‘Exploding birds’ freak out residents in California city
(SAN FRANCISCO) — A disturbing avian mystery is unfolding in a Northern California town where residents have reported birds “exploding.”
Residents of a neighborhood in the Bay Area community of Richmond, northeast of San Francisco, claim they have found multiple dead birds in their yards on their street. Security cameras even recorded one fowl’s fatality, showing it falling to its death from a power line after a loud pop was captured in the footage.
Richmond resident Maximillian Bolling said he witnessed several birds succumb to a horrible death after perching on power lines.
“So when they land and it happens, they just quickly explode and it’s really violent,” Bolling told ABC San Francisco station KGO-TV.
Bolling said he and his neighbors have now counted at least 13 birds that have met a baffling demise.
As the casualties have mounted, locals have speculated on everything from the birds being electrocuted by power lines to a phantom serial bird killer being on the loose.
Another resident, Sharon Anderson, a self-described “animal lover,” told KGO-TV that seeing the birds drop dead has been heartbreaking.
“It was just horrifying,” Anderson said.
The wildlife mystery began several months ago when the first birds turned up dead, according to residents.
The California State Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched an investigation, a spokesperson for the agency told ABC News on Monday.
Some residents have alleged that power lines in the area that belong to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company have something to do with the deaths and have pleaded with the utility company to do something to rectify the problem.
But PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian told ABC News on Monday that an investigation has uncovered no evidence that its power lines are the culprit.
“We appreciate the concern of our customers in Richmond about the recent series of bird deaths,” PG&E said in an additional statement to ABC News.
PG&E said it sent crews to examine a power pole in the Richmond neighborhood that residents have cited as the possible root of the lethal problem. The company said the power pole in question is compliant with avian safe guidance established by the Avian Powerline Interaction Committee.
The utility company said it asked the Department of Fish & Wildlife to evaluate two of the bird corpses and that the examinations indicated foul play.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Health Lab confirmed to ABC News it had received two dead birds — a mourning dove and a European starling — and that injuries were consistent with trauma from a pellet gun, BB gun or a slingshot not electrocution from power lines, but said “the exact cause of the trauma to all of these birds could not be determined.”
Neighbors have also asked the Contra County Sheriff’s Office to look into this situation. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request from ABC News for comment.
Bolling said he and his neighbors just want to deaths to stop.
“It’s very traumatic, super traumatic to see this,” Bolling said.
(WASHINGTON) — As the Department of Government Efficiency rapidly moves to reshape the federal government, several groups challenging DOGE in court are attempting to determine how Elon Musk’s budget-slashers were able to rapidly entrench themselves in at least 15 agencies.
Over the coming week, federal judges have ordered key Trump administration officials to testify about mass firings and the dismantling of key agencies, while DOGE representatives will likely have to turn over evidence in dozens of cases and participate in a sworn deposition for at least one case.
The legal challenges materializing against DOGE could present an existential challenge for the group, whose effectiveness has in part stemmed from its ability to move quickly and make massive changes without the normal oversight.
While Musk and Trump have touted DOGE’s transparency — including on DOGE’s website, where it lists recently canceled contracts — the plaintiffs challenging the group have argued that the group has relied on secrecy to hide tactics that violate federal law.
“[T]he entity has worked in the shadows — a cadre of largely unidentified actors, whose status as government employees is unclear, controlling major government functions with no oversight,” one lawsuit alleged.
That secrecy has also made it harder for nonprofits or federal unions to successfully block DOGE in court, with many plaintiffs relying on media reporting — rather than documentary evidence — to prove the harms DOGE has allegedly caused.
“The court can’t act based on the media reports. We can’t do that,” one federal judge said in a case about the constitutionality of Musk’s power. “The things that I’m hearing are concerning indeed and troubling indeed, but I have to have a record, and I have to make a finding the facts before I issue something.”
But that might begin to change as the cases against DOGE progress and plaintiffs are entitled to receive discovery — i.e., the exchange of evidence — relevant to key allegations. At least one federal judge has ordered a DOGE representative to sit for a sworn deposition about the group’s access to the federal government’s sensitive data.
A federal judge in Washington, D.C, was scheduled Friday afternoon to consider what kind of regulations will govern the transparency behind DOGE after the group argued it shouldn’t be subject to the Freedom of Information Act, and next week might provide some of the first sworn testimony about Trump’s effort to rapidly reduce the size of government since retaking office.
