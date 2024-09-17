Federal agency investigating RFK Jr. after severed whale’s head story resurfaces
(WASHINGTON) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association is investigating Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the resurfacing of a decades-old incident in which Kennedy allegedly drove a dead whale’s head across state lines, a representative for the agency told ABC News.
Kate Silverstein, a spokeswoman for NOAA Fisheries, told ABC News Monday that the agency was investigating Kennedy, confirming what the former independent presidential candidate told a crowd in Arizona over the weekend.
“I received a letter from the National Marine Fisheries Institute saying that they were investigating me for collecting a whale specimen 20 years ago,” Kennedy said at the event, where he was campaigning for former President Donald Trump, whom he endorsed after suspending his own campaign.
In a 2012 Town and Country article, Kennedy’s daughter, Kick Kennedy, told an anecdote about her father’s handling of a dead whale that washed up on a Massachusetts beach.
Robert Kennedy used a chainsaw to cut off the head of the whale and strapped it to the roof of his minivan roughly three decades ago, Kick Kennedy recounted.
The story resurfaced last month and drew condemnation from at least one environmental group, which called for the NOAA to investigate.
Silverstein did not respond to a question seeking confirmation that NOAA’s investigation was related to the incident Kick Kennedy described.
She said the agency does not comment on ongoing investigations.
(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden announced to the nation on Sunday that he is “standing down” from running in the 2024 presidential race.
The news comes as several top Democratic voices called for him to step aside from his bid for reelection after a shaky debate performance against former President Donald Trump in June.
Read Biden’s full letter announcing his departure from the 2024 race below:
“My Fellow Americans, Over the past three and a half years, we have made great progress as a Nation. Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.
Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.
I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.
It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term. I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.
For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”
In a follow-up message on X on Sunday, Biden also announced that he’s endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.
“My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this,” he wrote.
(CHICAGO) — Democrats are kicking off their convention in Chicago this week to formally nominate Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to top their 2024 presidential ticket.
The gathering marks an opportunity for Democrats to ride the good vibes around Harris, who last month was elevated as the party’s de facto nominee after President Joe Biden ended his own bid. The convention is anticipated to be heavy on messages of “freedom” as Harris and Walz run against former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. JD Vance.
Beyond highlighting the party’s marquee figures, the event could also offer a platform for protesters critical of the administration’s handling of the war in Gaza and elevate rising stars on the Democratic Party bench.
Here are five things to watch for at this year’s DNC:
It’ll be a party — but for how much longer?
Democrats are euphoric as Harris takes over as their pick and ushers in a polling boost over Biden’s numbers.
That vibe sets up the convention as a party, just weeks after Democrats left their presidential hopes for dead with Biden as their nominee.
“The sheer joy that you see in Democrats these days is just incredible. I mean, it is really remarkable the way that she and the campaign and now Tim Walz have been able to capitalize on both the frustration and a sense of dread of a possible Donald Trump-JD Vance administration. Folks are coming out of the woodwork to give money. They’re coming out of woodwork to volunteer. It’s demonstrable,” said former Democratic Alabama Sen. Doug Jones.
Harris has been enjoying a nearly monthlong “honeymoon” since Biden dropped out, riding a wave of flattering social media praise. That boost is likely to continue this week and for a short time afterwards, enjoying a traditional post-convention bump.
Speculation abounds about how big of a festival the United Center will host, with whispers of whether big-name performers such as Taylor Swift and Beyonce will make an appearance.
After the convention, however, the question will be how long the good times can roll.
Harris and Trump will face off at their first debate on Sept. 10, and a good performance there could extend Harris’ honeymoon.
But while Democrats hope the vibes never change, operatives in both parties have predicted Harris’ campaign will come back down to earth — and then, all bets are off.
More freedom, less threat to democracy
Harris has framed her campaign around a message of “freedom,” even down to highlighting Beyonce’s hit song of the same name.
That message, an umbrella for, in Harris’ words, everything from the freedom to make choices on abortion to freedom to get ahead economically, is likely to take center stage in Chicago — supplanting Biden’s warnings about Trump’s threat to democracy.
The strategy is more forward-thinking, rather than Biden’s rallying cry, which harkened back to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, an event that Democrats still mention, but appeared to resonate less with voters agitating for a more long-term vision.
Still, the “freedom” messaging could dovetail with Biden’s discussions of democracy, some Democrats said.
“I think there was an understanding when we looked at how Trump was really trampling democratic norms, so there’s that connection between democracy and freedom,” said one Democratic strategist with ties to Harris’ team.
