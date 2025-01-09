Federal court stays alleged 9/11 mastermind’s guilty plea hearing

(PALM BEACH, FL) — House Speaker Mike Johnson is spending New Year’s Day with President-elect Donald Trump ahead of a showdown vote later this week to keep his leadership post.
Johnson told Louisiana-based radio station News Radio 710 KEEL that he would spend the day Wednesday with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
“We’re going to map out some strategy, and he wanted to take photos and do a big endorsement on that day,” Johnson told the station in a story published on Tuesday. “I called him yesterday and said, ‘Mr. President, let’s go ahead and do that,’, so he did.”
ABC News has reached out to Johnson’s office for comment.
Trump endorsed Johnson on Monday, calling on Republicans to unite and “not blow” the opportunity after maintaining House control and winning a majority in the Senate in the November elections.
Johnson, who angered some in his own party during last month’s legislative fight to fund the government and avoid the shutdown, might be able to lose only one member’s support during Friday’s vote — depending on attendance.
While Trump’s endorsement was a win for Johnson, some hardline Republicans are still skeptical he will have the support to get reelected as speaker. One of Johnson’s opponents, Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie, has doubled down that he still does not plan to vote for him even after Trump’s endorsement.
Trump told ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks on Tuesday night that he believes Republicans will back Johnson, saying he’s “the one that can win right now.”
Still, Trump went on to suggest dozens of lawmakers don’t “like” Johnson, who ascended to the top post last year after Republican infighting led to the historic ouster of then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
“I think we’re going to have a great time in Washington, and I think we’re going to get great support, and he’s the one that can win right now. People like him. Almost everybody likes him. Others are very good too, but they have 30 or 40 people that don’t like him, so that’s pretty tough,” Trump said.
When asked if he’s calling other members of Congress in support of Johnson, Trump said he would if needed.
“If necessary, but I think really, we’re going to have a great time. We’re going to get a successful vote. He’s a good man. He’s a very wonderful person, and that’s what you need,” the president-elect said.
There are roughly 15 House Republicans by ABC News’ count who are undecided on whether they’ll vote for Johnson.
No one has come out to publicly challenge Johnson for speaker. Indiana GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz, though, told Fox News on Monday that some of her colleagues are interested in the speakership though she wouldn’t provide names.
“I hope we have it [a speaker] before January 6th,” Spartz said. Jan. 6 marks the date that the 2024 election results will be certified by Congress.
House Republican leadership on Wednesday published an op-ed on Fox News also pleaded with their conference to stick together so they can deliver on Trump’s campaign promises — noting the challenges of their narrow House majority.
“The American people cannot afford to wait for relief when their lives and livelihoods are at stake. As the Republican leadership in Congress, we have prepared an aggressive plan to remove any roadblocks and provide a glidepath for President Trump’s reforms and policy agenda,” wrote Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chairwoman-elect Lisa McClain.
They added, “To implement that vision, we must remain united.”
ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban, who has thrown his weight behind Vice President Kamala Harris, told ABC News on Tuesday that he tried to set up a private meeting between Elon Musk and Harris, but her team declined.
Cuban said the campaign passed because “they didn’t think Elon Musk could keep the conversation private.”
“The things he says about Kamala are so far off I thought it would be beneficial for them to talk,” Cuban said of Musk.
If Harris wins the race, Cuban said he’d still try to set up a conversation between Harris and Musk, given that he’s one of the “best entrepreneurs.” The move is “not political — it’s common sense,” Cuban added.
Cuban also said that Musk’s pledge to give away $1 million a day to voters for signing his political action committee’s petition is a move out of “desperation” that could “backfire.”
With two weeks until Election Day, Cuban told CNBC that the Harris campaign’s biggest challenge is that “they’re not great salespeople.”
Cuban elaborated, saying being a salesperson is not Harris’ strength.
“Harris is just not a good salesperson — she’s strong on policy, integrity, ethics, understanding, self-awareness, open-mindedness,” said Cuban, a star of the ABC reality TV show “Shark Tank” and the former majority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks. “She’s great on politics for business and policies across the board. That’s where her strengths lie. Not everyone is a great salesperson.”
“Trump is the opposite. He will say things that are not remotely true,” Cuban said, adding that Trump will repeat falsehoods to make the sell.
Cuban said he has talked to Harris’ team about her improving as a salesperson, but said that in the sprint to the finish, “you’re not going to send her to a sales class at this point.”
“If I’m voting for someone who is ethical and honest — I’ll take the person who is not a great salesperson,” Cuban said, adding that surrogates like himself can help make the sell on the trail and that the candidate themself doesn’t have to be the best salesperson.
