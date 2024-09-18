Federal Reserve cuts interest rates for 1st time since 2020

Bloomberg Creative/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate a half of a percentage point on Wednesday in a landmark decision that dials back its years-long fight against inflation and could deliver relief for borrowers saddled with high costs.

The central bank’s first rate cut since 2020 came after a recent stretch of data had established the key conditions for a rate cut: falling inflation and slowing job gains.

In theory, lower interest rates help stimulate economic activity and boost employment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 200 points in the immediate aftermath of the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also climbed following the news.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell described the rate decision as a shift in policy at the central bank.

“This recalibration of our policy stance will help maintain the strength of the economy and the labor market, and enable further progress on inflation,” Powell said.

“The U.S. economy is in good shape,” Powell added. “We want to keep it there.”

The Federal Open Market Committee, a policymaking body at the Fed, on Wednesday forecast further interest rate cuts.

By the end of 2024, interest rates will fall nearly another half of a percentage point from their current level of between 4.75% and 5%, according to FOMC projections. Interest rates will drop another percentage point over the course of 2025, the projections indicated.

Over time, rate cuts ease the burden on borrowers for everything from home mortgages to credit cards to cars, making it cheaper to get a loan or refinance one. The cuts also boost company valuations, potentially helping fuel returns for stockholders.

Earlier this year, mortgage rates reached their highest level in more than two decades; while the average rate for credit card holders topped anything on record at the Fed. Interest rates for car loans have soared to levels last seen at the onset of the 2008 financial crisis, Edmunds found.

Interest rate cuts will bring many of those payments down, delivering gains for borrowers.

However, borrowers should not expect immediate relief from the Fed’s initial rate cut, Elizabeth Renter, senior economist at NerdWallet, told ABC News in a statement prior to the decision.

“This initial rate cut will have little immediate impact,” Renter said. “I anticipate many consumers and business owners will take the beginning of this change in monetary policy as a sign of hope.”

Inflation has slowed dramatically from a peak of about 9% in 2022, though it remains slightly higher than the Fed’s target of 2%.

Meanwhile, the job market has cooled. A weaker-than-expected jobs report in each of the last two months has stoked concern among some economists.

“We will do everything we can to support a strong labor market as we make further progress toward price stability,” Powell said last month.

Prior to the decision, the chances of a rate cut were are all but certain, according to the CME FedWatch Tool, a measure of market sentiment.

Market observers, however, had been divided over whether the Fed will impose its typical cut of a quarter of a percentage point, or opt for a larger half-point cut. The tool estimated the probability of a half-point cut at 65% and the odds of a quarter-point cut at 35%.

A half-point cut risked overstimulating the economy and rekindling elevated inflation, while a quarter-point cut threatened to delay the type of economic jumpstart that may be required to avert a recession, Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, told ABC News in a statement.

“Rarely have market expectations been so torn” on the eve of a rate decision, Shah added.

The rate cut on Wednesday went into effect less than 50 days before the November election.

The decision deviated from the policy approach taken by the Fed prior to many recent presidential elections, a Reuters analysis found. Policy rates were left unchanged for six to 12 months before the 2020, 2016, 2012 and 2000 U.S. presidential elections, according to Reuters.

To be sure, the Fed says it bases its decisions on economic conditions and operates as an independent government body.

When asked about the 2024 election at a press conference in Washington, D.C., in December, Powell said, “We don’t think about politics.”

Slowing but steady job market expected in September jobs report
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Concerns about inflation have increasingly turned to concerns about the job market. Last month’s weaker than expected jobs report led to turmoil in stocks.

Expectations are that Friday’s report will show 161,000 jobs added when it’s released at 8:30 a.m.

If jobs come in around expectations it would mean a slowing but steady job market. Some economists are expecting less, around 150,000, pointing out that August data can often come in worse than expected and can be revised later.

Still, a significantly worse-than-expected report could once again lead to concerns that the Fed’s rapid raising of interest rates has hurt the economy and job market more than previously known.

The Fed is on track to cut interest rates at its next meeting announcement on Sept. 18.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last month said “the time has come” to lower interest rates.

Powell indicated the Fed would soon bring interest rates down from a 23-year high. The shift could lower borrowing costs for everything from credit cards to auto loans to mortgages.

