Exit polls 2024: How the gender gap is playing out in key swing states

SimpleImages/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The gender gap is considered a crucial factor in the presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Both candidates tried to turn the gap to their advantage, with Harris making reproductive freedom a centerpiece of her campaign while Trump focused heavily on motivating men to turn out to the polls.

Men and women have long voted differently in presidential races, with the gender gap averaging 19 points in exit polls since 1996. But several pollsters told ABC News they were bracing for a “gender chasm” this year given the contrast of a man and a woman at the top of the ticket as well as the prominence of abortion rights as an issue after the fall of Roe v. Wade.

Preliminary results from exit poll data, which may change as polls are updated throughout election night, provide some insight on vote preferences among men and women.

Nationally, Harris has a 10-point advantage with women — 54% to Trump’s 44% — but her support is off a slim 3 points from President Joe Biden’s support with the group in 2020.

Trump, meanwhile, is leading by an identical 10-point margin among men.

There is also a huge gender gap between young men (who are roughly split between Harris and Trump 49%-47%) and young women who back Harris by 26 points.

ABC News has not projected a winner in these races.

Georgia

In Georgia, preliminary results show Harris with a 7-point advantage with women over Trump: 53% support to Trump’s 46%.

Compared to 2020 exit polls, Harris is running slightly behind Biden with women. Women went for Biden by 9 percentage points. Biden ultimately flipped the state blue for the first time in decades, eking out a narrow victory over Trump there by less than 12,000 votes.

Trump has a 12-point advantage with men in Georgia, preliminary results show: 55% to Harris’ 43%. That is the same gap he had there in the 2020 election against Biden.

Among younger voters, those ages 18 to 29, women are swinging for Harris by 29 points. Trump, meanwhile, only has a 2-point advantage among men in the same age group.

North Carolina

In North Carolina, preliminary results show women going for Harris by 13 points while men go for Trump by 15 points.

That is a much wider gender gap than the state saw in 2020, according to exit polls. Biden won women by 7 points there while Trump won men by 9 points.

Among younger voters, Harris has a 33-point lead with women while Trump has a 23-point lead with men.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania — a battleground that is considered to be a possible tipping point state — Harris has a 12-point lead among women: 55% compared to Trump’s 43%.

Trump’s lead with men is slightly higher: he has a 14-point among men: 56% compared to Harris’ 42%.

Again, preliminary exit poll results show a wider gender gap between Harris and Trump than between Biden and Trump. In 2020, women went for Biden by 11 points and men for Trump by 11 points.

Women ages 18 to 29 are swinging for Harris by a 40-point margin, while Trump is leading with men in that age range by 24 points.

Arizona

In Arizona, women are going for Harris by 3 points: 51% to Trump’s 48%.

Trump, meanwhile, boasts a bigger lead among men: 52% support from the group compared to Harris’ 45%.

That’s also a wider gender gap than in 2020, when Biden won women by 3 points and Trump men by 2 points.

Michigan

Harris boasts a 8-point advantage with women in the battleground state, according to preliminary results: 53% compared to Trump’s 45%.

Trump has a 11-point lead among men: 54% compared to Harris’ 43%.

Among younger voters ages 18 to 29, Harris has a 16-point lead with women while Trump has a 20-point lead with men, according to preliminary results.

Wisconsin

Harris is winning with women in Wisconsin by 11 points: 55% compared to Trump’s 44%. She is running slightly behind Biden’s 13-point advantage with women in 2020.

Trump has a 9-point lead with men: 54% compared to Harris’ 45%. Trump in 2020 won men by 10 points in the state.

Among younger voters ages 18 to 29, Harris has a 18-point lead with women while Trump has a 5-point lead with men, according to preliminary results.

Nevada

In Nevada, Harris is winning women 53% to Trump’s 43% — a 10-point gap.

Trump is winning men by a slightly larger margin, according to preliminary results: 55% to 41%.

House Ethics Committee subpoenas documents from lawsuit brought by Gaetz's friend: Sources
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As part of its ongoing investigation into Rep. Matt Gaetz, the House Ethics Committee recently issued a subpoena for documents from a civil lawsuit brought by one of the Florida congressman’s longtime friends against several third parties, ABC News has learned.

The subpoena, which has not been previously reported, requests all documents related to Gaetz that are part of a lawsuit brought last year by Gaetz’s longtime friend, prominent Florida lobbyist Chris Dorworth, who alleged he was defamed by several third parties over the course of the yearslong sex trafficking probe into Gaetz, sources told ABC News.

