FBI, DHS warn ‘lone offenders’ are likely carrying out Tesla attacks

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Attacks on Tesla dealerships, cars and equipment are “rudimentary” and require little planning, according to an FBI and Department of Homeland Security assessment, which says lone offenders are the ones carrying out the attacks.

“These criminal actions appear to have been conducted by lone offenders, and all known incidents occurred at night, making identification and arrest of the actors difficult,” the assessment says.

It comes as incendiary devices were found at a Tesla showroom in Austin, Texas, on Monday.

“While they may perceive these attacks as victimless property crimes, these tactics can cause accidental or intentional bodily harm,” the assessment dated March 21 and obtained by ABC News says. “Some individuals with political or social goals are likely to view the publicity surrounding these past incidents as validation that these tactics are successful in drawing public attention, and they may be galvanized to engage in similar violence.”

The bulletin also says that collaboration between state and local law enforcements can help track down the ones responsible.

“As of late March, the FBI and its law enforcement partners continue to investigate these incidents, and DHS and FBI are working with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to disrupt and deter future incidents,” the assessment says. “In the next twelve months, incidents targeting Tesla EVs and dealerships potentially pose an increased risk of injuries to civilians and first responders.”

On Monday, the FBI announced a task force to investigate the attacks on Tesla dealerships, cars and equipment.

The FBI’s task force encompasses agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and FBI counterterrorism agents.

“The FBI has been investigating the increase in violent activity toward Tesla, and over the last few days, we have taken additional steps to crack down and coordinate our response,” FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X. “This is domestic terrorism. Those responsible will be pursued, caught, and brought to justice.”

President Donald Trump has called those carrying out the attacks “terrorists” and suggested those found guilty of participating in Tesla-related crimes could be sent to prison in El Salvador, referring to the administration’s controversial move to deport alleged gang members to the country.

Human remains ‘in various states of decomposition’ found on public hiking trail
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(Washington City, UT) — Human remains that had been decomposing “for an extended period of time” have been discovered just off of a public hiking trail in Utah, police said.

The Washington City Police Department announced the discovery of human remains near the Bone Wash Trail and Elephant Arch hiking area in Washington City in southern Utah — some 125 miles northwest of Las Vegas, Nevada — according to a statement released by the authorities on Tuesday.

“On January 12, 2025, a hiker reported what appeared to be human remains near the Elephant Arch hike,” the Washington City Police Department said in their press release. “Officers from Washington City Police and Deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded promptly to the scene and confirmed the presence of human remains in various forms of decomposition, indicating they had been there for an extended period of time.”

Detectives immediately began processing the area and were able to identify the remains as belonging to a man, police said.

“The remains have been transported to the Medical Examiner’s office for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death,” authorities said. “At this time, foul play does not appear to be a factor.”

The identity of the deceased man was subsequently confirmed by authorities and his family was notified of his death, though he has yet to be publicly identified.

“Out of respect for the family, the identity will not be disclosed at this time,” police said. “The case remains active pending the completion of all reports, including finds from the Medical Examiner’s office.”

Officials did not say how they were able to identify the remains or when they plan on disclosing more information on the case.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased,” authorities said. “We also express our sincere gratitude to the various agencies that have assisted in the investigation.”

Federal prosecutors who investigated Eric Adams put on leave by Justice Department: Sources
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Justice Department on Friday put three federal prosecutors in Manhattan on leave, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Two of the prosecutors — Andrew Rohrbach and Celia Cohen — worked on the prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Rohrbach also worked on the successful prosecutions of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, former crypto executive Sam Bankman-Fried and lawyer Michael Avenatti.

Cohen worked on multiple mob cases and prosecutions of violent street gangs.

The third individual placed on leave — a member of the office’s civil division — posted about Elon Musk and Ed Martin, a leader of the Stop the Steal movement and President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C., the sources said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York declined to comment.

The Justice Department moved to dismiss corruption charges against Adams, prompting the resignations of several prosecutors in New York and Washington, including Danielle Sassoon, the acting U.S. attorney in Manhattan, who accused the mayor and the Justice Department of negotiating a quid pro quo.

NTSB recommends vulnerability assessments on 68 bridges following Key Bridge collapse
n this aerial view, a steel truss from the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge that was pinning the container ship Dali in place was detached from the ship using a controlled detonation of explosives in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland

(WASHINGTON) — Nearly a year since the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship struck one of its piers, the National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that the owners of nearly 70 bridges across the United States conduct vulnerability assessments of the risk of collapse from a vessel collision.

Such an assessment could have prevented the deadly Key Bridge collapse, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday.

If the Maryland Transportation Authority had conducted a vulnerability assessment, it “would have known the risk and could have taken action to safeguard the Key Bridge,” Homendy said during a press briefing announcing the recommendation.

“Had they done that, the collapse could have been prevented,” she said.

Homendy said the MDTA was unable to provide the NTSB with the data needed to conduct the agency’s own vulnerability assessment of the Key Bridge.

“We asked them for that data,” Homendy said. “They didn’t have it. We had to develop that data ourselves, with the help of our federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration.”

ABC News has reached out to the MDTA for comment.

Homendy said the vulnerability assessments were recommended to bridge owners by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials twice: in 1991 and then in 2009.

The Federal Highway Administration started requiring vulnerability assessments of new bridges in 1994, the NTSB said. The Key Bridge was built before that requirement.

The 68 bridges that the NTSB recommends for assessment are those designed before the guidance was established and do not have a current vulnerability assessment, the NTSB said.

They include iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge in California, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Virginia, the Brooklyn Bridge in New York and the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan.

“Today’s report does not suggest that the 68 bridges are certain to collapse,” the NTSB said in a press release Thursday. “The NTSB is recommending that these 30 bridge owners evaluate whether the bridges are above the AASHTO acceptable level of risk. The NTSB recommended that bridge owners develop and implement a comprehensive risk reduction plan, if the calculations indicate a bridge has a risk level above the AASHTO threshold.”

The container ship Dali struck one of the piers on the Key Bridge early on the morning of March 26, 2024, triggering the bridge to collapse and killing six construction workers who were filling potholes on it. Two other workers survived the incident.

The crash affected entry into the Port of Baltimore for weeks as the debris blocked entry for other ships. Dozens of federal, state and local agencies responded to remove approximately 50,000 tons of steel, concrete and asphalt from the channel and from the Dali.

A preliminary report released by the NTSB in May found that the Dali experienced two power blackouts while docked, 10 hours before the collision that toppled part of a bridge span.

The NTSB said Thursday its final report on the Key Bridge collapse will be released this fall.

