FBI issues warning about burglaries of pro athletes’ homes
(WASHINGTON) — The FBI has issued a formal warning to sports leagues about organized theft groups targeting professional athletes.
The warning follows a rash of burglaries, beginning in September, at the homes of professional athletes while they were playing games or traveling.
“These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.
The report stated that “organized theft groups allegedly burglarized the homes of at least nine professional athletes” between September and November 2024.
“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report further stated.
In a string of robberies, burglars have recently targeted the homes of Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, along with Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and, most recently, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić. In addition, the homes of NBA guard Mike Conley Jr. and Bobby Portis have been burglarized. The FBI report does not specifically note or refer to any of these incidents.
According to the FBI, organized theft groups from South America conduct physical and technical surveillance in preparation for these burglaries, using publicly available information and social media to identify a pattern of life for a prospective victim. They often know in advance where valuables are kept in a home.
“These preparation tactics enable theft groups to conduct burglaries in a short amount of time. Organized theft groups bypass alarm systems, use Wi-Fi jammers to block Wi-Fi connections and disable devices, cover security cameras, and obfuscate their identities,” the FBI report said.
The FBI encouraged more reporting by athletes of suspicious activity and suggested athletes keep records of valuables, inventorying items and their whereabouts, employ additional security and use caution on social media, to include refraining from posting pictures of valuables, the interior of one’s home, and real-time posts when on vacation.
(BOULDER, CO) — On the day after Christmas in 1996, John and Patsy Ramsey woke up to discover their 6-year-old daughter, JonBenét, a child beauty queen, was missing from the family’s Boulder, Colorado, home.
A handwritten ransom note demanding $118,000 — John’s exact bonus that year — was found on the stairs by the kitchen. Seven hours later, John discovered his daughter’s lifeless body in a small room in the basement.
For decades, the case has captivated the nation.
Now, 28 years later, John Ramsey remains hopeful that his daughter’s killer will be caught. He believes new DNA technology could aid police in re-investigating JonBenét’s murder, a case that drew global attention.
JonBenet’s autopsy determined she had been sexually assaulted and strangled, and her skull was fractured. Unknown DNA was found under her fingernails and in her underwear.
The Ramseys quickly became suspects, even though no evidence connected them to the crime.
The Ramseys have consistently claimed they were not involved in JonBenet’s murder. However, the Boulder District Attorney’s Office took 12 years to fully exonerate the Ramseys and their son, Burke.
As the weeks passed without any arrests in the case, a media frenzy began to build, fueled by nonstop tabloid images of JonBenét competing in beauty pageants.
A number of suspects surfaced, including a man named John Mark Karr, who confessed to the killing in 2006. However, his DNA did not match the evidence, so he was never charged. The case remained open.
To this day, John Ramsey believes his family has a cloud over them because there are still people in the country who believe that he and his late wife Patsy, who died in 2006, are responsible for JonBenét’s murder.
“There’d still be 5 to 10% of the population that think, ‘yeah yeah it was the father or yeah it was the mother,'” John said.
Despite the loss of his wife and daughter, John Ramsey remains steadfast. He has now remarried and finds comfort in his children and grandchildren.
John is also working with director Joe Berlinger on a new docuseries streaming on Netflix titled, “Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey?”
“We think the crime can be solved,” Berlinger said. “We want to pressure the Boulder police to test DNA.”
The docuseries revisits the early stages of the investigation. From the beginning, there were questions about the police’s handling of the investigation.
“Early on, they looked into this crazy idea that the parents were responsible,” Berlinger said. “They get tunnel vision, so they’re not looking to investigate all possibilities.”
The crime scene is also under scrutiny, as it was potentially contaminated, which created additional challenges, according to Berlinger.
People were streaming through the house, moving from the kitchen to the living room.
The Boulder Police Department told “Nightline”: “We are dedicated to following up on every lead. We continue to collaborate with DNA experts and our law enforcement partners across the country until this tragic case is resolved. This investigation will always remain a priority for the Boulder Police Department.”
John Ramsey is confident that advancements in DNA technology can help identify his daughter’s killer.
“There’s been a number of old, old cold cases solved using this genealogy research,” John Ramsey said. “Let’s do a reverse family tree and see if he (the killer) had a relative living in Boulder in 1996. That’s what we’re asking the police to do.”
(DENVER) — More than 700 homes were under evacuation orders near the town of Divide, Colorado, as a wildfire burned uncontained nearby, local law enforcement said Monday.
The so-called Highland Lake Fire had burned about 90 acres by 7 p.m. on Monday and was completely uncontained, Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell told reporters during a news conference.
A local disaster emergency was declared. One structure had been destroyed by Monday evening, the county said in an update.
“You’re going to see everybody throw everything we possibly can at this thing, starting early in the morning,” Mikesell said.
The sheriff’s office was requesting the aid of multiple agencies around the surrounding region, as they were expecting high winds, which may help the fire spread amid red flag conditions. Those winds were expected to be sustained at about 20 mph overnight, before strengthening to about 50 mph on Tuesday, he said.
The evacuation area included Cedar Mountain North to Golden Bell, Wayward Wind, Snowhill, Aspen Village, Broken Wheel, Alpine View, Beaver Lake Circle, Beaver Lake Placeand Star View Trail, the county said.
More homes were expected to be evacuated, Mikesell said.
“We’ll have more of an assessment tomorrow, but we want to get on this fire very quickly and be super aggressive with it,” he said.
(ASHEVILLE, NC) — When Angela McGee fled her home in Asheville, North Carolina, on the night of Sept. 27 to escape the ravages of Hurricane Helene, she never imagined the destruction the powerful storm would bring.
