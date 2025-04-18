Exclusive: Gov. Shapiro gives sit-down interview from residence after arson attack

(HARRISBURG, Pa.) — Days after an arson attack damaged his official residence, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro sat down with Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview and a tour of the charred rooms.

“This is sadly a real part of our society today. And it needs to be universally condemned, George,” Shapiro said regarding the rise of politically motivated threats and attacks that the Department of Homeland Security has warned about in recent years.

“I don’t care if it’s coming from the left, from the right. I don’t care if it’s coming from someone who you voted for or someone who you didn’t vote for, someone on your team or someone on the other team,” Shapiro continued.

The governor spoke with Stephanopoulos from one of the fire-damaged rooms at the governor’s residence in Harrisburg on Thursday. For the first time together, the governor and first lady Lori Shapiro also toured the damage, along with Stephanopoulos.

The attack happened early Sunday, hours after the Shapiro family hosted more than two dozen people for the first night of Passover. The assailant hopped a fence at the governor’s mansion, broke windows and hurled Molotov cocktails made from beer bottles and gasoline, police said.

Shapiro and his family were in the residence at the time of the fire but were evacuated safely and not injured, according to state police.

Harrisburg Fire Chief Brian Enterline described it as “surreal” to see fire shooting from the governor’s residence. Luckily, the door from the main dining room was closed at the time of the blaze, keeping the fire from spreading into the living quarters. Had the door not been closed, Enterline said Shapiro and his family would no doubt have been at risk.

The suspect in the attack — 38-year-old Cody Balmer — turned himself in and allegedly told police he would have attacked Shapiro with a hammer if he happened upon the governor inside the residence, according to court documents.

The suspected arsonist allegedly decided to firebomb the Democratic governor’s official residence because of “what he wants to do to the Palestinian people” and “based upon perceived injustices to the people of Palestine,” according to police search warrants.

Balmer faces eight criminal charges, including attempted murder, terrorism and aggravated arson. So far, prosecutors have not invoked a hate crime law, which in Pennsylvania is known as ethnic intimidation.

Balmer — a mechanic who had previously expressed disdain for Democrats on social media — was denied bail at his arraignment on Monday.

During the hearing, his attorney said Balmer is indigent and asked for a “reasonable monetary bail,” but the judge denied it, saying that while he appreciated that Balmer turned himself in, there were no conditions that could keep him from being a danger to the community.

DOGE’s secrecy to be tested in court with sworn testimony, depositions
(WASHINGTON) — As the Department of Government Efficiency rapidly moves to reshape the federal government, several groups challenging DOGE in court are attempting to determine how Elon Musk’s budget-slashers were able to rapidly entrench themselves in at least 15 agencies.

Over the coming week, federal judges have ordered key Trump administration officials to testify about mass firings and the dismantling of key agencies, while DOGE representatives will likely have to turn over evidence in dozens of cases and participate in a sworn deposition for at least one case.

The legal challenges materializing against DOGE could present an existential challenge for the group, whose effectiveness has in part stemmed from its ability to move quickly and make massive changes without the normal oversight.

While Musk and Trump have touted DOGE’s transparency — including on DOGE’s website, where it lists recently canceled contracts — the plaintiffs challenging the group have argued that the group has relied on secrecy to hide tactics that violate federal law.

“[T]he entity has worked in the shadows — a cadre of largely unidentified actors, whose status as government employees is unclear, controlling major government functions with no oversight,” one lawsuit alleged.

That secrecy has also made it harder for nonprofits or federal unions to successfully block DOGE in court, with many plaintiffs relying on media reporting — rather than documentary evidence — to prove the harms DOGE has allegedly caused.

“The court can’t act based on the media reports. We can’t do that,” one federal judge said in a case about the constitutionality of Musk’s power. “The things that I’m hearing are concerning indeed and troubling indeed, but I have to have a record, and I have to make a finding the facts before I issue something.”

But that might begin to change as the cases against DOGE progress and plaintiffs are entitled to receive discovery — i.e., the exchange of evidence — relevant to key allegations. At least one federal judge has ordered a DOGE representative to sit for a sworn deposition about the group’s access to the federal government’s sensitive data.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C, was scheduled Friday afternoon to consider what kind of regulations will govern the transparency behind DOGE after the group argued it shouldn’t be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and next week might provide some of the first sworn testimony about Trump’s effort to rapidly reduce the size of government since retaking office.

On Monday, a federal judge in Washington is holding a hearing at which the acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has been ordered to testify about the ongoing dismantling of the agency, and a separate judge in California on Thursday is requiring the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management to testify under oath about how the Trump administration allegedly ordered the mass firing of probationary employees.

“We will prove in this case that remarkably, and I do not say this lightly, your honor, Acting Director [Charles] Ezell is not telling the truth to this court,” a lawyer challenging the mass firings alleged, prompting the judge overseeing the case to order Ezell to testify in person.

“We’re going to have Ezell come out here and he’s going to be under oath right up there and these lawyers are going to quiz him,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said.

