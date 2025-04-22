Federal appeals court to consider Pentagon’s ban on transgender service members

Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration’s ban on transgender service members faces its next legal test Tuesday when a federal appeals court considers the legality of the policy.

A group of 32 transgender service members and recruits sued the Trump administration over the policy in January, and at least three different federal judges have since blocked the ban from taking effect.

“The Court’s opinion is long, but its premise is simple. In the self-evident truth that ‘all people are created equal, all means all. Nothing more. And certainly nothing less,” Judge Ana Reyes wrote in a ruling last month blocking the policy.

The Trump administration has asked the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to overrule Judge Reyes’ decision, arguing that gender dysphoria “limits deployability and imposes additional costs on the military” and is “not compatible with military readiness and lethality.”

Lawyers with the Department of Justice have argued that the courts should defer to military leadership about the best way to run the armed services.

“Plaintiffs offer no sound basis for concluding that the line the military has once again drawn falls outside constitutional bounds,” DOJ lawyers wrote.

But lawyers representing the transgender service members have pushed back on the Pentagon’s claim, arguing the Trump administration has provided no evidence of the harm stemming from the policy.

They argued that allowing the policy to take effect would “trigger an explosive and harmful trip wire, causing reputational, professional, and constitutional harm that can never be fully undone.”

The appeal will be considered by a federal judiciary reshaped by the Trump administration, with two of the three judges hearing Tuesday’s appeal not only nominated by Trump but also previously served in his first administration.

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a pair of lawsuits filed over the past 24 hours, several nonprofit groups that rely on government funds to provide healthcare and other services abroad are accusing the Trump administration of failing to disperse congressionally approved funds by freezing all foreign aid for 90 days.

One suit, brought by the American Bar Association on behalf of several nongovernment aid groups, claimed that President Donald Trump’s aid freeze amounts to an “unlawful and unconstitutional exercise of executive power that has created chaos” around the globe, according to the lawsuit brought Tuesday morning by the ABA.

The lawsuit alleged the foreign aid freeze is unlawful, exceeds Trump’s authority as president and is causing havoc.

“One cannot overstate the impact of that unlawful course of conduct: on businesses large and small forced to shut down their programs and let employees go; on hungry children across the globe who will go without; on populations around the world facing deadly disease; and on our constitutional order,” the ABA said in the filing.

The plaintiffs allege that Trump’s executive order, signed on his first day in office and titled “Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid,” violated federal laws governing the administration of executive agencies and overstepped Trump’s authority as president.

“Neither the President nor his subordinates have authority to thwart duly enacted statutes and substitute their own funding preferences for those Congress has expressed through legislation,” the lawsuit said.

“One cannot overstate the impact of that unlawful course of conduct,” the ABA said in the suit. “On businesses large and small forced to shut down their programs and let employees go; on hungry children across the globe who will go without; on populations around the world facing deadly disease; and on our constitutional order.”

In a separate suit brought late Monday by the nonprofit advocacy group Public Citizen on behalf of the healthcare nonprofit AIDS Vaccine Advocacy Coalition, the plaintiffs claimed that Trump’s executive order has affected “millions across the world” who rely on lifesaving HIV/AIDS medication backed by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

AVAC said in the suit that it has already had to lay off several members of its staff, which threatens to cripple its ability to operate even if its funding return.

“So when Defendants promise to ‘decide to continue [some] program[s] in the same or modified form’ … it is clear they have not grappled with the reality that those programs may not be able to be revived,” the suit claimed.

Both suits cited the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, which makes it difficult for a president to try to avoid spending money allocated by the legislative branch. Both suits requested the courts intervene to reinstate the federal funding and issue temporary restraining orders on Trump’s foreign aid freeze.

ABC News’ Karen Faulders, Peter Charalambous, Will Steakin and Ben Siegel contributed to this report.

Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The mayors of Boston, Chicago, Denver and New York City faced a fiery House Oversight Committee during a blockbuster hearing on sanctuary cities on Wednesday.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams all defended their actions on immigration enforcement in their respective cities as Republicans on the committee accused them of increasing crime and impeding on law enforcement actions.

“The mayors here today each lead so-called ‘sanctuary cities,’ and let’s be clear, these policies only create sanctuary for criminals,” Chairman James Comer, a Republican, said in his opening remarks.

“Today, mayors Wu, Johnson, Johnston and Adams will be publicly accountable for their failure to follow the law and protect the American people.”

