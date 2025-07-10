FDA approves 12-month flea treatment for dogs, marking veterinary breakthrough
(WASHINGTON) — Dogs across the U.S. could soon get longer-lasting protection against pesky parasites thanks to a new treatment approved by federal regulators Thursday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given the green light to Bravecto Quantum, the first-ever flea and tick preventative that can protect dogs for up to 12 months with a single injection. The treatment is approved for dogs and puppies 6 months and older.
The new shot is an alternative to treatments that usually need to be given every month or every few months.
“Fluralaner, the active ingredient in Bravecto Quantum, can be an important part of parasite control depending on where pet owners live in the country,” said Dr. Tina Wismer, senior director of toxicology at ASPCA Poison Control, in an email to ABC News. “A long-term flea and tick preventative can be a useful option for dog owners who live in areas where year-round protection is necessary, or for those who might not be able or remember to administer treatment on a monthly or quarterly basis.”
The injectable treatment must be administered by a licensed veterinarian, who will determine whether an 8- or 12-month protection period is appropriate based on local tick species. Veterinarians will also monitor for potential side effects.
While the drug belongs to a commonly used and safe class of medications called isoxazolines, some dogs may experience neurologic side effects, including muscle tremors and seizures.
Julie Cappiello, with Voters For Animal Rights, an advocacy organization, said she welcomes the new treatment but emphasized caution.
“As someone who spends a great deal of time outdoors with my dog, I see the convenience of a long-lasting, 12-month flea and tick preventative like Bravecto Quantum,” she said in a statement. “However, it’s important to recognize that no single treatment is right for every dog, and all medications come with potential risks.”
The new treatment is manufactured by Intervet, Inc., based in Rahway, New Jersey.
Pet owners interested in the new treatment option should consult their veterinarians to determine if it’s appropriate for their dogs, particularly those with a history of neurological issues.
(WASHINGTON) — Several major medical organizations filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Monday over what they are calling “unlawful, unilateral vaccine changes.”
The six groups — including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), the American College of Physicians (ACP) and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) — as well as a pregnant woman filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts.
The organizations, representing pediatricians, infectious disease physicians and public health professionals, accused the HHS and Kennedy of intentionally taking away vaccines, such as the COVID-19 vaccine, and unjustly replacing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) entire vaccine advisory panel.
The lawsuit seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions to enjoin Kennedy’s new COVID vaccine recommendations and a declaratory judgment pronouncing the change as unlawful.
Kennedy “has been on a warpath. It’s gotten to the point that we are going to … ask the court to put a stop to it,” Richard H. Hughes IV, a partner at Epstein Becker Green and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, told ABC News. “This decision to unilaterally overturn the COVID recommendation based on a history of bias — it was an arbitrary, capricious decision. They didn’t make any effort to follow any ordinary processes.”
Hughes said the HHS violated the Administrative Procedure Act, a U.S. federal law that establishes procedures federal agencies must follow when making rules.
In response to a request for comment, an HHS spokesperson told ABC News, “The Secretary stands by his CDC reforms.”
Additionally, the agency said it would allow vaccine manufacturers to conduct large studies to assess the safety and efficacy of COVID vaccines in children and younger, healthy adults.
At the time, an HHS spokesperson told ABC News, “The COVID-19 public health emergency has officially ended, and we are entering a new phase in our response to the virus. A rubber-stamping approach to approving COVID boosters in perpetuity without updated clinical trial data under the Biden administration is now over.”
About a week later, Kennedy cut COVD-19 vaccine recommendations for “healthy children and pregnant women” without a vote from the committee and posted the announcement on X rather than through official federal channels, in a break with tradition and stunning doctors.
In the video posted X, Kennedy claimed there was no clinical data to support the repeat booster strategy for children.
The anonymous pregnant woman, who is also a plaintiff, has been unable to receive a COVID-19 vaccine since Kennedy made the announcement, the suit states. The woman is a physician in a hospital, which could place her at high risk for exposure to infectious diseases, according to the lawsuit.
“Secretary Kennedy’s changes to vaccine recommendations have frustrated our members’ ability to effectively counsel patients regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and compromised the standard of care,” Dr. Sindhu K. Srinivas, president of the SMFM, said in a statement.
The statement went on, “Every second the Secretary’s dangerous and unsupported decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccines stay in effect, the Directive is putting up barriers for our members’ high-risk pregnant patients to access the COVID-19 vaccine, which is increasing the risk of serious infection and illness and eroding patient trust in all recommended vaccinations.”
The plaintiffs also expressed alarm over Kennedy’s move last month to remove all 17 members from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and appoint seven new members. Kennedy originally appointed eight members, but one of them dropped off the panel shortly after.
At the time, the HHS put out a press release justifying the removals, with Kennedy saying. “A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science.”