The documents from the lawsuit, which include witness depositions and affidavits, could provide Congress with new details regarding allegations that have dogged Gaetz for years, including the allegation he had sex with a minor who was introduced to him by his onetime friend Joel Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and is serving an 11-year prison sentence.

Gaetz has long denied any wrongdoing. Last year, following a yearslong investigation, the Justice Department declined to bring any charges against the congressman.

Last week, Gaetz stated that he would no longer voluntarily participate in the House Ethics probe, which he blasted as a “political payback exercise,” and said that he had recently learned that the committee had issued — but not yet served him — a subpoena for his testimony.

The Florida congressman also reiterated his denial that he ever had sex with a minor. “Your correspondence of September 4 asks whether I have engaged in sexual activity with any individual under 18. The answer to this question is unequivocally NO. You can apply this response to every version of this question, in every forum,” Gaetz said in a statement to the committee posted on social media.

Members of the House Ethics Committee declined to comment to ABC News. Representatives for Gaetz did not respond to a request for comment.

When reached for comment, Greenberg’s attorney, Fritz Scheller, told ABC News, “While I am reluctant to comment on a pending congressional investigation, Joel Greenberg’s position remains the same. He will fully cooperate with all congressional inquiries, whether by subpoena or not, and regardless of whether the cooperation occurs in the rain or on a train, with a fox or in a box. Yes, Mr. Greenberg will fully cooperate here or there, he will cooperate anywhere.”

Among the documents related to the civil lawsuit, according to court filings, is the deposition of the woman who Gaetz allegedly had sex with when she was a minor, as well as testimony from another woman who was a witness in the DOJ investigation, plus Dorworth’s deposition and an affidavit from Gaetz’s former girlfriend. Those documents could be turned over to Congress as part of its ongoing probe into related allegations.

The documents Congress is seeking stem from a lawsuit brought last year by Dorworth, who alleged that the onetime minor, identified in the lawsuit only as “A.B.,” and others, including Greenberg and his family, worked to defame him amid the Justice Department’s probe.

Gaetz, who was not a party in the suit, was scheduled to sit for his own deposition as a witness in the lawsuit prior to Dorworth dropping the suit in early September. Dorworth has a separate ongoing defamation lawsuit against the Greenbergs in state court.

It is unclear if and what documents have been handed over to Congress. And while many of the lawsuit’s documents, including depositions and sworn statements, remain sealed, recent public court filings shed some light on what alleged details could be included in the underlying documents requested by Congress.

One filing, Exhibit 23 in a motion for attorneys fees filed by attorneys representing the Greenbergs, details some of the allegations made during discovery in the lawsuit, including that Gaetz was allegedly among the guests at a July 2017 party that “A.B.,” who was 17 years old at the time, also attended. The filing states that according to a woman who attended the party, there was “alcohol, cocaine, ecstasy also known as molly, and marijuana” present, that there was “access to the bedrooms” for “sexual activities,” and that A.B. was seen naked at the gathering.

In July, the House Ethics Committee released a rare statement updating the status of its probe into Gaetz. The committee stated that it had stopped looking into certain claims, including whether the Florida congressman misused state identification records or accepted a bribe or improper gratuity, but that its investigation had found that other allegations “merit continued review.”

The committee said that it would continue to review claims that Gaetz “engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use” and that he “sought to obstruct government investigations of his conduct.”

In Gaetz’s statement last week regarding the committee probe, he reiterated his denial of any wrongdoing while seemingly responding to a string of questions the committee issued to him earlier in the month.

In response to whether or not he had ever used illicit drugs, Gaetz stated, “I have not used drugs which are illegal, absent some law allowing use in a jurisdiction of the United States. I have not used ‘illicit’ drugs, which I consider to be drugs unlawful for medical or over-the-counter use everywhere in the United States.”

Trump unveils 'no taxes on overtime,' mocks Harris at Arizona rally
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at the Tucson Music Hall in Tucson, Arizona, September 12, 2024. (Photo by REBECCA NOBLE/AFP via Getty Images)

(TUCSON, Ariz.) — Former President Donald Trump unveiled a new economic policy on Thursday before a crowd in Tucson, Arizona, saying he would end taxing overtime pay.

“Today, I’m also announcing that as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime,” Trump said to loud cheers, “That gives people more of an incentive to work; it gives the companies a lot. It’s a lot easier to get the people.”

“The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them. … It’s time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Trump has previously proposed ending taxes on tips and on Social Security benefits.