As Election Day rapidly approaches, Cuban and other surrogates are talking to voters about the value their candidate brings and their vision for the country in what’s expected to be a close contest. Earlier this month, Cuban embarked on a multi-day speaking tour through battleground Pennsylvania touting the Harris-Walz ticket.
Cuban said he spoke to Harris recently, remarking that her schedule is “worse than a professional sports team” so he wanted to see how she’s doing.
“I asked her how she is. She’s doing well. She’s holding up. She’s a workout machine. Harris is a workout machine,” Cuban said, referring to her exercise routine. “Whereas Donald Trump can’t see his toes.”
Cuban said that Harris’ economic plan is an improvement over Trump’s, which he said would raise costs for businesses and consumers.
“The second largest line item for every business is healthcare, it’s benefits, and she is looking to cut down those costs. Donald Trump has concepts of a plan,” Cuban said, referencing Trump’s response during the ABC News presidential debate when asked about his health care plan.
“He said he’s going to do across the board tariffs. That could be 60% of everything. Almost everything you buy for Christmas is made at some point from China. If that happens this time next year, then every household is going to have to cut back on what they buy for Christmas,” Cuban added.
Despite the polls tightening, Cuban insists that the momentum is still on Harris’ side.
On July 23, Harris’ favorability rating was 51.6% “unfavorable” and 38.6% “favorable,” according to 538’s favorability averages. At the moment, 47.2% see her as unfavorable and 46.6% as favorable.
Cuban said 13 weeks ago, Harris’ “favorables were negative,” but things have improved now.
“She was behind what Joe Biden was pulling at the time. And in those 13 weeks at worst she’s caught up and at best she’s ahead. Do you realize how incredible that is? Versus someone who is a former president and ran last cycle and has been campaigning almost the entire time since.”
(NEW YORK) — Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz told “Good Morning America” Wednesday that presidential nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver what “Americans are hungry for — a unifying president, one that wants to find solutions.”
Walz also sought on Wednesday to downplay comments made by President Joe Biden, who a day earlier had seemingly referred to supporters of the Republican ticket as “garbage” in response to former President Donald Trump‘s controversial Madison Square Garden rally.
When asked about Biden’s comments on Wednesday, Walz said, “The president’s clarified his remarks.”
“Let’s be very clear,” Walz added. “The vice president and I have made it absolutely clear that we want everyone part of this.”
Speaking during a Voto Latino campaign call, Biden had referenced a joke by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe at Trump’s Sunday event at MSG.
“Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a ‘floating island of garbage,'” Biden said, according to a video clip on CNN.
“The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters,” the president had added. Biden later said the comment was only referring to the comedian in question, not Trump’s supporters more broadly.
But Republicans seized upon the comments to energize supporters. Trump’s running mate JD Vance, for example, described Biden’s remarks as “disgusting,” adding, “Kamala Harris and her boss Joe Biden are attacking half of the country. There’s no excuse for this. I hope Americans reject it.”
With less than a week of campaigning left, Walz said Harris’ Tuesday night address at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. featured “the rhetoric that a president of the United States gives.”
The Democratic ticket, he added, is “one that understands we’re all in this together, one that welcomes robust debate about the issues.”
Walz said “dissenting voices” would “have a seat at the table because that’s how we find real solutions.”
The Minnesota governor contrasted Harris’ remarks to former President Donald Trump’s “divisive rhetoric,” which he said “needs to end.”
Harris’ closing argument at the Ellipse swiped at Trump while calling for unity.
“Unlike Donald Trump, I don’t believe people who disagree with me are the enemy,” Harris said. “He wants to put them in jail; I’ll give them a seat at the table,” she added, in reference to her campaign platform to include a Republican in her cabinet if elected.
“I pledge to you to approach my work with the joy and optimism that comes from making a difference in peoples’ lives,” Harris said.
“And I pledge to be a president for all Americans — and to always put country above party and self,” Harris added.
Walz told “Good Morning America” the campaign is confident.
“We’re winning this thing,” he said. “There’s energy out there. I have done this long enough to know these things are won at the end. We’re not taking anything for granted.”
“We know it’s going to be close,” Walz added. “We’ve got the better ground game. We’ve got the momentum on our side.”
“There will be a clear result,” Walz replied when asked about his concerns for the final week of the campaign.
“My biggest concern is Donald Trump has brought pessimism to folks. People believe their votes don’t matter. Your vote does matter. Get out there. Participate in this democracy.”
“I think you’re going to see Donald Trump continue to spiral downward in this really difficult and hateful rhetoric,” he added.
“We saw our fellow citizens in Puerto Rico have to endure this. We’ve seen it in Ohio with folks. That’s what’s going to end.”
Trump meanwhile, defended the MSG event as a “love fest” and said it was an “honor to be involved.”