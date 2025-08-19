FDA warns public not to eat possibly radioactive shrimp sold at Walmart

A sign for the Food And Drug Administration is seen outside of the headquarters on July 20, 2020 in White Oak, Maryland. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public not to eat, sell or serve certain Great Value raw frozen shrimp sold at Walmart due to possible contamination with Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted the FDA about possible Cesium-137, or Cs-137, detected in shipping containers at four U.S. ports, the FDA said Tuesday in a press release. Testing on frozen shrimp from the distributor, Indonesia’s BMS Foods, also tested positive, the FDA said.

However, no shrimp that has tested positive for Cesium-137 has entered the U.S. food supply, according to the FDA.

The FDA is still recommending a recall on all products from BMS Foods that were shipped after the company’s shipping containers tested positive for Cesium-137, even though the products themselves have not tested positive.

The following Great Value brand frozen shrimp products should not be eaten, sold or served:

  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005540-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005538-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027
  • Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp, lot code: 8005539-1, Best by Date: 3/15/2027

“If you have recently purchased raw frozen shrimp from Walmart that matches this description, throw it away,” the FDA said in its press release.

The FDA said it is working with distributors and retailers that received the shrimp from BMS Foods “to recommend that firms conduct a recall,” according to the press release.

The FDA said it determined the shrimp from BMS Foods violates the Federal Food, Drug, & Cosmetic Act “in that it appears to have been prepared, packed, or held under insanitary conditions whereby it may have become contaminated with Cs-137 and may pose a safety concern.”

All products from the company are now banned from coming into the U.S. “until the firm has resolved the conditions that gave rise to the appearance of the violation,” the FDA said.

Cesium is a soft, flexible, silvery-white metal that becomes liquid near room temperature, but easily bonds with chlorides to create a crystalline powder, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

External exposure to large amounts of Cesium-137, according to the EPA, can cause burns, acute radiation sickness and even death.

Related Posts

Nearly million worth of illegal e-cigarettes seized by federal officials
Nikos Pekiaridis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Federal authorities seized nearly $34 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in their latest effort to crack down on unauthorized vaping products entering the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered nearly two million illegal e-cigarette units during inspections in Chicago this February, officials announced Thursday.

Almost all the products came from China and included brands like Snoopy Smoke and Raz.

In a new move to combat illegal imports, the FDA also sent warning letters to 24 companies that bring tobacco products into the country.

“We can and will do more to stop illegal e-cigarettes from coming into the United States,” FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said in the press release. “These seizures keep unauthorized products away from our nation’s youth.”

More than 20 million e-cigarettes are sold each month in the U.S., according to CDC Foundation data. However, only 34 tobacco and menthol-flavored e-cigarette products are allowed to be sold in the U.S.

Officials said many companies tried to sneak illegal products past customs by using fake labels and incorrect values on shipping documents.

“We keep finding more shipments of vaping products that are packaged and mislabeled to avoid getting caught,” according to Bret Koplow, who leads the FDA’s tobacco regulation center. “But we’re getting better at stopping these products before they reach U.S. stores.”

The FDA said the seized products would be destroyed. This operation was part of an ongoing effort that had already stopped more than $77 million worth of illegal e-cigarettes in the past year through similar raids in Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago.

The agency has also issued more than 750 warning letters to companies making or selling unauthorized vaping products and over 800 warnings to stores selling them. It also filed financial penalties against 87 manufacturers and more than 175 retailers.

United Airlines resumes operations after tech disruption, but ‘residual delays’ expected
A United Airlines plane takeoff from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on August 6, 2025 as United Airlines flights grounded nationwide because of computer problems. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A tech outage led United Airlines to ground flights nationwide Wednesday night, and even with the issue now resolved, over 1,000 flights were delayed and dozens were canceled.

“We are working with customers to get them to their destinations after a technology disruption on Wednesday evening,” the airline said in a statement.

The outage stemmed from an issue with the airline’s weight and balance computer system, United said.

“The underlying technology issue has been resolved, and, while we expect residual delays, our team is working to restore our normal operations,” the airline said.

The airline said the outage began shortly after 6 p.m. ET and was resolved after a few hours.

“Due to a technology issue, we are holding United mainline flights at their departure airports,” the airline said in a statement. “We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue. Safety is our top priority, and we’ll work with our customers to get them to their destinations.”

Overall, more than 1,000 flights were delayed and more than 40 were canceled, according to FlightAware, a site that tracks air traffic. United said it’s covering meals and hotels for impacted customers.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it was aware the airline “experienced a technology issue disrupting their operations.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the issue was specific to United’s operations “and is unrelated to the broader air traffic control system.”

The airline confirmed in a statement to ABC News that the issue was not related to a cyberattack.

The ground stop did not affect United Express flights, and any flight that was already in the air will continue to its destination, according to the airline.

Multiple FAA notices stated that the airline requested ground stops at major hubs, including Newark, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver and Houston.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Texas prisoner mistakenly released from jail; manhunt underway: Sheriff’s office
A manhunt is underway after 36-year-old Troy Dugas, an inmate at the Harris County Jail, seen here in this undated police photo, was accidentally released from prison on Aug. 17, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Harris County Sheriff’s Office

(HOUSTON) — A manhunt is underway after an inmate was accidentally released from a Texas jail on Sunday, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Troy Dugas, a 36-year-old inmate at the Harris County Jail in Houston, Texas, was mistakenly released on Sunday at approximately 4:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Monday.

Dugas had been previously sentenced to five years in state prison for assaulting a woman “with whom the defendant had a dating relationship” on Oct. 16, 2019, according to an indictment obtained by ABC News.

He was also serving a two-year sentence for evading arrest, officials said. He had been held at the Harris County Jail since Aug. 14 on additional local charges that were “subsequently dismissed,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said preliminary indications show that jail staff “did not properly document his state prison sentence in his file, leading to the mistaken assumption that Dugas was eligible for release once his Harris County charges were dismissed.”

An investigation will be conducted to determine the circumstances leading to Dugas’ “erroneous” release, officials said.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office replied to an ABC News request for comment with no additional information.

Dugas is approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 215 pounds and has a tattoo on his neck, officials said.

Authorities said anyone who has any information regarding Dugas’ whereabouts should call 911.

This is not the first time the Harris County Jail has mistakenly released an inmate. On Feb. 20, 21-year-old Justin Tompkins, who had been in jail since December 2022 on a capital murder charge, was set free after staff mistook him for “another inmate with the same name,” officials said in a press release. Jail staff realized the mistake the next day and “immediately launched a search,” according to officials. Tompkins voluntarily returned to the jail to surrender that evening.

