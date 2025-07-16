Federal judge to hear arguments on Abrego Garcia’s detention pending trial

Federal judge to hear arguments on Abrego Garcia’s detention pending trial

Sen. Van Hollen’s Office via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge in Tennessee is set to hear from federal prosecutors on Wednesday regarding their request that Kilmar Abrego Garcia be detained pending trial.

Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes ordered Abrego Garcia not to be detained pending trial and set conditions for his release. However, after the federal government requested a stay of the order, a district judge scheduled an evidentiary hearing to allow the government to argue their request for his detention.

Robert E. McGuire, the Acting United States Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee, said in a filing that he could call on a Department of Homeland Security official to testify at the hearing about his review of body and camera footage from a 2022 traffic stop of Abrego Garcia by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

In a separate filing on Tuesday, McGuire argued Abrego Garcia should be detained pending trial because “there is no combination of bail conditions that can reasonably assure either the safety of the community or the defendant’s appearance in future court proceedings.”

McGuire said that the evidence he presented during a detention hearing last month “was overwhelming, corroborated, and otherwise uncontradicted by anything else in the record.” He also argued the court cannot “be reasonably assured” Abrego Garcia will refrain from committing additional crimes and appear for court proceedings given the likelihood of deportation that he faces.

The government in both the criminal case and the Maryland case has said that Abrego Garcia will likely be deported to a third country if released from criminal custody.

An official with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement testified last week in Maryland that Mexico and South Sudan were among a handful of countries where the U.S. has deported noncitizens who have asked not to be returned to their countries of origin out of fear of torture or persecution.

Abrego Garcia’s legal team in the Maryland case requested the court to order that he not be removed from the U.S. without at least 72 hours notice should he be released on bond from detention in Tennessee.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Federal judge pauses discovery in Abrego Garcia case for 1 week
Federal judge pauses discovery in Abrego Garcia case for 1 week
(ftwitty/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge is temporarily pausing discovery in the case of the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis issued an order Wednesday evening pausing expedited discovery in the case for seven days. The move came after the Trump administration, in a sealed motion earlier in the day, asked the judge for the pause.

The judge’s order said the pause was made with the agreement of both the government and attorneys representing Abrego Garcia.

On Tuesday, Xinis had ordered the government to more fully answer questions about the wrongful deportation and to respond by Wednesday evening to discovery requests from Abrego Garcia’s attorneys.

Last week, Xinis slammed Justice Department attorneys over their inaction in the case and ordered government officials to testify under oath through expedited discovery.

“Given that this Court expressly warned Defendants and their counsel to adhere strictly to their discovery obligations … their boilerplate, non-particularized objections are presumptively invalid and reflect a willful refusal to comply with this Court’s Discovery Order and governing rules,” Xinis wrote Tuesday.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native who has been living with his wife and children in Maryland, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13.

The Trump administration, while acknowledging that Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador in error, has said that his alleged MS-13 affiliation makes him ineligible to return to the United States. His wife and attorney have denied that he is an MS-13 member.

Judge Xinis early this month ruled that the Trump administration must “facilitate” Abrego Garcia’s return, and the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously affirmed that ruling, “with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs.”

Earlier Tuesday, government attorneys asserted that providing detailed information on the legal basis for Abrego Garcia’s confinement would be “wholly inappropriate and an invasion of diplomatic discussions,” according to a joint letter outlining the discovery disputes between the parties.

“Upon Abrego’s repatriation to El Salvador, his detention was no longer a matter of the United States’ confinement, but a matter belonging to the government of El Salvador — which has been explained to the Plaintiffs repeatedly,” the government said.

Attorneys for Abrego Garcia in the letter accused the Trump administration of responding to their discovery requests by producing “nothing of substance” and providing interrogatory responses that are “non-responsive.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pediatrician allegedly smothered 4-year-old daughter, staged death as drowning: Police
Pediatrician allegedly smothered 4-year-old daughter, staged death as drowning: Police
Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office

(MIAMI) — An Oklahoma doctor has been arrested for allegedly murdering her 4-year-old daughter while on vacation in Florida and staging the death as a drowning, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Dr. Neha Gupta, a pediatrician from Oklahoma, was arrested on Monday and faces a first-degree murder charge. She is accused of smothering her daughter, Aria Talathi, to death and attempting to cover it up as a drowning, the sheriff’s office said in a press release on Wednesday.

