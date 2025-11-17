Fan who accosted Ariana Grande at ‘Wicked: For Good’ Singapore premiere sentenced to jail

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attend the ‘Wicked: For Good’ Asia-Pacific premiere in Singapore on Nov. 13, 2025. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

The red carpet attendee who accosted Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore has been sentenced to jail.

After pleading guilty to public nuisance charges, Johnson Wen was sentenced to nine days in jail in a Singapore court on Monday.

According to Singapore-based state-owned media outlet CNA, during the sentencing, District Judge Christopher Goh called Wen “attention-seeking” and said he “showed a pattern of behaviour, which suggests that you will do it again,” pointing to his history of recording himself disrupting high-profile events.

“And it does not appear that you had faced any sort of consequences for your past acts, and perhaps you thought that the same will occur here, that is to say, you would have suffered no consequences for the same acts here,” the judge said, according to CNA. “Mr. Wen, you are wrong. You should be mindful that there are always consequences for one’s actions.” 

Wen had faced up to three months in jail and a fine of up to approximately $1,500. Wen accosted Grande at the film’s premiere at Universal Studios Singapore in Resorts World Sentosa on Nov. 13. 

According to footage of the incident, as Grande walked down the yellow carpet greeting fans, the attendee appeared to jump over a barrier and run up to her before wrapping an arm around the actress, who appeared shocked by the interaction. 

Grande’s Wicked: For Good co-stars Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, who were walking the carpet with her at the time, came to Grande’s aid, working to separate the attendee from Grande as security rushed in. 

The attendee was later identified as Wen. 

ABC News has reached out to Wen for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘A House of Dynamite’: Rebecca Ferguson stars in teaser trailer for Kathryn Bigelow film
Rebecca Ferguson in ‘A House of Dynamite.’ (Netflix)

The official teaser trailer for A House of Dynamite has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for Kathryn Bigelow‘s latest film on Wednesday, just after it made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.

A star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson tells the story of “a minute-by-minute account of what the highest levels of government would do in the face of a nuclear attack on America,” according to a description from Netflix.

Gabriel BassoJared HarrisTracy LettsAnthony RamosMoses IngramJonah Hauer-KingGreta Lee and Jason Clarke also star in the film.

The teaser trailer show tense scenes of the film’s characters coming to terms with the fact that the country is in grave danger, all set to a voice-over from the late astronomer Carl Sagan.

“In our obscurity there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves,” Sagan says. “The Earth is where we make our stand. It underscores our responsibility to preserve and cherish the only home we’ve ever known.”

Bigelow became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director for her 2010 film The Hurt Locker. She is also known for directing Point Break and Zero Dark Thirty.

A House of Dynamite debuts in select theaters in the U.K. on Oct. 3. It arrives in select theaters globally on Oct. 10 before making its streaming debut on Oct. 24.

Jane Goodall, famed primatologist, anthropologist and conservationist, dead at 91
Dr. Jane Goodall attends the 2025 Forbes Sustainability Summit at Forbes on Fifth on September 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Jane Goodall, the most prolific primatologist of a generation, has died. She was 91 years old.

“The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes,” the institute said on social media. “She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States.”

Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.

It was July 1960 when Goodall, 26 years old at the time, first entered Tanzania and began her important research on chimpanzees in the wild. Throughout her study of the species, Goodall proved that primates display an array of similar behaviors to humans, such as communicate, develop individual personalities, and make and use their own tools.

Among the most surprising discoveries Goodall made when the research began was “how like us” the chimpanzees are, she told ABC News in 2020.

“Their behavior, with their gestures, kissing, embracing, holding hands and patting on the back,” she said. “The fact that they can actually be violent and brutal and have a kind of war, but also loving and altruistic.”

That discovery is considered one of the achievements of 20th century scholarship, according to the Jane Goodall Institute.

Goodall’s research garnered both scientific honors and mainstream fame, and she was credited with paving the way for a rise in women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and math over the years. The number of women in STEM has increased from 7% to 26% in the six last decades, according to The Jane Goodall Institute, which cited census information from 1970 to 2011.

The anthropologist continued to lend her voice to environmental causes well into her 80s and 90s.

She was subject of many documentaries, including 2017’s Jane, and her place in pop culture history was further cemented in 2022 when Mattel announced a special edition Barbie doll to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of her first visit to Tanzania’s Gombe National Park.

‘We Were Liars’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video
A still from ‘We Were Liars’ season 1. (Jessie Redmond/Prime)

We Were Liars is coming back for another season.

Prime Video has renewed the hit mystery-thriller series for season 2. The show, which is based on the bestselling novel by E. Lockhart, will return for a sophomore season from co-showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie.

“We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans,” Plec and Mackenzie said in a press release. “The fan response was truly special. There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.”

Lockhart also weighed in on the show’s renewal, saying, “MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for season two, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well.”

Season 1 of We Were Liars told the story of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, as they enjoy summer on her grandfather’s New England private island.

“The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide,” according to its official synopsis.

Emily Alyn Lind led the cast as Cadence Sinclair Eastman in season 1. The ensemble was also made up of Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis, Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.