Fact-checking economic claims Trump and Harris made at debate

Former President of the United States Donald J. Trump and Vice President Harris’s first Presidential Debate is displayed on a TV screen in Foster City, California, United States on September 10, 2024. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(PHILADELPHIA) — Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump met for the first time Tuesday in their first presidential debate of the 2024 election, hosted by ABC News.

The high-stakes, 90-minute debate was held at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, with Trump and Harris arguing their cases for the White House.

As the Democratic and Republican nominees debated the most pressing topics facing the nation, ABC News live fact-checked their statements on the economy for answers that were exaggerated, needed more context or were false.

HARRIS CLAIM: 16 Nobel laureates say Trump’s plan would increase inflation and land us in a recession

FACT-CHECK: Mostly true

Harris correctly describes what the Nobel laureates said about inflation during Trump’s presidency: “There is rightly a worry that Donald Trump will reignite this inflation.” But while the group describes Harris’ agenda as “vastly superior” to Trump’s, their letter doesn’t specifically predict a recession by the middle of 2025. Rather, the group wrote: “We believe that a second Trump term would have a negative impact on the U.S.’s economic standing in the world and a destabilizing effect on the U.S.’s domestic economy.”

The 16 economists are George Akerlof, Angus Deaton, Claudia Goldin, Oliver Hart, Eric S. Maskin, Daniel L. McFadden, Paul R. Milgrom, Roger B. Myerson, Edmund S. Phelps, Paul M. Romer, Alvin E. Roth, William F. Sharp, Robert J. Shiller, Christopher A. Sims, Joseph Stiglitz and Robert B. Wilson.

HARRIS CLAIM: Trump wants a “20% tax on everyday goods” that would cost families “about $4,000 more a year.”

FACT-CHECK: True, but needs context

Trump has proposed a universal “10-20%” tariff on all U.S. imports, from cars and electronics to wine, food products and many other goods. He has also proposed a 60% tariff on imports from China. Vice President Harris called the plan “Trump’s sales tax,” though the former president has not explicitly proposed such a tax. Independent economists, however, say the proposed import tariffs would unquestionably result in higher prices for American consumers across the board.

The precise financial impact on families is hard to predict and estimates vary widely — from additional annual costs per household of $1,700 to nearly $4,000, depending on the study. Trump has not called for any tax hikes for American families.

He has proposed exempting Social Security benefits and tips from taxation, as well as extending individual tax cuts enacted in 2017.

TRUMP CLAIM: Trump said, “We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation’s history.”

FACT-CHECK: False, but it was very high

It’s true that early in Joe Biden’s presidency the annual inflation rate peaked at roughly 9% (June of 2022), but that’s not the highest it’s ever been. There are several examples of the inflation rate being much higher than 9% in the U.S, including in the immediate aftermath of World War II and during the oil embargo and shortages of the late ’70s and early 1980s, when the inflation rate peaked at 14.5%.

The inflation rate as of July 2024 is at 2.9% annual inflation, the lowest it has been in three years. It should also be noted that President Biden has falsely claimed that he inherited a high rate from his predecessor. In fact, inflation was at 1.4% when he took office.

*Data for this fact check was gathered from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, or St. Louis Fed

HARRIS CLAIM: Harris said, “Trump left us the worst unemployment since the Great Depression.”

FACT-CHECK: Needs context

The unemployment rate peaked at 14.8% in April 2020 when Trump was in office — that was indeed the highest level since the Great Depression, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. But unemployment rapidly declined to 6.4% in January 2021 by the time Trump left office, as the economy started to rebalance. And that 6.4% unemployment rate is still better than the 10% peak during the Great Recession in October 2009.

If you eliminate pandemic statistics, the lowest unemployment rate under Trump was just slightly higher than the lowest point under Biden. Both were good: 3.5% under Trump and 3.4% under Biden at their lowest respectively, according to data provided by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis and Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Why are investors turning to bonds? Experts weigh in
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stock market turmoil earlier this month prompted some investors to ditch stocks in favor of an alternative typically viewed as safer but less exciting: bonds.

The renewed popularity of bonds follows months of heightened interest, since investors have sought to lock in high yields in anticipation of interest rate cuts at the Federal Reserve, experts told ABC News.

Lower interest rates would push bond yields downward and raise the value of pre-existing bonds obtained at a higher rate of return.

A surge in bonds has also coincided with a perception among some investors that equities have become overpriced, experts said.

“Investors have been interested in locking in higher yields before interest rates go down,” Reena Aggarwal, A professor of finance and director of the Georgetown Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy, told ABC News.

Bonds are essentially loans made by investors to corporations or governments. The price of a bond moves in the opposite direction as its yield, or the amount of interest accrued by a bondholder. In other words, when bond yields go down, bond prices go up.

Yields are heavily influenced by interest rates set by central banks, since the cost of borrowing determines how much interest an investor can charge a government entity or corporation in exchange for his or her loan.

Starting in 2022, a series of interest rate hikes at the Fed sent bond yields surging. That meant investors could obtain relatively high rates of return at low prices, Adam Lampe, CEO of Mint Wealth Management, told ABC News.

“For the first nearly 20 years of my career, bonds were boring,” Lampe said. “In the last couple years we were able to buy a lot of bonds at discount.”

At the outset of this year, however, the Fed forecasted three interest rate cuts, citing progress in its fight to bring down inflation. But price increases accelerated over the early months of 2024, prompting the Fed to all but abandon those cuts.

In recent months, good news in the inflation fight has brought the Fed back to the brink of an interest rate cut. The expectation of a coming interest rate has added urgency to the bond market, Lampe said.