On Monday, a federal judge in Washington is holding a hearing at which the acting chief operating officer of the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau has been ordered to testify about the ongoing dismantling of the agency, and a separate judge in California on Thursday is requiring the acting director of the Office of Personnel Management to testify under oath about how the Trump administration allegedly ordered the mass firing of probationary employees.
“We will prove in this case that remarkably, and I do not say this lightly, your honor, Acting Director [Charles] Ezell is not telling the truth to this court,” a lawyer challenging the mass firings alleged, prompting the judge overseeing the case to order Ezell to testify in person.
“We’re going to have Ezell come out here and he’s going to be under oath right up there and these lawyers are going to quiz him,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup said.
During a court hearing on Thursday about Ezell’s testimony, lawyers with the Department of Justice said the administration is considering making Ezell unavailable for testimony despite the court’s order, citing logistical concerns and their potential appeal of the decision. Lawyers for the plaintiffs called the move a clear defiance of a court order and a delay tactic.
“No final decision had been made,” a DOJ lawyer told Judge Alsup, suggesting the final decision would be made in Washington.
The Trump administration has already begun its appeal in more than a dozen cases challenging Trump’s executive actions, and two adverse rulings have already reached the Supreme Court.
The only man ever charged in the notorious Las Vegas murder of rapper Tupac Shakur insists he is “innocent,” being railroaded by authorities and that he only confessed to his purported role in the crime because he was getting paid to lie.
In his first interview since being arrested in September 2023, Duane “Keffe D” Davis told ABC News in a jailhouse interview that he should be at home, watching his grandchildren grow up and tending to his garden. Instead, he said, he’s being forced to stand trial in a nearly three-decade-old case that’s devoid of concrete evidence.
“I’m innocent,” Davis said during a sometimes-tearful hour-long meeting at the Clark County Detention Center. He described himself as a “good man” long retired from the drug game he once excelled at.
“I did everything they asked me to do. Get new friends. Stop selling drugs. I stopped all that,” he said, referring to police and prosecutors. “I’m supposed to be out there enjoying my twilight at one of my f—— grandson’s football games, and basketball games. Enjoying life with my kids.”
Prosecutors say Davis, 61, was a longtime member and leader of a set of the infamous Crips street gang based in his hometown of Compton, California. Authorities say that, as the alleged “shot caller” on the night of Shakur’s killing in September 1996, it was Davis who orchestrated the drive-by shooting of the rap star off the Vegas strip. On their way from Mike Tyson’s fight against Bruce Seldon, Shakur was gunned down at a red light in the passenger seat of the BMW being driven by rap impresario Marion “Suge” Knight. Shakur was rushed to the hospital and died six days later from his wounds.
Though the killing occurred on the bustling streets of Sin City – it remained unsolved for nearly 30 years, mired in police scandals and turf wars, and a street code that frowns upon snitches.
Eventually, Vegas detectives built their case off Davis’ own account of the killing, retold in multiple police interviews, public media appearances before his arrest, and a 2019 self-published memoir with his own name on it.
Davis’ previous words copping to his role in the rapper’s killing are crucial in the case against him. Investigators say they spent years working to beef up Davis’ narrative of the events by using evidence and additional accounts to firm up their case – expected to be presented to a jury in 11 months.
Davis, sitting on a wooden bench under the harsh fluorescent lights of a jailhouse conference room and accompanied by corrections officers, now insists he didn’t write his own memoir – and hasn’t even read it. And so, he says, those confessions aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.
“I’ve never read the book,” Davis said of his memoir “Compton Street Legend,” on which he shares the credit as a co-author. The back of the book bears the tagline, “The last living eyewitness to Tupac’s murder is telling his story.”
Davis says his co-author took artistic liberties he had nothing to do with.
“I just gave him details of my life,” Davis said. “And he went and did his little investigation and wrote the book on his own.”
Not only does he say he had nothing to do with Shakur’s killing, Davis said he was hundreds of miles away from where it happened – asserting for the first time where he says he was that night: “in Los Angeles,” and at home.
Davis said he has “about 20 or 30 people going to come” to his murder trial corroborating that alibi – to say nothing of the “13,000 people who say they killed Tupac.” He did not name the people who he said woukld verify where he was the night that Shakur was killed.
