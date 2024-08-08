Ewan Mitchell unwraps that ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 finale

Ewan Mitchell unwraps that ‘House of the Dragon’ season 2 finale
Ollie Upton/HBO

No more dragons for a while. HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon concluded season 2 with its finale Sunday and the episode seemed to set up all-out war in season 3.

Ewan Mitchell, who plays Aemond Targaryen, the acting king of Westeros and the guy with the biggest dragon, tells ABC Audio what he loved about the season 2 finale.

“That’s the first time that you start to see Aemond break a little bit, and he gets desperate and he begs his sister to join him upon Dream Fire. And then he starts to overextend,” he says. “And I can’t wait to see more of that in season 3.”

We learn in the finale that Aemond used his dragon Vhagar to decimate the town of Sharp Point. While we don’t see the carnage, the implication is that it was an act of rage from a bitter ruler who feels his grasp on power is slipping. However, Mitchell thinks there was more to Aemond’s madness.

“Geographically where Sharp Point is situated is very close to The Gullet. And so I think Aemond kind of justifies that action by saying, look, I’m just warming up the blockade ahead of next season … I think Aemond, he does have that kind of strategic kind of justification for what he did,” he tells ABC Audio.

Mitchell doesn’t have any idea where season 3 is going, because he’s only read George R.R. Martin‘s Fire and Blood, the book the series is based on, to where season 2 ends. But if he did, even his family and friends aren’t getting anything out of him.

“I even kept the secret of my nude scene to my mom in episodes two and three,” he says. “I kept it all hush. And yeah, she screamed the house down. It was very funny.”

“Can I steal Hugh for a second?” Deadpool and Wolverine cross over into ‘Bachelor’ Nation
Marvel Studios

Fans of ABC’s Bachelor franchise can now see the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine for all the right reasons.

In a new themed spot, Hugh Jackman appears in his full superhero costume, reclining on a sofa, before he protests, “No, no, no, what the hell am I even doing?”

Ryan Reynolds then scoots into frame in character, explaining, “You’re explaining to Bachelor Nation how our movie is the perfect date movie, while holding this,” before sniffing a rose.

“I’m not doing either of those,” Jackman says, standing.

“Yes you are because you are a confident, powerful person and 18-49 year-old women are a super-important demo to us, no cap.”

Jackman turns around, and Reynolds then addresses the Nation, signaling the cameraman to zoom in on Jackman’s super-butt without him knowing.

Meanwhile, Deadpool explains, “Our movie has everything you love: You can really ZOOM IN on complex relationship dynamics. There’s ample amounts of cheeky humor, and I’m not gonna lie, it was quite a payday for us.”

Turns out, Wolverine was only there because Deadpool promised him a chance to meet the newest Bachelorette, Jenn Tran — but DP was lying.

Reynolds posted the spot to social media, captioning it with, “Can I steal HUGH for a second,” mirroring the oft-repeated phrase from the romance reality show.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters July 26 from Marvel Studios, which shares a parent company with ABC News in Disney.

Kim Kardashian-produced Hulu legal drama snags Glenn Close and Halle Berry
FX/Eric Leibowitz — Amy Sussman/Getty Images for CDGA

Some might have snarked when Kim Kardashian got into the TV producing game, but they won’t be laughing now that she’s reportedly snagged two of Hollywood’s best-known actresses as her co-stars.

ABC Audio has confirmed Oscar winner Halle Berry and eight-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close have signed onto All’s Fair, the legal drama co-produced by and starring Kim K. The project is also co-produced by Kim’s American Horror Story: Delicate colleague Ryan Murphy.

As reported, All’s Fair has been described as a “high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” that will see Kim playing, “Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm.”

The two actress’ roles are still under wraps in the project from Disney-owned 20th Television.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn teases possible Eddie Munson return
Netflix

Eddie Munson may have met an untimely fate at the end of Stranger Things season 4, but actor Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan-favorite leader of the Hellfire Club, is teasing he may not be done with the character just yet.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Quinn spoke about the possibility of Eddie returning for Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season.

Quinn said the “chances are high” that he’d spend time with his former costars and the show’s creators in the near future.

“I love those guys! I’d love to say hello,” Quinn said. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane. It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time.”

Quinn continued, “I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way. I have no doubts.”

Fans of the show are holding out hope for Eddie’s return, as many feel there is a possibility that it could happen. When asked his opinion on this, Quinn said, “I might have that feeling too.”

“Or maybe I don’t,” Quinn said with a laugh. “I don’t know! Who knows?”

