Fed Chair Powell says rising inflation and slow hiring pose ‘challenging situation’

Construction continues on the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building, the main offices of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on September 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned a recent uptick of inflation, alongside a hiring slowdown, poses a “challenging situation” for central bankers as they aim to steer the U.S. economy through a “turbulent period.”

The Fed, which opted to cut interest rates last week, is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. Speaking at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, in Providence, Rhode Island, on Tuesday, Powell said a sharp cooldown of hiring over the summer had shifted the balance of risks toward greater concern over the labor market.

“The downside risks to employment have risen,” Powell said.

The remarks came days after the Fed cut interest rates for the first time this year in an effort to boost hiring. ​​The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, projected two additional quarter-point rate cuts over the remainder of 2025.

Still, Powell voiced concern about the trajectory for prices, saying “uncertainty around the path of inflation remains high.”

“Two-sided risk mean there is no-risk free path,” Powell added.

The central bank last week delivered a policy long-sought by President Donald Trump, though the size of the rate cut fell short of a larger reduction preferred by Trump.

The announcement marked a flashpoint in the monthslong pressure campaign directed at the Fed by Trump.

In recent weeks, Trump has moved to fire one member of the Fed’s board of governors and secure Senate confirmation for another. Both officials were among the 12 policymakers who cast votes on the interest-rate decision, though their status remained uncertain days before the Fed meeting.

The race to reshape the Fed comes after Trump railed for months against the central bank and Powell for declining to heed his call for lower interest rates. Last week, Powell said the Fed remains “strongly committed to maintaining our independence.”

Stephen Miran, a top White House economic advisor who joined the Fed board last week, cast the lone dissenting vote. Miran voted in favor of a larger half-point rate cut.

Trump recently moved to fire board member Lisa Cook, who sued Trump over her attempted ouster, saying the decision violated her legal protections as an employee at the independent federal agency. Trump said he removed Cook over mortgage fraud allegations against her, which Cook has denied.

Last week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Fed to let Cook continue serving in her role as a governor of the Federal Reserve System as her lawsuit moves through the courts. The Trump administration appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court.

In recent months, the economy has suffered a sharp hiring slowdown alongside a rise of inflation, setting the conditions for what economists call “stagflation.”

The economic conditions have put Fed policymakers in a bind. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks tipping the economy into a downturn. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

Weak jobs report ‘not what we want to see,’ White House says
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Hiring slowed in July as President Donald Trump’s tariffs pinched the balance sheets of some major companies and reshaped the nation’s trade relationships. The reading fell short of economists’ expectations.

The U.S. added 73,000 jobs in July, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, or BLS. That figured marked a slowdown from 147,000 jobs added in the previous month. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.2%, keeping it at near-historic lows.

The report also provided new estimates for two previous months, significantly dropping the government’s estimate of jobs added in May and June. The fresh data indicated a notable slowdown in hiring as Trump’s tariffs took hold over recent months.

The Trump administration described the downward revisions as an unwelcome sign for the U.S. economy.

“Obviously, they’re not what we want to see,” White House Council of Economic Advisors chair Stephen Miran said on Friday.

Miran blamed the weak performance in part on uncertainty tied to the fate of Trump’s domestic spending legislation as well as the ultimate outcome of tariff policy. Congress passed Trump’s spending measure earlier this month; more recently, Trump announced a fresh round of tariffs late Thursday.

“Both of those sources of uncertainty are resolved,” Miran said. “We expect things to get materially stronger from here, now that our policies are starting to sort into place.”

In May, the U.S. added 19,000 jobs, much lower than a previously estimated total of 139,000 jobs, the BLS said. While in June, the economy added just 14,000 jobs, revising downward a previous estimate of 147,000 jobs.

“Not only was this a much weaker than forecast payrolls number, the monster downward revisions to the past two months inflicts a major blow to the picture of labor market robustness,” Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told ABC News in a statement.

The jobs report arrives days after a separate government report showed better-than-expected economic growth. U.S. GDP increased at a 3% annualized rate over three months ending in June, the report said.

The robust reading suggested the economy has continued to avert a significant tariff-induced cooldown. A one-off statistical quirk tied to a drop-off of imports appeared to partially account for the surge, however.

Some key measures of the economy have proven resilient in recent months, defying fears of resurgent inflation and a possible economic downturn. Inflation has increased for two consecutive months but it remains well below a peak attained in June 2022.

The hiring data arrives days after the Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates steady at its July meeting.

Five meetings and seven months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates. The federal funds rate stands between 4.25% and 4.5%, preserving much of a sharp increase imposed in response to a pandemic-era bout of inflation.

A meaningful slowdown in the labor market could prompt the Fed to grant greater consideration to a potential rate cut.

Trump has repeatedly urged the central bank to lower interest rates, saying the policy would boost economic performance and reduce interest payments on government debt.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, by contrast, has voiced some concern about a rekindling of inflation due to elevated tariffs. Importers typically pass along a share of the higher tax burden in the form of price hikes.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Powell said tariffs had begun to contribute to price increases for some goods but the ultimate impact of the policy remains uncertain.

“Higher tariffs have begun to show through more clearly into prices of some goods but their overall effects on inflation and the economy remain to be seen,” Powell said. “Their effects on inflation could prove to be short-lived, but it is possible the inflation effects could be more persistent.”

He added, “We’ll do what we need to do to keep inflation under control.”

Fed cuts interest rates for 1st time in Trump’s 2nd term
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, opting for its first interest rate cut this year in an effort to revive the flagging labor market.

The central bank delivered a policy long-sought by President Donald Trump, though the size of the rate cut all but certainly fell short of Trump’s desired outcome. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a policymaking body at the Fed, projected two additional quarter-point rate cuts over the remainder of the year.

