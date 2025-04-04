Fed Chair Powell says he expects Trump’s tariffs will hike inflation and slow growth
(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday he expects President Donald Trump’s tariff policy will hike prices and slow economic growth, while noting that key indicators “still show a solid economy.”
Policy changes implemented by the White House have contributed to a “highly uncertain outlook,” Powell said, making the remarks as stocks plummeted amid an escalating global trade war.
Despite the murky outlook, Powell said Trump’s tariffs would likely increase consumer prices.
“While tariffs are highly likely to generate at least a temporary rise in inflation, it’s also possible the effects will be more persistent,” Powell told the audience at the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing conference in Washington, D.C.
Minutes before Powell was set to speak, Trump sharply criticized the Fed chair, calling on him to reduce interest rates.
“This would be a PERFECT time for Fed Chairman Jerome Powell to cut Interest Rates,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
Trump also claimed without evidence that political considerations have played a role in Powell’s decision-making on interest-rate policy.
On Friday, Powell declined to directly respond to Trump. Still, Powell strongly rebuked any concern about his political independence.
“I don’t respond to political remarks,” Powell said, adding that it would be inappropriate for the central bank to comment on U.S. trade policy.
“We try to stay as far as we can from the political process,” Powell said. “That’s what people expect from us.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(NEW YORK) — Stocks fell on Monday ahead of the expected introduction of President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, measures the president said will impact “all countries.”
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 10 points, or 0.03%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged 1.5%.
Tesla, the electric carmaker led by billionaire Trump-advisor Elon Musk, dropped nearly 5%.
The downturn in U.S. markets followed a wave of selloffs worldwide.
Japan’s Nikkei index fell more than 4% and South Korea’s KOSPI slipped 3% after opening on Monday. In Europe, the British FTSE 100 fell by 1.18%, the German DAX index fell by 1.82% and France’s CAC 40 dropped by 1.76%.
Gold — a traditional safe-haven asset — reached a new record high of $3,128 per ounce.
Trump told reporters this weekend that his tariffs could affect “all the countries.”
“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America,” he said.
“Over the decades, they ripped us off like no country has never been ripped off in history and we’re going to be much nicer than they were to us, but it’s substantial money for the country,” Trump said.
Auto tariffs of 25% are among those expected to come into effect on April 3. The measures will apply to imported passenger vehicles, including cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks, according to a White House statement released last week.
Analysts widely expect the tariffs to raise prices for foreign-made cars, since importers will likely pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers.
Cars produced in the U.S. are also expected to undergo significant price hikes since manufacturers will bear higher costs for imported parts and face an uptick in demand as buyers seek out domestic alternatives, experts have told ABC News.
Trump dismissed concerns about auto tariffs this weekend. “The automakers are going to make a lot of money,” he said. “American automakers or international automakers, if you’re talking about them, are going to build in the United States.”
“The people that are going to make money are people that manufacture cars in the United States,” he continued. “Outside of the United States, that’s going to be up to them. I don’t care too much about that. But you have a lot of companies coming into the country to manufacture cars.”
(NEW YORK) — Since Elon Musk went to Washington, D.C., to slash the government alongside President Donald Trump, the stock of his electric car company Tesla has taken a significant hit, tumbling nearly 48% this year. During an interview this week, Musk addressed the difficulties.
“You’re giving up your other stuff,” Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow asked Musk during an interview. “How are you running your other businesses?”
“With great difficulty,” Musk replied with a sigh.
On Monday, Tesla stock closed down 15% after its worst trading day in five years. Stock in the company has dropped every week since Musk went to Washington, wiping out more than $700 billion in market value. And Musk’s personal net worth has dropped $148 billion since Inauguration Day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.
But it’s not just Musk who is taking a hit. The stock plunge has caused outrage among some shareholders, who have publicly questioned Musk’s commitment to his electric vehicle company or called on the Tesla board to replace him.
Another group that’s now sounding the alarm: pension fund managers.
“This is a real cost to real people,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs told ABC News. “We’re talking about firefighters, police officers, nurses who work in public. Their retirement dollars are at stake.”
Frerichs, a Democrat, said he believes the drop in stock is due to Musk’s work leading the governmental cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. It’s deeply political work, Frerichs says, that’s driving half the country away from buying his cars.
