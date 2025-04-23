Federal judge sets hearing for next week to decide if Columbia student should be released

(COLCHESTER, Vt.) — A federal judge in Vermont set a hearing for next Wednesday to decide whether to release Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia student who was arrested last week, while his case proceeds.

Mahdawi, who was arrested last Monday during his citizenship interview, was present during the hearing.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford kicked off Wednesday’s hearing by asking Mahdawi if he was being treated well in the deletion facility in Vermont.

“I’m grateful for the kindness of the state, your honor,” Mahdawi said.

Before briefly discussing the motion from Mahdawi’s attorneys to release him, Judge Crawford extended the temporary restraining order that was issued by a separate judge last week to keep Mahdawi in Vermont.

“I don’t want Mr. Mahdawi to be whisked away to another state,” Judge Crawford said.

Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, is a permanent resident of the U.S. and was taking his last step in the process for him to become a U.S. citizen before his arrest, his attorneys said.

In a court filing on Monday, Mahdawi’s attorneys said that he is not a flight risk or a danger to the community.

Mahdawi’s attorneys said his release is necessary to avoid “what is a devastating punitive consequence of Mahdawi’s continued detention, namely, the disruption of his education.”

During the hearing Wednesday, attorneys for Mahdawi argued that the federal judge in Vermont should preserve the court’s jurisdiction in the case and said that an immigration court “does not have the authority to address the egregious violation of his First Amendment.”

The judge seemed to agree with Mahdawi’s attorneys and pointed out that Mahdawi is a Vermont resident and that he was arrested in the state.

“If he’s moved to another state, it creates a second tier of issues,” Judge Crawford said. “He’s a Vermont resident, he was arrested in Vermont.”

The judge said that he will give the government until Monday to reply to Mahdawi’s attorneys’ motion for release.

During the hearing, Michael Drescher, the acting U.S. attorney for the District of Vermont, said he was not authorized to “justify” the extension of the TRO to keep Mahdawi in Vermont. Drescher also requested an opportunity to respond to Mahdawi’s attorney’s motion from Tuesday requesting his release.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately reply to ABC News’ request for comment.

(MINNETONKA, Minn.) — An individual was arrested near UnitedHealthcare’s headquarters in Minnesota on Monday after officials said they “issued threats of violence” directed at the facility, but stressed the person had no “specific grievances” with the company.

The suspect contacted the FBI Minneapolis Field Office at approximately 10:47 a.m. to issue the threats “if specific demands were not met,” the FBI and Minnetonka Police Department said in a joint statement.

Officials said a crisis negotiator then spoke with the individual by phone while a multi-agency response was deployed to the facility.

The FBI and police said the suspect voluntarily surrendered and was taken into custody without incident within around 45 minutes of the initial response.

The incident comes several months after the health insurance provider’s late CEO, Brian Thompson, was gunned down in Manhattan and as the trial surrounding his accused killer, Luigi Mangione, continues to capture the nation’s attention.

The FBI and police, however, said in the statement Monday that early investigations into the incident indicate that there’s “no indication” the suspect had “specific grievances” against UnitedHealthcare.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials said.

ABC News’ Matt Foster contributed to this report.

(NEW YORK) — In the moments before a tornado destroyed her family’s Arkansas home, Misty Drope noticed the silence.

“There’s a silence that happens before a strong storm hits you,” Drope told “Good Morning America” in an interview on Monday. “And I said, out loud, ‘Oh no, this is not good.'”

She and her family — Bruce and Keely — were standing outside what was left of their home in Paragould. The tornado that tore through the town over the weekend was the second to touch their neighborhood in less than a year.

“You’re so thankful you’re alive,” Bruce said.

At least 40 other people were killed amid more than 970 severe storm reports across more than two dozen states over the weekend. A 3-day tornado outbreak tore through at least nine states. Twelve people were killed in tornadoes in Missouri.

An EF-2 tornado that tore through Tylertown, Mississippi, with wind speeds up to 111 miles per hour killed at least three people, officials said.

Many of the cabins at that town’s Paradise Ranch RV Resort were reduced to rubble as the tornado tore through the camp, leaving behind a mangled mess of tree branches and building materials.

But the manager told “GMA” that there were no deaths reported there, in part because most of the cabins were empty.

Next week, about 250 campers were expected to show up, the manager said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration from cutting funding to the program that provides legal representation to tens of thousands of unaccompanied migrant children.

In her ruling Tuesday night, U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez Olguin said the groups that sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services over the cuts “have suffered near-immediate financial impacts, and they have thus made a sufficient showing of concrete and imminent economic injury.”

“The irreparable harm resulting from Defendants’ actions weighs in favor of temporary injunctive relief,” Judge Olguin said.

Judge Olguin said that the government’s termination of funding for direct legal representation directly interferes with the groups’ mission, “impeding their ability to provide the direct legal representation of unaccompanied children in immigration proceedings.”

“The Court additionally finds that the continued funding of legal representation for unaccompanied children promotes efficiency and fairness within the immigration system,” the judge said.

Last week, groups that have collectively received over $200 million in federal grants were told that the program’s contract was partially terminated, ending the funding for legal representation and for the recruitment of attorneys to represent migrant children in immigration proceedings.

Currently, 26,000 migrant children receive legal representation through the funding.

Michael Lukens, the executive director for the Amica Center, which represents migrant children in the Washington, D.C., area, called the ruling “a win” for advocates who work with unaccompanied children every day.

“While we recognize that this is the first step in this fight, we are grateful to see the courts are recognizing the immense damage that the government’s decision in canceling this funding means to children and our organizations,” said Lukens. “There should be no political divide over protecting children.”

