Father of teen fighting cancer to be released from immigration detention

Cancer patient Ofelia Torres holds up her baby photos, some of the include her father Ruben Torres-Maldonado. He will be released from immigration detention as early as Thursday. (ABC News)

(CHICAGO) — Chicago immigration judge Eva Saltzman on Thursday set a $2,000 bond for Ruben Torres-Maldonado, whose 16-year-old daughter Ofelia Torres is battling stage 4 cancer. Torres-Maldonado will be released from immigration detention as early as Thursday.

During the hearing, the judge not only ruled for him to be released, but also said he is now eligible to apply for a cancellation of removal based on the hardship his family would endure if he’s forced to leave the country. If his application is denied, he could still face deportation.

Despite the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) earlier claiming Torres-Maldonado was a “criminal illegal alien” who has a history of driving offenses, Saltzman said she had no reason to believe that he posed a risk to the public.

“I see that you have very strong family ties and community ties in the United States and that you’ve hired an attorney which shows me that you take these proceedings very seriously,” the judge said. “And I see nothing in the record that would indicate to me that you pose a danger to the community.” 

Torres-Maldonado also noted during the hearing that he has a valid license and insurance.

“I wish you much luck in the future, and I wish your daughter a full recovery,” the judge said.

DHS didn’t immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment about the judge’s order.

In an interview with ABC News last week, 16-year-old Ofelia Torres recalled receiving a strange phone call on Oct. 18. She said her mom had just put on sterile gloves and was helping to drain the ascites — a buildup of fluid — in her abdomen when it came.

“The first call that came through was Walgreens, and so we just declined the call. It was probably just my medication,” Torres said. “Another call came through and it said prison slash jail and I was like ‘Why is the prison calling me?’ But in my head, I kind of knew, I think they got my dad.”

Since learning that federal immigration agents arrested Torres-Maldonado at a Home Depot in Niles, Illinois, on Oct. 18, Ofelia has made it her mission to continue fighting her stage 4 cancer diagnosis and her father’s possible deportation too. 

ABC News interviewed the teen at her home in Chicago last week as part of a “Nightline” story on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement mission in the state. Dubbed “Operation Midway Blitz” by the administration, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) campaign targeting undocumented people in Chicago and greater Illinois.  

Torres-Maldonado is one of more than 2,800 undocumented immigrants that the Trump administration says it has apprehended in the Chicago area since they announced the operation in early September. 

At a recent press conference, attorney Kalman Resnick, who is representing Torres-Maldonado, said federal agents surrounded his client’s vehicle, smashed the window of his truck and “dragged” him into a vehicle at gunpoint. 

ICE is under the supervision of the DHS. In a statement sent to ABC News before the hearing, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin alleged that Torres-Maldonado backed into a government vehicle while attempting to flee. 

“His criminal history shows he has a history of habitual driving offenses and has been charged multiple

times with driving without insurance, driving without a valid license, and speeding,” McLaughlin said. 

Torres denied the government’s claims that her father is a criminal. 

“I’ve gotten a parking ticket, am I a criminal?” she said. “Sometimes we break a law without even knowing, does that make us criminal? I don’t know.” 

Torres was diagnosed with metastatic aviolar rhabdomyosarcoma — an aggressive form of cancer — last December. The teen said she tried to keep her diagnosis private for several months, but told ABC News she is speaking out to defend her father. She said Torres-Maldonado instilled in her a sense of gratitude for the country they call home.

“I need the world to know my dad’s story and if that means letting the world know I have cancer, so be it. I don’t care,” she said. “I need my dad.”

The immigration crackdown in Chicago has come under scrutiny from advocates and legal experts including Mark Fleming, associate director of Federal Litigation for the National Immigrant Justice Center, who told ABC News that many of the arrests and detainments have been unlawful. 

So far, the human rights organization National Immigrant Justice Center has presented over 800 cases that they claim were unlawful under a consent decree — a court-ordered agreement between parties that resolves a dispute — limiting DHS’ ability to hold someone who entered into the country unlawfully without a bond hearing.

Fleming told ABC News the organization has 280 more cases that his legal team will soon present before a judge. 

“It’s truly unprecedented. We are lead counsel in a class action lawsuit that has a consent decree that dictates when and how DHS, Department of Homeland Security, whether it’s Border Patrol or Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, can stop and arrest people without warrants,” Fleming said. 

“Regardless of what you feel about immigration or the levels of immigration or the level of enforcement — those are fair debates for us to have. What is deeply troubling here is the lawlessness, the violence, the cruelty, the carelessness with which they are doing this operation,” he later added. 

Torres said despite how her father was treated, she has “nothing but love” for the federal agents who arrested her father. 

“That’s all I have for everyone in this world. Love in my heart,” she said. “To the ICE agents who smashed my dad’s window, to the ICE agent who pointed a gun at my dad, I’m not mad at you … I just want you to know that that was not the right thing to do.”

– ABC News’ Ashley Schwartz Lavares, Jessica Hopper, Sally Hawkins, John Kapetaneas and WLS’s Tom Jones contributed to this report.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Lightning-sparked wildfires devastate historic California gold rush town
A helicopter drops water as Cal Fire firefighters battle the 6-5 Fire in the TCU September Lightning Complex on September 03, 2025 near Chinese Camp, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CHINESE CAMP, Calif) — The historic gold rush town of Chinese Camp, California, has been devastated by one of multiple lightning-sparked wildfires in three Northern California counties that have burned more than 13,000 acres combined, authorities said.

