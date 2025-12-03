Family of Colombian fisherman killed in US boat strike files complaint alleging he was murdered

(WASHINGTON) — The family of a Colombian fisherman who died in a U.S. military boat strike in September has filed a formal complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights alleging the U.S. government illegally killed him.

Alejandro Carranza was killed in a strike in the Caribbean on Sept. 15, according to the petition, filed on Tuesday.

“From numerous news reports, we know that U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was responsible for ordering the bombing of boats like those of Alejandro Carranza and the murder of all those on such boats,” according to the petition. “Secretary Hegseth has admitted that he gave such orders despite the fact that he did not know the identity of those being targeted for these bombings and extra-judicial killings.”

In the petition, Carranza’s lawyer Dan Kovalik said the fisherman’s family “has no recourse to adequate and effective remedies in Colombia to obtain redress for the injuries they have suffered due to the actions of the United States.”

While the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights can investigate the complaint and issue findings, any ruling it makes would not be legally binding on the U.S. 

A Pentagon official told ABC News the department does not comment on pending litigation.

The filing comes after Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the U.S. government of committing murder for the strike that killed Carranza.

“U.S. government officials have committed a murder and violated our sovereignty in territorial waters. Fisherman Alejandro Carranza had no ties to the drug trade and his daily activity was fishing,” Petro said on X last month. “The Colombian boat was adrift and displaying the distress signal due to having an outboard motor. We await explanations from the U.S. government.”

Three people total were killed in the Sept. 15 strike in the Caribbean, U.S. officials said.

President Donald Trump said at the time that he ordered the military strike against a boat that he insisted was carrying illegal drugs from Venezuela to the U.S., telling reporters the operation left “big bags of cocaine and fentanyl” floating around in the ocean.

Since September, Trump and Hegseth have ordered more than 20 military strikes against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. The Trump administration has alleged with little evidence that the boats were smuggling drugs from Venezuela and Colombia. The controversial campaign so far has killed more than 80 people, according to officials.

Hegseth has maintained that the strikes are all legal and claims that the military has evidence that the boats were carrying drugs.

On Capitol Hill, some leaders from both parties have questioned the legality of the strikes and whether the president has the constitutional power to authorize them.

The first such incident, which occurred on Sept. 2, has been under scrutiny following a recent Washington Post report that cited two people with direct knowledge of the operations saying a second strike was ordered on the boat that killed two survivors.

One person familiar with details of the incident confirmed to ABC News that there were survivors from the initial strike on the boat and that those survivors were killed in a subsequent strike.

Democrats say that alone could be enough to suggest a war crime occurred. The laws of war require either side in a conflict to provide care for wounded and shipwrecked troops.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who oversaw the initial attack, has defended the strike as legal.

The defense secretary told reporters at the White House on Tuesday that he watched the first strike unfold before leaving for meetings. He says he did not see survivors or any strikes that followed and said the admiral who, he said, ordered the second strike made the “right call.”

Louvre heist suspects to be charged, jewels not recovered: Paris prosecutor
(PARIS) — The Paris public prosecutor reported on Wednesday that investigators are making “major progress” in solving the brazen Oct. 19 Louvre Museum heist and said two suspects in custody will be charged with “organized robbery.”

During a news conference on Wednesday, Laure Beccuau, the Paris Public Prosecutor, released new information about the two suspects arrested last weekend, but said the stolen jewels remain missing.

Beccuau said that if the suspects are convicted, they’ll face a sentence of up to 15 years in prison and heavy fines.

A 96-hour deadline for charging or releasing the suspects was set to expire on Wednesday. Both suspects are from the Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, authorities previously said.

Beccuau also said in her press conference that the two suspects arrested on Saturday “partially admitted their involvement in the events to investigators.”

A massive manhunt continued on Wednesday for at least two other suspects in the robbery. Beccuau said she has not ruled out the possibility that more perpetrators were involved in the heist, but added that, at this stage, evidence has not suggested any additional accomplices.

Beccuau said trace DNA recovered from a scooter used in the heist and a window at the Louvre helped investigators identify the suspects, whose names have not been released.

One man was arrested about 8 p.m. local time on Saturday at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport as he was about to leave the country without a return ticket, Beccuau said. She said the suspect has lived in France since 2010 and had been convicted of a previous robbery.

Beccuau said the second suspect is a taxi driver who was arrested at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday near his home. She said the suspect’s DNA was found on one of the windows at the Louvre.

Beccuau said the suspect had been previously convicted of “aggravated robberies” in 2008 and 2014.

Investigators previously told ABC News that the second suspect was arrested as he was about to travel to Mali, but on Wednesday, Beccuau said the man had no intention of leaving the country.

ABC News’ Tom Soufi Burridge and Joseph Simonetti contributed to this report.

Russia hits Kyiv power facility as Trump says he’s ‘not happy’ with Ukraine attacks
(LONDON) — Russian drones attacked a thermal power generation facility in the Kyiv region overnight into Monday, Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said, as Moscow continued its long-range cross-border barrages despite U.S. President Donald Trump again expressing his frustration at such strikes.

Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched 142 drones into the country overnight into Monday morning, of which around 100 were Shahed strike drones and the rest decoy craft. Defenders shot down or suppressed 112 drones, the air force said.

Twenty-six drones impacted across seven locations, the air force said, with debris falling in one other location.