To be certain, Harris isn’t running away from Biden.
She’ll still be Biden’s right hand for five more months, and the two appeared together in Maryland on Thursday to tout savings made by allowing Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain medications.
Biden heads for a hero’s welcome
Biden is set to be feted Monday night by a base that desperately wanted him to move on and is intensely grateful he did so.
The president’s catastrophic June debate performance started the clock on the end of Biden’s political career, and the fact that he’ll be a one-term president will no doubt be a part of his enduring legacy.
However, Democrats have cast Biden’s decision as nothing short of heroic, and Harris has been singing his praises on the campaign trail, sparking chants of “thank you, Joe.”
“He deserves tremendous credit for such a selfless act,” said the Democratic strategist with ties to Harris’ team. “I’m sure when he speaks on Monday, it’s going to be a huge reception.”
How does the convention handle the war in Gaza
While Biden’s debate and age were the chief factors in ending his political career, he was also dogged by criticism from the left over his handling of the war in Gaza. And those detractors aren’t going away just because he’s no longer Democrats’ nominee.
Protests over the rising death toll in Gaza will be held blocks away from Chicago’s United Center, and delegates who were sent to the convention by “uncommitted” votes in various states have full access to the event floor, with nothing to stop them from interrupting the proceedings.
It’s unclear precisely how much the convention will deal with the war and if there will be any interruptions at all.
Harris has adopted a tonal shift from Biden, putting more of an emphasis on mounting civilian casualties in the enclave than the president had. But on policy, there hasn’t been as much of a change so far, raising questions over how much of a wait-and-see period she’ll receive from those who were critical of Biden.
Who are the rising stars?
Conventions for both parties are primarily occasions to highlight leaders, chiefly the presidential nominees. But they also serve as opportunities to elevate rising stars.
Perhaps most famously, Barack Obama was selected as Democrats’ keynote speaker in 2004 when he was still a state senator in Illinois. Four years later, he spoke at the convention as his party’s presidential nominee.
Other speakers have included Julián Castro when he was mayor of San Antonio in 2012 and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in 2016.
Democrats have not said who this year’s keynote speaker will be — but their pick could indicate who they view as a future party leader and in what ideological direction they’re heading.
(CHICAGO) — Glenn Charles Jr. grew up on Chicago’s South Side. This week, his business is the first Black-owned company to be contracted for Exposition Services at the Democratic National Convention.
Speaking to ABC News outside the United Center, Charles reflected on the journey to get here and what it means for him and his team — which doubled in size in preparation for the convention.
“Our name is on most of the signage around the property, right?” he asked. “So just walking in the building and seeing the Show Strategies brand next to a DNC sign, that for me is kind of a moment.”
The four-day convention is bringing thousands of visitors to the city, and officials expect it to have a $150 to $200 million impact on the local economy.
Christy George, the executive director of the DNC’s Chicago 2024 Host Committee, called it “an incredible opportunity to showcase what Chicago is made of.”
“And the heart of Chicago is our people and all of our small businesses,” she said.
The committee sought to include as many local vendors as possible, she said, holding outreach summits across the city and working hand in hand with businesses through the application process.
“On the worker front, it’s in the hundreds. On the vendor front, it’s in the tens,” she said.
Eight of the 17 major contracts were given to minority and women-owned businesses, the committee announced previously.
“What we resulted with was a really diverse set of vendors for a number of our prime contracts,” she told ABC News. “It really, truly is going to be the most inclusive convention in history.”
Brook Jay, the CEO of All Terrain Collective, said being selected by the DNC was a boon to her business.
“I think having the DNC on our resume can do nothing but good things for this company,” she said. “We’ve been around since 1998 and we’ve done some of the most incredible projects you can imagine. But this definitely has been a highlight, and I think it really has piqued our interest about doing more things in politics.”
Jay said her company, which does experiential marketing, partnered with another woman-owned business and a Latino-owned business.
“We are really a true representation of what the Chicago landscape looks like,” she said.
Both Jay and Charles said putting together an event as large in scale as the DNC was a challenge, but that it was also an opportunity for their businesses to learn and grow.
“This industry is underrepresented from people that look like me, and also people from the South and West sides of Chicago who may not know that the hospitality and convention industry is a thriving industry that you can make a really good living off of,” Charles said. “So I wanted to be the representative for those individuals and give them direct insights to something that they probably have never witnessed before.”