FBI offers $50,000 reward for info on person who ‘appeared to fire a gun at law enforcement’ during California ICE clashes
(CAMARILLO, Calif.) — The FBI offered a $50,000 reward for a person who appeared to point and fire a weapon at federal law enforcement officers in Southern California on Thursday.
The alleged shooting occurred in Camarillo, in Ventura County, where protesters and federal agents were clashing over immigration raids. It allegedly happened just before 2:30 p.m. on Laguna Road, U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said in a statement.
“FBI has issued a $50,000 award for information leading to the conviction of an Unknown Subject who appeared to fire a pistol at Federal Law Enforcement Officers near Camarillo,” Essayli said on social media.
Essayli, who heads the Central District of California office, added a photo of the suspect. He also shared a video of the incident that was shot by ABC News’ Los Angeles station KABC. The person in the photo and video appeared to be wearing a black T-shirt and a white medical mask.
“Make no mistake: anyone who targets our agents will face the full force of federal prosecution,” U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement posted on social media.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(SAN JOSE, Calif.) — A California engineer pleaded guilty Tuesday to bombing two Pacific Gas and Electric transformers in 2022 and early 2023, federal prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Peter Karasev, 38, used homemade explosive devices to bomb two PG&E transformers in San Jose, causing significant damage and widespread power outages.
The incidents occurred in December 2022 and January 2023 at two separate locations, police said. Nearly 1,500 electrical customers were without power for almost 16 hours in the first bombing, prosecutors said. The second attack damaged a transformer and an adjacent building and left dozens more residents and businesses without power, prosecutors said.
During a search of Karasev’s San Jose home following his arrest in March 2023, investigators found a “staggering trove” of explosive material and hazardous substances, prosecutors said. Ultimately more than 300 pounds of explosive precursor materials, hazardous chemicals, firearms and remote detonation devices were found in his home, vehicle and office, prosecutors said.
Karasev pleaded guilty on Tuesday to two counts of willful destruction of an energy facility, admitting that the attacks were “premeditated and deliberate,” the Department of Justice said.
Under the terms of his plea deal, he faces approximately 8 1/2 to 10 1/2 years in federal prison, prosecutors said. He also agreed to pay restitution of at least $104,076.26 for the damages caused. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.
ABC News reached out to his attorney for comment and did not immediately receive a response.
Acting U.S. Attorney Patrick Robbins for the Northern District of California applauded the swift work of law enforcement officers to “prevent further harm” to San Jose residents.
“There can be no mistake as to the extent of destruction that could have resulted,” Robbins said in a statement Tuesday.
Karasev initially pleaded not guilty to multiple federal charges following his indictment in October 2023 before pleading guilty to the two counts during a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, court records show.
He also faces state charges in connection with the bombings. He is next scheduled to appear in court in Santa Clara County in June, court records show.
At the time of his arrest, Karasev was a software engineer at a company that develops self-driving cars.
(PITTSBURGH) — Four people have died in Pennsylvania as severe storms hammered much of the U.S. on Tuesday night.
A long-lived destructive thunderstorm wind event, known as a derecho, traveled more than 500 miles from eastern Indiana through central Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. Wind gusts reached 80 mph as the more than 60-mile-wide storm complex knocked down trees and power lines along its destructive path.
In Franklin Township in eastern Pennsylvania, high winds knocked down a tree, which then fell onto a car, killing a passenger inside, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
In State College in central Pennsylvania, a 22-year-old man was fatally electrocuted when he was putting out a mulch fire caused by live wires knocked down in the storm, officials said.
Two other victims died in the Pittsburgh area in western Pennsylvania, according to Allegheny County officials.
Many schools in western and central Pennsylvania are running on a delay or have canceled classes Wednesday as more than 400,000 customers in the state remain without power.
The four fatalities came as severe weather hammered much of the country from Texas to New York on Tuesday night.
Wind gusts climbed over 100 mph in Texas and neared 90 mph in Missouri.
Three confirmed tornadoes struck Oklahoma and Missouri, uprooting large trees, damaging buildings and destroying roofs.
The severe weather threat continues on Wednesday, impacting Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of northeast Texas, eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. Damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and scattered, large hail are also possible.