“The window is closing very quickly,” Lampe added. “We’re at the peak, so bond values have the potential to go down.”

The chances of an interest rate cut at the Fed’s next meeting in September are all but certain, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment. Market observers are split roughly down the middle about whether the Fed will impose its typical cut of a quarter of a percentage point or opt for a larger half-point cut.

“The more that rates are cut, bond prices will go up higher but bond yields will go down lower,” said Aggarwal.

Bonds also offer investors a relatively safe option in the event of a possible recession, some experts said.

A disappointing jobs report earlier this month raised concern that the economy may be slowing down faster than previously known.

The unemployment rate has soared this year from 3.7% to 4.3%. That trend has triggered a recession indicator known as the “Sahm Rule,” which says that a rise of 0.5 percentage points in the unemployment rate within a 12-month period typically precedes a recession.

Bonds provide investors with fixed, predictable returns, sheltering them from a potential downturn in the stock market if economic performance cratered, Yiming Ma, a finance professor at Columbia University Business School, told ABC News.

“The economy is slowing down and the risk of a downturn is going up,” Ma said. “That is usually when investors want to seek something safer.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mars shakes up snack industry with B food merger to acquire Pringles maker
Packets of Pringles chips, manufactured by Kellanova, for sale at a supermarket in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — As more consumers reach for generic labels to save on money groceries, M&M’s maker Mars is spending big bucks on a new acquisition to gain even more shelf space in the snack aisle.

The candy bar giant, known for brands such as Snickers and Twix, is gearing up to purchase global snacking company Kellanova in an all-cash deal valued at $35.9 billion, which will add well-known packaged foods like Eggo, Pop-Tarts and Pringles to its portfolio.

The family-owned, Virginia-based company announced the deal with the multinational food manufacturer — formerly known as the Kellogg Company — in joint press releases on Wednesday, marking one of the largest CPG mergers in years.

“Mars will acquire all outstanding equity of Kellanova for $83.50 per share in cash,” the release stated. “All of Kellanova’s brands, assets and operations, including its snacking brands, portfolio of international cereal and noodles, North American plant-based foods and frozen breakfast are included in the transaction.”

The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year. Upon completion, Kellanova will become part of Mars Snacking, which is led by Global President Andrew Clarke.

Kellanova, which was spun off from the Kellogg Co. last fall when it officially split up into two different companies, also includes other popular consumer brands such as Cheez-Its, Rice Krispies Treats, MorningStar Farms, NutriGrain and RXBAR. The Chicago-based company reported more than $13 billion in net sales in 2023.

Privately owned Mars, which also has a pet food and veterinary care arm in addition to its confectionery business, previously expanded its scope beyond sweets when it bought healthy snack brand KIND North America for $5 billion in 2020.

Poul Weihrauch, CEO of Mars, Inc. called the forthcoming deal “a substantial opportunity for Mars to further develop a sustainable snacking business that is fit for the future.”

“We will honor the heritage and innovation behind Kellanova’s incredible snacking and food brands while combining our respective strengths to deliver more choice and innovation to consumers and customers,” his statement continued.

Steve Cahillane, chairman, president and CEO of Kellanova, added that the “historic combination” of companies was both a “cultural and strategic fit.”

Boasting the “attractive purchase price” of the all-cash transaction, Cahillane said the move “creates new and exciting opportunities for our employees, customers, and suppliers,” stating he’s “confident Mars is a natural home for the Kellanova brands and employees.”

The sweet-meets-salty food merger resembles a similar strategy from competitor The Hershey Company, which added SkinnyPop with the $1.6 billion buyout of Amplify Snack Brands Inc. in 2017, followed by Dot’s Pretzels in 2021.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

United Airlines flight attendants vote to authorize strike: Will it impact travel?
Image Source/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — United Airlines flight attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants, moved closer to a strike Wednesday after the union announced that 99.99% of service members voted in favor of strike authorization.

The vote included 90% of the United Airlines flight attendant staff.

Among the strike requests, flight attendants are demanding significant double-digit base pay increases, being compensated for time at work outside of flights, schedule flexibility and work rule improvements, job security, retirement and more, according to the union.

The historic vote marked the first time in 20 years that United flight attendants have authorized a strike, since the airline’s 2005 bankruptcy negotiations.

However, a strike will not occur immediately and despite the vote, there will be no immediate disruptions to airline operations.

Experts say it’s highly unlikely United flight attendants will actually walk off the job. There are a number of steps that must happen before a strike can take place and the president and Congress have the power to stall or stop an airline strike.

“To be clear, there is no work stoppage or labor disruption,” United told ABC News in a statement Wednesday. “Off-duty flight attendants are simply exercising their right to conduct an informational picket.”

The results of the strike authorization vote were announced as nearly 20 informational picket lines were seen at airports across the country.

“We deserve an industry-leading contract. Our strike vote shows we’re ready to do whatever it takes to reach the contract we deserve,” Ken Diaz, president of the United chapter of the Association of Flight Attendants, said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are the face of United Airlines and planes don’t take off without us. As Labor Day travel begins, United management is reminded what’s at stake if we don’t get this done,” he added.

After this week, the union walked away from federally mandated negotiations. The union will now ask the National Mediation Board to release them into a 30-day “cooling-off” period, which would set a potential strike deadline.

“The United management team gives themselves massive compensation increases while Flight Attendants struggle to pay basic bills,” Diaz continued. “The 99.99% yes vote is a clear reminder that we are unified in the fight against corporate greed and ready to fight for our fair share of the profits we create.”

Similar strike authorization votes have been cast at competing airlines including American, Alaska, Southwest, and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.