Family of Hamas hostage Edan Alexander recall dramatic Gaza release
(LONDON) — Edan Alexander — the American-Israeli hostage freed from Gaza last week — was “weak and exhausted” upon his dramatic release, his mother Yael told ABC News, recalling her son’s first moments of freedom after 584 days as a Hamas captive.
“I was screaming and running until I bumped into him,” Yael said of her reunion with Edan at Israel’s Re’im military base near the Gaza border.
Edan “was so weak that he almost fell because he was also so excited, but he was so exhausted,” Yael continued. “I start crying like crazy. Because, that was the moment, you know? That’s it. I got it. My son is here. He’s in my arms.”
Edan, from New Jersey, moved to Israel at the age of 18. He was serving in the Israel Defense Forces when captured from his base close to the Gaza border during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. He was 19 when abducted and spent two birthdays in captivity.
Edan was the last living American citizen still believed to be held hostage by Hamas. The terror group is believed to also be holding the bodies of four dead American hostages, according to U.S. officials.
His father Adi told ABC News that Edan was “held in a facility” consisting of “a very dark and narrow room” with steel construction rebar. “You can call it the cage if you think about it,” he said.
News of a possible release broke on May 11, Mothers Day, but Adi nearly missed it. When he finally glanced at his phone he said he noticed eight missed phone calls from Steve Witkoff — President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy — who was involved in direct negotiations with Hamas.
“My phone was on silent and I was working with the blower outside and it was too noisy,” he recalled. “I saw those eight missed calls and called them back immediately,” Adi continued, saying Witkoff then told him and Yael that within 10 minutes they would be hearing good news.
Fifty-seven hostages remain in Gaza, including over 20 who are believed to be alive, according to Israeli officials.
The IDF has now launched a new expanded operation in Gaza which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said is intended to both free the remaining hostages and conclusively defeat Hamas in the strip. The families of remaining hostages, though, have criticized the new operation, saying it puts surviving captives in danger.
While the IDF pressed its new offensive, Netanyahu said Israel would simultaneously allow the resumption of a “basic” level of humanitarian aid to Gaza after a 10-week freeze, citing pressure from the U.S. as a key driver in the decision.
(ROME) — The pope rested peacefully overnight as he begins his 27th consecutive day in hospital this morning, the Vatican said.
The pope’s prognosis was “lifted” on Monday, meaning he is no longer in imminent danger, but the clinical picture still remains complex.
The 88-year-old pontiff will continue “for additional days, the pharmacological medical therapy in a hospital environment” due to the “complexity of the clinical picture and the significant infectious picture presented at hospitalization,” the Vatican said.
“The improvements recorded in previous days have further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical objectivity and the good response to pharmacological therapy. For these reasons, the doctors decided to lift the prognosis,” the Holy See, the Vatican’s press office, said in a statement Monday.
Francis’ doctors said there are positive signs of the pontiff’s recovery, but caution remains, according to the Vatican sources.
Francis was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.
Thursday will mark the 12th anniversary of when Pope Francis was voted to succeed Pope Benedict XVI, who previously resigned.
(VANCOUVER, British Columbia) — Oleksii Tiunin, a Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg in Russia’s war, has become known in his adopted Canadian home as an undefeated sportsman.
He was the captain of this year’s Ukrainian national team at the Invictus Games, which included the largest-ever Ukrainian delegation in February in Vancouver and Whistler, British Columbia, Canada.
“If someone had told me during my rehabilitation about such an event as these games, I would not have believed it was possible at first,” said Tiunin, 37.
The veteran of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which participates it the most brutal battles with the Russian invaders, was badly injured by the enemy gunfire near Andriivka, Donetsk region, in August 2023.
Because of a delayed evacuation, he said, he lost his leg. He works today as a TV presenter.
But here, in British Columbia, this veteran from Kharkiv region is already known as a man of a strong spirit.
Earlier this year, a team of 35 injured Ukrainian soldiers won 30 medals, and finished on the fourth place in total medal count behind the U.S.’s 53, the United Kingdom’s 38 and Australia’s 36. The 12 gold, 11 silver and seven bronze medals marked the country’s second-best result at the Invictus Games.
“We came here to have fun and show the strength of Ukrainian people, get some medals, meet new people, chat with them, enjoy sightseeing and relax,” Tiunin told ABC News after the closing ceremony.
Due to his observations, the attitude towards the Ukrainian team was special: “Each of us got much more out of this trip than we expected — we had only good and positive emotions here.”
Tiunin describes the attitude to Ukrainian team as a combination of attention and respect, that has obviously close connection to the war in Ukraine that started over three years ago with the Russian full-scale invasion.
