FBI adds true crime TV producer accused of posing as an heiress to most wanted list
(WASHINGTON) — A former TV producer whose company made true crime programs was added to the FBI’s most wanted list last week for allegedly defrauding banks for nearly $30 million by posing as an heiress.
Mary Carole McDonnell, the former CEO of Bellum Entertainment Group, which produced syndicated shows such as “Corrupt Crimes” and “Murderous Affairs,” has been on the lam for nearly seven years after the FBI charged her with bank fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Between July 2017 and May 2018, McDonnell, 73, allegedly went to the Banc of California and additional financial institutions and claimed to be an heir to the McDonnell Aircraft Family, with an $80 million secret trust to which she will have access, the FBI alleged.
She allegedly obtained $29.7 million dollars in cash that she was not entitled to and did not return the money, according to the FBI.
When the bureau issued its arrest warrant on Dec. 12, 2018, McDonnell could not be found.
She is believed to be currently in Dubai, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information related to her whereabouts is urged to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.
(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward of up to $5,000 on Monday for information leading to the arrest of a Virginia high school football coach who is wanted on charges involving child sexual abuse material and solicitation of a minor.
Travis Turner, 46, of Appalachia, Virginia, has been missing since Nov. 20, authorities said. He is wanted on multiple felony charges, including five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, according to Virginia State Police.
The U.S. Marshals warned that Turner “may be armed” and to “use caution” in a wanted poster released on Monday amid the search for the Union High School football coach.
Turner was last seen walking into the woods with a gun, according to the coach’s family.
“The last known contact the family had with Travis occurred on or about Thursday, November 20, after he left his residence to walk in the woods with a firearm,” a statement released on Friday from a law firm representing Turner’s family said. “He is believed to have entered a heavily wooded and mountainous area.”
At that time, the statement from attorney Adrian Collins said, no warrants had been issued for Turner’s arrest.
When Turner did not return home that evening, his wife notified law enforcement, the attorney’s statement said.
“She was advised that a missing-person report could not be taken until at least 24 hours had passed,” the attorney’s statement said. “The following day, she filed a missing-person report with the Virginia State Police. The family has cooperated fully with law enforcement in their ongoing efforts to locate Travis.”
Agents with the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation Wytheville Field Office were en route to Turner’s home on Nov. 20 as part of an investigation, when they were informed he was no longer there, police said.
State police said they obtained 10 warrants for Turner on Nov. 24.
“Since his disappearance, VSP has utilized a number of assets, including search and rescue teams, drones and k9s, to assist in the search,” state police said in a statement last week. “VSP’s main priority is locating Turner safely; he is now considered a fugitive.”
Turner is a physical education teacher and head football coach at Union High School, in the Wise County public school district, according to the school’s website. Amid his disappearance, the football team has advanced to the state semifinals, scheduled for this weekend, during its undefeated season.
In response to a request for comment on Turner, Wise County Public Schools it is “aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave.”
“The individual remains on leave and is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students,” the statement continued. “The division will continue to cooperate with law enforcement as this process moves forward.”
(NEW YORK) — New York Jets player Kris Boyd was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot on Sunday morning on a New York City street.
A 29-year-old male was shot in the abdomen just after 2 a.m. in front of a restaurant at 156 W. 38th Street in Midtown Manhattan, the NYPD confirmed to ABC News. The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in New York, the NYPD said, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.
Though the NYPD would not confirm that it was Boyd who was shot, the New York Jets said in a statement to ABC News that they are aware of the situation involving Kris Boyd and have no further comment at this time.
No arrests have yet been made in the shooting, which is under investigation, according to the NYPD. Police are searching for a man who was seen leaving the scene in a blue BMW, the NYPD said.
Police early on Monday released two images of a person of interest in the case. The NYPD described the person as a “male, medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black cap, black sweatshirt, black pants, multi-colored sneakers, and carrying a black bookbag.”
The Jets did not play on Sunday. The team played Thursday night, losing to the New England Patriots.
In March, Boyd, a defensive cornerback and specialty teams player, signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract to play for the Jets, according to the team. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during team scrimmage in August and hasn’t played since.
A native of Gilmore, Texas, Boyd played college football for the University of Texas, and joined the NFL in 2019 as a seventh round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings. He also played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Houston Texans before coming to the Jets.
(NEW YORK) — The coldest air of the season is invading the Midwest and Northeast as the Mid-Atlantic sees its first snow of the season.
Record low temperatures were recorded across the Midwest and Northeast on Friday morning, including: 6 degrees in Scranton, Pennsylvania; minus 4 degrees in Plattsburgh, New York, zero degrees in Springfield, Illinois; and 3 degrees in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Wind chills — what temperature it feels like — will also be a factor across the Midwest and Northeast. In Boston and Buffalo, New York, the temperature feels below zero Friday morning, while New York City woke up to wind chills in the teens.
The temperature will barely improve in the afternoon. Wind chills will only reach the mid-teens in Chicago and mid-20s in New York City/
This weekend, a blast of cold air will bring a renewed chill to Minneapolis, and then next week, another shot of arctic air will keep the Midwest and Northeast well below zero for wind chills.
Meanwhile,most of Virginia is waking up to snow on Friday, with Richmond, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., residents getting their first snowfall of the season. Richmond is forecast to get 1 to 3 inches while D.C. could see 1 inch of snow and slippery roads.
And on Saturday, a quick snowstorm will move through the Dakotas and Nebraska, dropping a few inches.
By Saturday evening, the snow will reach Iowa. Three to 7 inches of snow is possible and a winter storm watch is in place there.
Chicago could see a small amount of snow on Sunday morning.