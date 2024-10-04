Fat Joe says fans will “see incredible vibes that you would never see in any other interview” on ‘Fat Joe Talks’

Starz

Fat Joe has gone from social media to Starz, where his new show, Fat Joe Talks, premieres Friday. It’s a result of manifestation, which started with The Fat Joe Show, a series that came to life on Instagram Live thanks to his daughter, Azariah.

“During COVID, my daughter … was like, ‘Dad, you should go Live,'” Fat Joe recalled, admitting he “didn’t even know what Live was.” Taking Azariah’s advice, he went online and noticed that “Michelle Obama was in the comments.” “We made it a TV show on Instagram every day,” he said. “We had anybody you could name on it, Dr. Fauci, whoever, everybody was on there.”

“We was helping people get through a tough time, and so that led to Starz being interested in us having this show, and it took four years to really happen,” Joe says.

Now that the show is ready for fans to see, he can’t believe it’s happening.

“With music and music videos or whatever, you start with an idea in your mind, and most people don’t know how to follow through and see it done,” he says. “And so to actually see that idea done is so gratifying.”

With so many talk shows and podcasts out now, Joe insists Fat Joe Talks is different than everything else.

“[Artists] put up these invisible bars that you can’t see as a fan and … [artists] got to worry about somebody asking you some trick questions or whatever. With me, they know Joe’s not jamming them,” he says. “Within the conversation, you as a fly on the wall … get to hear conversations and see incredible vibes that you would never see in any other interview.” 

Will Reeve describes moment he felt “alone” after deaths of Christopher and Dana Reeve
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images, FILE

While most of the world knew Christopher Reeve as Superman, to his three children — Matthew, Alexandra and Will Reeve — he was simply their beloved dad.

The three siblings watched firsthand as their father went from movie star to pioneering activist for spinal cord injury research after a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 left him paralyzed from the neck down at the age of 42.

Then, in 2004, Christopher Reeve died unexpectedly due to heart failure.

In addition to his children, by the actor’s side from his accident to his death was his beloved wife Dana Reeve, mom to Will Reeve and stepmom to Matthew Reeve and Alexandra Reeve.

Less than one year after delivering a eulogy at her husband’s funeral, Dana Reeve, a non-smoker her entire life, was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer.

She died seven months later on March 6, 2006, at the age of 44.

“Despite the love and security that my siblings provided me, and my family provided me, and my adoptive family provides me, that was the moment, March 6, 2006 … I’ve been alone since then,” Will Reeve, who was 13 when he lost his mother, said in a new documentary, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story, that explores the actor’s life.

Prior to her death, Dana Reeve made sure Will was taken care of, arranging for him to live with the family of his best friend.

His older siblings also dropped everything to help him. Alexandra was a law student at the time and Matthew a producer.

In their conversation with ABC News’ Diane Sawyer, Will Reeve, now an ABC News correspondent, posed a question to his siblings that he had never before asked them — did people worry enough about them after their father and Dana Reeve died.

“I don’t think I’ve ever thought about that,” Alexandra replied. “The job at hand was keeping things going, keeping us OK, keeping everyone OK, honoring them in the right way, setting you up for success.”

Jack Black and Paul Rudd reportedly hunting ‘Anaconda’ reboot
The pair in 2016- Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Given how delightfully cheesy the 1997 original is — and what wise guys the two stars are — it’s raising some eyebrows that Paul Rudd and Jack Black are reportedly circling a reboot of Anaconda. 

The Hollywood Reporter, however, says that’s the case.

The director will be Tom Gormican, who helmed the hit absurdist Nicolas Cage/Pedro Pascal comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, so this likely won’t be a down-the-middle remake.

The original starred Owen Wilson, Ice Cube and Jennifer Lopez, and featured Jon Voight as a scuzzy Paraguayan snake hunter in a performance so over the top that it has been immortalized in memes and GIFs.

The movie, about a National Geographic film crew in search of the massive reptile, became a cult hit, grossing more than $130 million. It went on to spawn a 2004 sequel before the franchise went the way of Sharknado with a pair of Sci-Fi Channel horror comedy films in 2008 and 2009.

As for Black and Rudd, THR says it’s not clear who is playing whom, but the two main characters in Gormican’s project are guys having mid-life crises who seek to remake their favorite snake movie — only to run into real trouble in the jungle. One’s a wedding photographer and the other is a fading actor hoping to get back into the spotlight.

Emma Roberts on Britney Spears biopic casting rumor: “My true dream”
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, Michelangelo Di Battista/Sony/RCA via Getty Images

Emma Roberts is throwing her hat in the ring to play the princess of pop.

Britney Spears‘ former assistant Felicia Culotta recently suggested Roberts play Spears in the upcoming movie adaptation of her bestselling memoir, The Woman In Me, and the actress says the role would be a dream come true.

“I was like, I love her assistant,” Roberts told Cosmo. “I mean, it’s my true dream to play Britney Spears. It’s a rumor, but I hope maybe it’ll come true. I mean, I remember I locked myself in my room and listened to In the Zone and said, ‘I cannot leave this room until I memorize every word.’”

Roberts shared even more of her fandom, saying she is always playing Spears’ music.

“I mean, I sing Britney to my son in the bath all the time. I’m always like, ‘God, he must think I’m so weird.’ That’s some millennial parenting,” Roberts said.

In the TMZ interview where Culotta originally suggested Roberts for the part, she said both women understand child stardom, with Roberts appearing on the Nickelodeon show Unfabulous and Spears on Disney Channel’s The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. She also suggested Timothée Chalamet as someone who could take on the role of Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.