“I did not do it,” Davis said of what had stood as one of the best-known cold cases in modern American history. Of prosecutors leading the case against him, he said “They don’t have nothing. And they know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing.”
Las Vegas prosecutors declined to respond directly to Davis’ comments but continue to insist they are confident in the case and expect to see the man convicted at trial.
In 2008, Davis confessed to his purported role in the Shakur homicide in an interview with detectives connected to a joint federal-Los Angeles task force that had set up a drug operation sting on Davis to extract information on fellow rap icon Biggie Smalls’ murder, which happened six months after Shakur’s. Davis at the time said he didn’t have information about Biggie’s murder — but did have other information that would be valuable. That time, according to police, Davis made his admissions as part of what’s known as a “proffer agreement,” so he could not be prosecuted for what he said.
The following year, Davis again confirmed his purported role in the Shakur drive-by this time in an interview with detectives from Las Vegas. Vegas authorities were not connected to the earlier sessions, and were not required to honor any agreement that might have been made with Davis, according to interview recordings and transcripts reviewed by ABC. The only thing Vegas cops agreed to was that the interview with Davis would be voluntary and he would not be arrested on the spot.
At the time, some Las Vegas detectives wanted to bust Davis and charge him with the Tupac murder, but prosecutors feared that both sets of alleged confessions could be thrown out of court because of the purported non-prosecution agreement in LA. If a judge were to side with Davis, the case would likely have been doomed.
Davis’ lawyers did make that argument earlier this year and the judge rejected it. But the issue was largely beside the point because, officials have said, Davis went on to publicly recount his purported role in the homicide repeatedly in the years since 2009, especially in a 2018 docuseries and on the pages of “Compton Street Legends.”
Davis’ own public words “reinvigorates the investigation,” the now-retired head of the Las Vegas homicide bureau, Jason Johansson, told ABC last year.
Sitting in jail, Davis said that version of events was totally fabricated for profit when he told his story in the media. As for making his purported confession to the authorities, he said, that was a play to keep others caught up in a drug case out of prison. He said he told police what they wanted to hear “if they let me go.”
“That’s the only way you’re walking free,” Davis said, recounting the choice he felt he had to make. “It would’ve been selfish to let everybody go down because of me.”
As for the similar versions of events recounted by him on camera, before his arrest, and in the book with his name on it, Davis says that was just a financial investment.
“They paid me to say that,” he said.
Davis insists the 2008 non-prosecution agreement should still hold and that any statements to law enforcement connected with it should not be presented to the jury next year.
“I’m not even supposed to be in jail,” he said. “A deal is a deal.”
Davis also pointed the finger at an altogether different suspect: the former cop responsible for running some of the security operations for Knight and Shakur on the night of the shooting. That man, Reggie Wright Jr., a former Compton police officer, who testified before the grand jury that indicted Davis for the Shakur killing, ran security for Knight’s Death Row Records back in the mid-1990s. Wright has said he spent most of that night of the killing working out logistics at the club that Shakur and Knight were planning to visit after the Tyson fight.
Echoing a recent accusation lodged in court papers by his attorney, Davis now accuses Wright and his security team of having orchestrated the shooting that killed Shakur.
“Prove that I orchestrated this,” Davis said. “Their top witness is the lead suspect, Reggie Wright Jr.,” alleging both Wright and his onetime security company were “mercenaries.”
Wright has denied any involvement in Shakur’s killing – and points out he was there for exactly the opposite purpose that night.
“I was in charge of possibly protecting this young man,” Wright told ABC’s Nightline last year.
“It’s heartbreaking they keep dragging in my name,” Wright said reacting to Davis’ attorney’s recent allegations. “I didn’t have anything to do with that. One of the worst days of my life when I heard that that happened.”
Davis has repeatedly tried to make bail since he was arrested outside his home in Sept. 2023 but the judge refused to accept the financing packages he has put together. He now faces an additional charge and trial connected with a jailhouse fight with another inmate, set for April.
According to jailhouse surveillance footage obtained by ABC News, the man who fought with Davis appeared to have been waiting alone and unattended in a common area when Davis came walking through with an escort. The second inmate can be seen lunging at Davis, who fought back.
Both Davis and the other inmate have pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and challenging each other to fight. Davis said he was only defending himself. He has also pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.
He insists that he will eventually beat the rap on both the murder and battery charge and that he knows how to fight his way through.
