FBI questions people from Hegseth’s past ahead of Senate confirmation hearing: Sources

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The FBI has interviewed multiple individuals about Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth’s personal life as part of its background check investigation, asking questions about alleged extramarital affairs, his relationship with alcohol and his character, according to sources familiar with the matter.

As part of the background investigation, the FBI reached out to people in Hegseth’s past, including individuals Hegseth has known much of his adult life, according to multiple sources familiar with the FBI’s outreach and other sources briefed on the process.

Sources tell ABC News that Hegseth sat for an interview with the FBI in recent weeks. The Armed Services Committee is expected to hold Hegseth’s confirmation hearing on Tuesday, ahead of President-elect Trump’s inauguration.

On Friday, the top Senators on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., were briefed on the results of Hegseth’s FBI background investigation by a representative from Trump’s transition team, according to sources familiar with the matter. The background investigation materials were also made available for Wicker and Reed to review if they chose to do so. At this point, the FBI’s findings are only being shared with Wicker and Reed, according to sources familiar with discussions between the committee and Trump’s representatives.

A spokesperson for Reed declined to comment to ABC News, and a spokesperson for Wicker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The extent of the traditionally thorough FBI background check is an indication that the Senate could be provided with more information about Hegseth’s personal life, amid reports, disputed by Hegseth, about alleged infidelity and personal behavior that some senators have found concerning.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who described her December meeting with Hegseth as a “good, substantive discussion,” told reporters last month that she “pressed” Hegseth “on both his position on military issues as well as the allegations against him.”

The Maine Republican said she would wait for the FBI review to help her determine how to vote.

“I, obviously, always wait until we have an FBI background check, and one is underway in the case of Mr. Hegseth, and I wait to see the committee hearing before reaching a final decision,” Collins, the chair of the Appropriations Committee, said in December.

Other Republican senators have downplayed some of the reports as “anonymous” allegations.

“If people have an allegation to make, come forward and make it,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in an interview on “Meet the Press” on Dec. 15. “We’ll decide whether or not it’s credible.”

As part of the process, the FBI has spoken to individuals in Minnesota, Hegseth’s home state, according to sources familiar with the outreach.

The FBI declined to comment on the details and focus of its inquiry. A spokesperson for Hegseth declined to comment. The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The New York Times has also published a 2018 email from Hegseth’ s mother, Penelope Hegseth, to her son, in which she said he mistreated women for years, amid his divorce from his first wife. She later told the newspaper that she regretted her original sentiments and expressed regret to her son in a follow up email. ABC News has not obtained or reviewed the email.

The Monterey Police Department released a report last month detailing how a woman told investigators in October 2017 that she had encountered Hegseth at an event afterparty at a California hotel where both had been drinking, and claimed that he sexually assaulted her.

No charges were filed, although Hegseth subsequently paid the woman as part of a settlement agreement, which Hegseth’s attorney said was only because Hegseth feared his career would suffer if her allegations were made public. The agreement stated that Hegseth made no admission of wrongdoing in the matter.

Hegseth, who has previously said he welcomed the FBI’s work, has denied the allegations against him, writing in the Wall Street Journal that “the press is peddling anonymous story after anonymous story, all meant to smear me and tear me down.”

“It’s a textbook manufactured media takedown. They provide no evidence, no names, and they ignore the legions of people who speak on my behalf. They need to create a bogeyman, because they believe I threaten their institutional insanity,” he wrote in the op-ed.

As ABC News previously reported, the Senate Armed Services Committee, which will review Hegseth’s nomination, has also reached out to the Monterey County, California, district attorney regarding the 2017 sexual assault allegations, and to the conservative veterans’ organization Hegseth once ran following a New Yorker report about alleged financial mismanagement, alcohol abuse and sexist behavior, which Hegseth has denied.

Hegseth has denied claims of alcohol abuse, and said in a podcast interview that he won’t drink if confirmed by the Senate.

“This is the biggest deployment of my life, and there won’t be a drop of alcohol on my lips while I’m doing it,” he said last month in an appearance on “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Heavy snow and freezing winds forecast for Eastern US
This image created on Dec. 4, 2024, shows the snow forecast for the northeastern U.S. (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — A fast-moving, low-pressure clipper system is forecast to bring snow and strong winds to the Midwest and the Northeast over the next two days, as cold air drives temperatures down towards freezing.

More than 20 states from the Dakotas to New Jersey were under wind and snow alerts as of Wednesday morning.

The Appalachian Mountains in Maryland and West Virginia are under a blizzard warning with potential wind gusts of up to 65 mph and up to 10 inches of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall near the Great Lakes, where a reinforcing shot of cold air will create heavy lake-effect snow bands.

