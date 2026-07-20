Fatality in Bassett

One person was killed and a child seriously injured in a head-on crash Saturday on Route 57 in Bassett. Authorities said a Toyota RAV4 and a Chevrolet Silverado collided, leaving both vehicles off the road with heavy damage. An adult died at the scene, while the child was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital. The Silverado driver was not injured. A dog was rescued by animal control. Virginia State Police are investigating.