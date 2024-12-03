FBI investigating large drones spotted in New Jersey
(MORRIS COUNTY, N.J.) — The FBI is investigating after large drones were spotted flying over central New Jersey over the last two weeks.
The “cluster of what look to be drones and a possible fixed wing aircraft” have been recently sighted along the Raritan River, the FBI said.
Larger than the typical drones used by hobbyists, the devices have raised questions due to their proximity to both a military installation and President-elect Donald Trump’s Bedminster golf course, officials said.
The Federal Aviation Administration has imposed drone flight restrictions while authorities investigate.
Local police have said there is no known threat to public safety.
“Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon would like to inform everyone that the recent drone activity observed by many in our communities is being actively investigated. There is no advisable immediate danger to the public at this time,” the Morris County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Anyone with information about the drones is being asked to contact law enforcement.
(NEW YORK) — Questions about New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ future in office have begun to swirl as he faces indictment by a federal grand jury amid calls for his resignation.
The indictment, which was announced Wednesday, details five charges, including improper campaign contributions from foreign nationals, wire fraud, and bribery during his time as Brooklyn borough president and NYC mayor.
Adams is the first New York City mayor to be indicted while still in office.
In a recorded speech addressed to New Yorkers on Wednesday night, Adams said he would fight the indictment with “every ounce of my strength and my spirit.” He also said he would not resign as mayor.
But should Adams ultimately heed the growing calls for him to step down, who will take his place?
New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is next in the line of succession and would become acting mayor. He previously served on the NYC Council representing the 45th District neighborhoods of Flatbush, East Flatbush, Midwood, Flatlands, and Marine Park in Brooklyn from 2010 to 2019.
Williams is a first-generation Brooklyn native of Grenadian heritage, who graduated from the NYC public school system and earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Brooklyn College. As public advocate, his duties include serving “as an ombudsman for city government, providing oversight for city agencies, investigating citizens’ complaints about city services and making proposals to address perceived shortcomings or failures of those services,” according to his biography on the city’s official public advocate website.
Williams also previously served as the executive director of NYS Tenants & Neighbors, which describes itself as “a grassroots membership organization working collaboratively with tenants to build and effectively wield power to preserve and protect affordable housing in New York State.”
While serving on the NYC Council, Williams “championed landmark legislation that fundamentally transformed policing in NYC,” according to his official biography, including “ending the abuse of Stop, Question & Frisk in communities of color and creating the NYPD’s Office of Inspector General to investigate unlawful & unethical behavior.”
Additionally, Williams is former co-chair of the NYC Council’s Task Force to Combat Gun Violence and worked with them to reduce gun violence in New York City.
After Williams, the next in the mayoralty line of succession is New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is running against Adams in the 2025 mayoral race.
Lander is already calling on Adams to resign. “Trust in public institutions — especially City Hall — is essential for our local democracy to function and for our city to flourish,” he posted Wednesday on X, in part. “The hardworking people of New York City deserve a city government and leadership they can trust. Right now, they don’t have it.”
Adams “deserves due process, the presumption of innocence, and his day in court,” Lander’s post continued. “However, it is clear that defending himself against serious federal charges will require a significant amount of the time and attention needed to govern this great city. The most appropriate path forward is for him to step down so that New York City can get the full focus its leadership demands.”
As comptroller, Lander is New York City’s chief financial officer. His official biography describes his role as New York City’s “budget watchdog and chief accountability officer,” including serving as “investment advisor and custodian for the City’s public pension funds.”
His biography cites his success in uncovering through audits “nearly a quarter of a billion dollars underreported in NYC Ferry expenditures, inadequate cost controls in Covid-19 emergency procurement, and the ineffectiveness of the City’s homeless sweeps,” in addition to other initiatives and accomplishments.
Before he was elected as city comptroller in 2021, Lander was a 12-year veteran of the NYC Council, serving the 39th district, representing parts of Brooklyn.
ABC News’ Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
(ATMORE, Ala.) — Alabama carried out the second-ever nitrogen gas execution in the United States on Thursday.
Alan Eugene Miller, 59, was sentenced to death for the 1999 murders of his then-coworkers Lee Holdbrooks and Christoper Scott Yancy, and his former supervisor Terry Lee Jarvis.
Miller was executed after 6 p.m. CT at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility, a state prison in Atmore, Alabama. His time of death, according to Gov. Kay Ivey’s office, was 6:38 p.m.
“Justice has been served,” Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said in a statement. “After two decades, Alan Miller was finally put to death for a depraved murder spree that cruelly took the lives of three innocent men.
“I ask the people of Alabama to join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims, that they might now find peace and closure,” Marshall’s statement concluded.
Miller was initially sentenced to be executed in September 2022 via lethal injection, but it was called off after officials had trouble inserting an intravenous line to administer the fatal drugs and were concerned they would not be able to do so before the death warrant expired.