While the unemployment rate remains historically low, it ticked up to 3.8% last month. A sharp downward revision of job growth estimates in June and July lowered those totals by a combined 110,000 jobs.

Tips from Google to ensure your Gmail account doesn’t get deleted
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — For any Google users who send and receive emails thanks to the software company’s free Gmail service, it may be time to take stock of your account to ensure it’s not deleted.

The search engine site’s popular Gmail app has more than 1.5 billion active users worldwide, according to the company, and while it doesn’t limit the number of accounts a user can create, they must follow a set of guidelines to maintain an active status.

Google has an inactive account policy, which states that users with “an account that has not been used within a 2-year period” can be deleted due to inactivity.

“This policy applies to your personal Google Account. This policy doesn’t apply to any Google Account that was set up for you through your work, school, or other organization,” the company said.

How to prevent your Gmail account from being deleted

For users with a single Google account that has not been used within the last two years, here are some helpful steps from the company to reconnect and stay online.

  • Read or send an email.
  • Share a photo or watch a YouTube video while signed into the relevant Google account.
  • Use Google Drive or Search.

What’s next for Alaska, Hawaiian Airlines merger, how it could impact future flights
A Hawaiian Airlines airplane takes off near an Alaska Airlines airplane at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Dec. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines are one step closer to closing a $1.9 billion deal that would mark the largest consolidation of any U.S. carrier since 2016.

The deadline for regulatory review by the Department of Justice expired earlier this week without any interference, meaning the two companies have cleared the first major hurdle for their merger plans, which were first announced last December.

In order for the deal to move forward, it will need to pass scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Transportation — a customary closing condition — which includes an interim exemption application.

The Justice Department has already been skeptical of airline partnerships and most recently blocked the proposed merger of JetBlue and Spirit.

While it’s not immediately clear how long the approvals process could take, experts have said it can take years for the behind-the-scenes logistics to settle into place.

Pending the remaining approvals, this acquisition would be the second for Alaska Airlines within the past decade, after it beat out JetBlue in a bidding war for Virgin America.

Under the proposed Hawaiian-Alaska merger, both airlines would remain intact and continue to operate under their current names.

Alaska Airlines statement on next steps for Hawaiian merger

“This is a significant milestone in the process to join our airlines,” the SeaTac, Washington-based carrier announced in a statement this week. “During the HSR [Hart–Scott–Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act] time period, Alaska worked closely with the Hawai’i Attorney General to reinforce and expand upon our commitments for the future of Hawaiian Airlines and to Hawai’i consumers. These include plans to maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand and local jobs and continue providing strong service between, to, and from the Islands.”

The airline also said that following the potential next steps, “we will complete work to close the transaction, and proceed with integrating the two companies, welcoming Hawaiian Airlines guests and employees into Alaska Air Group, and expanding benefits and choice for consumers throughout Hawai’i, the Asia-Pacific region, continental United States and globally.”

Governor of Hawaii comments on possible airline merger

After the latest details on the merger were released, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statement that he and his staff have worked with Alaska Airlines leadership over the past few months “to carefully review the potential impacts of a consolidation, and we insisted that any changes expand travel options for our residents and preserve union jobs.”

“Alaska has reinforced commitments to our state and will maintain the Hawaiian Airlines brand, preserve and grow union jobs in our Hawai’i, as well as continue to provide crucial passenger and air cargo service to, from, and within the islands,” he said. “The merger will vastly expand the number of destinations throughout North America for Hawai’i residents that can be reached nonstop or one-stop from the islands, and HawaiianMiles members will retain the value of their miles while gaining access to more destinations around the world.”

Green added that he’s “confident” this merger would “offer more travel options for Hawai’i residents and local businesses” and “enhance competition across the U.S. airline industry.”

What a merger of Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines means for travelers

The travel experts at Going.com — formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights — weighed in on the possible deal and what it could potentially mean for customers.

“Competition between airlines is the single biggest cause of cheap flights. A merger between two airlines — whose route maps have a portion of flights that overlap — would result not in more cheap flights for consumers but, to some extent, fewer,” Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for Going, told ABC News.

Additionally, the team of experts believe that certain markets may be affected worse than others.

“The Justice Department did not require concessions, meaning that Alaska could eventually make some cuts on routes that consistently underperform, such as the inter-island routes,” she explained.

There has been no official statement from the airline about when or where any possible changes to routes would take place.

