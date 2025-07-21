Ex-officer convicted in relation to Breonna Taylor’s death to be sentenced
(LOUISVILLE, K.y.) — The former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer convicted of a civil rights offence in relation to the death of Breonna Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in federal court.
Brett Hankison was found guilty of one count of violating Taylor’s civil rights after he blindly shot into Taylor’s apartment in March 2020. Hankison’s bullets did not hit anyone.
The Department of Justice recommended that Hankison should receive one day of imprisonment in a sentencing memorandum filed Wednesday.
Taylor was fatally shot during the 2020 raid, during which three officers fired dozens of rounds after her boyfriend fired one round at them, striking one of the officers.
Hankison fired 10 rounds through Taylor’s sliding glass door and window, which were covered with blinds and curtains, prosecutors said. Several of the rounds traveled into Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment, where three people were at the time. None of the 10 rounds hit anyone.
(WASHINGTON) — Immigrants who arrive in the United States illegally will no longer be eligible for a bond hearing, a move that comes as the Trump administration ramps up efforts to keep immigrants who enter the country legally detained, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.
The new policy change was announced in a memo last week from the acting ICE Director Todd Lyons. The memo was described to ABC News.
Before the policy change, immigrants could request a bond hearing before an immigration judge. The extensive new detention policy is also expected to face legal challenges
The news was first reported by The Washington Post.
(TICONDEROGA, N.Y.) — A Canadian man has been charged with murder in the death of his 9-year-old daughter in upstate New York over the weekend, authorities said on Monday.
Melina Galanis Frattolin’s body was found in a shallow pond on Sunday. Officials alleged that her father, Luciano Frattolin, falsely told police she had been kidnapped.
Frattolin, of Montreal, allegedly killed his daughter during a vacation to the U.S., concealed her body near Lake George and fabricated a story that she was abducted when he pulled over to go into the woods to urinate, Capt. Robert McConnell of the New York State Police said at a news conference.
McConnell said investigators believe Melina was killed Saturday evening, just hours after she called her mother to say that she and her father were on their way back to Montreal following a 10-day vacation to New York City and Connecticut.
“He allegedly murdered Melina and left her body in a remote area where she was later discovered by law enforcement,” McConnell said.
According to McConnell, Frattolin and his daughter’s mother have been estranged since 2019. He said the mother knew Frattolin had taken Melina on a vacation and told police she had no prior concerns about them traveling to the U.S. together.
The father and daughter entered the U.S. on July 11, McConnell said.
Frattolin has been charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a corpse and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Ticonderoga Town Court later Monday.
Melina’s body was discovered on Sunday afternoon by New York State Police Forest Rangers at the shallow end of a pond in a remote area near Ticonderoga, New York, authorities said.
The kidnapping report from Frattolin led the New York State Police to issue an Amber Alert early Sunday. A massive search was launched, involving State Police K-9 and aviation units, New York State Park Rangers, the Essex and Warren County sheriff’s offices, the New York State Department of Conservation and the Ticonderoga Police Department.
“He fabricated the initial report of the abduction,” McConnell alleged during the news conference, adding that police began to focus on the father as a suspect after finding inconsistencies in his account of events and the timeline he provided.
A motive for the alleged killing remains under investigation. McConnell said Frattolin had no criminal history and that investigators found no evidence of domestic violence in his past.
McConnell said Melina lived with her mother full-time in Montreal.
The cause and manner of Melina’s death is pending the results of an autopsy.
According to police, Frattolin called 911 in Warren County late Saturday, claiming his daughter had been abducted by two strangers. The father allegedly claimed the girl was kidnapped around 9:40 p.m. after they pulled Interstate 87 at exit 22 near Lake George, where he allegedly falsely claimed he went into the woods to urinate, McConnell said.
McConnell alleged that the father falsely told police that as he was returning to his vehicle, he saw two men put his daughter in a white van and speed off.
Frattolin was placed under arrest in Essex County and booked at the Essex County Jail early Monday.
“This is certainly a difficult case and a heartbreaking investigation,” McConnell said. “The best we can do is provide some measure of justice to the family.”
(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — The man accused of driving into three people in a hit-and-run outside a preschool at a South Carolina church has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and first-degree assault and battery, according to online records.
Justin Collin Adams, who was taken into custody on Thursday following an hourslong manhunt, is expected to appear in bond court on Friday morning.
Adams allegedly struck two children and one adult on Thursday afternoon at the Sunrise Presbyterian Church on Sullivan’s Island, a beach town just outside of Charleston, police said.
No one was critically hurt. One child was treated at the scene and released, while the second child and adult were taken to hospital, police said. The child at the hospital was later discharged, according to a hospital spokesperson, and Sullivan’s Island Police Chief Glenn Meadows said Thursday evening that he believed the adult was also due to be released.
Adams allegedly ditched his sedan after the crash and fled on foot, possibly armed with a knife, according to Isle of Palms police Sgt. Matt Storen.
Authorities launched a massive manhunt, which included grid searches of houses, drones scanning the sky and checkpoints at the entryway to Sullivan’s Island, police said.
A sergeant in a Charleston County aviation unit helicopter ended up spotting the suspect, who was found in a boat at a dock across the street from the church, officials said.
The crash is being investigated as possibly being intentional, Storen said. There was no altercation before the incident, according to Storen.