Trump offered no specifics on his new proposal, spending much of the speech airing his grievances about this week’s ABC News-hosted debate and again declaring he would not participate in any more, as he had earlier in the day, and attacking his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris.

“So, because we’ve done two debates and because they were successful, there will be no third debate,” said Trump to cheers in Tucson. “It’s too late anyway, the voting has already begun. You got to go out and vote. We got to vote.”

He continued to also launch personal attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris, mimicking her speaking style and expressions and mocking her name by saying nobody knows what her last name is.

“Now, Kamala is a very different kind of a word, nice name, very nice name,” Trump said. “You don’t know her as Harris. When you say Harris, everyone says, ‘Who the hell is that?’ right?”

Before unveiling his new economic proposal, the former president attempted to link immigration to the high cost of housing, arguing that a surge in undocumented migrants were driving up costs and creating dangerous neighborhoods.

Despite the fact that there were bomb threats reported in the town earlier Thursday and city officials vehemently and repeatedly denying the assertions, Trump again claimed that Haitian migrants were abducting animals in Springfield, Ohio – though not going as far on Thursday as to claim that they were eating them as he did in the debate and on his Truth Social platform.

In an anti-immigrant rant, Trump declared that the United States was being conquered by “foreign elements.” He ticked through stories of different cities and towns that he argued were being hurt by an influx of people crossing the border. In some instances, the former president didn’t name specific places, instead opting for general fear mongering rhetoric.

“There are hundreds and hundreds or thousands of stories. They’re coming in from all over the world, from prisons and jails, from mental institutions and insane asylums and many tourists at numbers that we have never seen before. You’ve never seen these numbers before,” he said.

Despite Trump’s claims, a 2020 study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences showed U.S.-born citizens “are over 2 times more likely to be arrested for violent crimes, 2.5 times more likely to be arrested for drug crimes, and over 4 times more likely to be arrested for property crimes” than undocumented immigrants.

And overall, both murder and rape rates are down 26% compared to the same time frame last year, according to the latest FBI statistics, which are released quarterly.

As with many of Trump’s economic policy rollouts, he offered little specifics over how the proposal would work and be paid for — which would likely fall on taxpayers. However, he did claim that President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to people who paid off their loans.

“You know, he kept saying to these students, no more loans, no more loans, which was very unfair to the millions of people that actually paid off their loans over the years. Some of them took 20 years to pay them off, but, but that’s a dead deal.”

When it came to his affordable housing proposal, in an attempt to court suburban women, Trump highlighted his promise to protect single-family zoning, which some have argued could lead to discriminatory practices.

He also promised to protect single-family zoning, which some have argued is a form of exclusionary zoning to push minorities out of suburban communities.

“The Radical Left wants to abolish the suburbs by forcing apartment complexes and low-income housing into the suburbs right next to your beautiful house,” said Trump, who then turned to make his appeal to suburban women.

“The suburbs were safe. That’s why, when they say suburban women maybe don’t like Trump. I think they’re wrong. I think they love me. I do. I never had problems with women. I never had any problems,” he said.

Influencers get access to political conventions as campaigns court young voters
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — As the Democratic National Convention made history with Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the Democratic nomination for president, the most viral moments in a week of “firsts” were captured by social media content creators who received first-of-its-kind credentialed access to the convention.

The presidential race closes in with less than three months until the election, and the key to the Oval Office might just come down to winning over the youngest generation of voters, whose coming of age has changed the landscape of the election.

One-third of adults under the age of 30 regularly scroll social media apps, like TikTok, for news, up 255% since 2020, according to Pew Research.

The Center for Information and Research on Civic Engagement and Learning revealed that young voters are consuming and producing political news more than ever, with 70% of young people revealing they got information about the 2020 election on social media.

It’s part of why both the Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns are getting creative and investing in their social media strategy to influence Gen Z voters.

Both parties invited hundreds of creators to their prospective conventions to help draw eyeballs to their platforms and presidential candidates.

Roughly 70 content creators were invited to participate in the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last month, according to the RNC officials.

The DNC said around 200 social media influencers were credentialed for the convention, giving them exclusive access to invite-only parties and events as well as opportunities to meet and interview delegates.

They were also given access to an exclusive “creator’s lounge” that was separate from traditional media spaces in the United Center arena. Influencers took turns recording content from a designated seating area on the arena floor close to the stage.

“There are influencers that are way more powerful than the TV networks, way more powerful than the New York Times or the Washington Post, and way more important if you’re trying to reach actual voters,” said ABC News Washington Bureau and Political Director Rick Klein in an interview with “Nightline.”

