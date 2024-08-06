Ex-Trump attorney Jenna Ellis agrees to cooperate in Arizona ‘fake elector’ case

John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

(PHOENIX) — Donald Trump’s former attorney Jenna Ellis has reached a cooperation agreement with officials in Arizona as part of the state’s “fake elector” case, the Arizona attorney general’s office announced Monday.

The state is dropping the charges against Ellis in exchange for her cooperation, officials said.

Ellis was facing nine felonies as part of the case.

She pleaded not guilty in Maricopa County court in June for her alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona.

As part of her cooperation deal, Ellis has agreed to provide information and materials to law enforcement officials as well as to testify “at any time and place,” according to a copy of her cooperation agreement that was released by officials.

Ellis also sat for a recorded proffer session with the attorney general’s office on June 17, according to the agreement.

“This agreement represents a significant step forward in our case,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement. “I am grateful to Ms. Ellis for her cooperation with our investigation and prosecution. Her insights are invaluable and will greatly aid the State in proving its case in court.”

This spring, Ellis was one of eighteen individuals indicted by Mayes’ office over their alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state. A number of former and current aides to Trump were among those indicted, including Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows.

Trump was not charged in the case.

The deal marks the second cooperation agreement for Ellis, who previously pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate in Georgia last year after she was indicted in Fulton County alongside Donald Trump and 17 others over alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state.

Appearing in a Georgia courtroom in October, Ellis tearfully denounced her work on behalf of Trump during the 2020 election.

“If I knew then what I know now, I would have declined to represent Donald Trump, in these post-election challenges,” Ellis told the judge in that case. “I look back on this whole experience with deep remorse.”

ABC News later exclusively obtained video of Ellis’ proffer session with Fulton County prosecutors.

In addition to Ellis, Georgia defendants Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and Scott Hall also took cooperation deals in that case.

Glaciers on Alaskan ice field melting at ‘incredibly worrying’ pace, study finds
An eagle flies above the Mendenhall Glacier, Alaska, in an undated photo. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The glaciers on a major Alaskan ice field are melting twice as fast than recorded over a decade ago, with researchers saying the rate of ice loss is “incredibly worrying.”

The research, led by scientists at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom and published in Nature Communications Tuesday, identified how ice volume on Juneau Icefield has dramatically decreased since 2010 compared to decades prior.

Juneau Icefield lies 2,000 feet north of Juneau and extends through the border with British Columbia and is the fifth-largest ice field in North America.

Researchers looked at historical data to determine three periods where ice volume significantly changed.

According to the study, from 1770-1979 Juneau Icefield’s glacier volume loss remained consistent, losing 0.65- 1.01 kilometers cubed per year. The second period, from 1979-2010, saw ice volume loss increase to 3.08-3.72 kilometers cubed per year.

Alarming researchers, between 2010-2020 Juneau Icefield’s glacier volume loss accelerated to 5.91 kilometers cubed, according to the study.

“It’s incredibly worrying that our research found a rapid acceleration since the early 21st century in the rate of glacier loss across the Juneau Icefield,” Dr. Bethan Davies, study leader and lecturer at Newcastle University said in Nature Tuesday.

Davies explained why the region is susceptible to accelerated ice less amid climate change.

“Alaskan ice fields — which are predominantly flat, plateau ice fields — are particularly vulnerable to accelerated melt as the climate warms since ice loss happens across the whole surface, meaning a much greater area is affected,” Davies said.

The study found that since 1770, 108 of Juneau Icefield’s glaciers have disappeared completely and mapping in 2019 showed every glacier in the region has thinned.

“As glacier thinning on the Juneau plateau continues and ice retreats to lower levels and warmer air, the feedback processes this sets in motion is likely to prevent future glacier regrowth,” Davies said, saying this will potentially push glaciers “beyond a tipping point into irreversible recession.”

ABC Exclusive: Trump rally shooting ‘unacceptable,’ Secret Service director says
U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle sat down with ABC News in her first network interview since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Via ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — In her first network interview since the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle said that the Pennsylvania rally shooting was “unacceptable.”

“It was unacceptable,” she said in an interview Monday with ABC News Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas. “And it’s something that shouldn’t happen again.”

The violent incident on Saturday, which left one rallygoer dead, marked the first time a current or former president has been wounded in an attempted assassination since Ronald Reagan in 1981.

When she first learned of the shooting, Cheatle said she was shocked and concerned — both for Trump and for the Secret Service agents who responded to the incident.

“It was obviously a situation that as a Secret Service agent, no one ever wants to occur in their career,” she said.

‘Buck stops with me’

As the head of the agency, Cheatle said it’s her responsibility to investigate what went wrong and make sure nothing like it can happen again.

“The buck stops with me,” she said. “I am the director of the Secret Service, and I need to make sure that we are performing a review and that we are giving resources to our personnel as necessary.”

Cheatle responded to reports that the suspect was seen and identified as potentially suspicious before he opened fire, saying that “a very short period of time” passed between then and the shooting.

“I don’t have all the details yet, but it was a very short period of time,” she said. “Seeking that person out, finding them, identifying them, and eventually neutralizing them took place in a very short period of time, and it makes it very difficult.”

She is expected to testify before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee next Monday, July 22.

Director says to have confidence in Secret Service

Still, she said, the American people should have confidence in the Secret Service’s ability to protect the president and former president.

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, she “immediately” started looking at the protective details of those under Secret Service protection.

She said she reached out to the former president’s staff and attempted to contact him but hasn’t gotten through.

Cheatle also pushed back on the misinformation that is out there regarding the assassination attempt.

“Secret Service is not political,” she said. “Security is not political. People’s safety is not political. And that’s what we’re focused on as an agency.”

And she reiterated, as other officials have said, that there is “no truth” to the rumors the former president’s detail asked for more resources.

The decision to take out the shooter, she said, was a “split second decision” the agent made while perched on the roof.

“They have the ability to make that decision on their own. If they see that it’s a threat and they did that in that instance,” she said.

“And I applaud the fact that they made that decision and didn’t have to check with anybody and thankfully neutralized the threat.”

Now a tropical storm, Beryl is expected to strengthen before hitting Texas
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Beryl remains a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico as of Saturday morning, but it is expected to strengthen before hitting Texas on Sunday with potential Category 1 strength.

The land interaction from Beryl’s time over the Yucatan Peninsula did a number on the storm, weakening it from a hurricane to a disorganized tropical storm during the day Friday.

On Saturday, Beryl may take some time to recover, but is forecast to begin strengthening by the end of the day. The storm is moving into favorable conditions for hurricanes, with warm water and limited wind shear.

The track from the National Hurricane Center takes Beryl towards the Texas coast by late Sunday night into early Monday, likely as a strong Category 1 Hurricane. Currently, the most likely landfall location is around Matagorda Island, just east of Corpus Christi, but that will likely need to be adjusted as the storm’s track becomes more “fine-tuned” in the next day or so.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect in Texas from the Rio Grande Valley to San Luis Pass, just west of Galveston Island, with a Storm Surge Watch from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to High Island, Texas.

Storm surge is forecast to be 3 to 5 feet in Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay, and 2 to 4 feet in Galveston Bay. These numbers are subject to change depending on the exact track and intensity of the storm as it approaches landfall.

Residents along the Texas coast need to be prepared for a powerful hurricane with life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and significant flooding.

Flooding rain is often the most impactful aspect of tropical systems. In terms of rainfall amounts, much of southeastern Texas is looking at 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches. Most of this rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

