Family threatens legal action after track star is disqualified over celebration paying homage to Olympian

(SALINAS, Calif.) — The family of a 16-year-old track star is threatening to take legal action after the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) disqualified their daughter and stripped her of her gold medal after she celebrated her win in the state final by spraying her feet with a fire extinguisher – an homage to Olympic champion Maurice Green.

Clara Adams, a North Salinas High School sophomore, said that CIF officials told her that she was disqualified for “unsportsmanlike” behavior after the 400-meter state final and was prevented from standing on the podium to claim her number one spot or competing in the final race.

ABC News reached out to CIF representatives but requests for comment were not returned.

Adante Pointer, an attorney representing Clara Adams, told ABC News that the family is “certainly” planning on taking legal action if the CIF doesn’t reverse its decision.

“That was the championship, she would have been the fastest sprinter in the state of California – she is, she won, but she doesn’t have the title nor the medal,” Pointer said. “She’ll never have that moment.”

According to the CIF code of conduct on sportsmanship, student athletes are in part, not permitted to engage in or allow “taunting, boastful celebrations, or other actions that demean individuals or the sport.”

The Monterey County Board of Supervisors wrote a letter in support of Adams that the county is set to vote on Tuesday afternoon, urging CIF officials to reinstate her immediately.

“Clara’s celebration did not take place on the track itself, not was it directed at any of the competitors, the letter says, calling the punishment “disproportionate.”

Adams spoke out about the incident alongside members of the NAACP and her father, David, who is also her coach, during a press conference on Friday, saying that she was “crushed” by the CIF’s decision.

“I had to watch the girls get on the podium without me,” she said. “I had to watch somebody else get on the number one spot that I was supposed to stand on. And that wasn’t cool at all. That was wrong.”

Adams said that her father handed her the fire extinguisher after her win and instructed her to get off the field before spraying her feet in a nod to Greene, an iconic Olympian sprinter, who famously celebrated his 2004 Olympics win in the 100 meter race by taking off his shoes and having a teammate spray them with a fire extinguisher to put out the figurative fire on his feet.

Pointer said that Adams was “surprised” that she was punished because she was “paying homage to one of her icons.”

Greene, who spoke with ABC affiliate in Salinas, KSBW-TV, said he was happy to see Adams pay homage to him and suggested that she should be reinstated.

“When I heard, cause it happened, and then people just started calling me ‘This girl who just ran the 400 did your celebration’ I was like huh? What?” Greene said. “If it was away from everyone and not interfering with anyone, I would say reinstate her.”

Fyre Festival 2 is postponed, no new date set
(NEW YORK) — Fyre Festival 2 has been “postponed,” according to the organizers.

Billy McFarland, who was behind the initial Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, was convicted of wire fraud in connection with the failed 2017 festival.

McFarland’s new event, which was scheduled to take place in Mexico from May 30 to June 2, was being advertised under the slogan “FYRE Festival 2 is real,” with tickets starting at $1,400.

A message sent to a ticket holder said, “The event has been postponed and a new date will be announced. We have issued you a refund. Once the new date is announced, at that time, you can repurchase if it works for your schedule.”

Fyre Festival 2 tickets went on sale in February.

At the time, McFarland said a statement, “I’m sure many people think I’m crazy for doing this again. But I feel I’d be crazy not to do it again.”

“After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for FYRE 2,” he added.

Like the initial Fyre Festival event, McFarland’s Fyre Fest 2 promised “an electrifying celebration of music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports, and treasure hunting — all set in the stunning location of Isla Mujeres, Mexico,” according to the event’s website.

“Experience unforgettable performances, immersive experiences, and an atmosphere that redefines creativity and culture,” the festival’s website continued.

Leading up to the festival, Mexico officials with the Quintana Roo Tourism Department and the Playa Del Carmen government said “no event of that name” was to be held there.

Bernardo Cueto, tourism secretary of the State of Quintana Roo, where Isla Mujeres is located, told ABC News over a phone call that his agency would be the one giving permission for that kind of festival, but Fyre Fest 2 was not something he was informed about, nor was an event by that name happening in Playa del Carmen or Isla Mujeres.

At the time, the official government X account for Playa del Carmen also posted a statement and confirmed that the event wasn’t happening.

“The municipal government of Playa del Carmen, informs that no event with that name will be held in our city,” the statement said. “After a responsible review of the situation, it was confirmed that there is no registration, planning or conditions that indicate the realization of such an event in the municipality.”

The statement continued, “This municipal government is acting with responsibility and commitment, always with the priority placed on public order, security and family coexistence. We reiterate that any official information will be communicated directly and in a timely manner through the corresponding channels.”

McFarland, however, countered on April 4, sharing on the festival’s Instagram account a timeline of conversations with the government of Playa Del Carmen and shared what appeared to be screenshots of conversations and permits for the event.

