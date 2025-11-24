Fan who accosted Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked: For Good’ premiere deported from Singapore

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Asia-Pacific Premiere at Universal Studio Singapore on November 13, 2025 in Singapore. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been deported to Australia, according to Singapore state media.

Johnson Wen was deported to Australia on Sunday and has been barred from re-entering Singapore, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority announced.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges last week, the 26-year-old was sentenced to nine days in jail.

According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen “attention-seeking” and said he “showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again,” pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.

“And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here,” the judge said, according to CNA. “Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one’s actions.”

Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of about $1,500.

Wen accosted Grande at the film’s premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13.

According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction. Grande’s co-star Cynthia Erivo physically placed herself between Wen and Grande, before security dragged him away.

Paul Schrader says he has ‘a perfect script’ for an AI-generated film
Paul Schrader says he has ‘a perfect script’ for an AI-generated film
Paul Schrader attends a special screening of ‘Oh, Canada’ at IFC Center on December 5, 2024, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Paul Schrader is making his thoughts on the use of AI in Hollywood known.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 79-year-old filmmaker said he is ready to embrace using artificial intelligence to make movies.

Schrader said that in his opinion, movies are “going to be more and more AI,” and that he thinks “we’re only two years away from the first AI feature.”

He continued, “I was just on the phone with someone today about a script I had, and I said, ‘You know, this would be a perfect script to do all AI.’”

The director and Taxi Driver writer told the outlet he believes AI is “just a tool” filmmakers will be able to use.

“When you’re an author, you have to describe someone’s reaction. You use a code — you use a code of words, a certain number of letters, and so forth, and you express their facial reaction,” Schrader said. “An actor has their own code. Well, now you’re a pixelator, and you can create the face, and you can create the emotion on the face, and you can sculpt it the same way an author sculpts the reaction in a novel or a story.”

Schrader also said AI could be used in the place of journalists who write film reviews.

“AI does better coverage than the average coverage. And AI doesn’t have to favor anybody,” Schrader said. “Often, when you’re doing coverage, you get a hint that the person who’s paying you wants you to like this. You can’t give that information to AI.”

‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu
‘All’s Fair’ picked up for season 2 at Hulu
Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts in ‘All’s Fair.’ (Disney/Ser Baffo)

All’s Fair is coming back for more.

The Ryan Murphy lawyer series starring Kim Kardashian has been picked up for season 2 at Hulu. A post on the show’s official Instagram announces the news, writing, “Checkmate. All’s Fair is coming back for Season 2! Production begins Spring 2026. Let’s do this!”

Despite getting a 3% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the show did big numbers for Hulu, becoming the biggest Hulu Original scripted series premiere in three years based on the first three days of streaming.

The stars have embraced the show’s less-than-stellar reviews, with Kardashian joking on Instagram, “Have you tuned in to the most critically acclaimed show of the year!?!?!?”

Kardashian stars alongside Sarah Paulson, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Teyana Taylor in the drama centered on an all-female divorce attorney firm.

All’s Fair debuted on Nov. 4.