One to 5 inches of rain is possible Wednesday from Fort Worth, Texas, to Fort Smith, Arkansas, and more than 6 inches is possible in parts of southeast Oklahoma.
This comes after 2 to 5 inches of rain fell Tuesday from north Texas to Oklahoma City to Tulsa, Oklahoma. In the last week, this area has seen 800% of its normal rainfall for this time of year — so adding more rain on top of that will easily spark flash flooding. Oklahoma City is expected to break its record for wettest April ever on Wednesday.
On Thursday, there’s a chance for severe storms bringing damaging winds and hail from San Antonio to Buffalo, New York.
By Saturday, the system will be much less severe, but light rain is expected from the Gulf to the Northeast.
(NEWARK, NJ) — The Federal Aviation Administration is considering temporary flight reductions in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport, and it’s launching an emergency task force to ensure safety, among other system upgrades announced by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy at a press conference on Monday.
Duffy blamed recent telecommunications issues at Newark Liberty International Airport on former President Joe Biden’s administration, claiming that it mishandled a move of air traffic control from New York to Philadelphia in 2024.
He said that the administration had moved the terminal radar approach control, or TRACON, “without properly hardening the telecom lines feeding the data.”
“Pete Buttigieg and Joe Biden did nothing to fix this system that they knew was broken,” he said, casting blame on his predecessor under Biden.
“Without addressing the underlying infrastructure, they added more risk to the system,” he added.
Duffy’s allegations come after an equipment issue on Sunday prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to order a 45-minute ground stop at the New Jersey airport.
However, Duffy claimed that the issue did not technically result in an outage — because the FAA had just performed a software update on the backup system on Friday night to prevent future outages.
“The software patch was successful, and our redundant lines are now both working,” he said, confirming that the main line went down on Sunday — but the backup line did not.
It was only out of “an abundance of caution” that traffic controllers shut down the airspace for 45 minutes on Sunday, Duffy explained.
Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau also appeared at the press conference on Monday and announced that the agency was launching an emergency task force to ensure that travel in and out of Newark remains safe and efficient.
The task force comprises experts from the FAA, Verizon and L3Harris — an FAA contractor that purports to focus on “advanced defense and commercial technologies.”
Sunday’s incident marks the fourth time in the past two weeks that technical problems have disrupted air traffic at Newark.
Duffy also noted that the telecoms system’s age contributed to recent issues.
“The system is so old that even when you have high-speed fiber information coming in … the information has to be slowed down, it comes in too fast,” Duffy said, saying that the information could only travel at “the speed of copper wires.”
For that reason he said that the FAA has replaced copper lines with fiber lines at Newark, along with New York City’s LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport.
The new lines are currently being tested, he said, and the agency hopes to make the switch and have them fully operational by the end of May.
“The goal is to add three new telecommunications lines between New York and Philadelphia,” Duffy added. “This will provide more high-speed reliability and redundancy — so if one goes down, we’re assured that the others will stand up.”
Additionally, the FAA will be meeting with airlines on Wednesday to discuss potential flight reductions at the Newark, he said, echoing an announcement made last week by the FAA. The move would be an effort to reduce ongoing flight delays to and from the airport.
During the meeting, the airlines will confidentially propose flight cuts to the agency based on the congested timeframes identified by the FAA.
United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby announced on May 2 that the airline was “unilaterally” cutting 35 daily roundtrips from its Newark schedule after several air traffic controllers went on medical leave following the April 28 outage. Newark often has 80 or more flights per hour, Kirby noted in the statement, calling the number unsustainable.
If approved, flight reductions are expected to stay in effect all summer. A final decision will be made after the meeting, and the order will be submitted to the Federal Register by the FAA.
Duffy said that the FAA is closely working with Verizon and L3Harris to determine the underlying cause of the recurring telecommunications issues and address them in an expedited manner.
He also said that he is asking the Office of Inspector General to conduct an investigation into decisions made by the last administration that might be linked to recent equipment failures.
Rocheleau reiterated that traveling in and out of Newark remains safe, and the task force will continue to monitor the upgrades announced by Duffy.