“All media reports suggesting our team has not been working with the government of PDC are simply inaccurate and based on misinformation,” he wrote on the account. “FYRE has operated as a good partner with PDC government and has followed the proper processes and procedures to lawfully host an event.”

ABC News’ Tonya Simpson, Anne Laurent, Aaron Katersky and Josh Margolin contributed to this report.

Prison guards indicted in connection to inmate’s death, Hochul says
(NEW YORK CITY) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that a grand jury handed down a number of criminal indictments against multiple state correctional officers in connection to the March 1 beating death of an inmate, Messiah Nantwi.

“The tragic death of Mr. Nantwi at the hands of correction officers, who are responsible for protecting the incarcerated population is deeply, deeply disturbing,” Hochul said in a video released by her office on Tuesday. “The loss of any life in our correctional facilities is one too many.”

Nantwi, 22, was serving a five-year sentence for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon at Mid-State Correctional Facility, a medium-security state prison in the town of Marcy in Oneida County, New York.

Hochul said that she “immediately terminated” the corrections officers who were indicted in connection to Nantwi’s death. The officer’s names have not been released so far and it is unclear how many officers were indicted. ABC News reached out to Hochul’s office but a request for comment was not returned.

“I express my condolences — my deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Nantwi and our hearts go out to all of them in the aftermath of this horrific crime,” Hochul said.

The termination of the correctional officers comes after a spokesperson for the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed to ABC News on March 26 that 15 persons of interest were identified in connection to Nantwi’s death.

Three of those people were suspended without pay and 12 were placed on administrative leave with pay, “pending the results of an ongoing internal disciplinary review process,” the spokesperson said.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision released the names of the persons of interest, including guards from the adjacent Mid-State and Marcy facilities, but it is unclear who was indicted.

A special prosecutor — Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick — was assigned to investigate this case after State Attorney General Letitia James’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) announced last month that her office is recusing itself from the investigation into Nantwi’s death, citing “internal conflicts.”

In a March 6 statement, James explained that her office’s Division of State Counsel represents state agencies, including the Department of Corrections and correction officers.

“OSI checks for any internal conflicts that could challenge the integrity of a future investigation,” she said. “When the corrections officers involved in the events preceding Mr. Nantwi’s death were identified, OSI confirmed that four of those corrections officers are defendants in other matters where they are or were represented by attorneys in OAG’s State Counsel Division.”

Nantwi’s in-custody death came amid a massive correction officer strike over working conditions in New York prisons that lasted for 22 days and led to the firing of more than 2,000 prison guards.

His death was also the second in Oneida County prisons since December 2024 when Robert Brooks, an inmate incarcerated at the Marcy Correctional Facility — which is across the street from Mid-State — was fatally beaten at the prison.

In February, 10 former prison guards were charged in Brooks’ death.

2-year-old spends night in Arizona terrain, found by rancher’s dog
(SELIGMAN, Ariz.) — An Arizona toddler who had been missing for 16 hours was found safe by a rancher’s dog on Tuesday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Boden Allen, 2, was first reported missing just before 5 p.m. on Monday, after he wandered off from his family’s home in Seligman, a rural area approximately 8100 miles north of Phoenix, officials said.

The incident began after Boden was playing with his mother outside their home and followed her back inside when she went to change his sibling’s diaper, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Newnum. Boden returned outside to play and “just disappeared,” Newnum told ABC News.

“Within 10 minutes of her changing the diaper, having him right next to her, she looks down, he’s nowhere to be found inside,” he said.

Deputies, accompanied by over 40 search and rescue members, arrived on the property and scanned the area for Boden for about 16 hours, officials said. During their search, officials noted that they spotted two mountain lions “among the terrain the boy traveled.”

On Tuesday morning, rancher Scotty Dunton reported that “a young child had walked onto his property,” according to the sheriff’s office.

The rancher said his dog, Buford, spotted the boy while he was patrolling the property — which is approximately seven miles away from the Allen family home — for coyotes.

“He loves kids so I can imagine he wouldn’t leave him when he found him,” the rancher said in a video shared by the sheriff’s office.

Buford, an Anatolian Pyrenees, remained at Boden’s side, garnering Dunton’s attention. The boy told the rancher he had slept under a tree, officials said.

“This dog did not obviously view Boden as a threat, but realized that there was something wrong, and instinctively went to this child,” Newnum said.

Dunton, who was aware of the search and rescue efforts going on in the area, quickly notified officials that he found Boden, according to Newnum.

“I can’t believe that kid made it that far, it’s seven miles and that’s if he walked in a straight line,” Dunton said. “There’s three big mountain ranges between here and his house and big valleys. For a 2-year-old to do that, that’s insane.”

Newnum said the sheriff’s office plans on visiting Buford in about a week with a big steak wrapped in a bow.

