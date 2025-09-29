Federal courts may quickly face curtailed operations if government shuts down

The United States Capitol building is seen in Washington D.C., United States, on September 24, 2025. Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal courts may be forced to quickly curtail operations — potentially delaying trials and other hearings — if congressional funding is not extended beyond Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the Administrative Office of U.S. Courts told ABC News. 

While in previous government shutdowns the courts have found ways to use court fees and other financial tools to sustain full functionality and schedules — at least for several weeks — years of tighter budgets and rising costs have created a much more difficult situation in today’s landscape.

A government shutdown could begin at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, if there is a lapse is federal government funding.

“Judiciary operations would continue using court fees and other available balances through Friday, October 3,” the spokesperson, Jaculine Koszczuk, said in a statement. 

After that, while the judiciary will not formally shut down, some operations may begin being put on hold.  

“We will continue to assess available fees and balances after FY 2025 closes to determine if operations can be sustained beyond that date,” Koszczuk said. “Should fees and balances be exhausted before Congress enacts a continuing resolution or full-year funding, the Judiciary would then operate under the terms of the Anti-Deficiency Act. Federal courts would continue operating, but would be limited to activities needed to support the exercise of the Judiciary’s constitutional functions and to address emergency circumstances.”

Reuters was first to report that Judge Robert Conrad, director of the Administrative Office, issued a warning this week to judges and other court officials about the looming financial crisis — calling this year’s situation a “very sharp change” from the past. 

The U.S. Supreme Court — which was established by the Constitution, not Congress — would be largely unaffected. 

“In the event of a lapse of appropriations, the Court will continue to conduct its normal operations,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe told ABC. “The Court will rely on permanent funds not subject to annual approval, as it has in the past, to maintain operations through the duration of short-term lapses of annual appropriations.”

Justices and federal judges would continue to be paid during a shutdown because federal law prohibits cuts to their pay once appointed for life. Many of the 33,000 other employees of the federal judiciary could face furloughs without pay. 

The last time the judiciary experienced staff furloughs during a shutdown was 1995, when appropriations lapsed for three weeks until Congress reached a deal to end the standoff. 

Senate Democrats try to force DOJ to release Epstein files using little-known law
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Democrats on Wednesday said they are attempting to force the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files through a little-known, decades-old law.

All seven Democrats on the Homeland Security Committee invoked a law that requires federal agencies provide information about “any matter within the jurisdiction of the committee” if at least five members request it.

“This letter demands that the Justice Department produce documents that Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel have publicly already confirmed they have in their possession,” Sen. Gary Peters, the panel’s top Democrat, said at a press conference.

“We all know in fact that the attorney general said, quote, she said they’re sitting on her desk. It should be pretty easy to turn over documents that are sitting on the attorney general’s desk,” Peters added.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Peters was joined by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Richard Blumenthal at the press conference, during which they touted their move as a turning point in their quest for transparency over the Trump administration’s handling of the Epstein matter.

“Today’s letter matters. It’s not a stunt, it’s not symbolic, it’s a formal exercise of congressional power under federal law, and we expect an answer from DOJ by August the 15, that’s what accountability looks like,” Schumer said. “This is what oversight looks like, and this is what keeping your promises to the American people look like.”

Blumenthal agreed that this measure was invoked as a powerful oversight tool.

“This letter has some force of law,” Blumenthal said. “This letter invokes a statute that has been little used because it has been unnecessary in the past to enforce transparency. It’s necessary now because this administration is stonewalling and stalling and concealing, and the American people are rightly asking where they have to hide. What’s at stake here is not just the president’s promises.”

The Democrats, who said their urging of a release of the Epstein files was also done as a way of seeking justice for Epstein’s victims, were asked at the news conference whether Democratic senators would be comfortable with redactions in their release.

Schumer said lawmakers “wouldn’t force any agreements that have been broken,” but added that he believes “almost everything can come out.”

Schumer also said that they’ve been “talking” to their Republican colleagues to get these files public but would eventually seek “recourse in the courts” if cooperation isn’t achieved.

“We have talked to some of our lawyers, and we will — this can be challenged in the courts, yes,” Schumer said.

Trump to sign order to revive Presidential Fitness Test for students
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Kids in America’s public schools will soon be lacing up their sneakers for the Presidential Fitness Test as President Donald Trump is set to announce its return more than a decade after it was discontinued.

Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday that will expand the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition and bring back the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools, White House Officials confirmed to ABC News.

The fitness test, which began under former President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956, will return after it was discontinued in 2012 during former President Barack Obama’s presidency. Obama replaced it with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program, a comprehensive school-based program that promoted living an active and healthy lifestyle.

While there have been different versions of the Presidential Fitness Test, the one most are familiar with includes a one-mile run, pull-ups or push-ups, sit-ups, shuttle run and sit-and-reach, according to Harvard Health. It’s not yet clear what will be included in the Trump administration’s Presidential Fitness Test.

“President Trump wants to ensure America’s future generations are strong, healthy, and successful. President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles — creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told ABC News in a statement on Thursday.

It’s all part of the administration’s goal to develop “bold and innovative fitness goals” for young Americans — a move that aims to foster a new generation of healthy, active individuals, the White House official said.

Trump will sign the executive order Thursday afternoon where he will be surrounded by several athletes, including Kansas City Chiefs’ kicker Harrison Butker; professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau; Chief Content Officer of the WWE and son-in-law of Education Secretary Linda McMahon, Paul “Triple H” Levesque; and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, a registered sex offender.

The order comes as the Trump administration weighs in on sports — including a ban on transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. Also, the United States is set to host several major sports events over the course of Trump’s second term, including the Ryder Cup, the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the summer Olympics in 2028.

White House says it didn’t ask USTA to help censor reactions to Trump US Open appearance
Attorney General Pam Bondi, President Donald Trump, and granddaughter Arabella Kushner attend the men’s singles final of the US Open Tennis Championships in New York City, September 7, 2025. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The White House said it didn’t ask the U.S. Tennis Association to censor reactions to President Donald Trump during his attendance at the U.S. Open over the weekend.

“That’s not true,” a White House official told ABC News on Sunday. “We did not ask anyone to censor.”

USTA officials earlier responded to a report that they had asked broadcasters to censor any reactions or protests aimed at Trump as he appeared at the tournament’s men’s final in New York on Sunday.

“We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions,” USTA spokesperson Brendan McIntyre told ABC News.

The Athletic, a sports publication from The New York Times, published a report on Saturday that described a USTA memo to broadcasters. The Athletic reported that it had reviewed the memo.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity,” the USTA said in the memo, according to The Athletic.

The president drew boos and some cheers when he arrived at Arthur Ashe stadium in Queens, where Trump grew up.

Trump, arriving back at Joint Base Andrews after the championship match, said he “really enjoyed” it and said the fans were “great.”

“I loved it. First of all, the two players have unbelievable talent. It just seemed they hit the ball harder than I’ve ever seen before. Incredible talent and I enjoyed it. I used to go all the time but, you know, lately, it’s a little bit more difficult. I really enjoyed it.”

Trump said the “fans were really nice.”

“I didn’t know what to expect. Usually, you would say that would be a somewhat progressive, as they say nowadays, crowd. Sometimes — some people would call it liberal. But we’ll use the word they like to use, progressive. But they were great, the fans were great.”

