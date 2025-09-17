FBI Director Kash Patel clashes with House lawmakers over Epstein files

(WASHINGTON) — FBI Director Kash Patel faced questions about his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files when he appeared before the House Judiciary Committee for a roughly five-hour hearing Wednesday — sparring with lawmakers calling for answers about unreleased documents in the investigation.

Ranking Member Jamie Raskin and Patel argued over the handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Trump administration has been dealing with blowback it received from the president’s supporters for its decision to not release more materials related to the investigation into Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019.

Raskin asked why Patel hadn’t “released the names of Epstein’s co-conspirators in the rape and sex trafficking of young women and girls.” The FBI and prosecutors investigated Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators — even after his death. That investigation resulted in the 2020 indictment and subsequent conviction of Epstein’s associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. Prosecutors otherwise have not made public statements about any particular individual they suspect of conspiring with Epstein.

Patel fired back at Raskin that “we have released more material than anyone else before,” adding that the FBI has released “everything the court has allowed us.”

Earlier this month the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released tens of thousands of records related to Epstein, provided by the Department of Justice. A review of the documents released by the committee indicates they consist of public court filings and transcripts from Maxwell’s trial, previously released flight logs from Epstein’s plane, already public Bureau of Prisons communications the night of Epstein’s death and various other public court papers from Epstein’s criminal case in Florida.

On Tuesday, the committee’s Chairman James Comer said it received additional documents from the Epstein estate, which he said it plans to release to the public at some point.

Raskin responded to Patel, saying that the FBI’s release of documents has “nothing to do with what those courts have,” accusing Patel of going against comments he made before becoming FBI director where he suggested that the federal government was shielding information regarding the Epstein case and that the FBI director has direct control of the Epstein files.

“Do you know how the law works?” Patel asked, later adding “I’m not going to break the law to satisfy your curiosity.”

Raskin said Patel’s answers were “all misdirection.”

Later, Republican Rep. Thomas Massie, who filed a discharge petition for the release of the Epstein files, challenged Patel on the FBI director’s claim — which he made before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday — that there is no credible information that Epstein trafficked women to anyone other than himself. In doing so, Massie noted that alleged victims of Epstein have provided interviews to the FBI which detail allegations, according to Massie, against at least 20 men.

Patel claimed in response to Massie — who asked if he had decided that these allegations that were not credible — that it wasn’t his assertion, but it was the assessment of three separate U.S. Attorneys from separate administrations.

In another testy exchange, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said he “called b——-” on Patel’s claims about courts preventing the release of documents. Swalwell also repeatedly tried to get Patel to answer “yes or no” to a question about whether he told Attorney General Pam Bondi that the president’s name appeared in the Epstein files. Patel never answered directly and the whole exchange ended up in a shouting match between the two.

“I’m going to borrow your terminology and call b——- on your entire career in Congress, which is a disgrace to the American public,” Patel said to Swalwell.

When Democratic Rep. Daniel Goldman went after Patel for not releasing the “full Epstein files,” Patel said the FBI is “releasing as much as legally allowed.”

“You are hiding the Epstein files! You are part of the cover up,” Goldman claimed.

Trump’s name appears in the Epstein files; a name appearing in the files is not an indication of wrongdoing. Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee said it obtained Epstein’s “birthday book,” which is said to contain the letter that Trump allegedly signed for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003. Trump has denied writing the letter — calling it “fake.”

Patel’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday was also marked by explosive interactions with Democrats. During his appearance, he feuded with Democratic Sens. Adam Schiff and Cory Booker — at one point calling the California senator a “political buffoon” and an “utter coward.”

Schiff hit back as the two yelled over each other: “You can make an internet troll the FBI director, but [he] will always be nothing more than an internet troll.”

In a shouting match with Booker, the New Jersey senator said that Patel was making the country “weaker and less safe.”

Patel fired back that Booker’s comments do “not bring this country together.”

Charlie Kirk shooting investigation

Patel defended his work leading the agency and touting the quick arrest of the suspect in the shooting of conservative activist and influencer Charlie Kirk last week.

Patel used his opening statement to highlight the work he has done in his first few months leading the FBI — including putting out pictures of the suspect in the Kirk case, which he said “led to his apprehension.”

