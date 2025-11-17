Federal agents make 130 arrests in 48 hours as immigration crackdown puts Charlotte on edge

Protesters gather at First Ward Park for the ‘No Border Patrol In Charlotte’ rally to raise their voices for the immigrant community and against ICE raids and Border Patrol activity in Charlotte, North Carolina, US on November 15, 2025. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — Federal agents fanned out across North Carolina’s largest city over the weekend, detaining more than 130 people in the first 48 hours of its immigration crackdown that has prompted protests and resistance from local leaders.

Greg Bovino, commander-at-large spearheading the crackdown for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), vowed in a social media post on Sunday that his agents would “hit Charlotte like a storm.”

On Monday, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson told ABC News that those arrested in Charlotte over the weekend by CBP and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) allegedly “have all broken the immigration laws of our country.”

“Criminal records of those arrested include known gang membership, aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, simple assault, hit and run, possession of stolen goods, shoplifting, DUI, DWI, and illegal re-entry after prior deportation, a felony,” a DHS spokesperson said. “We will not stop enforcing the laws of our nation until every criminal illegal alien is arrested and removed from our country.”

Of the more than 130 people taken into custody in Charlotte over the weekend, 81 people were arrested in the first five hours of operation “Charlotte’s Web” on Saturday, according to Bovino.

Charlotte is the latest city targeted in a nationwide Trump administration immigration enforcement blitz that has included Los Angeles and Chicago — which, like Charlotte, are Sanctuary Cities that are run by a Democratic mayors.

Federal agents are expected to stay in Charlotte until Friday, according to preliminary information from federal authorities. By the end of the week, about 200 agents are expected to be re-deployed to New Orleans to begin “Operation Catahoula Crunch” in the Big Easy, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

In a joint statement released on Saturday, Charlotte and Mecklenburg County elected officials, including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, slammed the CBP operations, saying they are “causing unnecessary fear and uncertainty in our community.”

“It is critical for all residents to feel secure in our community and know they can live their lives without being fearful while walking down the street, going to school, work or the grocery store.”

In advance of the CBP arriving in Charlotte, North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein, a Democrat, released a statement, asking residents to report any “inappropriate behavior” they witness from federal agents.

“If you see any inappropriate behavior, use your phones to record and notify local law enforcement, who will continue to keep our communities safe after these federal agents leave,” Stein said.

Over the weekend, eyewitnesses filmed and photographed several incidents in which masked agents arrested residents in Charlotte. The footage captured CPB agents stopping and pulling people from vehicles, and rounding up others at stores and parking lots.

Even naturalized U.S. citizens like 46-year-old Willy Aceituno were not spared from getting snared in “Charlotte’s Web.”

Aceituno told ABC affiliate station WSOC in Charlotte that he was stopped twice within five minutes by federal agents on Saturday. He said the second time he was stopped, agents broke his window and forced him out of his vehicle. He said he told them he was a U.S. citizen.

“They asked me, ‘Hey, give me your papers.’ I say, ‘I’m scared because I give [them to] you five minutes ago’,” said Aceituno, adding that he was released after he showed agents documents proving his citizenship.

The Department of Homeland Security told ABC News that Aceituno was stopped because he was interfering with their operations, an allegation Aceituno denied.

A DHS spokesperson made no apologies for the federal crackdown in Charlotte.

“We are surging DHS law enforcement to Charlotte to ensure Americans are safe and public safety threats are removed,” the DHS spokesperson said in a statement. “There have been too many victims of criminal illegal aliens and President [Donald] Trump and Secretary [Kristi] Noem will step up to protect Americans when sanctuary politicians won’t.”

1st snow of the season hits Midwest as South braces for freezing temperatures
Snow Potential – Through Wednesday Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — The first snow of the season struck the Midwest this weekend, and more snow is on the way for the North in the next few days while freeze warnings hit the South.

The snow forecast

Very heavy snow — at rates of 2 inches per hour — fell overnight in Valparaiso, Indiana, with more than 9 inches of snow reported as of early Monday.

South Bend, Indiana, has reported more than 8 inches of snow, while more than 1 foot of snow has fallen in some parts of Michigan and Wisconsin.

Chicagoans are waking up to 1 to 2 inches of snow, with another brief round of light snow expected Monday morning.

This lake effect snow event will continue along eastern and southern Lake Michigan through Monday afternoon. Some areas along the eastern side of Lake Michigan could get more than 6 inches of snow on Monday.

One to 2 inches of snow is possible in Indianapolis, and even Louisville, Kentucky, could get up to 1 inch of snow.

In the Smoky Mountains, places like Gatlinburg, Tennessee, could see up to 8 inches of snow, and higher elevations could get up to 15 inches of snow and strong wind gusts.

Further east, areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will see major lake effect snow on Monday night.

The deep freeze forecast

Parts of the South are waking up to their coldest weather of the season on Monday, with temperatures dropping below freezing in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. 

Dozens of daily record low temperatures are possible across the Southeast on Tuesday morning. The temperature is forecast to plunge to 28 degrees in Wilmington, North Carolina; 31 degrees in Savannah, Georgia; 30 degrees in Mobile, Alabama; and 26 degrees in Montgomery, Alabama. Even Miami is forecast to drop to 48 degrees.

Undocumented immigrant, officer hurt in shooting during targeted enforcement stop
Authorities are investigating a shooting in Los Angeles, Oct. 21, 2025. KABC

(LOS ANGELES) — An undocumented immigrant and a law enforcement officer were wounded when officers fired shots during a targeted enforcement traffic stop in Los Angeles, according to a Department of Homeland Security official.

The immigrant had allegedly tried to “evade arrest” by using his car to ram a law enforcement vehicle, which prompted the officers to fire “defensive shots,” striking him in the elbow, the DHS official said.

A law enforcement officer was also struck in the hand by a ricochet bullet, the official said. Multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News the officer was a U.S. marshal. 

Both were taken to the hospital, the official said.

DHS said the undocumented immigrant “had previously escaped from custody.”

“Resisting arrest puts the safety of illegal aliens, law enforcement, and the public at risk,” the official said.

2nd detainee dies a week after Dallas ICE facility shooting
The entrance to a U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE) detention facility is seen following a shooting, on September 25, 2025 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(DALLAS) — A second detainee has died after being shot at a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office last week, according to the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Miguel Ángel García-Hernández, 32, was gravely wounded in Wednesday’s shooting and has now died from his injuries after being removed from life support, LULAC said.

“Miguel was a good man, a loving father, and the provider for our family,” his wife, Stephany Gauffeny, said in a statement released by LULAC.

“His death is a senseless tragedy that has left our family shattered,” she said. “I do not know how to explain to our children that their father is gone.”

The other victim killed in the shooting, Norlan Guzmán-Fuentes, 37, had been pronounced dead shortly after the incident, LULAC said.

The shooting unfolded on Wednesday morning when a sniper opened fire “indiscriminately” at the ICE building and an ICE van, striking three detainees, authorities said.

The suspect, Joshua Jahn — who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the shooting — was allegedly targeting ICE agents, not detainees, officials said, citing notes the suspect left behind.

“It seems that he did not intend to kill the detainees or harm them. It’s clear from these notes that he was targeting ICE agents and ICE personnel,” said Nancy E. Larson, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, calling it “tragic irony” that detainees, not agents, were shot.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he would put all ICE facilities on a higher alert in the wake of the shooting.

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Deena Zaru Pettiford contributed to this report.

