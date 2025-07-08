Federal judge recommends case against Milwaukee judge who allegedly helped undocumented man evade arrest continue

ftwitty/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE) — A federal magistrate judge in Wisconsin has recommended that the case against a Milwaukee judge accused of helping an undocumented man evade arrest by immigration authorities not be dismissed.

Judge Hannah Dugan, 65, was arrested in April and charged in a two-count federal indictment alleging that she knowingly concealed a person sought for arrest by immigration authorities and for obstruction of official Department of Homeland Security removal proceedings.

Lawyers for Dugan, in part citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in President Donald Trump’s immunity case, have argued she has judicial immunity for official acts and that her prosecution is unconstitutional.

Late Monday — in a non-binding decision — U.S. Magistrate Judge Nancy Joseph issued a 37-page report and recommendation, reaching the conclusion that there is no shield from prosecution in this case.

The recommendation will be presented to U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman, who will make the final decision on the motion.

“It is well-established and undisputed that judges have absolute immunity from civil lawsuits for monetary damages when engaging in judicial acts,” the magistrate judge wrote in her decision. “This, however, is not a civil case. And review of the case law does not show an extension of this established doctrine to the criminal context. Accordingly, I recommend that Dugan’s motion to dismiss the indictment on judicial immunity grounds be denied.”

Joseph noted that while many of Dugan’s alleged actions could arguably be considered judicial acts, that does not mean prosecution is barred “where the indictment alleges that the acts were done ‘corruptly’ or to facilitate a violation of the criminal law.”

“What matters is whether the judge, even in performing her official duties, is accused of committing a crime,” Joseph wrote.

According to federal prosecutors, Dugan encountered federal agents in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on April 18, who were there to arrest an undocumented man appearing in her courtroom on a battery charge.

According to prosecutors, after speaking to the agents, Dugan directed them to the chief judge’s down the hall and then sent the man and his attorney out a non-public door in an alleged attempt, authorities claim, to help him evade arrest on immigration violations.

The man was later arrested.

The magistrate judge also recommended that Dugan’s motion to dismiss the case based on the contention that her prosecution violates the 10th Amendment’s separation of powers be denied.

The magistrate stressed that her recommendation is not a ruling on the merits of the case or on facts disputed by the parties.

“Dugan is presumed innocent, and innocent she remains, unless and until the government proves the allegations against her beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury at trial,” Joseph wrote.

The parties in the case have 14 days to file any written objections to Joseph’s report and recommendation.

“We are disappointed in the magistrate judge’s non-binding recommendation, and we will appeal it,” one of Dugan’s attorney Steven Biskupic said in a statement to the Associated Press. “This is only one step in what we expect will be a long journey to preserve the independence and integrity of our courts.”

Dugan has pleaded not guilty to the federal indictment. The case had been set for trial for July 21, but was pushed back until the immunity issue was settled. A new trial date has not been set.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court suspended Dugan in the wake of her arrest, stating in an order that it found it was “in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Canadian wildfire smoke poses threat to several US states
Canadian wildfire smoke poses threat to several US states
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — With more than a hundred wildfires burning in Canada, the smoke is bringing potentially dangerous air quality conditions to parts of the northern United States.

As of Monday, there are 181 active wildfires burning in Canada, with 92 of these considered to be “out of control,” meaning fires that are being observed and assessed, but not immediately suppressed, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The smoke from these flames has been moving through the Upper Midwest over the weekend in rounds, with the next coming through on Monday and Tuesday.

The air quality index forecast on Monday shows conditions labeled as unhealthy for sensitive groups — the third level out of six — for a large portion of Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well as unhealthy — the fourth level out of six — in a small area of Wisconsin from Waukegan to Sheboygan, including Milwaukee.

The heavy smoke will begin to appear over northwestern Minnesota on Monday morning and will continue to move through the north and central parts of the state throughout the day. Air quality alerts are in place for the state on Monday, creating hazy conditions that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

On Tuesday, the smoke will travel to eastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin, also potentially appearing over Minneapolis and Omaha, Nebraska. But an incoming cold front bringing thunderstorms and strong winds could disperse the smoke and make it difficult to predict where it will appear.

As of Monday, the areas of Canada with the most fires include British Columbia with 69 and Alberta with 49.

Last week, the provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba declared state of emergencies due to the fires, with around 17,000 residents already evacuated, according to The Associated Press.

The combination of dry conditions and “little-to-no precipitation” will continue to feed the flames and make it difficult for officials to manage the fires, Saskatchewan Public Safety said on Sunday.

Aircraft and dozens of personnel from other Canadian provinces and the United States — including Arizona, Oregon and Alaska — are being sent to help fight the wildfires, according to Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

“We are truly grateful, and we stand stronger because of you,” Moe said Sunday on X.

Moe said last week there has been a “significant lack of moisture” in the northern parts of the province, causing “over 200 wildfires” in Saskatchewan this spring.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former USPS employee sentenced to 27 months in jail for stealing .9 million in checks
Former USPS employee sentenced to 27 months in jail for stealing $1.9 million in checks
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) — A former United States Postal Service employee in North Carolina was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he allegedly stole over $1.9 million in checks from P.O. boxes, according to federal prosecutors.

Dontavis Romario Truesdale, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release for financial institution fraud after he “stole $1.9 million in business checks from the post office where he worked,” federal prosecutors said in a press release.

Truesdale pleaded guilty in January.

According to court records, from November 2022 to April 2023, Truesdale worked as a processing clerk at the Ballantyne Post Office in Charlotte, where he allegedly used his position to “steal hundreds of checks of businesses that maintained post office boxes at that location,” federal prosecutors said.