Between 1 and 2 feet of snow is possible from Michigan to upstate New York, while between 3 and 10 inches is possible from Worcester, Massachusetts, to Caribou, Maine.

The I-95 corridor — including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York City and Boston — is not expecting any snow accumulation. But major cities can expect high wind gusts of up to 40 to 50 mph. High winds are especially likely for Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Below-freezing temperatures were already biting as far south as Florida on Wednesday. Asheville, North Carolina, on Tuesday reported its first snowfall for 966 days.

The clipper system will be followed by strong winds and Arctic air, driving temperatures down across the eastern half of the U.S. Wind chills are forecast to push temperatures below freezing in the Midwest by Thursday morning.

Temperatures may feel as low as -10 degrees in Chicago as of Thursday morning, with Boston temperatures feeling like 6 degrees by Friday morning.

The Carolinas, meanwhile, may record record low temperatures over the coming days.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Social media influencer arrested after filming herself getting ready to steal from store using fake barcodes: Police
Cape Coral Police Department

(CAPE CORAL, FL) — A 22-year-old social media influencer on TikTok with nearly 300,000 followers has been arrested after using fake barcodes to steal from Target and filming herself getting ready before the alleged theft, police say.

The Cape Coral Police Department in Florida responded to a Target branch located at 1890 NE Pine Island Road in Cape Coral last Wednesday regarding a past retail theft that occurred on Oct. 30, according to a statement from the Cape Coral Police Department.

“Loss Prevention at Target stated that on October 30, 2024, an unknown female entered the store and selected items listed for sale,” police said. “Once at the self-checkout register, the female suspect did not scan the items’ barcodes, instead scanning a false barcode with cheaper prices.”

In total, 16 items of miscellaneous household goods and clothing were stolen with a total retail value of $500.32, which was verified by officers via Target’s security cameras.

In an attempt to help identify the suspect through public assistance, the Cape Coral Police Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts posted the female’s picture, describing her as appearing to be “approximately 20-35 years old, had long black hair, and was wearing a tan shirt, tan pants, and glasses.”

An anonymous caller who saw the post on social media subsequently contacted the police and gave the possible identification for the suspect as Marlena Velez and informed them of her social media profiles.

“Officers then found Marlena’s TikTok account, which documents her getting ready on October 30, 2024, in the same outfit and glasses and going to Target,” police said. “Marlena documents herself picking out items inside the store and placing them in her car after exiting the store. Marlena appears to be a content creator with almost 300,000 followers.”

Velez has since been arrested and taken to the Lee County Jail and charged with petit theft of less than $750.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Son gunned down in home invasion fought back, tried to help his mom; suspect at large
Kelvin Roberts is wanted for murder and robbery in connection with a home invasion in Lower Merion Township, PA, on Dec. 8, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said; Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

(LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, Pa.) — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for the gunman wanted for killing a young man and critically wounding his mother during a home invasion in an upscale Philadelphia suburb, officials said.

Bernadette Gaudio, 61, and her son, Andrew Gaudio, 25, were both shot multiple times at their home in Lower Merion Township around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said.

Bernadette Gaudio managed to call 911 after she was shot, DA Kevin Steele said at a news conference.

It appears Andrew Gaudio “fought back and tried to help his mom,” Steele said.

He died from his wounds and Bernadette Gaudio was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Police are searching for Kelvin Roberts, 42, of Philadelphia, who is wanted on charges including second-degree murder, robbery and burglary, the DA’s office said.

Police are also looking for a second unidentified person who was involved in the home invasion, Steele said.

“We’re dealing with dangerous people,” Steele said.

It’s not clear if the crime was targeted or random, Steele said, adding that the break-in appeared to be through the basement.

Police zeroed in on Roberts from dash-cam footage from a Lower Merion police car that showed “a white Hyundai Azera, driven by Roberts, leaving the scene of the homicide,” the DA’s office said.

Police matched the Hyundai Azera to an address on Sansom Street in Philadelphia, officials said. At that address, police showed a photo from the dash-cam footage to someone who identified the driver as Kelvin Roberts, the DA’s office said.

Bernadette Gaudio’s stolen jewelry box was found at the Sansom Street residence, Steele said.

As for Bernadette Gaudio’s condition, Steele said she “seems to be moving in the right direction, so we’re hopeful that she will survive.”

Bernadette Gaudio’s 2004 Green Jeep Cherokee, which was stolen during the home invasion, was recovered on Sunday in West Philadelphia, the district attorney’s office said.

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to Roberts’ arrest, authorities said.

ABC News’ Ben Stein contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.