Back on June 27 at approximately 3:41 a.m. local time, officers were called to a residence in El Portal, Florida, “in reference to a 4-year-old who was found unresponsive within a swimming pool,” according to a police affidavit obtained by ABC News.

Gupta, 36, directed officers to the backyard of the residence, where they found the child “submerged in the deep end of the pool,” the affidavit said.

The 4-year-old received CPR and was taken to a local hospital but “despite all life-saving measures,” she was pronounced deceased at 4:28 a.m., officials said.

Gupta, who shares custody of her daughter with her ex-husband, told authorities that the two traveled from Edmond, Oklahoma, to Miami and rented a short term rental home through AirBnB — which is where the 4-year-old was found dead. Gupta’s ex-husband, Dr. Saurabh Talathi, said he was unaware the child had left the state of Oklahoma and that the two parents were in an “ongoing custody battle,” the affidavit said.

Prior to the incident, the mother and daughter arrived at the rental property on June 26 between the hours of 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. and the child was “tired after a full day of riding jet skis along with spending the day at the beach and was asleep,” she told authorities.

Gupta told officials she carried her daughter into the residence and woke her for dinner at approximately 9 p.m. The child fell asleep at around 12:30 a.m. and the two “co-slept on a bed located within the master bedroom,” the affidavit said.

Then, at approximately 3:20 a.m., Gupta claimed she was awakened by an “unidentified noise,” realized her daughter was not in the bed and that the glass sliding door leading to the patio was open, the affidavit said.

Gupta said that was when she allegedly found her daughter submerged underwater, the affidavit said. She attempted to remove her child from the pool, but was “unsuccessful due to the fact that she is unable to swim,” the affidavit said. She told officials she attempted to assist her daughter for 10 minutes before calling paramedics.

On Sunday, an autopsy report revealed that the child’s lungs and stomach did not contain any water and were considered “dry” — ruling out drowning as the cause of death, the affidavit said.

The medical examiner also noticed “cuts within the mouth and bruising within the cheeks” of the child’s face, which is consistent with asphyxiation by smothering, the affidavit said. Officials also determined that the child was deceased before being placed in the pool, the affidavit said.

The 4-year-old’s stomach was also empty, which contradicts the mother’s statement that her daughter ate dinner several hours before the incident, the affidavit said.

Authorities then concluded that Gupta “attempted to conceal the killing” of her daughter by “staging an accidental drowning within the swimming pool,” the affidavit said.

Once they obtained an arrest warrant, detectives traveled to Oklahoma City and with the help of local officials, were able to locate and take Gupta into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gupta is pending extradition to Miami-Dade County where she will be charged with first-degree murder, officials said.

It is unclear whether Gupta has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil set to appear in immigration court
Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil set to appear in immigration court
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil, who the Trump administration has targeted for deportation after he helped organize pro-Palestinian protests as a student at Columbia University, is set to appear in immigration court in Louisiana Thursday.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since ICE agents arrested him in the lobby of his apartment building in New York City in March.

Khalil’s attorneys are prepared to argue on a number of issues before the court, including his pending request for asylum, their motion to dismiss the case because they allege he was illegally detained without a warrant, their motion for continuance, and the second set of charges that the Department of Homeland Security claims makes him deportable, which center around their accusation that he lied on his green card application.

But ultimately the decision of what to discuss at the hearing will be up to Immigration Judge Jamee Comans, who last month ruled Khalil deportable based on Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s assertion that his continued presence and actions in the country poses “adverse foreign policy consequence.”

She did not ask to review any evidence backing those claims.

Comans has not yet ruled on the second set of allegations regarding his green card application, which Khalil’s lawyers say are largely based on conservative tabloids. They recently submitted several documents and declarations from his previous employers that they say prove he did not misrepresent his employment history.

Khalil himself may also testify about why he believes his life could be at risk if he is denied asylum or if he is deported to Algeria or Syria as the government says it wants to do.

Ahead of the hearing, Khalil’s attorney submitted over 600 pages of documents, declarations, and expert analyses supporting their claim that he is not antisemitic and that he could face torture and death if he were to be deported.

Khalil’s wife, Dr. Noor Abdalla, who recently gave birth to the couple’s son, was expected to attend the hearing. It would be the first time Khalil will see his son in person after he was born on April 21.

On Wednesday, Khalil’s lawyers asked a federal judge to intervene and allow Khalil, his wife, and newborn son to meet without plexiglass separating them. The judge ordered the facility to allow Khalil, his wife, and counsel to meet together to discuss his habeas petition.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.