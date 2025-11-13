Evacuation warnings in place as heavy rain could slam California burn scar areas, causing mudslides, debris flows
(LOS ANGELES) — Evacuation warnings are in place for parts of Southern California as an incoming storm could bring potential mudslides and debris flows to burn scar areas, according to county officials.
“Anyone in these areas should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice,” Los Angeles County officials said in a statement.
The evacuation warnings are in effect for the following burn scar areas: Canyon, Bethany, Eaton, Palisades, Hurst, Kenneth, Sunset, Lidia, Franklin and Bridge, according to officials.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday that emergency resources will be pre-deployed ahead of the storm to protect communities in the Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties from mudslides and debris flow.
This storm — which is a moderate atmospheric river building along a cold front — will begin to hit areas of Northern and Central California, Washington and Oregon on Thursday before slamming parts of Southern California.
Heavy rain will push through the Bay Area and Sacramento on Thursday morning, bringing up to 4 inches of rain in some areas, before traveling south to Los Angeles late Thursday into Friday morning.
Rain, heavy at times, will continue across Southern California on Friday and Saturday, with 1 to 3 inches of rain expected across much of Western California — although some localized areas at higher elevation could receive more.
Over just two days, Friday and Saturday, higher elevations around Santa Barbara could see 4 to 6 inches of rain, bringing the threat of rockslides, landslides and debris flow through the weekend and into next week as more rain continues over these saturated soils.
This system will also force below-average temperatures over Southern California, with scattered showers remaining a possibility on Sunday through at least Tuesday.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department said anyone living in burned or flood-prone areas should “stay away from flood channels, catch basins, canyons and waterways which are vulnerable to floods” and if people have to evacuate, to “return to your home only after local authorities have said it is safe to do so.”
The evacuation warnings in Southern California will be in effect through Sunday, officials said.
(LEWISTON, Maine) — One of Maine’s largest abortion care providers said it will have to dramatically cut services after a federal judge ruled earlier this week that the Trump administration is not required to restore Medicaid funding.
Under H.R.1 — the mega-bill that President Donald Trump signed into law last month — family planning and abortion providers are not allowed to collect Medicaid funding if they received at least $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in 2023.
The Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) sued the Trump administration on behalf of Maine Family Planning — the largest network of sexual and reproductive health care clinics in the state — arguing that the provision violates the Equal Protection clause under the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution.
However, Judge Lance Walker ruled that because Roe v. Wade was overruled in June 2022, ending the constitutional right to abortion, Congress can “withhold federal funds and otherwise disassociate from conduct that is not enshrined.”
Medicaid funds are not used to cover abortion costs in most circumstances, but they are used to pay for other health care costs. George Hill, president and CEO of Maine Family Planning, said the network will have to cut services or drastically reduce the number of patients they can see.
“Right now, we’re not accepting new Medicaid-insured patients for primary care,” he told ABC News. “We are going to have to stop providing primary care to Medicaid enrolled patients, probably by the end of September.”
Hill said Maine Family Planning is not billing Medicaid for current Medicaid patients, but added that continuing to do so is likely not a sustainable option.
“It’s costing us, in lost revenue, about $165,000 a month,” Hill said. “That clearly is unsustainable. We’re spending a good deal of time getting the word out about the quality of the care that we provide, why it’s necessary in the areas that we provide, to a wide range of private donors. But … it’s not sustainable over the long term.”
Maine Family Planning has been receiving about $1.9 million a year in reimbursements, which makes up about 20% of its budget, Olivia Pennington, director of advocacy and community engagement at Maine Family Planning, told ABC News.
Pennington said the provision in the mega-bill was intended to prevent federal dollars from reaching Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the U.S., but the Maine agency appeared to be caught in the crosshairs.
“We knew there was a chance we were going to get caught up in this attempt to defund Planned Parenthood,” she told ABC News. “We weren’t sure exactly what that was going to look like, but July 4, when that bill was signed, we were acutely aware that, as of that day, we had to stop billing MaineCare, which is what we call Medicaid here in the state of Maine.”
Pennington said that although Maine Family Planning does provide abortion care, the clinics also provide contraceptive care, cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, and HIV testing and prevention.
Maine Family Planning can also refer patients to other services, such as care for HIV treatments, Pennington said.
