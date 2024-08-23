FDA approves updated COVID-19 vaccines for upcoming fall and winter season

(SILVER SPRING, Md.) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved and granted emergency use authorization Thursday for updated COVID-19 vaccines for the upcoming fall and winter season.

The FDA said the vaccines will target the KP.2 strain, which is an offshoot of the omicron variant.

The federal health agency said the decision applies to the vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. No decision has been made on the vaccines from Novavax.

“Vaccination continues to be the cornerstone of COVID-19 prevention,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in a statement. “These updated vaccines meet the agency’s rigorous, scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality.”

“Given waning immunity of the population from previous exposure to the virus and from prior vaccination, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variant,” the statement continued.

The CDC previously recommended that everyone ages 6 months and older receive an updated vaccine. The updated vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be available for those 6 months old and older

Vaccine manufacturers told ABC News the vaccines are expected to be available in the coming week.

Winter months tend to see an increase of respiratory illness spread, including COVID, flu and RSV. COVID, particularly, typically spikes in the winter and summer months.

“These updated COVID-19 vaccines come at a crucial time as we head into the fall and winter months, when respiratory viruses tend to surge,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hosptial and an ABC News contributor. “By targeting the most currently circulating variants, these vaccines offer us a better chance at reducing severe illness and keeping communities safe.”

The CDC has said that it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as a flu shot or an RSV vaccine, for those who are being eligible.

Anyone who has recently had COVID, may want to consider delaying getting vaccinated by three months, according to the CDC.

Those who are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance will receive coverage for the updated vaccines.

In previous years, the CDC had a Bridge Access Program that provided free COVID-19 vaccines to adults without health insurance and adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs. The program is ending in August 2024. It remains unclear what might be available to provide access to this population.

Unvaccinated children from ages 6 months through 4 years are eligible to receive three doses of the Pfizer vaccine or two doses of the Moderna vaccine. Children in this age group who are vaccinated are eligible to receive one or two doses of either vaccine.

Those who are 5 and older, regardless of vaccination status, are eligible to receive a single dose of the updated vaccine. If they have been previously vaccinated, it should be at least two months after the last dose.

The FDA said additional doses are authorized for certain immunocompromised individuals aged 6 months through 11 years.

“It’s important for everyone aged six months and older to consider getting this updated shot. We know that that immunity wanes over time, and staying up to date with vaccinations is the best way to maintain strong protection against COVID-19, especially with new variants emerging,” Brownstein said.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Uvalde librarian uses books to help people in community with anxiety, grieving
People visit a makeshift memorial to the victims of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

(UVALDE, Texas) — After the tragic event at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in 2022, a local librarian is giving back to the community where he was raised.

Mendell Morgan, Director of Development for El Progreso Memorial Library, welcomes people, especially those in Uvalde, to come for counseling services and other mental relaxation.

“After the tragedy here, I really wanted to do something for the community of Uvalde,” Morgan said. “I felt I was given so much growing up here I wanted to encourage our library to be a place of healing. I wanted to make a difference.”

El Progreso Memorial Library is situated in a rural area on the southwest side of Uvalde. The region is marked by poverty and students struggle with educational achievement.

Morgan was appointed library director in 2014, and the role transitioned to a more community-development position in January 2024. Morgan now helps people deal with grieving, death and anxiety through books in the library.

He also brought in therapy dogs and ponies to help people who are dealing with separation.

Locals in the community say he has been very resourceful, and he’s found ways to make the library a place that’s for everybody.

“He’s so kind,” Eliana Romero said. “He makes everybody feel like welcome and part of his group, and he’s just always trying to find ways to make the library better.”

To better connect with young people, Morgan began hosting game nights at the library, offering children a chance to learn chess and play Dungeons & Dragons.

The library also hosts a summer reading program, which Morgan says is extremely popular with young people.

“The goal is to keep up their interest in reading during this summer and help them be better prepared for the school year that lies ahead,” Morgan said. “Every Wednesday morning we start out with the song. And then we sit on our little special story rug and the story is read.”

Morgan says it is such a reward for him to see the results of the library’s programs: children acquiring a love for reading, being interactive with the library, experiencing the excitement of discovery.

He’s happy to see activity, life and good things going on in the Uvalde community, something he experienced as a child.

“I had a young mother come in to say in tears how thankful and grateful she was to see her child smiling again because that had not been seen since before the tragedy,” Morgan said.

Midwives can be an Rx to America's maternal mortality crisis
(NEW YORK) — Ashley Watts is getting ready to become a first-time mom.

“This pregnancy ride has been very fulfilling,” Watts, 32, told ABC News.

For Watts, this pregnancy journey is different. She has previously suffered five pregnancy losses, telling ABC News that she now suffers from hospital anxiety after feeling dismissed and unsupported by her doctors as she tried to navigate those losses and pursue motherhood.

When she learned of her most recent pregnancy, Watts decided she wanted to work with a midwife and dreamed of welcoming her baby into the world at a birthing center. The cost of midwifery care, however, was a barrier in allowing Watts access to the care she felt was better suited to her needs.

A 2021 study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that midwife-assisted home births in the United States cost an average of $4,650. In many cases, insurance does not cover these births, according to the study.

After going to a consultation appointment with midwife Allegra Hill at Kindred Space LA, Watts learned of birthFUND, a new initiative by Elaine Welteroth, an author and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief, that provides need-based grants to expectant mothers and families to use for holistic perinatal care and midwifery birth support services.

