Extreme, record-breaking flooding sweeps through southern Texas

ABC News

(TEXAS) — A large part of South Texas is reeling from life-threatening flooding that began overnight and continued into Friday morning.

Thunderstorms began Wednesday, with another round of heavy rainfall on Thursday afternoon and evening. The rain is expected to continue through Friday afternoon, forecasts show.

The National Weather Service issued flash flooding emergency warnings multiple times on Thursday and overnight for South McAllen and Harlingen — both located in the Rio Grande Valley in the southernmost parts of Texas.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the NWS said in a statement issued Thursday night, urging people to avoid travel unless fleeing a region subject to flooding or are under an evacuation order.

The region received between 6 inches and a foot of rain or more in some areas, according to the NWS. McAllen got more than 6 inches of rain, while more than 14 inches was recorded at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.

The NWS received reports for several vehicles stranded on Interstate 2 in waist-deep water, according to the agency. Dozens of water rescues took place as a result of the flash flooding.

Video shows first responders in inflatable boats rescuing people stranded on roadways. The South Texas Health System hospital in McAllen experienced minor flooding on its first floor.

Several school districts in the region canceled classes on Friday, as did the South Texas College in McAllen.

Flooding continued into Friday morning, with rivers nearly overflowing. A flood watch is in effect for parts of South Texas and southern Louisiana.

Water levels at the Arroyo Colorado River at Harlingen are nearing a record-breaking 30 feet. There is no precedent for the kind of damage a 30-foot water level in the Arroyo Colorado River could do, according to the NWS. The previous record water levels measured at the Arroyo Colorado River was 24 feet.

The flooding stemmed from a stationary boundary — a front between warm and cold air masses that moves very slowly or not at all. A band of significantly heavy storms was forming over the same hard-hit areas on Friday morning. A storm with 3-inch rain rates was forming over Harlingen on Friday morning.

The system also conjured up a tornado, with a twister reported near Edcouch, Texas, about 25 miles northeast of McAllen, that damaged several structures.

The potential for showers and thunderstorms in this region is expected to continue through the afternoon, with the threat ending Friday evening, forecasts show.

Man charged for posing as ICE officer, placed fake emblems on SUV: Police
Fife Police Department

(FIFE, Wa) — A man was charged for posing as an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Washington state, according to police.

Ilya Kukhar, 26, was charged on Thursday for impersonating an ICE officer after he allegedly drove a vehicle that “displayed prominent emblems with large letters spelling ‘I.C.E’ along with a pseudo-seal of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” the Fife Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

At approximately 5 p.m. on March 16, police responded to a 911 call of a “suspicious vehicle at the Emish Market,” a Ukrainian grocery store in Fife, Washington, officials said.

The vehicle, which had no license plates, was identified as a black 2019 Ford SUV and was later confirmed to be a former patrol car for the Tukwila Police Department, officials said.

The presence of the vehicle “appeared intentional, targeting a Ukrainian grocery store” which indicated a “deliberate effort to intimidate and draw attention to itself,” police said.

Witnesses told officials that the “occupant(s)” of the vehicle were “recording employees and customers on video, causing alarm and concern,” police said.

Once police arrived on the scene, the vehicle left, officials said.

The Department of Homeland Security later confirmed that the vehicle was not an official DHS unit, leading the police — in coordination with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations Seattle field offices — to look into this incident, officials said.

In response to a bulletin posted by the Fife Police Department, officials in Tukwila “identified the vehicle as one of their former patrol cars,” officials said.

Previously, it had been “removed from their fleet after being involved in a collision,” officials said. Once it was no longer in service with the City of Tukwila, an insurance company sold it to a private buyer, police said.

After “numerous tips” and the assistance of Tukwila Police, the “primary suspect in this case” was identified as Kukhar, officials said. Police have not said if there are other suspects involved.

Kukhar, who is “not employed by any federal law enforcement agency,” has been charged with one count of Criminal Impersonation in the Second Degree.

He is currently not in police custody and his initial arraignment is scheduled for April 11, officials said.

Luigi Mangione set to appear in court in New York state case on Friday
(Photo by Curtis Means-Pool/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is set to return to a New York City courtroom on Friday for a brief appearance in his state murder case.

The afternoon appearance in Manhattan’s State Supreme Court marks Mangione’s first hearing since his arraignment on the state charges in late December 2024, when he appeared in a maroon sweater and pleaded not guilty to murder charges that include an enhancement for terrorism.