Additionally, at three of Maine Family Planning’s 18 brick-and-mortar clinics — mainly in rural and unserved areas — staff provide primary care. The agency also has a mobile medical unit for those who can’t make it to a physical location.
Pennington said the clinics are in areas with no public transit infrastructure and that the next closest clinic for patients may be as far as three hours away.
“There’s a lack of access to primary care in those areas,” she said. “For most of our patients, we know that we are the first and only health care provider they see in a year.”
Pennington added that half of all patients not receiving abortion care at Maine Family Planning are covered by Medicaid. Currently, the clinics are seeing those patients free of charge.
However, she is worried that not having Medicaid funding restored will result in a domino effect that could harm all patients, including those not on Medicaid.
“If MaineCare patients can no longer receive services at their local Maine Family Planning, other providers are going to be forced to absorb those patients,” Pennington said. “And because there’s already such a shortage of family planning and reproductive health care providers in the state, it will become much harder for everyone in the state to get health care.”
She went on, “We are continuing to see these patients free of charge because we believe that they deserve access to high-quality health care, but that’s not a sustainable option.”
Astrid Ackerman, staff attorney at CRR, told ABC News the team is prepared to explore every legal avenue to restore Medicaid funding for Maine Family Planning. She said the decision by the court this week is putting the health care of “thousands” of people in Maine in jeopardy.
“What is really happening is that it’s a way for the Trump administration to punish and go after abortion providers,” Ackerman said. “Medicaid funding has not … covered abortion, besides just some very limited exceptions, for decades — like they cannot use Medicaid funding for abortion generally.”
“So then the Trump administration, what they’re doing is trying to say, ‘Look, you are providing abortions. I know that I’m not giving you federal funding for abortions, but nonetheless, I’m going to punish you for providing abortion.’ Again, in a state [like Maine] where abortion is protected,” she added.
ABC News reached out to the HHS asking for a request for comment.
(DALLAS) — Three detainees were shot at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office on Wednesday morning, law enforcement sources told ABC News, with the FBI saying the shooting is being investigated “as an act of targeted violence.”
One victim was killed and two were wounded, authorities said.
At a news conference authorities would not confirm that the victims were detainees, but they repeatedly said that no law enforcement officers were hurt.
The shooter — who appeared “to be a sniper from an elevated position” firing from “a couple hundred yards” away — died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, ICE Director Todd Lyons told ABC News.
Without describing a motive for the shooting, FBI special agent Joe Rothrock said it appeared that rounds “found near the suspected shooter contain messages that are anti-ICE in nature.” FBI Director Kash Patel released images of recovered unspent shell casings, including one engraved with the phrase “ANTI ICE.”
The target was not clear, but the incident comes as ICE has been ramping up deportation efforts throughout the country and Homeland Security officials have been warning that agents and officers from their agencies have been facing increased violence and threats.
(LOS ANGELES) — A heat wave hitting the West, sending temperatures soaring past the century mark, is expected to persist into the weekend, with the most intense and prolonged heat expected in the Desert Southwest.
Extreme heat warnings are in effect for wide swaths of the Desert Southwest, extending into Southern California, where the temperature in Palm Springs is forecast to reach 105 on Thursday.
The temperature in Phoenix is expected to climb to 113 degrees on Thursday afternoon, threatening a daily record of 114, and making Arizona’s capital city one of the hottest cities in the Southwest.
The hot spell is expected to continue in Phoenix and Tucson, as triple-digit weather extends through the weekend.
Residents of Las Vegas will also be sweltering during the heat wave. The temperature in Vegas is expected to hit 111 on Thursday and on Friday.
California’s San Joaquin Valley will be baking in 100-degree weather from Bakersfield and Fresno to Sacramento, where the temperature is expected to reach up to 107 on Thursday.
Los Angeles is forecast to reach 96 degrees on Thursday and Friday, and drop only to 95 on Saturday, challenging daily record highs.
The extreme heat in Southern California is also fueling elevated fire weather concerns. Red flag warnings are in place through Saturday for parts of northern Los Angeles County and Ventura County, where extreme heat combined with low humidity and breezy conditions could cause the rapid spread of any fires that ignite. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible on Friday through the weekend, with any lightning strikes being capable of starting new fires.