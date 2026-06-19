FBI offers $25,000 reward for arrest in Kansas City interstate shootings
(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — The FBI said it’s offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in a string of shootings in Kansas City, Missouri.
Oscar Sanchez-Munoz, 22, is not only the suspect in Tuesday’s five shootings, but he is also wanted for allegedly shooting at a car days earlier in Wyandotte County, Kansas, the FBI said.
On June 11, an adult and a child were driving in Wyandotte County when their car was struck by gunfire, police said.
Then on Tuesday evening, five shooting incidents — including one that was deadly — unfolded in close succession from west to east along the Interstate 70 area, according to Kansas City, Missouri, Police Chief Stacey Graves.
The four surviving victims — three adults and one teenager — told officers they were driving when one or more shots were fired into their cars, Graves said.
The teen was hospitalized in stable condition, one adult suffered life-threatening injuries, and the other two surviving victims had non-life-threatening injuries, Graves said.
An Uber driver taking passengers to the Kansas City World Cup game was among the victims, Graves said, and responding officers drove the fans to the match.
A motive is not known, Graves said.
On Tuesday night, Sanchez-Munoz allegedly barricaded himself inside a house in Independence, Missouri, east of Kansas City, and engaged in a standoff with police, authorities said.
At about 12:45 a.m., police reported the house was on fire, and firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze, Graves said. When responders entered the house, Sanchez-Munoz was not there, Graves said.
Sanchez-Munoz is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said, and they urge anyone who sees him to call 911.
(MOORE HAVEN, Fla.) — A 19-year-old Mexican immigrant died in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody this week, according to a notice sent to lawmakers.
Royer Perez-Jimenez, 19, died March 16 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, Florida, according to the notice from ICE that was reviewed by ABC News.
Perez-Jimenez is the 44th person to die in ICE custody during the second Trump administration, according to lawmakers.
“He died of a presumed suicide; however, the official cause of his death remains under investigation,” ICE stated.
In the notice, ICE said the 19-year-old entered the United States from Mexico on Feb. 19, 2022, and was granted voluntary return. On an unknown date, according to ICE, he reentered the U.S.
The notice said Perez-Jimenez was arrested in Florida and charged with felony fraud for impersonation and misdemeanor resisting an officer. ABC News has not verified this claim from the Department of Homeland Security.
“ICE placed an immigration detainer on him that same day, and he was transferred into ICE custody on February 21, 2026,” the agency said in the notice.
ABC News reached out to DHS for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Tuesday that members of the media “should not be surprised” if they receive subpoenas for information related to their sources on stories pertaining to national security-sensitive matters, following a Wall Street Journal report that the outlet received subpoenas stemming from its coverage of the war in Iran.
“Prosecuting leakers who share our nation’s secrets with reporters, in turn risking our national security and the lives of our soldiers, is a priority for this administration,” Blanche said. “Any witness, whether a reporter or otherwise, who has information about these criminals should not be surprised if they receive a subpoena about the illegal leaking of classified material.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump faced apparent boos from the crowd of passionate Knicks fans at Madison Square Garden on Monday.
He was seen standing in a box during the National Anthem next to New York Knicks owner James Dolan at Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
Trump, who has sat courtside at many Knicks games before being elected president, said he was personally invited by Dolan, who is a longtime friend of the president.
Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani were both attending the game and cheering on the Knicks as they sought another win in the best-of-seven series.
“They’re really great, a great team. I’m happy for Jim because Jim has really been fighting hard to produce such a team,” Trump told reporters last week.
Trump was seen inside his box alongside his granddaughter, Kai Trump, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, EPA administrator Lee Zeldin, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Jared Kushner, among others.
When asked about attending the highly anticipated game, Mamdani said, “I’m paying for my own ticket,” in an interview with radio station 1010 Wins on Friday.
Trump and Mamdani have had personal meetings at the White House ever since the Democratic Socialist won the 2025 mayoral election.
However, Mamdani indicated on Thursday that he will be “in a very different section of the stadium” than the president during the game. He dodged several questions about whether he would meet with Trump during his trip to New York.
“If I do see him, I will let him know what I’ve said time and again, which is we’re excited to welcome anyone and everyone who’s rooting for the Knicks,” Mamdani told 1010 Wins Friday.
The mayor previously watched the Knicks beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 21 and was seated high up in the cheaper seats along with city public advocate Jumaane Williams.
Their attendance was unannounced before the game.
Mamdani indicated that once again he would not be in the best seats in the Garden for Monday’s matchup.
“I can tell you that I won’t be courtside or in a suite, but I can’t wait to see the game,” he told the radio station.
Mamdani has been vocally critical of the Trump administration’s policy on immigration, government cuts and threats to cut funding to Democratic run states and cities.
During the election, Trump vocally decried Mamdani, calling him a “communist” and warning that New York would be in a worse place under his leadership.
The president’s tone changed on Nov. 21, when Mamdani met with Trump in the Oval Office and they emerged with a much more amicable relationship.
“I think this mayor could do some things that are going to be really great,” Trump said in a news conference after the meeting, where he smiled, shook Mamdani’s hand and even patted him on the back.
The mayor and president met another time in the winter and Mamdani has said he has spoken to Trump on the phone numerous times about matters to the city.
Mamdani has maintained his opposition to many of the president’s policies but has maintained he is open to working with him to help New Yorkers, especially when it comes to driving down housing costs.
There was a chaotic scene in the streets of New York after the game, with people climbing on top of cars and up scaffolding after the Knicks lost. Police were seen deploying pepper spray.