FDA cancels pivotal advisory meeting about next season’s flu vaccine

Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A Food and Drug Administration vaccine advisory committee meeting that was set to discuss what flu strains to include in next season’s flu vaccine has been canceled, multiple sources told ABC News, leaving some to wonder if the meeting cancelation will delay next year’s flu vaccine delivery schedule.

The meeting was canceled in an email sent from the FDA to members who were planning to attend the annual meeting in about two weeks.

The high-profile, public meetings of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee are where independent experts review scientific data and vote on a variety of vaccine related issues. Members of the March 13 meeting were set to vote on which flu strains would offer the most protection in next season’s flu shot.

“Influenza vaccines aren’t perfect and to get the best influence vaccine each year requires predicting the strain as best we can,” said Dr. Andrew Pavia, professor of pediatrics and medicine at the University of Utah and a spokesperson for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. “There’s a lot of complex data that needs to be reviewed and having a number of experts do it gives us the best chance of making the best prediction.”

The meeting typically takes into consideration recommendations from WHO. It also receives input and data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Defense and vaccine manufacturers.

The timing of this meeting aligns with the six-month lead time typically required for vaccine manufacturing to ensure vaccines are ready for distribution in the fall — before peak flu season hits in the United States.

“I can’t think of any rational reason to do this other than to throw a hand grenade into vaccine production,” Pavia said. “The impact is going to be felt in terms of our ability to reduce flu hospitalizations and flu deaths.”

Earlier in the week, officials and specialists at the CDC virtually joined the annual WHO meeting to discuss the upcoming flu vaccine strain for next year, despite being previously ordered to halt all communication with the global health organization.

Typically, the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meets after the WHO meeting to finalize recommendations.

It remains unclear what impact the meeting cancellation may have on next season’s flu vaccine. But experts are concerned about the timing because flu vaccines are made using chicken eggs to grow and harvest the virus before processing it into a vaccine.

“It’s a very very tight timeline because it takes a long time to create the template viruses and then grow them in eggs,” Pavia said. “It is a many months long process and any delay means it will be difficult to have vaccine in time for the next season.”

U.S. vaccine strains are usually picked by April. Manufacturing is completed over the summer and delivered for vaccination starting in September.

Sanofi, one manufacturer of flu vaccines, told ABC News the company has already started the initial steps of manufacturing.

“Just as every year, we have already begun production for the 2025-2026 flu season in the Northern Hemisphere and will be ready to support final strain selections in time for the season,” a spokesperson for Sanofi told ABC News.

However, the FDA must approve the final strains for the shots to be legally marketed and distributed in the U.S.

ABC News has reached out to both the FDA and Health and Human Services for comment.

Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the FDA’s independent committee who was planning on attending the meeting said, “Who canceled this meeting? Why did they cancel it? Will the vaccine makers turn to the World Health Organization to determine which strains to include in this year’s vaccine?”

“It’s very concerning with regard to the ability to produce enough vaccine in time for next year’s flu season,” Pavia added. “Hopefully, there will be workarounds that could be developed. But what they are — we don’t know yet.”

2 people arrested with fire truck while impersonating firefighters at LA wildfires: Police
Jason Ryan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(LOS ANGELES) — Two people from Oregon were arrested for posing as firefighters in the Pacific Palisades area, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A Los Angeles Police Department unit was patrolling through the evacuation zones on Saturday, when they discovered a fire truck that “did not appear to be legitimate,” according to the sheriff’s department. They approached the vehicle and questioned the two people inside, Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, the sheriff’s department said.

The two wore fire gear, with Cal Fire shirts underneath, along with helmets and radios, according to the sheriff. When the LAPD unit questioned where the two came from, they said they were with the “Roaring River Fire Department” in Oregon, authorities said in a statement.

The deputies conducted research and found that the fire department did not exist, and that the fire truck was bought at an auction, the sheriff’s department said.

The vehicle was impounded and the suspects were arrested for impersonating firefighters and entering an evacuation zone.

Dustin Nehl has a previous criminal record of criminal mischief and arson, authorities said. The two will be charged on Tuesday, when the case is presented to LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

Other threats of looting and burglary loom over Los Angeles County, after disastrous fires have devastated communities. With 200,000 people initially under mandatory evacuations, homes were empty, allowing criminals the opportunity to steal valuables.
 

5 hurt, driver dead after fleeing suspect drives truck into Texas mall: Authorities
kali9/Getty Images

(KILLEEN, Texas) — Five people were hurt after a man fleeing troopers drove a truck “several hundred yards” through the entrance of a mall on Saturday in Killeen, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Four people were injured as the driver was “actively running people over” and a fifth later went to the hospital on their own, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said during a news conference Saturday evening.

The man driving the truck was fatally shot after multiple law enforcement officers fired their weapons, including three who were off-duty, Washko said.

The victims’ ages ranged from 6 to 75, Washko said.

The suspect has not yet been identified.

The incident began unfolding about 5 p.m. local time when state troopers attempted to stop the suspect, who was driving a black pickup truck, on suspicion of possible DUI, Washko. The driver kept going, eventually entering the parking lot of the Killeen Mall, and then drove through glass doors of a JCPenney, striking multiple people, according to Washko.

Authorities are investigating whether it was an intentional act or whether the man drove into the mall entrance “out of desperation because he was being pursued,” Washko said.

“Thankfully he was stopped when he was, because it could have been so much worse,” Washko said. “This mall is pretty busy at this time of year.”

Initial calls for the incident reported an active shooter, but that did not turn out to be the case, he said.

Killeen, a city of nearly 160,000 residents, is located about 70 miles north of Austin.

