weeks visiting the main suspect’s home in late January and early February of this year, the officials said. The two are believed to have been conducting experiments together in the main suspect’s garage.

Park is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court Wednesday afternoon before he’s transported to California, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors are asking that he be held without release. The suspects targeted the fertility clinic because they believed that new life should not be created, investigators said at the press conference Wednesday.

“The subject had nihilistic ideations, and this was a targeted attack against the IVF facility,” Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said last month. “Make no mistake, we are treating this, as I said yesterday, as an intentional act of terrorism.”

While Park allegedly traveled to Bartkus’ house in January and February, investigators do not believe he was in the area at the time of the bombing. He allegedly fled to Europe after the bombing, officials said.

At least four other people were injured in the explosion last month. The explosion led to a fire and the collapse of a nearby building.

The clinic, the American Reproductive Center of Palm Springs, said no members of its staff were harmed, and its lab — including all eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were undamaged in the attack.

The clinic is currently seeing patients at a temporary location across the street from its main building.

“We’re grateful to share that consultations, follow-ups, and ultrasounds are continuing with minimal disruption, and our team has made a nearly seamless transition. We’re also in the process of finalizing our new IVF lab and surgery center, and we look forward to resuming those services very soon,” the clinic said in a statement on social media last week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Kerr County, Texas, lead emergency management official says he was asleep during deadly flooding
Eric Vryn/Getty Images

(KERR COUNTY, Texas) — For the first time since catastrophic flooding killed more than 100 people in Kerr County, Texas, the county emergency management director conceded that he was sick and asleep as the water rose to historic levels on the Guadalupe River.

William “Dub” Thomas, the Kerr County Emergency Management Director since 2015, detailed his whereabouts during the crisis to a panel of 18 state lawmakers that hosted the hearing on Thursday in Kerrville, Texas.

Thomas said that after working a full day on July 2, he went home sick. He said at the time, no concerns had been raised about an elevated weather condition, “beyond what is typical for the region during the summer.”

Thomas said he stayed home sick on July 3 and did not participate in two meetings dealing with the Texas emergency management coordination center.

Thomas said his supervisors, including the Kerr County sheriff, were aware he was out sick.

He said he briefly woke up about 2 p.m. on July 3, but there was no rainfall at the time and no indication of the pending change in the river. He said he went back to sleep.

“I was awakened around 5:30 a.m., on July the Fourth by my wife following a call from the city of Kerrville EMC (Emergency Management Coordinator) Jeremy Hughes requesting that I mobilize,” Thomas said.

He said the call was the first time he realized that an emergency was unfolding.

“By approximately 6 a.m., I was coordinating our county’s response in close contact with the sheriff, the emergency operation center and Mr. Hughes, working together under rapidly changing and difficult conditions,” said Thomas.

But other Kerr County officials said by that time, summer camps along the overflowing Guadalupe River were already underwater.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Armed bystander who helped confront Walmart stabbing suspect speaks out
Derrick Perry speaks with ABC News on Good Morning America./ABC News

(TRAVESE CITY, Mich.) — A former Marine who helped confront the suspect in a stabbing rampage at a Walmart in Michigan is speaking out in an exclusive broadcast interview after the terrifying incident that authorities said was an act of terrorism.

Nearly a dozen people were randomly injured in the attack on Saturday before a group of citizens — including Derrick Perry, who was armed with a gun — helped prevent the suspect from leaving or harming others, authorities said.

“I didn’t think of anything other than trying to get him away from people and get him isolated and get him to put the knife down and just to kind of focus on me instead of everyone that was yelling and screaming in the background,” Perry, a married father of three, told “Good Morning America” on Monday.

The suspect allegedly entered the Walmart store in Traverse City, about 150 miles north of Grand Rapids, Saturday afternoon and began attacking people with a folding knife, authorities said.

“It appears that these were all random acts,” Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea said at a news conference on Sunday afternoon, adding that the attacks began near the checkout area.

The victims range in age from 29 to 84 and include a Walmart employee, Shea said.

A group of citizens, including a firearm-wielding Perry, confronted the suspect in the parking lot in a dramatic scene that was captured on video by a bystander. A deputy then took the suspect — 42-year-old Bradford James Gille — into custody, authorities said.

“I commend them,” Shea said of the citizens who helped. “It’s not very often that we have citizens that are willing to step up and take action.”

Gille was formally charged Monday with one count of terrorism and 11 counts of assault with intent to murder. He did not enter a plea during his arraignment, and a judge overseeing the hearing said an attorney will be appointed to represent him.

Magistrate Tammi Rodgers set Gille’s bail at $100,000 cash and ordered him to return to court for a probable cause hearing on Aug. 6 and a preliminary hearing on Aug. 12.

The magistrate granted the prosecutor’s request for high bail for Gille, alleging that he had committed “one of the most serious crimes that one could commit in the state of Michigan.”

Prosecutors said each charge against Gille carries a possible life sentence if he is convicted.