“Because of the video that the FBI released under my direction, because of the photographs that they released, they identified their son,” Patel said of the details of the apprehension of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the alleged shooter in Kirk’s killing last week.

Patel’s comments come after he faced questions about Kirk’s assassination when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, he said the FBI is investigating if others are involved after the online messaging platform, Discord confirmed reports that before the shooting the alleged shooter, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, posted messages to a small group of friends on the platform that allegedly said, “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all … It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

“There are a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room. So we are very much in our ongoing posture of investigation,” Patel said, adding that other people could be involved.

The investigation into Kirk’s death is ongoing. On Tuesday, Robinson was charged with a slew of offenses, including aggravated murder. No one else has been charged in the killing.

Trump says he’ll send National Guard to ‘deeply troubled’ Memphis
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he will send National Guard troops to Memphis, Tennessee, as part of his push to combat crime.

The president said on “Fox & Friends” that he wanted to replicate the results of his deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

“Memphis is deeply troubled,” he said during the interview. “We’re going to fix that, just like we did in Washington.”

Trump said part of the crime crackdown could include federal forces, National Guard and even “the military, too,” if needed into Memphis.

“And anybody else we need,” Trump said of the forces he planned to send into Memphis.

Trump has said that local leaders across the country should ask for federal help and indicated that he has such backing from Tennessee officials.

“The mayor is happy. He’s a Democrat mayor, the mayor is happy. And the governor, Tennessee, the governor is happy,” he said.

Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s office said in a statement on X that he would be speaking with Trump to “work out the details.”

“I’m grateful for the President’s unwavering support and commitment to providing every resource necessary to serve Memphians, and I look forward to working with local officials and law enforcement to continue delivering results,” he said in the post on Friday afternoon.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young confirmed at a news conference Friday afternoon that the National Guard will be sent to the city, but the Democrat added he didn’t ask for the National Guard.

Young added he needed more details on the Guard’s deployment from the governor and the federal government.

“When will they come? How many people are gonna come? How long will they be here? What are they going to wear?” Young asked.

The mayor cited the city’s drop in crime over the last year.

There have been 29,978 reported crime incidents in Memphis in 2025 as of Sept. 11, a roughly 44% drop from the same period in 2024 when there were 53,805 reported incidents, according to data from the city.

Homicides in the city dropped nearly 30% during the year with 182 reported incidents in 2025 so far compared to 261 during the same period last year, the data showed.

Trump’s comments on Friday come amid his push to crack down on crime nationwide — including his federal law enforcement surge in Washington, D.C.

However, before Trump began his deployment, the city had seen a two-year decline in crimes, according to police data. As of Friday, there have been 17,806 reported crime incidents in the city so far this year, compared to 19,501 during the same period last year — a nearly 8% drop, the data showed.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday, in her first public news conference since the federal surge expired earlier this week, that the city will continue to partner with federal law enforcement.

“We have a long history of working with federal law enforcement, and we’re going to continue to partner in ways that make sense for D.C. safety,” Bowser said. “This also gives me the opportunity just to emphasize that we’ve always been about safe communities, safe streets and driving down crime.”

Washington, D.C., Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb filed a lawsuit last week that sought to end the D.C. Guard deployment arguing it was a “military occupation.”

Critics have noted that the president has focused his threats of federal deployments on cities that are led by Democratic mayors.

For the last few weeks, Trump has made threats that he was going to send National Guard troops to Chicago, citing its crime rate, and was met with vocal protests from Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“I want to help people, not hurt them,’ says the guy who just threatened an American city with the Department of War,” Pritzker wrote on X on Monday.

The president continued to argue that federal intervention was needed in Chicago.

“You’re about to lose Chicago,” Trump said Friday. “I can fix Chicago, much bigger than D.C., but we can bring in the military. We can bring in the National Guard. We’ll do what we have to do.”

A Trump-Putin meeting could happen as soon as next week, White House official says
(WASHINGTON) — A bilateral meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could happen as soon as next week, according to a White House official.

White House special envoy Steve Witkoff returned from Moscow on Wednesday and relayed to President Trump that Putin would like to meet with him, the official said.

In response, Trump indicated he is open to that if Putin also meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the official added.

Witkoff met with Putin for several hours on Wednesday ahead of the Friday deadline imposed by Trump for Russia to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine or face sanctions.