Kennedy previously told ABC News that the replacements for ACIP would not be “anti-vaxxers.” However, some of the new members have previously espoused anti-vaccine sentiments, especially around COVID-19 vaccines and mRNA technology.
During the first ACIP meeting featuring the new members, the chair, Martin Kulldorff, said two new work groups would be established, one focusing on the cumulative effects of children and adolescents receiving all recommended vaccines on the schedule and another reviewing vaccines that haven’t been examined for more than seven years.
The latter group may discuss whether the hepatitis B vaccine is necessary at birth before a baby leaves the hospital, according to Kulldorff. Infectious disease experts have said vaccinating babies at birth has been key to virtually eliminating the virus among children.
“The American Academy of Pediatrics is alarmed by recent decisions by HHS to alter the routine childhood immunization schedule,” Dr. Susan J. Kressly, president of the AAP, said in a statement. “These decisions are founded in fear and not evidence and will make our children and communities more vulnerable to infectious diseases like measles, whooping cough and influenza. Our immunization system has long been a cornerstone of U.S. public health, but actions by the current administration are jeopardizing its success.”
ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Preventive care health benefits provided at no cost to tens of millions of Americans since 2010 under a popular provision of the Affordable Care Act are in the balance Monday at the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices consider whether the government task force behind the mandate to insurers is unconstitutional.
Among the services the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force designates for no-cost coverage under the federal health law are statins to lower cholesterol; colonoscopies for 45- to 49-year-olds; preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medicine to reduce the spread of HIV; medications to lower the risk of breast cancer for women; and lung cancer screenings for smokers.
The case was brought by a group of employers and individuals who oppose some of the task force’s recommendations for covered services on religious groups, specifically the PrEP medication to prevent HIV. They allege the group’s structure violates the Constitution and lower federal courts agreed.
If the justices uphold the decisions, the task force and its recommendations since 2010 could be invalidated — and along with them the guarantee of no-cost preventive services coverage many people enjoy.
“The case is not the kind of existential threat that we have seen in previous Supreme Court cases involving the ACA, but it’s certainly something that could affect a lot of people,” said Larry Levitt, executive vice president at KFF, a nonpartisan health policy group.
At the heart of the dispute is whether the structure of the 16-member task force is illegal under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause. The provision requires “principle officers” of the U.S. government, such as Cabinet secretaries and ambassadors, to be confirmed by the Senate. It stipulates that “inferior officers” who are appointed by Senate-confirmed officials are permissible, provided they are supervised and reviewed.
The plaintiffs allege that members of the task force, who are appointed and supervised by the Health and Human Services secretary, are not properly appointed and have too much power. While they can be removed at will, their recommendations for covered health services cannot be reviewed or overridden by anyone.
“Americans have the constitutionally protected freedom to live and work according to their religious beliefs, and governments exist to defend that freedom,” said Daniel Grabowski, an attorney with Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal advocacy group supporting the plaintiffs. “We urge the Supreme Court to restore this accountability within the federal government and to the American people.”
The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled the task force unconstitutional and that its recommendations since 2010 be invalidated.
The Trump administration is defending the constitutionality of the task force and the health secretary’s power to oversee the body’s recommendations.
More than 150 million Americans rely on early screenings and interventions for chronic conditions under no-cost preventive services, according to American medical organizations. Public health groups say a decision striking down the task force could deeply affect the long-term health of Americans and disease prevention efforts. Insurers worry that it could inject instability into the insurance market, while hospital groups fear they may have to shoulder more of the burden from people who are sicker.
“The ACA’s preventive services requirement has been a game-changer, providing access to evidence-based preventive care and early detection of serious medical conditions,” said Wayne Turner, a senior attorney at the National Health Law Program, a nonprofit group that advocates for low-income communities. “The ACA’s coverage and cost-sharing protections are especially important for low-income persons, who will be harmed most if the Supreme Court refuses to allow the ACA provision to stand.”
Oral arguments in the case — Kennedy v. Braidwood Management — will be heard at the Supreme Court on Monday. A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.
(WASHINGTON) — For John Robinson, a retired coal miner who spent his career in the Virginia mines helping to power America into the 21st century, not a moment passes that he isn’t feeling the full effects of his black lung diagnosis.
With the support of a burdensome oxygen machine, Robinson joined a handful of other retired Central Appalachian miners to sit down with ABC News’ Jay O’Brien in the heart of coal country.
“You are suffocating. You are suffocating. And that’s what’s going to kill you,” Robinson told O’Brien. “I got a wife and two kids and two grandbabies, you know, and I want to live.”
Black lung, the debilitating respiratory illness common in coal miners, has made a staggering resurgence in the past 25 years, particularly among the younger generation of miners as they cut through more rock to access deeper, hard-to-reach coal seams, exposing them to harmful dust particles called silica — which experts say is about 20 times more toxic to the lungs than pure coal dust.