Prior to the botched execution, the state had considered carrying out the death sentence via nitrogen hypoxia, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that provides data and analysis on capital punishment.
In November 2022, Alabama officials agreed not to execute Miller by lethal injection again but said if they made a second effort, the state would use nitrogen hypoxia as the method, the DPIC said.
In May 2024, the Alabama State Supreme Court agreed to let the Department of Corrections carry out Miller’s death sentence by nitrogen hypoxia.
It comes after Alabama became the first state to execute a prisoner, Kenneth Eugene Smith, by nitrogen gas in January of this year.
Nitrogen hypoxia is the term for a means of death caused by breathing in enough nitrogen gas to deprive the body of oxygen — in this case, intended to be used as a method of execution.
The protocol in Alabama calls for an inmate to be strapped to a gurney and fitted with a mask and a breathing tube. The mask is meant to administer 100% pure nitrogen, depriving the person of oxygen until they die.
About 78% of the air that humans breathe is made up of nitrogen gas, which may lead people to believe that nitrogen is not harmful, according to the U.S. Chemical Safety Board.
However, when an environment contains too much nitrogen and the concentration of oxygen becomes too low, the body’s organs, which need oxygen to function, begin shutting down and a person dies.
State officials have argued death by nitrogen gas is a humane, painless form of execution and that the person would lose consciousness within seconds of inhaling the nitrogen and die within minutes.
Three states — Alabama, Mississippi and Oklahoma — have approved nitrogen gas as a form of execution and Ohio lawmakers introduced a bill earlier this year to allow execution by nitrogen gas.
However, medical and legal experts have told ABC News that nitrogen gas as a method for execution is untested and there’s no evidence the method is any more humane or painless than lethal injection.
Dr. Joel Zivot, an associate professor in the department of anesthesiology at Emory University School of Medicine, said he reviewed Smith’s autopsy which showed blueness of the skin, pulmonary congestion and edema, which he says indicated that he died from being asphyxiated “slowly and painfully.”
“If that’s what Alabama thinks is a job well done, well then there seems to be a wide disagreement on what a job well-done means,” he told ABC News. “So, if this is again, what they intend, then they intend to kill him cruelly, and they will intend to kill Alan Miller in the same cruel way.”
Zivot has previously reported analyzing autopsies after lethal injection cases and reports finding that many show signs of pulmonary edema. In 2020, NPR said it expanded this work by analyzing over 200 autopsies after lethal injection and reported that signs of pulmonary edema were mentioned in 84% of the cases it reviewed.
Attorney General Steve Marshall described Smith’s execution as “textbook” but Zivot said it’s hard to describe nitrogen hypoxia as “textbook” and that it’s a “proven method” when it’s never been a tested method.
“I recognize that [people were] murdered and that what is at stake here is a very, very serious problem,” he said. “We’re not saying that Kenneth Smith or Alan Miller have become saint-like men as they have been incarcerated. It doesn’t matter whether they’re good or bad at this point with respect to how their punishment should be delivered. That doesn’t give us license to torture them.”
(BUTLER COUNTY, Pa.) — More than a dozen 911 calls from the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler County, Pennsylvania, were released on Wednesday, reflecting moments of fear and confusion after a gunman opened fire at the outdoor rally.
“They just tried to kill President Trump,” a 911 caller reported.
“We have an emergency. We’re at the Trump rally,” another caller said.
The 15 recordings, some of which capture the sounds of chaos in the background, were released by Butler County.
The first call came in at 6:12 p.m., about a minute after shots rang out. Trump was eight minutes into his speech when the shooting began, according to officials.
“We’re at the Trump rally — gunshots,” a woman shouts above loud crowds.
“Yep, the police are on their way,” the dispatcher responds.
“You better get over here quick!” the woman says.
The gunfire killed Corey Comperatore, 50, and critically injured two other attendees, Jim Copenhaver and David Dutch.
“I have a woman on the line, her husband was shot at the Trump rally,” a dispatcher from neighboring Allegheny County reported.
Another call came from a woman who was trying to locate her husband, who, she told the call taker, had been shot and taken by paramedics.
Trump was left with a bloodied ear before a Secret Service sharpshooter killed the suspected gunman, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.
The bipartisan House task force investigating the assassination attempt outlined the security failures of the U.S. Secret Service and lack of coordination with local law enforcement in an interim report released earlier this week.
The report revealed that there was “inadequate planning and coordination by the Secret Service with state and local law enforcement before and during the July 13 rally.”
The preliminary findings are based on 23 transcribed interviews with local law enforcement officials, thousands of pages of documents from local, state and federal authorities as well as testimony from a public hearing on Sept. 26, according to the task force.
The task force concluded that the attempt on Trump’s life was “preventable.”
Trump returned to the Butler site earlier this month for a rally marked by enhanced security measures around the fairground, during which he thanked the first responders and the community that rallied behind him in the wake of the assassination attempt.
ABC News’ Lauren Peller contributed to this report.