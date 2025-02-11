Ex-employees say Tom Krause, tapped by Musk to overhaul Treasury, was a ‘hatchet man’

Chip Somodevilla/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — An Elon Musk ally hired to overhaul the U.S. Department of Treasury has a lengthy record of undertaking hardline reforms in the private sector that demoralized staff and made them fear for their jobs, according to interviews with several former employees at his tech firm.

Tom Krause, the CEO of Silicon Valley-based Cloud Software Group, oversaw layoffs at his company in each of the last three years while instituting a return-to-office mandate, rigid performance ratings, and a request that weekly updates be sent from workers directly to Krause, the former employees told ABC News — echoing the sort of reforms that Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency has begun undertaking within government agencies.

One former Cloud Software Group employee said she hid her pregnancy for fear it could make her a target of layoffs. An ex-manager said they dreaded filing performance reviews of subordinates, knowing some workers may fall victim to the next cycle of cuts. Another former employee said they avoided expressing unease in company emails or in the messaging app Slack out of concern that it could jeopardize their job.

“They’re taking business practices popular in boardrooms and on golf clubs, and they’re taking them into government,” Kathleen Roan, a former senior content designer at Cloud Software Group who retired in 2024, told ABC News.

Krause in recent days has vaulted into a key position at the Treasury Department, overseeing its $5 trillion payment system, which sends funds to tens of millions of Americans for programs like Medicare and Social Security, the agency’s website says.

In a press release, the agency said Krause brings decades of experience “managing balance sheets” to the agency’s effort to “maximize payment integrity.”

Neither Krause nor Cloud Software Group responded to a request for comment from ABC News.

A ‘hatchet man’

Several former employees ABC spoke with praised Krause as a savvy business leader, and one said they enjoyed their tenure at the company. But most of them requested that they not be identified due to concerns about reprisals.

“There was a whittling away of the things that made you feel like you were a valued employee and then finally ‘Oh, now we’re going to start eliminating jobs,'” Roan said of her time at the company under Krause. “They saw people as expendable.”

Cloud Software Group company was established in 2022 through the acquisition of enterprise software firm Citrix in a private equity-backed $16.5 billion deal, followed by a merger with TIBCO Software.

Krause, who had previously served as president of software at Palo Alto-based Broadcom, was named CEO of the new firm.

Within months, in January 2023, the company cut 15% of its workforce.

“The feeling was that he was there to cut expenses down and be a hatchet man, similar to what’s happening now in the government,” a former human resources employee said. “Everyone was on edge.”

Some of the cost-cutting measures at Cloud Software Group under Krause were first reported by The American Prospect.

Within months of Krause’s arrival, the company also requested that employees return to the office, multiple former employees said.

At the same time, the company closed some offices in an effort to reduce overhead costs, multiple former employees told ABC News. The closures left some workers without an office nearby, making them exempt from the return-to-office requirement, a former employee said.

On Inauguration Day, Trump signed an executive order calling on federal agency heads to mandate in-office work. Musk backed that policy in an op-ed he co-authored in the Wall Street Journal, predicting that mandatory return to work “would result in a wave of voluntary terminations that we welcome.”

‘A much higher level of business discipline’

Employees at Cloud Software Group lost some perks, too.

David Morgan, a former client support provider at Cloud Software Group, said the firm ended his quarterly bonuses, which amounted to $16,000 each year. Workers also stopped receiving “thank you” days, an extra allotment of paid time off, Morgan said.

“Everything we were told would be benefits at the time of hiring was slowly removed,” Morgan said.
An Air Force veteran with a disability, Morgan said he received one day of notice before he lost his job as part of a round of layoffs in January 2024, after having been assured that his position had been safe over the months prior.

In a post on LinkedIn that month, Krause said the company had improved but still required personnel changes.

“Our focus on adding value for our long-standing customers while driving a much higher level of business discipline and accountability is bearing fruit — with customer retention and financial results for our first fiscal year as Cloud Software Group coming in ahead of plan,” Krause said.

“But change often means difficult decisions,” he wrote. “While we have a number of areas of the business where our plans involve additional hiring to support our goals, they also mean a pragmatic look at those places where we simply need fewer or different resources.”

In a direct message to Krause over LinkedIn days later, Morgan wrote, “It’s challenging to reconcile my dedication and commitment to the company with the feeling of being let go in a way that seemed to lack empathy.” It does not appear that Krause responded, according to a screenshot of the conversation reviewed by ABC News.

Another policy shift under Krause brought the implementation of employee-performance ratings on a scale of one to three, multiple former employees said.

The ratings took a toll on one former manager, who said the company required them to label at least one subordinate as a low performer. “I had to give one person a low score, even if I thought they didn’t really deserve a low score,” they said. “It was miserable.”

Rating systems have reportedly been deployed as part of the Trump administration’s recent push to cut staff. Senior staff across the Department of Health and Human Services were told to rank thousands of employees in probationary periods, with as much as 40% to be deemed non-mission critical, the Washington Post reported.

‘It’s very alarming’

Daniel Keum, a professor of management at Columbia University Business School, said the apparent overlap between cost-cutting initiatives at Cloud Software Group and some federal agencies exemplifies the Trump administration’s use of tactics borrowed from the private sector.

“In tech, there’s a mentality that you have to break things to make them a lot better,” Keum told ABC News. “When transposed into federal agencies, that mentality becomes very dicey.”

Nearly all former employees who spoke to ABC News expressed shock or concern about the role at the Treasury taken up by Krause, though one expressed indifference and another voiced support.

“It’s very alarming,” said Roan, the former Cloud Software Group design architect.

“He should absolutely not have anything to do with the U.S. Treasury Department,” said Morgan.

In contrast, a former account executive at the company applauded the choice of Krause for the Treasury role, citing his financial acumen.

“I don’t think you can find a better person to swim in the weeds [and] sit in the edifice of the Treasury Department,” the person said.

In January, Cloud Software Group conducted another round of layoffs. That same month, Krause sent an email to all employees asking them to voluntarily send him a message at the end of each week “telling me what you accomplished,” according to a copy of the email reviewed by ABC News.

The approach draws on best practices from “two great entrepreneurs and CEOs that lead the most valuable companies in the world,” Krause wrote, naming Musk and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

In a separate email in recent days, Krause told employees that he plans to continue in his role at the company during his time at the Treasury, according to a copy of the email reviewed by ABC News that was first reported by CRN.

“I am honored to serve our country,” Krause wrote. “Let me be clear — as CEO of Cloud Software Group, I am committed to our company and to you, our employees.”