“One of the thermal generation facilities in the Kyiv region has come under massive shelling,” Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said in a statement.

“The goal is obvious — to cause even more difficulties for the civilian population of Ukraine, to leave Ukrainian homes, hospitals, kindergartens and schools without electricity and heat,” it added.

The attack prompted reports of blackouts in some parts of Kyiv. “Generation facilities, electricity transmission and distribution systems, gas infrastructure are not military targets,” the ministry said.

“Rescuers and energy workers are currently working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling,” it added. “We are doing everything possible to stabilize the situation as soon as possible.”

Russia has regularly targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure throughout the full-scale invasion of its neighbor, which began in February 2022. In previous years, attacks on energy targets have intensified in the run up to and during winter.

Sunday night’s attack followed Russia’s largest bombardment of the war overnight on Saturday. Moscow launched 810 drones and 13 missiles into the country, Ukraine’s air force said, of which 747 drones and four missiles were shot down. Nine missiles and 54 drones impacted across 33 locations, the air force said.

The attacks killed at least nine people across Ukraine and prompted condemnation from Ukraine’s European allies.

In the U.S., Trump — who returned to the White House in January vowing to end Russia’s invasion in 24 hours — told reporters he was “not happy about the whole situation.”

“It doesn’t affect us because it’s not our soldiers,” Trump said. “But they’re losing — I used to tell you 5,000 — they’re losing 7,000, between Ukraine and Russia, 7,000 soldiers every single week. It’s such a horrible waste of humanity.”

“So, no, I am not thrilled with what’s happening there, I will tell you,” he continued. “I think it’s gonna get settled. So, I settled seven wars. This I would’ve said would’ve been maybe the easiest one to settle of all.  But with war, you never know what you’re getting.”

Trump did not answer when asked what the greatest obstacle to a peace deal in Ukraine was, but said European leaders would visit the White House this week for further talks.

 “We have some very interesting discussions,” Trump said. “Europe — certain European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday, individually, and I think we’re gonna get that settled. I think we’re gonna get it settled.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened additional sanctions — including secondary sanctions on key foreign customers for Russian energy exports — on Moscow in response to its continued frontline offensives and long-range strikes.

Last month, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on all Indian goods related to New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil and military equipment.

After Saturday night’s strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged a more severe U.S. response.

“It has been repeatedly stated in Washington that there will be sanctions for refusal to talk. We must implement everything agreed upon in Paris,” Zelenskyy said, referring to last week’s meeting with European leaders and virtual talks with Trump in the French capital.

Louvre director details security improvement plans following 2 million jewel heist
(PARIS) — The director of the Louvre in Paris addressed on Wednesday a new security breach at the museum while detailing plans underway to overhaul the facility’s security system in the wake of last month’s $102 million jewel heist.

Laurence des Cars, president and director of the Louvre, appeared before the National Assembly Culture Affairs Committee and was grilled about a new security breach that occurred at the museum last week.

Lawmakers asked the director how two Belgian influencers were able to hang a portrait of themselves on Friday in a gallery housing Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting.

Saying she wanted to “put things in perspective,” des Cars said the security breach was one of a string of incidents that have plagued the 232-year-old museum over the years.

“We constantly have incidents in the Louvre’s galleries. Two years ago, it was activists,” des Cars, referring to environmental activists who hurled soup on paintings, a tactic other museums around the world have experienced.

She said the new security apparatus being implemented at the museum will help staff head off such incidents in the future, including the installation of what she described as anti-intrusion systems.

Des Cars said a major security improvement will be the construction of a police station on the grounds of the Louvre.

The director said the police station is among more than 20 “emergency measures” that will be put in place “in the coming days.”

She said the security measures will also include the installation of 100 new security cameras at the Louvre, including cameras to monitor the perimeter of the museum that were severely lacking during the Oct. 19 jewel heist.

The creation of a security coordinator position is also part of the security boost, des Cars said. She also said two galleries that were recently closed will get a security upgrade before they reopen.

Des Cars said the “appalling irony of the situation” is that the Louvre jewel heist occurred as many of the security improvements were being made. She said that between 2022 and 2025, 134 digital cameras were installed throughout the museum as part of a $933 million “Louvre New Renaissance” plan.

“I want to instill a genuine security culture,” said des Cars, adding that she has been calling for the security upgrades since she became the museum’s director in 2022.

Since the robbery at the Louvre, several security issues have emerged, highlighting concerns about the world’s most visited museum.

Among the revelations was that a single perimeter security camera outside the Louvre was not facing the Apollo Gallery, where the robbers used a truck-mounted mechanical cherry picker to reach the gallery and power tools to cut their way in. Earlier this month, a museum employee with knowledge of the security system revealed that the password for the museum’s video surveillance system was simply “Louvre.”

On Monday, the Louvre announced that a public gallery and several offices were being temporarily closed because they had become structurally fragile.

Four suspects have been arrested and charged in the October robbery, but the eight pieces of the French crown jewel collection swiped from the Apollo Gallery have not been recovered, authorities said.

French investigators said the jewel heist from start to getaway took seven minutes.

Prosecutors have not ruled out making more arrests in the case, but said investigators have yet to find any evidence implicating members of the museum staff in the robbery.

ABC News’ Joseph Simonetti contributed to this report.

 