“God got my back, and God will see me through this,” Davis said. “He had my back with cancer, I survived the streets, and the FBI. That’s a big accomplishment for a man from Compton.”
ABC News’ Kaitlyn Morris contributed to this report.
(CHICAGO) — When Sherry Stone learned that childhood friend Robert Prevost was elected the 267th pope of the Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, she got on her computer and did what few people can do: She emailed him a note of congratulations.
“I told him we’re thinking of having our next grade school reunion at the Vatican,” she said.
The election of a former Hyde Parker named Barack Obama to the White House in 2009 catapulted this city into a joyous frenzy for months, and having produced a president still remains a source of pride.
When news broke Thursday about Prevost’s election as the first American pope, the mood throughout the city was similar. Immediately, memes went viral showing Pope Leo XIV holding a hot dog, dipping his Italian beef into gravy and gripping a bottle of Malort, the city’s unofficial liqueur. Outside Wrigley Field, the Chicago Cubs marked the moment by announcing on its legendary sign: “Hey Chicago, He’s a Cubs Fan!” Similarly, Bennison’s, a bakery in Evanston, just north of the city, announced a new sugar cookie with Prevost’s likeness that it promised was “as divine as the moment.”
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement calling the news “historic.”
“Pope Leo XIV ushers in a new chapter that I join those in our state welcoming in at a time when we need compassion, unity, and peace,” he said.
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson used the news to send a more informal message to the new pope: “Everything dope, including the pope, comes from Chicago!” he posted on X. “Congratulations to the first American Pope Leo XIV! We hope to welcome you back home soon.”
While Leo spent two decades in northern Peru, where he became a bishop and a naturalized citizen, his early roots are in the southwest side, an area known for its legacy of steel mills and auto plants, White Sox and Blackhawks fans, rows of brick bungalows and neighborhood churches and grade schools.
Born in Chicago in 1955, Leo attended St. Mary’s of the Assumption, a now-shuttered grade school on the city’s edge, and he grew up in Dolton, a southwest suburb located just across the street from the school. He later earned his Master of Divinity in 1982 from Catholic Theological Union in Hyde Park, which is situated along the lakefront, and was ordained the same year. He started his ministry with the Augustinian Province of Chicago and later was named prior general of the worldwide Augustinian Order, according to the Catholic Theological Union.
The Rev. William Lego, who is also a member of Augustinian Order, attended grade school, high school and seminary with Leo before both men became young priests. He said on Thursday that he is still getting used of calling “Father Bob” by his new name.
“He was always very intelligent, never jumped to conclusions, he held people with respect, and he listened. I’m sure that’s what he will bring to the papacy,” said Lego.
As for their shared Chicago roots, Lego added, “There will always be a note of pride.”
As with Obama, many locals have a personal connection with Leo. Because their last names both ended with a “P” at the time, Nadia Weer sat next to Leo for eight years in the classroom. She said even back then he was so devout and studious his nickname was “Father Robert.”
“We always assumed he would be a priest,” she said. “He was true blue. He was good. I’m really proud of him. You like people to be successful when they deserve it. And Robert does deserve it.”
The intensity Leo had with his faith, even as a young boy, impressed Stone, who said he once told people he wanted to eventually lead the church as pope.
“Midwest people are very even keeled. I think having grown up in that environment that he’ll be a centralist pope. He’ll bring people together. He’ll be one of the great popes,” she said.
Leo’s brother John Prevost told ABC News on Thursday that Leo never “questioned” his vocation in life and that, as a child, he often “played priest” using the ironing board as his altar.
“I don’t think he’s ever thought of anything else,” John Prevost said.
Many remembered Leo’s family as similarly dedicated to their faith. His father, a school principal on Chicago’s South Side, volunteered at the Archdiocese of Chicago in the 1990s. Janet Sisler, associate superintendent of schools for the archdiocese at the time, remembered that “Father Bob” would stop by when he returned to his hometown.
It was obvious, there was “a family history of being dedicated to their faith and dedicated to service,” she said. “He grew up in that life and continued to imbue his life decisions with service of faith and the promotion of justice.”
Chicago’s roots in the labor movement were likely an influence, as well.
“He came from a family where both his mother and father worked. He understood how people can have a commitment to work and to family and to their faith,” she said. “This is a new pope who understands the importance of community and the importance of church interacting in a positive way to serve the world.”