“Michael Jordan was famous here for not being involved in Democrat politics, because, as he said, even Republicans buy sneakers, and he knew he didn’t want to lose those customers,” Frerichs said.
New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who oversees approximately $1.2 billion in Tesla stock through the city’s pension funds, echoed that sentiment.
“There’s no real leadership. It is at the bottom of his list. And so we have not had at Tesla a CEO focused on selling EVs, on growing the company, on making money and returns for shareholders,” Lander told ABC News.
Lander, a Democrat who is running for mayor in New York City, said he still has faith in the Tesla stock — but that it won’t be endless.
“But look, if they can’t count on this stock, you know, and we have to look elsewhere in the marketplace, that’s how this works,” Lander said.
Tesla representatives did not reply to a request for comment from ABC News
Its not just Democrats who have called for answers from Musk. Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — who supported Trump in the 2024 election — said he had to “raise his eyebrows” as a stockholder himself.
“I like DOGE, I like what they’re doing,” Portnoy said in an interview on Fox Business last month. “But let me tell you this. If you are going to send out — and you got to call it both ways — if you are going to send emails to federal workers and say, ‘What have you done for the last five days,’ I think Tesla shareholders are entitled to ask their CEO, Elon Musk, ‘What have you done for Tesla the last five days?'”
“Seemingly all he cares about right now is DOGE,” Portnoy said. “Now, could it be coincidence the stock is down 25% since he really started this? I guess. But I think it’s fair as a shareholder of Tesla to say, ‘What are you doing for shareholders?'”
Some who are critical of Musk’s role in cutting the federal workforce have targeted Tesla, vandalizing vehicles and protesting at dealerships around the country.
“We’re here today rallying against Elon and what he’s done,” one Florida protester, Jeff Finkelstein, told a local news outlet. “Ever since Trump’s been in, it’s been more about Musk than Trump and we’re just showing our frustration.”
In Massachusetts, police asked the public for help after a suspect allegedly vandalized Teslas with images of Musk. The suspect, when confronted, said he had a right to do so because it’s his “free speech,” according to a social media post.
Musk himself replied to the post, writing, “Damaging the property of others, aka vandalism, is not free speech!”
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. added fewer jobs than economists expected in February, the first full month under President Donald Trump, according to government data released on Friday.
Employers hired 151,000 workers last month, falling short of expectations of 170,000 jobs added. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.1%, which remains a historically low figure.
Stock market futures appeared to shrug off the disappointing report. Each of the three major stock indexes ticked up in the minutes following the data release.
Hiring picked up from January but fell slightly below the average number of jobs added each month last year.
Employment increased in a range of sectors, including health care, social assistance and finance, data showed.
However, the federal government shed 10,000 workers in February, indicating potential impact from employee cuts initiated by the Trump administration.
The fresh jobs report arrives during a turbulent period for U.S. stocks and trade relations in the aftermath of tariffs issued by the Trump administration earlier this week.
Despite the temporary withdrawal of some tariffs on Thursday, stocks dropped as fallout from the policy continued to roil markets.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday tumbled about 425 points, or 1%, while the S&P 500 fell 1.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq sank 2.6%.
The tariffs stand among a flurry of economy-related directives issued since Trump took office, including spending cuts and the targeting of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.
The Trump administration has also terminated tens of thousands of federal employees, though such cuts are not expected to appear fully in the February report, in part due to the timing of surveys conducted by officials who collect the data.
Meanwhile, the economy is weathering a bout of resurgent inflation that stretches back to the final months of the Biden administration.
Consumer prices rose 3% in January compared to a year ago, registering a percentage point higher than the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%.
Egg prices, a closely watched symbol of rising costs, soared 53% in January compared to a year ago. BIrd flu has decimated the egg supply, lifting prices higher.
In February, a key gauge of consumer confidence registered its largest monthly drop since August 2021, the nonpartisan Conference Board said last month.
The share of consumers who expect a recession within the next year surged to a nine-month high, the data showed. A growing portion of consumers believe the job market will worsen, the stock market will fall and interest rates will rise, the report added.
Still, some measures of consumer sentiment improved. Consumers’ assessment of current business conditions moved higher, while an uptick in purchasing plans for a home extended a monthslong recovery.
Mortgage rates have dropped for seven consecutive weeks, FreddieMac data showed. The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage stands at 6.63%, its lowest level since December.