Famed director Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer stabbed to death in Los Angeles home: Sources

Rob Reiner speaks onstage at the screening of ‘Misery’ during the 2025 TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for TCM)

Director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer, were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Sunday, Mayor Karen Bass confirmed.

Senior law enforcement sources told ABC News the victims were stabbed to death in their Brentwood-area residence.

“This is a devastating loss for our city and our country,” Bass said in a statement. “Rob Reiner’s contributions reverberate throughout American culture and society, and he has improved countless lives through his creative work and advocacy fighting for social and economic justice.”

Officers were called to the home at 3:40 p.m. PT, the LAPD said in a statement, calling the investigation an apparent homicide.

A man and woman were found deceased inside the home, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed to ABC News earlier on Sunday. Their ages were reported as 78 and 68 years old.

The senior leadership of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide unit responded to the scene.

Reiner is known for massive Hollywood hits, including The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Stand By Me, This is Spinal Tap and many more.

A neighbor told ABC News that actors Billy Crystal and Larry David were seen at the house after police had arrived.

“Billy looked like he was about to cry,” the neighbor said.

There are two houses that the Reiner family owns across the street from each other. Rob and his wife lived in one and a daughter with kids lived in another, according to the neighbor.

“They’re a big presence on the block. They’re always having parties,” she said.

Reiner and Singer got married in 1989 and share three children, Jake, Nick and Romy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Kim Kardashian stars in ‘All’s Fair’ trailer
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair.’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Kim Kardashian stars in the official trailer for All’s Fair.

Hulu released the trailer for the upcoming series on Wednesday. Ryan Murphy wrote, executive produced and directed episodes of the new show, which also stars Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close.

The show follows a team of female divorce attorneys who leave a male-dominated firm and open up their own practice. “Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks,” the show’s official synopsis reads. “In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it.”

Set to Britney Spears‘ song “Work Bitch,” the trailer finds Kardashian’s character, Allura Grant, going through a divorce of her own. She goes head-to-head with Paulson’s character, Carrington Lane, who is the attorney representing her husband in the divorce.

“I tell my clients every day, ‘You never really know a person. It’s just a trap,'” Kardashian says in the trailer.

We also see Paulson dressed up in an outfit that closely resembles Kardashian. Paulson says, “Before you comment on my new appearance, please know that this look is,” when Kardashian interrupts her and says, “Mine!”

Paulson finishes her statement by saying the look is “nothing more than next Halloween’s costume,” where she “will be dressing as a w**** lawyer.”

All’s Fair premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu.

Bad Bunny announced as Super Bowl LX halftime performer
Bad Bunny performs during his ‘Most Wanted’ tour at Barclays Center on April 11, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Bad Bunny is your Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show performer.

The 2026 Super Bowl, the 60th of its kind, will be hosted at the home of the San Francisco 49ers, Levi’s Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, on Feb. 8.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” the Puerto Rican superstar says in a statement. “It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Bad Bunny previously took the halftime show stage as a special guest during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira‘s 2020 co-headlining set.

Jay-Z‘s entertainment company Roc Nation produces the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, leaving the “99 Problems” rapper in charge of selecting the widely watched performer each year.

Jay-Z says in a statement that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Last season, Kendrick Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime show, lighting up the event with a collection of his most popular songs.

Lamar, who was joined by SZA, also brought out a few surprises throughout the show, including Samuel L. Jackson and Serena Williams. He set the record for most-watched Super Bowl halftime show with 133.5 million viewers, surpassing Michael Jackson‘s 1993 show.

Drink me: Sabrina Carpenter to get even smaller in ‘Alice in Wonderland’-inspired musical
Sabrina Carpenter performs during her Short n’ Sweet tour at Madison Square Garden on October 26, 2025 in New York, New York. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

Sabrina Carpenter is about to get even more Short n’ Sweet — on the big screen.

Deadline reports that Sabrina will star in and produce a musical inspired by Lewis Carroll‘s iconic book Alice in Wonderland for Universal Pictures, the studio that brought you Wicked. This would be Sabrina’s first major starring role in a studio film. Lorene Scafaria, who directed Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers, is set to pen the script and direct.

ABC Audio has reached out to Universal Pictures for confirmation.

In Alice in Wonderland, Alice encounters a bottle with a label reading “Drink Me,” and when she does, she becomes tiny. When she eats a cake labeled “Eat Me,” she becomes huge.

The most recent films based on Carroll’s book include Tim Burton‘s 2010 movie Alice in Wonderland, starring Mia Wasikowska, and its sequel, 2016’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, directed by James Bobin.

Sabrina’s filmography includes The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Clouds and The Hate U Give. She’s also committed to guest-starring in a Muppets special on Disney+.  She recently received six Grammy nominations for her album Man’s Best Friend.

