FDA issues recall for frozen shrimp that may be contaminated with cesium-137
(NEW YORK) — The FDA has announced a recall of frozen raw shrimp due to potential exposure to the radioactive isotope cesium-137.
The FDA says about 83,800 bags of frozen raw shrimp imported from Indonesia are being recalled after the products may have been prepared, packed, or held under conditions that could have exposed them to very low levels of cesium-137.
The recall affects shrimp distributed by Direct Source Seafood LLC and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brands. The shrimp was sold at Price Chopper, Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, and other supermarkets across multiple states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming, according to the recall notice.
The affected products were sold after late June and early July 2025, the notice said.
The FDA has warned consumers who have purchased affected shrimp not to consume the product and to dispose of it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
“At this time, no product that has tested positive or alerted for Cesium-137 (Cs-137) has entered the U.S. marketplace,” the recall notice stated, also noting that no illnesses have been reported to date.
The recalled products include the following frozen raw shrimp:
Market 32 Frozen Raw Shrimp UPC 0 41735 01358 3 Best by dates: 04/22/27, 04/23/27, 04/24/27, 04/26/27, or 04/27/27
Waterfront Bistro Frozen Raw Shrimp UPC 021130 13224-9 Best by dates: APR 25, 2027 or APR 26, 2027
(CHICAGO) — The Border Patrol official tasked with leading the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement crackdown in Chicago admitted to lying about a rock-throwing incident used to justify deploying tear gas against protesters, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said Thursday before issuing a preliminary injunction limiting the use of force during immigration arrests and protests.
The Oct. 23 incident involving Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino, has been a key part of the court proceedings challenging the tactics of immigration agents during the Trump administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which began in September.
Video of the incident showed Bovino throwing a gas canister at demonstrators in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood without giving a verbal warning — a violation of the judge’s earlier temporary restraining order limiting the use of force, the judge said.
“Mr. Bovino and the Department of Homeland Security claimed that he had been hit by a rock in the head before throwing the tear gas, but video evidence disproves this. And he ultimately admitted he was not hit until after he threw the tear gas,” Ellis said Thursday.
At the time of the incident, DHS defended Bovino’s actions saying that a Border Patrol transport van transporting undocumented immigrants was attacked by demonstrators.
“The mob of rioters grew more hostile and violent, advancing toward agents and began throwing rocks and other objects at agents, including one that struck Chief Greg Bovino in the head,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement after the incident.
She said in the statement that Border Patrol agents repeated multiple warnings.
“Agents properly used their training. The use of chemical munitions was conducted in full accordance with CBP policy and was necessary to ensure the safety of both law enforcement and the public,” McLaughlin said in the statement.
ABC News has reached out to DHS; about the discrepancy between its account of what happened and the judge’s ruling. A spokesperson responded with a statement criticizing the judge’s decision to grant a preliminary injunction.
“This injunction is an extreme act by an activist judge that risks the lives and livelihoods of law enforcement officers,” the spokesperson said in a statement Thursday. “Rioters, gangbangers, and terrorists have opened fire on our federal law enforcement officers, thrown rocks, bottles, and fireworks at them, slashed the tires of their vehicles, rammed them, ambushed them, and they have destroyed multiple law enforcement vehicles. Despite these real dangers, our law enforcement shows incredible restraint in exhausting all options before force is escalated.”
The spokesperson said DHS would appeal the judge’s order.
During Thursday’s hearing, the judge listed several other instances that she said proved federal agents disregarded the First Amendment rights of journalists, demonstrators and religious practitioners.
She referenced a Sept. 19 video of an incident involving protesters at the Broadview immigration facility.
“The protesters were standing far away. Agents immediately began lobbying … flash-bang grenades and tear gas with no warning whatsoever,” Ellis said.
The judge said she saw little reason for the use of force that federal agents used.
“Overall, this calls into question everything that defendants say they are doing in their characterization of what is happening either at the Broadview facility or out in the streets of the Chicagoland area during law enforcement activities,” she said.
In a deposition, played in court earlier this week, Bovino defended his own conduct and that of other immigration agents, saying he believed “all uses of force have been more than exemplary” during the operation in the Chicago region.
(DENVER) — An alleged child sexual assault fugitive has been taken into custody after more than four years on the run and a five-day manhunt in Colorado, according to officials.
Paul Sandoval, 62, was arrested just before 10:30 a.m. local time Sunday on Blanca Peak in Southeastern Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Sandoval was apprehended in a multi-agency manhunt comprised of more than 70 people from multiple federal, state and municipal agencies in Colorado and led by the U.S. Marshals Service Colorado Violent Offender Task Force and the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service statement said.
Sandoval is wanted for felony sexual assault of a child and other charges, according to the statement.
“We want to express our gratitude and thanks to the U.S. Marshals Service and all of the other agencies involved that came to assist in this manhunt. We couldn’t have done it without their help,” Alamosa County Sheriff Robert Jackson said in the statement.
In March 2021, Sandoval allegedly bound and sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl in a shed on his property, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, and fled into the mountains after the Alamosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest that same month.
Sandoval was spotted in late August after allegedly breaking into a home and vehicle in Alamosa County, the statement said. He was spotted on surveillance devices placed in the area by law enforcement and was “confirmed to be armed with a rifle,” according to the statement.
Some 13 state and federal agencies participated in the ensuing manhunt for Sandoval, in addition to the U.S. Marshals Service, including local and state law enforcement, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service, the statement said.
Sandoval is being held at the Alamosa County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned early Monday afternoon, according to the Colorado Courts and Probation website.
A spokesperson for the Alamosa County Jail declined to comment about Sandoval when contacted by ABC News, saying they were not authorized to do so.
(NEW YORK) — A man in Pennsylvania with multiple warrants, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainers, is back in police custody after he escaped from officials while still wearing handcuffs, according to the East Pikeland Township Police Department.
Jairo Eliazar Ramirez-Lima, 41, escaped from police custody early Saturday morning while being transported from a local hospital following an arrest for driving under the influence, police said in a statement.
Despite being handcuffed, Ramirez-Lima “fled on foot from the hospital grounds,” police confirmed to ABC News on Wednesday.
On Friday, officials announced Ramirez-Lima was “captured,” with the East Pikeland Township Police Chief Michelle Major telling ABC Philadelphia station WPVI he was spotted at a Wawa in Phoenixville by an officer.
Police had warned that Ramirez-Lima was “considered dangerous.”
While police said there was “no known active threat to the public” when Ramirez-Lima was on the run, they said he has “multiple active arrest warrants, including federal ICE detainers and has a history of violence and weapons offenses.”
In addition to the DUI and escape charges, Ramirez-Lima was also charged with false identification to a law enforcement officer, tampering with public records, driving without a license, disregard to a traffic lane and careless driving, according to court documents obtained by ABC News.
He also has a protection-from-abuse order against him in Maryland, WPVI.
The suspect’s escape remains under investigation and police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.