More than 20 wildfires in Calaveras County and neighboring Stanislaus and Tuolumne counties, where Chinese Camp is located, began on Tuesday night, when more than 17,000 dry lightning strikes hit the area, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire). The blazes are part of what Cal Fire has named the TCU Lightning Complex Fire.

As of Wednesday night, the fires combined had burned 13,371 acres, destroyed multiple structures and prompted evacuations in Calaveras, Tuolumne and Stanislaus counties, according to Cal Fire. The fire was 15% contained on Wednesday night, but there were individual fires within the TCU Lighting Complex Fire that remain 0% contained.

“Armageddon” is how Randall Hoffman, a resident of Chinese Camp, described the devastation to his small foothills town, about 60 miles west of Yosemite National Park.

“I think we lost 95% of the town,” Hoffman, whose home was spared by the fire, told ABC station KFSN in Fresno on Wednesday.

The wildfire that swept through Chinese Camp, dubbed the 6-5 Fire, had grown to 6,473 acres as of Wednesday night and was 0% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Structures throughout the tiny community of Chinese Camp, a town founded in by Chinese gold miners in the 1850s, were burned to the ground or damaged by the 6-5 Fire.

“To watch it come over the ridge the way it did and as fast as it did, that’s absolute fear,” Chinese Camp resident Pete Tomaino told KFSN after he evacuated from his home.

At least 11 areas threatened by the 6-5 Fire remained under mandatory evacuation on Wednesday night, including the entire town of Chinese Camp, which has a population of less than 100 people.

Meanwhile, the 2-8 Fire in Calaveras County, another blaze that was started by lightning strikes on Tuesday night and is part of the TUC Lightning Complex Fire, had burned 1,326 acres as of Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire. Multiple air tankers and helicopters, as well as fire crews on the ground, made progress fighting the fire on Wednesday, increasing containment to 15%, according to Cal Fire.

Further north, the Blue Fire, which was also started by lightning on Aug. 26 in the Klamath National Forest in Siskiyou County, near the Oregon border, has burned 1,631 acres, according to Cal Fire. As of Wednesday night, the Blue Fire was 0% contained and mandatory evacuation orders were in place, Cal Fire said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Luigi Mangione ordered to appear in Pennsylvania court
Luigi Mangione, the suspect indicted in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is seen arriving at the South Street Helipad in New York City, Dec. 19, 2024, after being extradited from Pennsylvania. (XNY/Star Max/GC Images via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Accused UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione is being ordered to appear in a Pennsylvania courtroom on state charges, including possession of a gun without a license. 

The Blair County District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania wants Mangione — who is currently being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn — to appear in court for a pretrial motion hearing scheduled for Nov. 7.

The United States Marshal’s Service is being asked to release him into the custody of the Blair County Sheriff’s Department.

Mangione is accused of shooting and killing CEO Bryan Thompson with a 9 mm handgun equipped with a silencer on a Midtown Manhattan street on Dec. 4, 2024.

After a several-day manhunt, Mangione was captured in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He’s charged in Pennsylvania with forgery, carrying a firearm without a license,  tampering with records or identification, possessing instruments of a crime and false identification to law enforcement.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to New York state charges as well as federal charges. The federal charges would make him eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Millions across America will see cooler-than-normal Labor Day weekend temperatures
Monsoon moisture, Aug. 27, 2025. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Cooler-than-normal seasonal temperatures sweeping across much of the nation this week are expected to extend through the Labor Day weekend.

Seasonal or below-average high temperatures will persist for millions of people in the Midwest, South and East. Nearly everywhere east of the Rocky Mountains could see high temperatures 5 to 15 degrees below normal for the first week of September.

Highs are expected to only climb to the 80s from Dallas to Atlanta and Jacksonville, Florida.

In the Northeast, New York City and Boston are forecast to see highs in the 70s over the holiday weekend. Similar cool temperatures are in store for the Midwest, including the cities of Chicago, Omaha, Nebraska, and Rapid City, South Dakota.

In the West, seasonal or warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue. High temperatures are expected to top triple digits from Phoenix, Arizona, to Las Vegas. Salt Lake City, Utah, Boise, Idaho, and most of Montana are expected to see temperatures in the 90s over the Labor Day weekend.

The hot weather in the West will follow monsoon conditions that have brought the wettest days of the year, so far, to some areas across the region and supplied much-needed rain to drought-stricken areas.

On Wednesday, an increased threat of flooding will mostly be in Idaho. A flood watch is also in effect on Wednesday for parts of California, Utah, Oregon and Montana.

On Wednesday night, there is a threat for heavy rain from Colorado through much of Kansas and into southwestern Missouri and northwestern Arkansas.

Holiday weekend temperatures in Florida are expected to remain mostly seasonal, with highs in the 80s and 90s. But rain is also expected in the Sunshine State over the weekend.

A storm front sitting over the state is forecast to remain stationary, bringing rounds of showers and thunderstorms across the region throughout the weekend. Between 2 inches to 5 inches of rain is expected across Florida this weekend.

Other areas that could see rain over the holiday weekend include New Mexico and West Texas.

Passing showers are also across the Gulf Coast on Saturday and Sunday, but drier conditions are expected on Monday.

Holiday beachgoers along the Atlantic Coast will also encounter cooler-than-average temperatures as the unofficial end to summer bows out with a cool note.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.