“If you can get the youth vote to engage just a little bit more, the thinking is, well, that can just change the election,” Klein said.

The battle for the youth vote

From former President Donald Trump’s return to X in an interview with Elon Musk to the vice president’s viral memes at the kickoff of her presidential campaign, the presidential hopefuls are battling to engage young voters.

So far, Harris seems to have the edge — the vice president leads Trump by 20 points among 18-39-year-olds, according to a recent ABC News/ Washington Post Ipsos poll.

In terms of followers, Trump beats Harris with his 10.5 million followers compared to her 4.6 million on TikTok.

“I constantly joke with President Trump when we’re backstage at events that he was the ultimate influencer. He was the original kind of the OG influencer,” Brilyn Hollyhand, an 18-year-old social media influencer, told “Nightline.”

Hollyhand was among the content creators credentialed for the Republican National Convention. The high school senior was the convention’s youth advisory chair, and he said it was his idea to give young social creators credentialed access to the RNC.

“My message to the RNC after the 2022 Midterms was that the Republican Party is an endangered species at risk of extinction. I went into this meeting thinking that it would be a really hard sell. And they immediately went for it,” Hollyhand said.

Hollyhand told ABC News that he believes anecdotally that it was a success.

“I came back to school the next week, half of my peers who didn’t even know a convention was going on, now, because their favorite fitness influencer posted a video or their favorite video game streamer posted a TikTok from the event … they found out a convention was going on and they enjoyed it,” Hollyhand added.

While young voters tend to sway more Democratic, Klein told “Nightline,” that the bigger variable is voter turn-out.

“The biggest question is not really how they vote, but how many of them vote. And that’s where the enthusiasm that can be engendered by authentic communication through influencers can make a difference,” Klein said.

In Chicago this week, Malynda Hale, an actress and social media influencer with more than 90,000 followers, was among the 200 influencers at the DNC.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hale told ABC News’ multiplatform reporter Christiane Cordero on “GMA3.” “When I found out it was going to be Kamala Harris, I was like, this is going to be historical.”

Hale posted daily updates and interviews with delegates as she participated in DNC convention events.

“I gained a couple hundred, just like just yesterday just from doing this stuff. And since the hashtag #democraticconvention, I think everyone’s kind of watching it right now, ” Hale said.

Many credential influencers say they aren’t being paid by the Democratic National Convention or the campaign, but some of their trips are funded by agencies and nonprofits that align with their content.

Elizabeth Booker Houston, a social justice influencer with more than half a million followers, says being funded independently allows her to stay authentic on her platform.

“I participated in a protest for Palestine at Michigan Avenue on Sunday when I was here. I don’t at all feel like I’m silenced in speaking about those issues just because I’m here at the DNC,” Houston said.

Some influencers who attend the DNC are using their platforms to promote presidential candidates that align with their platform.

Deja Foxx, an abortion rights activist, was one of the first influencers to take the stage at the DNC convention.

“We need Kamala Harris. She’ll deliver a future where we can decide if and when to start a family,” Deja said on the convention stage on August 19.

The Arizona native went viral in 2017 for confronting Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., over his support of defunding reproductive health and family planning programs.

“Why is it your right to take away my right to choose Planned Parenthood?” Foxx asked Flake. The moment was shared on Facebook by Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona and millions of people liked shared the video in solidarity.

Foxx said she started creating reproductive rights content on her social media accounts. In 2019, while she was a student at Columbia University, she got a call from the Harris campaign during the now-vice president’s first presidential run.

“Within two weeks, I was packing up that dorm room and starting a job as an influencer and surrogate strategist out of headquarters, a job that, mind you, did not exist before I got there,” Foxx told ABC News.

Fast forward to this year, the Harris campaign invited Foxx to speak at the DNC as a credentialed creator. Foxx said she has not been affiliated with the campaign directly since her role in 2019. She notes she was not paid directly by a PAC or the Harris campaign for her attendance at the DNC; however, footage that was shot at the convention event will be used in paid partnership and will be labeled accordingly.

“To be here today, to be a small part of history, is a dream realized,” Foxx said, adding that she is mindful that her peers may be using her content to shape their political views.

“They are building a political identity in their teens and early 20s, that is going to follow them, follow our generation for a lifetime. I think it’s a really smart investment to think about how we are helping them build that perspective, that opinion early and meeting them on the platforms where they already are,” Foxx said.

ABC News’ Marjorie McAfee, Zoe Chevalier and Elizabeth Pekin contributed to this report.