Truesdale then “sold the stolen checks to other co-conspirators who committed bank fraud,” federal prosecutors said.

Over the course of this scheme, Truesdale “stole more than 200 checks with a total face value of over $1.9 million,” federal prosecutors said.

Truesdale was released following the sentencing hearing, but will be ordered to report to the Federal Bureau of Prisons “upon designation of a federal facility,” federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the U.S. Postal Service, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the Office of the Inspector General also assisted in the investigation.

Attorneys for Truesdale and the USPS did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Judge declares mistrial on rape count in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial after jury chaos
Judge declares mistrial on rape count in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial after jury chaos
Michael Nagle-Pool/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A New York judge has declared a mistrial on the third-degree rape count in Harvey Weinstein’s sex crimes retrial on Thursday, after the jury foreman refused to return to deliberate.

The foreman had told Judge Curtis Farber on Wednesday that he was afraid to be in the same room with fellow jurors after he claimed they yelled at him to try and change his mind.

Asked if he would be willing to go back to the deliberation room Thursday, the foreman said, “No, I’m sorry.” Farber then dismissed the remaining jurors.

The former movie mogul was accused of sexually assaulting three women over a decade ago in New York City.

The mistrial comes a day after the jury convicted Weinstein on one count of criminal sex act involving Mimi Haley and acquitted him of another count of criminal sex act involving Kaja Sokola.

The third count related to an alleged assault on aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

All three women have publicly come forward and testified during the trial.

Farber said he spoke to the remaining jurors who told him they were “disappointed” they did not get to render a verdict on the third count.

“I will say they were extremely disappointed that deliberations ended before they reached a verdict,” Farber said.

The judge also said the remaining jurors did not describe anything like the discord and threats recounted by the foreman.

“They all thought they were involved in a normal discourse, and they don’t understand why the foreperson bowed out,” Farber said.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office prosecuted the case, said they “immediately” informed the court Thursday that they are ready to try Weinstein again on the rape count after conferring with Mann.

“Harvey Weinstein is going to be held accountable for his conduct as to Miss Haley, and he’s facing a very significant term of imprisonment for that,” Bragg said during a press briefing Thursday. “But the jury was not able to reach a conclusion as to Miss Mann, and she deserves that.”

Bragg thanked the three women for their “immense sacrifices,” saying they “spent days on the witness stand sharing the most traumatic moments of their lives in a room full of strangers.”

“Their credibility and character were attacked during lengthy cross-examinations. They were accused of being money-hungry. They were called liars. They were even told that they in fact were the abusers,” he said. “But they stood their ground, and for that, I am extraordinarily grateful.”

An attorney for Weinstein, Arthur Aidala, said they plan to appeal the conviction in the retrial.

“We have very powerful evidence that there was gross juror misconduct at this trial,” Aidala told reporters outside the courthouse. “None of us have ever heard of that where a jury is so intimidated a grown man who was in good physical shape in his late 30s saying, I’m afraid to go back into the deliberating room.”

“If that doesn’t cast doubt on the verdicts here, I don’t know what would. This is not over,” he said.

Aidala further alleged jury misconduct, saying they found out that jurors were considering evidence not admitted at trial.

The foreperson told the judge on Monday that jurors were discussing Harvey Weinstein’s past, according to a transcript of the closed encounter in the judge’s chambers. When the judge summoned the entire jury that day, he reminded them to discuss only the evidence presented at trial and to be cordial.

Asked if he would be looking into the alleged jury malfeasance, Bragg said, “Vigorous and robust exchange of ideas within the jury room is a hallmark, an important hallmark, of our system. And so from what we’ve seen within the record, the jury notes and our observation, this is consistent with the administration of justice.”

Weinstein was being retried for sexually assaulting Haley and Mann after his earlier conviction was overturned on appeal. He was also charged with sexually assaulting Sokola, who was not part of the first trial.

Prosecutors said Weinstein “preyed” on the three women as “he held unfettered power for over 30 years” in Hollywood, while the defense countered the producer did not coerce the women and claimed they were using him for his connections.

Weinstein, 73, pleaded not guilty and has said his sexual encounters were consensual. He did not testify during the trial.

The split verdict and mistrial on the third count came after some discord in the jury room during deliberations.

Early Wednesday, the jury foreperson sent a note telling Farber he “cannot go back inside with those people.” That followed a closed-door conversation during which the foreperson complained to the judge that the jurors were “attacking” one another and fighting — adding, “I don’t like it” — according to a transcript.

Without the jury present, Weinstein addressed the judge on Wednesday and complained the jury behavior is depriving him of a fair trial.

“We’ve heard threats, we’ve heard fights, we’ve heard intimidation,” Weinstein said. “This is not right for me, the person on trial here.”

Farber had proposed a cooling-off period, then the jury came back in saying they had a verdict on the two criminal sex act counts.

They resumed deliberations on the rape count on Thursday, wtih Farber reminding the jurors to be respectful to one another.

Mann said in a statement Wednesday that she “laid bare my trauma” and “stood up and told the truth. Again and again.”

“I would never lie about rape or use something so traumatic to hurt someone,” she said.

New York’s highest court overturned Weinstein’s initial 2020 conviction on appeal last year, finding the trial judge “erroneously admitted testimony of uncharged, alleged prior sexual acts against persons other than the complainants of the underlying crimes.”

Weinstein has also appealed his 2022 conviction on sex offenses in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison there.

Aidala said Thursday they are “very confident that that appeal will be successful.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.