The judge is expected to ask the parties for an update on the exchange of evidence and, perhaps, set a trial date.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole if convicted of the state charges.

He remains in custody at a federal detention center in Brooklyn.

Mangione, 26, also faces federal charges, including one that could yield the death penalty, but he has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury. His next date in federal court is in mid-March.

The suspect is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in front of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan on Dec. 4, 2024, as the CEO headed to an investors conference, in an act that prosecutors said was premeditated, targeted and “intended to evoke terror.”

His defense team has alleged the case was being politicized and has vowed to fight the state and federal charges.

The New York state and federal cases are in addition to the charges brought against Mangione in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested following a dayslong manhunt and faces charges including forgery and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mangione made his first formal statement Friday since his arrest on a website launched by his New York defense team, in which he thanked his supporters.

“I am overwhelmed by — and grateful for — everyone who has written me to share their stories and express their support,” he said in the statement. “Powerfully, this support has transcended political, racial, and even class divisions, as mail has flooded MDC from across the country, and around the globe. While it is impossible for me to reply to most letters, please know that I read every one that I receive.”

Trump’s order seeking to block birthright citizenship to face next legal hurdle
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship will face its next legal hurdle this week when three separate federal judges hold hearings to consider whether to block the order.

Ahead of the hearings, lawyers with the Department of Justice argued in legal filings that birthright citizenship creates a “perverse incentive for illegal immigration” while claiming that Trump’s executive order attempts to resolve “prior misimpressions” of the Fourteenth Amendment.

“Text, history, and precedent support what common sense compels: the Constitution does not harbor a windfall clause granting American citizenship to, inter alia, the children of those who have circumvented (or outright defied) federal immigration laws,” Acting Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate wrote in a recent filing.

U.S. District Judge John Coughenour blocked the order last month — describing it as “blatantly unconstitutional ” — with a temporary restraining order that is set to expire this week.

Coughenour scheduled a Thursday morning hearing to consider whether to issue a preliminary injunction ordering the Trump administration to stop enforcing the order.

Judges in two additional federal cases challenging the order also scheduled hearings this week, including a Wednesday hearing in a Maryland case filed by five undocumented pregnant women and a Friday hearing in a lawsuit filed by 18 state attorneys general.

The hearings will likely provide the first opportunity for Department of Justice lawyers to outline their defense of Trump’s Day-1 executive order that sought to eliminate birthright citizenship for the children of undocumented immigrants or immigrants whose presence in the United States is lawful but temporary.

According to a recent court filing, Trump’s executive order clarified the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction” within the citizenship clause of the 14th Amendment, interpreting the phrase to mean that immigrants in the country unlawfully or temporarily would not be entitled to birthright citizenship.

“Prior misimpressions of the Citizenship Clause have created a perverse incentive for illegal immigration that has negatively impacted this country’s sovereignty, national security, and economic stability,” the lawsuit said. “But the generation that enacted the Fourteenth Amendment did not fate the United States to such a reality.”

Lawyers for the Department of Justice attempted to defend the lawfulness of the order by comparing undocumented immigrants to the foreign diplomats, who are not entitled to birthright citizenship.

“Just as that does not hold for diplomats or occupying enemies, it similarly does not hold for foreigners admitted temporarily or individuals here illegally,” the filing said.

While the Supreme Court established birthright citizenship in the 1898 case United States v. Wong Kim Ark, DOJ lawyers claim that the case is only relevant for the children of parents with “permanent domicile and residence” in the United States, suggesting the executive order does not run afoul of the longstanding legal precedent.

“And if the United States has not consented to someone’s enduring presence, it follows that it has not consented to making citizens of that person’s children,” the lawsuit said.

Trump’s executive order got a frosty reception last month when Judge Coughenour, in the course of issuing his temporary restraining order, reprimanded the Department of Justice attorney who suggested that Trump’s executive order was constitutional.

“I have been on the bench for over four decades,” said Judge Coughenour. “I can’t remember another case where the question presented is as clear as it is here.”

Trump, vowing to appeal the temporary restraining order, criticized Judge Coughenour — who was nominated to the bench by President Ronald Reagan in 1981– as partisan.

“Obviously, we’ll appeal it. They put it before a certain judge — in Seattle, I guess, right? And there’s no surprises with that judge,” Trump said from the Oval Office.