During a court hearing on Thursday about Ezell’s testimony, lawyers with the Department of Justice said the administration is considering making Ezell unavailable for testimony despite the court’s order, citing logistical concerns and their potential appeal of the decision. Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the move a clear defiance of a court order and a delay tactic.

“No final decision had been made,” a DOJ lawyer told Judge Alsup, suggesting the final decision would be made in Washington.

The Trump administration has already begun its appeal in more than a dozen cases challenging Trump’s executive actions, and two adverse rulings have already reached the Supreme Court.

Menendez brothers’ aunt breaks her silence in exclusive interview as case goes to court
(LOS ANGELES) — Eight relatives of the Menendez brothers sat down with ABC News in an exclusive interview the night before the case returns to court to show they are unanimous in supporting Erik and Lyle Menendez’s release from prison.

This marks the first time the brothers’ aunt, Jose Menendez’s sister, Terry Baralt, has spoken out in decades.

“They are like the boys that I didn’t have,” she told ABC News.

“It’s time — 35 years is a long time,” she said. “It’s a whole branch of my family erased. The ones that are gone and the ones that are still paying for it, which were kids.”

Baralt, who is battling colon cancer, said she’s concerned she might not live to see her nephews be released from prison.

“I have tried to go see them as much as I can, but it’s hard because I live in New Jersey and I’m 85. I don’t have that much time,” she said.

“When kids are little and they come to you, you fix the problem. I can’t help them. … There is nothing I can do — just go visit them and cry when I leave,” she said, overcome with emotion. “This is why I don’t give interviews. It’s hard.”

Lyle and Erik Menendez — who are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 1989 murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez — are fighting to be released after 35 years behind bars.

A hearing will be held on Friday’s on Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s motion to withdraw the brothers’ resentencing petition. Depending on what the judge decides, another resentencing hearing may be set for April 17 and 18.

Last month, Hochman asked the court to withdraw the motion from the previous district attorney, which was in support of resentencing. Hochman argued the brothers hadn’t taken responsibility for their actions and called their claims of self-defense part of a litany of “lies.”

Because the “brothers persist in telling these lies for the last over 30 years about their self-defense defense and persist in insisting that they did not suborn any perjury or attempt to suborn perjury, then they do not meet the standards for resentencing,” Hochman said.

Hochman told ABC News last month that he would reconsider resentencing only if the brothers admitted to “the full range of their criminal activity and all the lies that they have told about it.”

In October, Hochman’s predecessor, George Gascón, announced he supported resentencing the brothers.

Gascón recommended their sentences of life without the possibility of parole be removed, and said they should instead be sentenced for murder, which would be a sentence of 50 years to life. Because both brothers were under 26 at the time of the crimes, they would be eligible for parole immediately with the new sentence.

Gascón’s office said its resentencing recommendations take into account many factors, including rehabilitation in prison and abuse or trauma that contributed to the crime. Gascón praised the work Lyle and Erik Menendez did behind bars to rehabilitate themselves and help other inmates.

Over 20 Menendez relatives are pushing for the brothers’ release, arguing they endured horrific abuse, have admitted guilt and apologized, and have used their decades behind bars to help others.

Ahead of Thursday night’s interview, Erik Menendez asked his cousin, Diane VanderMolen, to pass along a message to ABC News.

“They are truly, deeply sorry for what they did. And they are profoundly remorseful,” she said. “They are filled with remorse over what they did. And through that, they have become pretty remarkable people.”

Resentencing is one of three possible paths to freedom for the brothers.

Another path is the brothers’ request for clemency, which has been submitted to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced in February that he was ordering the parole board to conduct a 90-day “comprehensive risk assessment” investigation into whether Lyle and Erik Menendez pose “an unreasonable risk to the public” if they’re granted clemency and released.

After the risk assessment, the brothers will appear at independent parole board hearings on June 13, Newsom said.

The third path is the brothers’ habeas corpus petition, which they filed in 2023 for a review of two new pieces of evidence not presented at trial: a letter Erik Menendez wrote to his cousin eight months before the murders detailing his alleged abuse from his father, and allegations from a former boy band member who revealed in 2023 that he was raped by Jose Menendez.

In February, Hochman announced that he was asking the court to deny the habeas corpus petition, arguing the brothers’ new evidence wasn’t credible or admissible.

ABC News’ Matt Gutman and Ashley Riegle contributed to this report.

Suspect apprehended after deadly shooting at manufacturing facility in Ohio
(NEW ALBANY, Ohio) — A man suspected of killing one person and injuring five others in a shooting at an Ohio manufacturing facility has been apprehended following an overnight manhunt, police said Wednesday.

New Albany police said they responded to an active shooter report at a New Albany facility run by KDC/One, a beauty products manufacturer, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

One victim was found dead inside the building and five others were hospitalized in unknown conditions, police said.

About 150 employees were safely evacuated, police said.

The suspect, Bruce Reginald Foster III, was taken into custody Wednesday morning at a home in Columbus, police said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation,” New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said in a statement. “We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution.”
 