McGee and four of her eight children who were with her that night grabbed essential items from their trailer near the Swannanoa River in the western part of the state and, through torrential rain and mudslides, made it to higher elevation.
When the storm passed and McGee returned, she found her home razed to the ground and priceless sentimental items gone forever.
“My kids’ baby pictures…I will never be able to flip through the photo album to be able to show my kids,” McGee, 42, told ABC News. “Not being able to show them their certificates, three of my kids [graduated], and not having their diplomas. I’ve lost a lot of my furniture, stuff I work hard for, I lost, and I can’t get it back. The more I think about it, the more I cry about it.”
McGee is one of hundreds of thousands of socially vulnerable North Carolinians who were the hardest hit by Hurricane Helene — the deadliest hurricane to hit the continental U.S. since Hurricane Katrina in 2005 — which claimed more than 200 lives.
Many of the same inequities that contribute to economic and health disparities when natural disasters hit also make it more difficult for some communities to recover and receive aid.
Some communities more socially vulnerable to disasters
According to an October report from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half a million North Carolinians living under disaster declarations during Hurricane Helene were already highly vulnerable to disasters.
This equates to about 577,000 people across 27 counties in North Carolina living in areas that suffered catastrophic flooding, wind damage, power outages and property destruction after Helene.
The Census Bureau said social vulnerability can include those who suffer from poverty, are in advanced age, have communications barriers or don’t have access to internet.
Other experts who are working in the area say they are other vulnerable communities such as those who are disabled.
Lisa Poteat, interim executive director of The Arc of North Carolina — a statewide nonprofit organization that focuses on advocacy and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families — said people with disabilities are among those who are hit harder during disasters. She said she’s seen lots of needs from the disabled community as a result of Hurricane Helene.
“Folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities, for instance, often are reliant on their families or others around them for support, so it’s been critical that we get information to those groups,” she told ABC News.
“As you can imagine, many people with intellectual disabilities have trouble reading and sometimes don’t communicate well. So when we’re sending out blast in emails or texts. It’s often not helpful unless there’s someone there who can interpret or read or help them understand what’s going on.”
She added that many North Carolinians in the west live creekside, riverside and high up in the hills in isolated areas, making them very “self-reliant” but also difficult to reach.
FEMA struggles to reach hard-hit areas
Following the destruction of her home, McGee eventually managed to reach a fire station in Black Mountain, east of Asheville.
She said she and her children were forced to live out of her car for four days with not much food and water, no phone signal and no money, surviving with the help of other evacuees.
McGee said she went to the information desk at the fire station every day to ask when assistance was coming, and she was told it would be a while before officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) could reach them. McGee was frustrated by the news.
“It took FEMA, like, a whole week to get to us…And I don’t understand that. I’m mad about that,” she said. “‘Oh, FEMA can’t get in here because it’s so damaged, they will have to fly in here to get to us.’ That’s why they say that FEMA took a long time to get to us. There’s no [excuse] for that.”
Craig Levy, deputy federal coordinating officer for FEMA officials in North Carolina, acknowledged that getting to the devastated communities was difficult for aid workers.
Levy told ABC News that FEMA faced several challenges trying to get to people in need, including landslides, roads that were washed out and rough terrain only accessible by helicopter. He said FEMA had Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams partner with the active-duty soldiers to hand out food, water and emergency supplies in isolated areas.
“One of our teams teamed up with those soldiers as they were going into an isolated area in order to reach a community, and that particular community had a very high number of elderly and homebound individuals that needed the assistance, and we were able to get in there,” he said. “We brought with us a portable satellite data terminal so that we could get online, help those folks register and help them also get the word out a little bit if they hadn’t been able to reach loved ones.”
Levy acknowledges the challenges faced in getting help to those who likely faced hardship long before Hurricane Helene made landfall.
He says FEMA has and will continue to try to adapt their services accordingly. For those without internet access, challenges with technology or with language barriers, Levy says FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance Team goes door to door to register residents for assistance and translates resource materials into as many different languages as are spoken in the region being served.
Levy states that FEMA sets up disaster recovery centers in community spaces, such as government office buildings or near grocery stores, to meet residents in need where they are.
FEMA hopes that recent individual assistance reform allows residents to receive money up front a lot sooner, expand access to resources for the uninsured and for accessibility improvements to housing.
As of Nov. 25, McGee is still waiting for FEMA assistance and has been trying to push for updates on her request.
Helping vulnerable communities look forward
As extreme weather events become more frequent, advocates say official emergency response efforts need to account for those most vulnerable and the challenges they face before, during and after a tragedy.
This response, advocates say, should also address the root causes for social vulnerability, as well. Ana Pardo, an activist at the North Carolina Justice Center, says disaster preparedness and economic preparedness go hand-in-hand.
“Allowing families to make enough of a living from their labor to be prepared and to have some economic resilience in the face of a disaster is part of disaster preparedness,” Pardo told ABC News. “We’ve stretched people and put them in a corner for so long that they don’t have anything of their own to rely on right now.”
But when emergency and recovery response falters, some residents hope to step up for their neighbors in need.
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI), a federally recognized Indian tribe in western North Carolina, say they were spared from much of the devastation, allowing them to create distribution centers and gather donations to deliver supplies to a large swath of the state devastated by Hurricane Helene.
“I have never seen our community come together as a whole and support each other and support our neighbors,” Anthony Sequoyah, the Secretary of Operations for EBCI, told ABC News.
Pardo said she’s emotional just thinking about the volunteers who came to the region to muck out homes filled with mud and to gut wet drywall to prevent mold buildup in flooded buildings.
“We’ve had hundreds of people coming through every week to dig mud off the streets and try to save the businesses that are in our town,” said Pardo. “There’s just been such an outpouring of care and resources and effort.”