According to a senior administration official, the meeting “went well” but secondary sanctions are still expected to be deployed against Moscow this week.

Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Putin over the conflict, shortening the deadline for a ceasefire from 50 to 10 days as he said he was “disappointed” in the Russian leader.

Trump, in a social media post on Wednesday, called the meeting between Witkoff and Putin “highly productive.”

“Great progress was made! Afterwards, I updated some of our European Allies. Everyone agrees this War must come to a close, and we will work towards that in the days and weeks to come,” Trump wrote.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

DOJ files request to unseal Epstein grand jury records after uproar over files
(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department formally requested Friday the unsealing of grand jury records tied to federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, according to a court filing.

President Donald Trump announced the previous day that he ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to seek the release of additional Epstein material following pushback from conservatives and others for more transparency in the case.

“At the direction of the Attorney General, the Department of Justice hereby moves the Court to release grand jury transcripts associated with the above-referenced indictment,” the motion said.

The department said in the filing that the request follows “extensive public interest” generated since DOJ and FBI issued its July 6 memo regarding their decision not to release any further files from federal investigations into Epstein.

“While the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to adhere to the conclusions reached in the Memorandum, transparency to the American public is of the utmost importance to this Administration,” the filing stated. “Given the public interest in the investigative work conducted by the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation into Epstein, the Department of Justice moves the Court to unseal the underlying grand jury transcripts in United States v. Epstein, subject to appropriate redactions of victim-related and other personal identifying information.”

The filing says DOJ plans to work with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York “to make appropriate redactions of victim-related information and other personal identifying information prior to releasing the transcripts.”

“Transparency in this process will not be at the expense of our obligation under the law to protect victims,” the filing adds.

The filing requests the court “conclude that the Epstein and [Ghislaine] Maxwell cases qualify as a matter of public interest, release the associated grand jury transcripts, and lift any preexisting protective orders.”

The motion is signed only by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche — no career prosecutors in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York are on the filing.

The Justice Department’s filing comes as Trump has filed a libel lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, Rupert Murdoch and others over the Thursday report about Trump’s alleged birthday message sent to Epstein in 2003. According to the lawsuit, Trump is seeking $10 billion in damages.

Trump has denied to the Wall Street Journal that he wrote the letter. ABC News has not been able to confirm the existence of the letter.

“I look forward to getting Rupert Murdoch to testify in my lawsuit against him and his ‘pile of garbage’ newspaper, the WSJ. That will be an interesting experience!!!” the president wrote on his social media platform Friday morning.

Earlier Friday, Trump suggested there is no “smoking gun” in the Epstein files as he seeks to downplay a case that’s long animated his MAGA supporters.

“If there was a ‘smoking gun’ on Epstein, why didn’t the Dems, who controlled the ‘files’ for four years, and had Garland and Comey in charge, use it? BECAUSE THEY HAD NOTHING!!!” Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform.

Trump said he asked Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval.”

The move from Trump to order the attorney general to seek the release of additional grand jury material comes after a week of intense pressure from his MAGA supporters to do more on Epstein following a brief memo from the Justice Department and FBI stating no further disclosure “would be appropriate or warranted.”

The memo stated a review from the DOJ and FBI found no evidence that Epstein kept a so-called “client list” of associates or that he blackmailed any prominent individuals, and also confirmed the disgraced financier died by suicide in prison while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Bondi days ago had said the “memo speaks for itself.”

Between then and now, Trump has tried to tamp down intrigue into Epstein that’s been fueled by right-wing figures for years, including conspiracy theories of a “deep state” protecting the country’s elites.

He has called the Epstein files a “Democratic hoax” against him and those Republican supporters who are questioning his administration’s handling of them as “stupid” and “foolish.”

But his administration has shut down the idea of appointing a special prosecutor in the Epstein case.

“The idea was floated from someone in the media to the president. The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That’s how he feels,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at Thursday’s briefing.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, penned three separate letters to Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel and FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino to raise questions about discrepancies concerning the Epstein files and about the July 7 memo from the administration concerning Epstein.

Durbin wrote that his office received information that Bondi “pressured the FBI” to enlist 1,000 personnel, along with New York field office personnel, to review approximately 100,000 Epstein related records and to “flag” any records in which Trump was mentioned. He asked Bondi to respond to a number of questions concerning her personal review of the Epstein documents.

ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