“I really don’t believe that quality, holistic, safe maternal health care should be seen as a luxury in one of the wealthiest countries in the world,” Welteroth told ABC News. “And there is something we can do about it.”

Welteroth launched birthFUND in April of this year during Black Maternal Health week, inspired by her own experience seeking care during her first pregnancy.

“I thought, how hard could it be to find a doctor? You know, I live in LA, I have resources, I have a great network,” Welteroth said. “And I just had bad experience after bad experience.”

Discouraged and nearing her third trimester, Welteroth found Kim Durdin, midwife and co-founder of Kindred Space LA.

“As a new mom, giving life in a country that’s in a surging maternal mortality crisis, I thought I should be able to ask questions about my health, about my body, about the kinds of decisions that I could make throughout the process, and midwives embrace that, they encourage that,” Welteroth said.

“I think I came out of my birth experience feeling this deep conviction to pay it forward,” she said. “I just felt like if there is anything I can do to help make sure that midwifery care is accessible to families who want this kind of care, then, like, that’s my calling.”

Dr. Laurie Zephyrin, a board-certified OB-GYN and the senior vice president for Advancing Health Equity at The Commonwealth Fund, told ABC News that there are a lot of misconceptions around midwifery care, adding that there needs to be a lot more education about the benefits and opportunities involved with using a midwife.

Midwives are also clinicians, trained to help guide people through the birthing process, she said. 

“There’s definitely data that shows that people that have a midwife during their care have improved outcomes,” Zephyrin said.

Zephyrin is one of the authors in a recent study by The Commonwealth Fund that analyzed maternal mortality data in the United States and 13 other high-income nations, finding that maternal mortality rates in the U.S. continue to far exceed that of other high-income nations.

According to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the maternal mortality rate in the U.S. fell in 2022 after three years of continuous increase. Findings by The Commonwealth Fund’s study suggest two-thirds of all maternal-related deaths in the United States happen postpartum and are frequently the result of high blood pressure, severe bleeding, infection and cardiomyopathy.

“One of the advantages of what we saw when we compared to other high-income countries is that there’s someone that comes to your home and sees you during the postpartum period, they check on you, they help answer questions,” Zephyrin said.

“And that continues throughout the postpartum period, and that leaves an opportunity so that things don’t fall through the cracks,” she continued.

For Black women like Watts, who are at a higher risk of dying from pregnancy-related complications in the United States, access to midwifery care can be even more critical.

Despite the decrease, the rate of maternal deaths for Black women in the United States remained significantly higher than other racial groups, the CDC report found. In 2022, an average of 19 white women died per 100,000 live births, while an average of 49 Black women died for every 100,000 live births.

According to the World Health Organization, including midwifery in family planning could help avert more than 80% of all maternal deaths, stillbirths and neonatal deaths. Zephyrin’s team found that the U.S. has the second lowest number of midwives for every 1,000 births, and that most countries with the lowest mortality rates rely heavily on midwives.

According to data projections by the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis, the United States is predicted to face an OB-GYN shortage, with an estimated 5,000 obstetricians expected to leave the workforce in the next 12 years. Making midwifery care more accessible can help alleviate the need for OB-GYN care providers while allowing expectant families access to holistic, perinatal care.

While approximately 3.66 million live births happen in the United States annually, there are currently about 12,650 registered midwives, according to data by the CDC and the National Center for Health Workforce Analysis.

“I really believe that people need to be educated more about what midwives can do and the opportunities for midwifery care in this country,” Zephyrin said. “Midwives are clinical providers, and they can provide this holistic aspect of care that’s really critical in what people want in our maternal health care system.”

Water bead-related ER visits among kids rose over 130% between 2021 and 2022: Study
(NEW YORK) — Pediatric water bead-related emergency room visits increased over 130% in one year, a new study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine shows.

Water beads are small balls of polymer that can expand up to 100 to 1,500 times in size when they come in contact with water, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

From 2021 to 2022, an estimated 8,159 ER visits involving patients under 20 years old involved water beads, the study found. Forty-six percent of the cases involved water bead ingestion.

Researchers from Ohio and Missouri analyzed data collected between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2022, and found that children under the age of 5 were the most commonly seen patients in emergency departments.

The data showed that all water bead-related ER visits involving kids under 5 involved the ingestion of a water bead, while ER visits for patients in other age groups involved a water bead-related eye injury or a water bead inserted into other areas of the body, including the ear canal or nose.

“The number of pediatric water bead-related emergency department visits is increasing rapidly,” Dr. Gary Smith, a senior author of the study and the director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said in a news release.

“Although swallowing objects and putting them into an ear or the nose are common among children, water beads pose a unique increased risk of harm because of their expanding properties, and they’re hard to detect with X-rays,” Smith said.

Smith and the study’s co-authors called for stronger federal regulation of water beads and a revision of toy safety standards.

In May, three U.S. senators introduced Esther’s Law, legislation that would ban the sale of water beads marketed as toys, require warning labels on water bead packages and direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to consider further water bead regulation. The legislation, which was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and has not yet been voted on, is named after the late Esther Jo Bethard, who died in July 2023 at 10 months old after swallowing a loose water bead.

Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart announced at the end of 2023 that they would stop selling water beads due to the risk of injuries and death among children.

The CPSC also warned in March that water beads, along with narcotics, are two growing risks, especially for young children. The federal agency recommends water beads be removed from any environment where young kids are present, that children shouldn’t be allowed to play with them unsupervised, and that water beads be secured in containers and in areas were children can’t easily access them.