 

A woman gave birth to a baby through IVF. Then she had to give him up, lawsuit says
ABC News

A Georgia woman is suing a fertility clinic after an in vitro fertilization (IVF) mix-up allegedly led to staff implanting the wrong embryo and to her giving birth to another couple’s biological child.

Krystena Murray, 38, of Savannah, said she selected a sperm donor who looked like her “with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.” She became pregnant and delivered a baby in December 2023, according to the lawsuit.

However, Murray, who is white and who, according to the complaint, had a white sperm donor, was shocked when she gave birth and the baby boy she delivered was African American, the suit states.

Murray bonded with the baby and wanted to keep him, despite knowing that the clinic, Coastal Fertility Specialists (CFS), had likely implanted somebody else’s embryo, according to the lawsuit.

She requested a DNA test which confirmed her fears that the baby was not genetically related to her. When Murray contacted the clinic, staff alerted the baby’s biological parents of the mix-up, according to the lawsuit.

The other couple sued Murray for custody, and she turned over the baby five months after giving birth. She said she has not seen him since.

“I questioned at first whether I was meant to be a mom, because I had tried for so long,” she told ABC News. “This is something that actually happens, and it’s devastating, and it can ruin someone’s life, and realize that it is an actual possibility.”

A lawsuit was filed on Tuesday afternoon in the State Court of Chatham County, in Georgia.

Murray said she had dreamed of being a mother. When she was asked at a young age what she wanted to be, her response was: a mom.

“They were actually referring to career but, my young mind, that’s what I wanted to do with my life was to be a mom,” she said. “I spent the majority of my younger years thinking I needed to have the perfect person or spouse to start a family and, once I started getting older, I realized that my priorities changed, and I wanted to pursue being a mother sooner rather than later.”

For about 18 months prior to contacting CFS, she said she attempted intrauterine insemination without success. During a press conference on Tuesday, Murray said she contacted CFS, which operates clinics in Georgia and South Carolina, in either late 2022 or early 2023.

Over several months, Murray said she attended many appointments that included follow-up exams and blood tests. She also underwent daily injections over a two-week period to stimulate the ovaries to increase egg production, the lawsuit states.

Murray went through one egg retrieval surgery and became pregnant during her second transfer in May 2023, she said. She gave birth in late December 2023.

“So, the first time I saw my son, like any mom, he was beautiful and literally the best thing I’ve ever seen, but it was also immediately apparent that he was African American,” Murray said during the press conference. “I would like to say my first thought is, ‘He’s beautiful.’ My second thought was, ‘What happened? Did they mess up the embryo, or did they mess up the sperm? And if they messed up the embryo, can someone take my son?’ That was all within the course of the first 10 or 15 seconds of me seeing him.”

Murray said she loved the baby and bonded with him, breastfeeding him and taking him to doctors’ appointments, but she knew the clinic had made a mistake somehow.

She purchased an at-home DNA test and received results in late January 2024, confirming the baby was not genetically related to her, according to the lawsuit.

Murray’s attorneys reached out to CFS in February 2024 to share Murray’s fears, the lawsuit states. In March 2024, the clinic realized its mistake and reached out to the biological parents to let them know their embryo had been transferred into Murray, according to the lawsuit.

The biological parents sued Murray for custody of the child. Another DNA test confirmed the baby was genetically related to them, the lawsuit states.

Murray said she wanted to keep the baby and hired a family law attorney but, after a “tremendous amount of money and time,” they told her that she would likely lose her case.

During a family court hearing in May 2024, Murray said she voluntarily turned the baby over to the other couple, marking the last time she saw him.

Murray said surrendering him over to his biological parents was “the hardest day of my life.”

“I think about him every single day. There’s not a day that I don’t wonder what he’s doing,” she told ABC News. “I raised him for five months, but I didn’t get to see his first steps. I don’t know what his first words are. I don’t know, what milestones he’s hitting.”

“I’m not privy to what type of person he’s becoming or how he’s growing and developing, and it is very hard, and I do think of him every single day and wonder how he is,” she added.

According to her lawsuit, Murray said she doesn’t know what happened to her own embryo, whether it was also mistakenly transferred to another couple or resulted in a pregnancy.

Murray said the process made her question motherhood, but she said she is currently getting treatment at another clinic and hopes she can become a mother soon.

Her lawsuit against CFS and some of its staff was filed by the law firm Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise for negligence, gross negligence, bailment, breach of fiduciary duty, fraudulent concealment, battery, lack of informed consent, violations of the Georgia Fair Business Practices Act and violations of the South Carolina Unfair Trade Practices Act.

The attorneys are seeking a judgment in excess of $75,000 as well as punitive damages, recovered attorney fees, recovered treble damages and all other costs. CFS did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Murray’s attorney, Adam Wolf, said he has represented more than 1,000 people against fertility clinics due to errors that allegedly occurred during their treatments. He described Murray’s experience as a patient’s “wildest fear.”

“Having done this work for 13 years now, when you go into a fertility clinic, there’s a risk that they might not get as many eggs as you had hoped, or create as many embryos as you wanted,” he told ABC News. “You might come out of that process without having any embryos. But what you never think in your wildest fear is that your fertility clinic is going to transfer to you an embryo that belongs to somebody else. That is beyond the pale, and it should never happen at a fertility clinic.”

He said he hopes this leads CFS to change its processes and procedures so a mistake like this doesn’t happen again and that more safeguards are put in place across the fertility industry nationwide.

Murray said she hopes to bring more awareness by sharing her story and to let other patients going through something similar know they are not alone.

“You’re not alone and use your voice. Don’t be silenced,” she said. “I feel like if we don’t come forward and we don’t speak our truth and we don’t share our experiences, then there will never be change, and this will just be a repetitive cycle. And use your voice, if not for you, because we can’t change the situation that we’re in, then do it for someone else.”