Five meetings and nine months have elapsed since the Fed last cut interest rates. The federal funds rate stands between 4% and 4.25%, preserving much of a sharp increase imposed in response to a pandemic-era bout of inflation.

The Fed is guided by a dual mandate to keep inflation under control and maximize employment. In a statement on Wednesday, the FOMC indicated greater concern for slowing employment growth than for rising inflation.

“The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judges that downside risks to employment have risen,” the FOMC said.

The high-stakes announcement marks a flashpoint in the monthslong pressure campaign directed at the Fed by Trump.

In recent weeks, Trump has moved to fire one member of the Fed’s board of governors and secure Senate confirmation for another. Both officials were on track to be among the 12 policymakers who cast votes on the interest-rate decision, though their status remained uncertain days before the Fed meeting.

The race to reshape the Fed comes after Trump railed for months against the central bank and its Chair Jerome Powell for declining to heed his call for lower interest rates. In July, Powell stressed the importance of political independence, saying it allows central bankers to make “very challenging decisions” based on “data.”

In a social media post on Monday, Trump reiterated his criticism of Powell, saying the Fed chair “MUST CUT INTEREST RATES, NOW, AND BIGGER THAN HE HAD IN MIND.”

In recent months, the economy has suffered a sharp hiring slowdown alongside an uptick of inflation, setting the conditions for what economists call “stagflation.”

The economic conditions have put Fed policymakers in a bind. If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation, it risks tipping the economy into a downturn. On the other hand, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a hiring slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

Last month, Powell said the central bank faces a “challenging situation,” putting pressure on both sides of the Fed’s dual mission to maximize employment and control inflation.

Still, Powell said, the “balance of risks appears to be shifting” in light of a hiring slowdown made clear in a weak jobs report earlier this year that included sharp downward revisions of job gains over recent months.

Trump recently moved to fire board member Lisa Cook, who sued Trump over her attempted ouster, saying the decision violated her legal protections as an employee at the independent federal agency. Trump said he removed Cook over mortgage fraud allegations against her.

Federal law allows the president to remove a member of the Fed board “for cause,” though no president has attempted such a removal in the 112-year history of the central bank.

Last week, a federal judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Fed to let Cook continue serving in her role as a governor of the Federal Reserve System as her lawsuit moves through the courts.

Days later, the Trump administration filed a request with an appeals court asking to remove Cook by Monday, before the scheduled vote on interest rates. That day, an appeals court rejected Trump’s bid, clearing the path for Cook to vote at the Fed meeting. Trump may appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court.

Last month, Trump called on Cook to resign on the same day that Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, posted on X part of an Aug. 15 letter sent to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi accusing Cook of falsifying bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, “potentially committing mortgage fraud,” the letter stated.

In a statement provided to ABC News at the time, Cook said she learned from the media about Pulte’s letter seeking a criminal referral over the mortgage application, which predated her time with the Federal Reserve.

“I have no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet,” Cook said in the statement last week. “I do intend to take any questions about my financial history seriously as a member of the Federal Reserve and so I am gathering the accurate information to answer any legitimate questions and provide the facts.”

The Senate voted 48-47 on Monday to confirm White House economic adviser Stephen Miran’s nomination to serve as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, paving the way for Miran to cast a vote on interest rates.

Miran has vowed to safeguard central bank independence but said earlier this month that he does not plan to resign from his position within the Trump administration. Miran is filling a vacancy created by the early retirement of Fed board member Adrianna Kugler, whose term was set to end in January.

Miran said he plans to take an unpaid leave of absence from his current role. Miran reached the decision after “advice from counsel,” since his term on the Fed board would last four months, Miran said at a Senate hearing this month.

Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over alleged scheme to dominate AI
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk-owned xAI on Monday sued tech giants Apple and OpenAI over an alleged scheme to illegally dominate the artificial intelligence industry through a collaboration that equipped iPhones with AI tools.

The exclusive agreement between the world’s largest smartphone producer and a top AI firm effectively shut other AI companies out of an opportunity to reach tens of millions of customers, according to the lawsuit filed in a Texas federal court.

“This is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created: artificial intelligence,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit aims to “stop Defendants from perpetrating their anticompetitive scheme and to recover billions in damages,” according to the filing.

Last year, Apple unveiled a set of customizable tools that rely on generative AI, including a language feature that summarizes messages as well as an image generator. The product rollout marked the culmination of an agreement between Apple and OpenAI, the companies said.

The AI capability, called Apple Intelligence, amounted to the “next big step for Apple,” CEO Tim Cook said in June of 2024.

According to the lawsuit, the integration of OpenAI technology into the operating system of the iPhone left users without the ability to access AI products from other firms, such as xAI. In turn, the flood of user activity enjoyed by OpenAI gave the company valuable data with which to improve its products, the lawsuit says.

“More users beget more prompts, and more prompts offer more opportunities to train the model, whose better features then attract even more users,” the lawsuit says.

In a separate lawsuit, Musk is suing OpenAI over an alleged betrayal of the company’s founding mission in a sprint toward profits. Musk, the world’s richest person, co-founded OpenAI but left the company in 2018.

In a blog post last year, OpenAI rebutted Musk’s claims, saying the firm had realized that a for-profit entity would be necessary to acquire the resources to develop high-powered AI in accordance with its mission.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, OpenAI rebuked Musk’s new lawsuit.

“This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment,” the company said.

Apple did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In 2023, Musk launched xAI, vowing to develop a competitor with established offerings like ChatGPT. Within months, the company launched a chatbot called Grok, which can respond to prompts from users of Musk-owned social media platform X.

