Fandango names ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ the most anticipated summer movie

Universal Pictures

Believe it or not, we’re only a few months away from the summer movie season.

In celebration of the upcoming roster of blockbusters coming to cinemas, Fandango has revealed the results of its annual Moviegoing Trends and Insights study on the most anticipated 2025 summer movies.

According to the study, the most anticipated summer movie is Jurassic World Rebirth. The film, which stars Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey, will attempt to reboot the franchise. It has a script by the original Jurassic Park scribe, David Koepp.

Rounding out the top five are The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, Superman and Thunderbolts*. All of the films in the top five are promising action-filled adventures for audiences of all ages.

Going further, the rest of the top 10 films are From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, 28 Years Later, How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch and Freakier Friday.

“As consumers’ appetite and interests continue to evolve, understanding moviegoing behaviors is essential to find new areas of opportunity and help drive industry growth,” Jerramy Hainline, EVP of Fandango, said in a press release. “With a diverse slate of upcoming films, from superhero epics to action thrillers to cult classic sequels, this summer is proving to have something for all movie fans.”

It seems as though the appetite for the moviegoing experience is holding strong. Sixty-six percent of all who were surveyed in the study plan on seeing four or more movies in theaters over the summer. That number rises to 69% when the focus is on Gen Z audiences.

Road to the Oscars 2025: All about Sunday’s broadcast
The 97th Academy Awards is Sunday, where the best movies from the past year will be honored and celebrated.

Comedian Conan O’Brien will host the ceremony for the first time. At the 97th Oscars Creative Team press conference, O’Brien said he reached out to Billy Crystal after he found out he was to host the show this year.

O’Brien called Crystal “the all-time great and master of hosting the Oscars,” saying the actor “defined it” and “will always be the top, in my opinion.”

Additionally, O’Brien said former Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, reached out to give him some advice.

“They could not be lovelier to me. They are supportive and helpful. So that’s nice. Because I came up in a different era of late night. Not everybody was chummy and friendly,” O’Brien said. “The new era of people are lovely to each other. It is something I don’t take for granted.”

As for what people can expect, executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor says he loves the “element of surprise.”

“There is still more to come. There are people that are not going to be announced. You need to keep a sharp lookout for cameos that happen throughout,” Kapoor said.

That being said, fans can expect a musical performance tribute to Quincy Jones, who was the recipient of an Honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards this year.

“We planned and curated a beautiful moment that will uplift the room and celebrate his greatness. We are happy to say Queen Latifah is part of that performance. You need to tune in Sunday to see what we have in store. It is a beautiful moment and will make everybody feel good,” Kapoor said.

Additionally, the ceremony will feature a tribute to the iconic songs from the James Bond franchise in honor of producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, who also received Honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards.

The 2025 Oscars will air live at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The show will also stream live on Hulu for the first time ever. A special edition of 20/20, Countdown to the Oscars with Robin Roberts, premieres Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza separated months prior to Baena’s suicide: Medical examiner
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza had been separated for several months prior to Baena’s suicide death, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Baena and Plaza had been separated since September 2024, the report said.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant on Jan. 3, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News at the time.

The county medical examiner confirmed that Baena died by suicide.

At the time of his death, Plaza and Baena’s family released a statement and called it “an unimaginable tragedy.”

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” the statement said. “Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

He and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

Good Morning America has reached out to Plaza’s reps for comment.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer out now: Watch here
Marvel Studios

The first trailer for Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps has arrived.

The stars of the film, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, helped debut the highly anticipated trailer in epic fashion, live from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama, in front of a Saturn V rocket.

The trailer introduces Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Kirby as his partner, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Quinn as Sue’s brother, Johnny Storm/Human Torch and Moss-Bachrach as their close friend Ben Grimm/The Thing.

According to a synopsis for the upcoming film, the Fantastic Four are “forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond” and ultimately “must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).”

“Before we went up the first time, you couldn’t turn invisible,” Pascal’s Richards tells Kirby’s Storm in the trailer. “Ben wasn’t a rock and Johnny never caught fire.”

Storm replies, “Ben has always been a rock… Johnny is… Johnny. And I am right here. Whatever life throws at us, we’ll face it together — as a family.” We also see a shot of Galactus, in his unmistakable helmet, looming over New York City.

The final scene from the trailer shows a glimpse of the four in their signature Fantastic Four suits.

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, also stars Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich and Sarah Niles.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.