“I think people understand that a brutal war is currently going on in our country, and if we take into account other participants of the games, none of them was involved in such a war as we, Ukrainians are,” said the veteran.
According to Tiunin, the Ukrainian team was warmly supported not only by the representatives of the diaspora, but also by Canadians on the streets of Vancouver.
In late 2024, the Economist estimated that nearly 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers were injured and were unable to return to the front line.
One of the injured is Serhii Hordiievych, 38, the golden medalist in alpine skiing this year in Whistler.
A veteran of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the Volyn region in western Ukraine, he used to work as a physical education teacher at a local college and then as a repairman in France — before joining the military.
In May 2022, Hordiievych was injured during his battalion counteroffensive near the village of Vesele in the Kharkiv region.
“I fell on my back and felt that my legs are getting stiff – I only managed to look around to check if there was an enemy somewhere around and then called my comrades for help,” he recalls.
According to Hordiievych’s memories, from the very first seconds he was full of faith that he would survive: “I just closed my eyes and fainted with a smile on my face, in pure and sincere confidence that everything is going to be fine.”
He suffered a spinal cord injury, and despite the long rehabilitation process, Hordiievych is still unable to walk – quite a disaster for a young man with great passion to sport.
“Before joining the army, I used to play soccer for three or even five times a week – always ready and accepting any proposal to compete,” said the veteran.
But the Invictus Games 2025 in Whistler were his first-ever real competition or big games ever. Hordiievych said he was inspired by his friend, and Invictus Games 2022 Ukrainian team member, Serhii Kalytiuk. Despite a similar injury, Kalytiuk continues to excel in sports.
Now he practices archery, table tennis and even works as a coach of the national para-tennis team.
“At the very beginning I had no idea how I should live from now on,” said Hordiievych. “But my comrade visited me in the hospital and helped me a lot – although his injury was much worse in comparison to mine, he provided a personal example, proving that it is possible to overcome it.”
Kalytiuk showed Hordiievych how to drive a car – at that time, something unthinkable for people with traumas like theirs: “That is how I restarted myself once again to renew my will for life,” Hordiievych said.
And that is probably why his first-ever trip to the American continent brought him and Ukraine a gold medal on alpine skiing, although he was not even proposed to participate in these games.
It was Hordiievych’s wife, Tetiana, who literally forced him to join the national team. According to him, she said: “Let me have you registered, we will go to the national tryouts and check if it fits you or not and then you will decide it yourself if it is worth it.”
So, she registered Hordiievych and wrote him a motivational letter, which he read in front of the camera, and sent it out without any firm belief he would be added to the team’s roster. in success.
But Hordiievych was invited for the tryouts in Kyiv: “It was some special vibe there, I felt as if I was among my people, as if I belonged here, the atmosphere was very relaxing and I liked it,” he says.
And the results were announced on Hordiievych’s birthday. “On that day I received lots of calls with greetings – I was nonstop thanking everybody wondering, how they knew it was my birthday, as I have deleted my birthday information from my social media profiles everywhere,” he remembered.
At some point, when Hordiievych heard the next “My congratulations!” from the archery coach, who he didn’t know well, he asked her: “Ms. Lesia, how do you know that it is my birthday?” And the answer was: “I know nothing about your birthday – you’re on the national team!”
“That was how I became a member of the team,” Hordiievych says with a smile on his face.
Right before the games, during six days of practice in Bukovel, a ski resort in the Ukrainian Carpathian Mountains, Hordiievych was facing a tremendous challenge – to learn how to ski.
“For the first two days I was not able to make a simple turn or even balance myself properly, but thanks to my coaches and other joint efforts, we managed to help me overcome myself and we did it,” he said.
New sport discipline helped Hordiievych to feel the same positive emotions he used to feel when he was skiing before the war, and that was probably the turning point that made the champion in Whistler.
According to Hordiievych, it was an unforgettable moment, when he arrived at the finish line and his coach, leaning forward over the net, shouted: ‘Serhii, you are the winner!’
“At first, I thought that the coach was just cheering me up and supporting, because at the third turn I slowed down a bit, lost some speed and was almost sure that others will have much better results,” says Hordiievych.
But his coach then repeated: “You beat them all by three seconds.” And it was such an incredible feeling for Hordiievych once he understood that he is the champion.
Besides this moment of glory and fame, Hordiievych said, he will always remember Canadian Rockies: “It was unreal panoramic view when my coaches and the instructor took me to the peak over 2000 meters high here in BC.”