And even as President Donald Trump vows to reinvigorate America’s coal industry, critics say his administration has stripped away key protections for the miners. In his first 100 days in office, Trump’s administration has decimated the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, or NIOSH, the federal agency that protects miners from black lung, and paused enforcement of a new safety rule that would lower the level of silica dust in the mines.
“You don’t take care of the miners, you ain’t going to mine coal,” another miner told O’Brien. “The machine don’t run by itself, you know what I’m saying?”
“There is no block of coal worth any man’s life,” said another miner.
Some of the more than 800 NIOSH employees placed on administrative leave — around two-thirds of the entire workforce, sources said — have taken matters into their own hands, setting up a guerilla “war room” around a Morgantown, West Virginia, dining table to do what little federal work they can before they’re officially laid off in June, while campaigning for their important work to continue.
“So, what is going to happen now to the average coal miner if this work isn’t being done?” O’Brien asked Dr. Scott Laney, a veteran NIOSH epidemiologist who was placed on administrative leave.
“It’s going to lead to premature mortality and death in these miners,” Laney said. “There’s just no getting around it.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement to ABC News that “the Trump Administration is committed to taking care of coal miners, who play a vital role in supporting America’s energy,” and that a black lung surveillance program previously run by NIOSH would be folded into a new bureau called the Administration for a Healthy America.
But the spokesperson did not say when the program’s work would fully resume or how the work would continue without any of the experienced employees who have been laid off.
“Somebody has to continue to do the work to protect the coal miners, to protect U. S. workers — the work that NIOSH does,” said Dr. Noemi Hall, another NIOSH epidemiologist on administrative leave. “They can’t just stop everything. Yeah, we just can’t stand for that.”
For current miners, the stakes couldn’t be higher — or more urgent.
Sources said hundreds of unread X-rays conducted as part of the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program, the NIOSH program that screens and monitors the respiratory health of miners, remain in limbo, with no doctors to analyze the results and report them to patients.
“[Those miners] will go on continuing to be exposed at the rates that they are,” Laney said. “Their disease will progress more quickly than it ever should have.”
ABC News obtained a letter sent by HHS this month to coal mine operators telling them the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program was paused, saying, “We cannot accept any miner’s respiratory health screenings (x-ray, spirometry, or forms) at this time.”
“Nobody else in the federal government does the work that we do to protect U.S. workers,” Hall said. “Nobody else, you know, specifically at CDC, nobody else at NIH, nobody else in the United States does what we do. When we are gone, when our work is gone, our research is gone — nobody steps up to take our place.”
Amanda Lawson, who works at a health center in West Virginia, told ABC News that last week three miners came in and had horrible X-rays. She says she’s already feeling the effects of the NIOSH cuts.
“There’s nobody to send them to get them some protection and get them moved out of the dust,” Lawson said. Without NIOSH’s right-to-transfer program, those miners will remain working in the mines, rather than being transferred to safer working conditions.
On Capitol Hill, even some of Trump’s most fervent supporters have rebuked Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their removal of those positions.
Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.V., said earlier this month that she harbors “strong disagreements with the administration,” and Rep. Riley Moore, a congressman who represents the West Virginia’s Morgantown area, said the NIOSH cuts were a “mistake that we are working to roll back.”
“I believe in the President’s vision to right size our government, but I do not think eliminating the NIOSH coal programs and research will accomplish that goal,” Capito wrote in a letter to Kennedy earlier this month, urging him to reinstate NIOSH employees, whose work she called a “vital health program.”
The HHS spokesperson did not answer a question about Capito’s concerns.
Robinson’s wife Vonda says she’s spoken to members of Congress about the Coal Workers’ Health Surveillance Program cuts.
“If we’re going to have coal and we’re going to have to produce it for America and we’ll have a coal industry, we’ve got to have coal miners and we have to take care of our coal miners,” Vonda Robinson told ABC News.
“I don’t think the people in Washington have any, well, had any idea what the Coworkers Health Surveillance Program even did,” Anita Wolfe, who was the director of the program for 20 years, told ABC News. She says she’s also spoken to members of Congress.
Wolfe says a critical part of the program has been its state-of-the-art mobile unit that’s equipped with an X-ray machine. She said the vehicle would often be parked in easily accessible locations to make it easier for the miners to get screenings. It’s now parked at the NIOSH facility in Morgantown.
“It breaks my heart,” Wolfe said. “I mean, the miners liked that mobile.”
In deep red coal country, several of the miners who met with ABC News have faith that Trump will reinstate protections for coal miners.
“If they’ll give Trump time and let him work out his — he’s got a plan,” Robinson told O’Brien. “I mean, he knows what he’s doing. He’s a smart man.”
“What if he doesn’t?” O’Brien asked.
“I feel sorry for the miners,” Robinson replied.
ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett contributed to this report.