Sanctuary cities still enforce U.S. federal immigration laws, but the term often refers to a limited collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while enacting policies that are more favorable to undocumented people.

Democrats immediately criticized the Trump administration, arguing the overreach of federal officials has led to unlawful detentions and created fear in communities.

“Republicans have hauled before us the mayors of four major American cities to frame them as lawless, because those cities have some limits on how intrusively and aggressively their own officials can conduct federal immigration operations and responsibilities,” Ranking Member Gerry Connolly said.

“Let’s be clear, the state and local laws that Republicans have issue with today are in full compliance with federal law. They do not obstruct ICE from carrying out its duties, and they are backed by evidence demonstrating that they keep people safe.”

Throughout the hearing, the mayors took turns defending their status, describing how they work with law enforcement on arrests while also creating policies that make their cities more safe.

“As mayor, I do not control who enters or remains in our country, but I do have to manage the population that is within our city,” said Adams, who said as New York City mayor he is working with the Trump administration on immigration aid. “In order to carry out this function without having long term negative ramification, I must create an atmosphere that allows every law abiding resident, documented or not to access vital services without fear of being turned over to federal authorities.”

Wu said that the Trump administration is making “hard-working, tax-paying, God-fearing residents afraid to live their lives.”

“A city that scared is not a city that’s safe. A land ruled by fear is not the land of the free,” Wu said.

Wednesday’s committee hearing comes as President Donald Trump’s administration officials have ramped up their immigration enforcement efforts with Attorney General Pam Bondi shutting down federal grants to sanctuary cities and multiple threats “border czar” Tom Homan has issued toward these mayors if they refuse to comply.

On Tuesday, Bondi said efforts to crack down on immigration enforcement would increase in Boston, citing a lack of effort from Wu to prosecute undocumented immigrants.

“As a result of the Mayor’s decision to side with public safety threats over law-abiding citizens, DOJ will have no choice but to increase efforts in the city of Boston. Criminals will be prosecuted, illegal aliens will be arrested, and justice will be served,” Bondi posted on X.

El Salvador Presidency/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — An attorney representing a migrant sent to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act says her client was deported due to a soccer logo tattoo, according to court declarations submitted Wednesday night.

Linette Tobin is representing Jerce Reyes Barrios, a professional soccer player from Venezuela who protested the Maduro regime in February and March 2024 and was detained and tortured after one of the demonstrations.

Barrios came to the U.S.-Mexico border legally through the CBP One app in September 2024 but has been accused of being a Tren de Aragua, or TdA, member and was detained at a facility under maximum security, Tobin said.

The Biden administration expanded the use of the CBP One phone application to allow migrants to submit some background information and schedule appointments with immigration officials at ports of entry. Officials would then determine if the person could be allowed into the country, some in order to submit an asylum claim. President Donald Trump eliminated that feature during his first days in office.  

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Barrios of having a gang-affiliated tattoo and claimed a photo of him showed him displaying gang signs. ABC News has reached out to DHS.

The tattoo in question showed a crown sitting on top of a soccer ball with a rosary and the word “Dios” (God), according to Tobin. A declaration from the tattoo artist confirmed that Barrios chose it because it was similar to the Real Madrid soccer team logo, the attorney said. According to Tobin, those alleged gang signs were the hand symbol for rock and roll and “I love you” in sign language.

Tobin also said she submitted records from Venezuela that indicated Barrios had no criminal record in his home country and was employed as a professional soccer player and children’s soccer coach. 

Barrios was transferred out of maximum security after submitting this evidence and had a hearing set for April 17, according to his attorney.

Around March 10 or 11, Tobin said her client was transferred to Texas without notice and was promptly deported to El Salvador on March 15.

“Counsel and family have lost all contact with him and have no information” about his whereabouts, Tobin wrote in the court documents.

Trump announced on Saturday he had signed a proclamation declaring that the Tren de Aragua gang was “conducting irregular warfare” against the United States and therefore would deport its members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Saturday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens under the Alien Enemies Act and ordered that they turn around two flights the administration said were deporting alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador.

After officials failed to turn the flights around, Judge Boasberg demanded they provide more information about the flights, under seal, but Justice Department attorneys refused, citing national security concerns. According to a court filing Wednesday morning, DOJ attorneys said they are considering invoking the state secrets privilege to deny the judge that information.