Another memorable moment for Hordiievych was his meeting with Prince Harry. As he recalls, “On the last day of the games he was sitting down near me with a child of my comrade on his knees, and that is how I get this memorable image.”
Now, after the Games, Hordiievych said he plans to continue alpine skiing, and he also started to play table tennis.
Although his spinal cord injury is a complicated trauma and needs a very sophisticated treatment and long adaptation, he still hopes for complete recovery.
“I am confident that one day I will walk again, because I must dance with my daughter – first at her graduation party and then at her wedding,” he said.
It looks as if the whole Invictus Games Ukrainian national team consists of people with strong faith and unbreakable will.
“A person with a disability because of war. A person with unlimited capabilities! Learning to live with a prosthesis!” – that is how Tiunin describes himself on his Instagram profile.
And that is how he is trying to help other injured veterans to deal with their traumas.
Tiunin clearly understands that not everyone will be able to accept new life immediately and be ready to compete with other veterans at the next Invictus Games.
As a captain of the National team and the veteran, he said, there should be not even a single chance for surrender.
“You don’t have to fall into despair, you just have to survive this difficult stage of treatment, rehabilitation, not give up, believe in yourself, train and strive for greater heights,” he said.
(FORT HUACHUCA, AZ) — U.S. Army soldiers will soon be patrolling a 170-mile buffer zone along the southern border with Mexico in a newly created “National Defense Area” in Arizona and New Mexico.
It’s part of the Trump administration’s efforts to use the U.S. military to stop the flow of undocumented migrants into the United States.
The large swath of area will stretch 60-feet-deep along federal lands running the length of the border and will be considered a part of Fort Huachuca in Arizona, meaning that, just as at any Army base, trespassers would be apprehended by soldiers and held until turned over to law enforcement.
Some analysts see it as a way to militarize the border and skirt a federal law — the Posse Comitatus Act — that prohibits U.S. military personnel from carrying out law enforcement duties: by declaring the federal property a military base where migrants crossing into can be detained.
“Last week, President Trump signed a National Security Presidential Memorandum directing federal agencies administering federal land on the border to make land available to the Defense Department in a new national defense area,” Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, told reporters on Tuesday.
“This new National Defense Area spans more than 170 miles across our border in New Mexico,” said Leavitt. “But in in the coming weeks, this administration will add more than 90 miles in the state of Texas.”
“This National Defense Area will enhance our ability to detect, interdict and prosecute the illegal aliens, criminal gangs and terrorists who were able to invade our country without consequence for the past four years under the Biden administration,” said Leavitt. “It will also bolster our defenses against fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics that have been poisoning our communities.”
U.S. officials told ABC News that the initial phase of the new area will stretch from Fort Huachuca in southeastern Arizona eastward into New Mexico.
The designation of a National Defense Area will apply only to federal lands that have been newly transferred to the control of the Defense Department and will not apply to privately held lands or territory belong to Native American reservations. That means it will be non-contiguous but will be in effect for much of New Mexico’s border with Mexico, which stretches for nearly 180 miles of the state’s border.
U.S. Army troops will be operating in what is essentially a buffer zone formally known as the Roosevelt Reservation that includes federal lands in California, Arizona, and New Mexico on the border with Mexico. In 1907, to prevent smuggling, President Theodore Roosevelt declared that a 60-foot-wide buffer zone on public lands along the border with Mexico belongs to the federal government.
Two U.S. officials told ABC News it was still to be determined whether the new authority would be applied to Texas given that the Roosevelt Reservation does not apply to lands in that state.
According to the officials, the U.S. Army will soon begin placing signs on both sides of that 60-foot buffer zone warning that they are about to enter Defense Department property and could be apprehended for trespassing.
Because of natural barriers along the border, the Roosevelt Reservation in some cases may stretch a mile into U.S. territory.
Some of the territory to now be considered an Army base already has existing fencing on the border but in some areas does not. Regardless, the Army will place signage in both English and Spanish warning that any trespassers into the area will be apprehended.
The move by the Trump administration has drawn criticism from legal analysts who describe it as a way to get around the U.S. military having law enforcement on the border which is done by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Currently 10,000 U.S. military personnel have been authorized to serve along the border, but only in a support role to CBP.
“The president’s plan would empower U.S. soldiers patrolling the area to take on a civilian law enforcement function: apprehending and detaining migrants crossing the border into the U.S. Deploying the military to enforce civilian law is a clear violation of the Posse Comitatus Act,” said Elizabeth Goitein, the senior director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.
“Under emergency powers law, the president is required to seek congressional approval for any transfer of federal land to the Defense Department,” said Goitein.